Convertible Chairs

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Futons & Sleepers
Convertible Chairs
Convertible Chairs
Share
Convertible Chairs
Ferra Fashion Collection FERRA FASHION CHAIR SLEEPER BROWN FABRIC 05-581 37" Chair Sleeper with Chenille Fabric Upholstery Track Arms and Under Seat
featured
Ferra Fashion Collection FERRA FASHION CHAIR SLEEPER BROWN FABRIC 05-581 37" Chair Sleeper with Chenille Fabric Upholstery Track Arms and Under Seat
$579.99
appliancesconnection
Mondo Modern Collection MONDO MODERN ARM CHAIR GRAY 26-372 38" Convertible Arm Chair with Chenille Fabric Upholstery Track Arms and Under Seat
featured
Mondo Modern Collection MONDO MODERN ARM CHAIR GRAY 26-372 38" Convertible Arm Chair with Chenille Fabric Upholstery Track Arms and Under Seat
$459.99
appliancesconnection
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 54" Wide Convertible Chair Fabric in Black, Size 37.0 H x 54.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 59F2D4A87B60497DA76066EAD218C2F8
featured
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 54" Wide Convertible Chair Fabric in Black, Size 37.0 H x 54.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 59F2D4A87B60497DA76066EAD218C2F8
$1,015.00
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Leisure Recliner w/ A Bench Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 34.6 H x 21.6 W x 20.0 D in
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Leisure Recliner w/ A Bench Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 34.6 H x 21.6 W x 20.0 D in
$479.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Removable Arm Chair Sleeper Leisure Recliner w/ A Bench in Blue/Brown, Size 34.6 H x 21.6 W x 18.1 D in
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Removable Arm Chair Sleeper Leisure Recliner w/ A Bench in Blue/Brown, Size 34.6 H x 21.6 W x 18.1 D in
$329.99
wayfair
Delta Children 30" Blue Camo Cozee Flip Out 2-in-1 Convertible Chair to Lounger | Michaels®
Delta Children 30" Blue Camo Cozee Flip Out 2-in-1 Convertible Chair to Lounger | Michaels®
$64.99
michaelsstores
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Removable Arm Chair Sleeper Leisure Recliner w/ A Bench Polyester/Polyester blend/Fabric in Blue/Brown/Yellow
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Removable Arm Chair Sleeper Leisure Recliner w/ A Bench Polyester/Polyester blend/Fabric in Blue/Brown/Yellow
$679.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Polyester/Polyester blend in Brown/Green, Size 346.0 H x 21.6 W x 181.0 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Convertible Sofa Chair Polyester/Polyester blend in Brown/Green, Size 346.0 H x 21.6 W x 181.0 D in | Wayfair
$439.99
wayfair
Abbyson Living Black Jackson Single Sleeper Chair
Abbyson Living Black Jackson Single Sleeper Chair
$436.99
homedepot
Emerin Collection 59801 30" Youth Game Chair with High Back L-Shaped Metal Frame Foam Filling Cushion Convertible Bed Lounger and Fabric
Emerin Collection 59801 30" Youth Game Chair with High Back L-Shaped Metal Frame Foam Filling Cushion Convertible Bed Lounger and Fabric
$260.99
appliancesconnection
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 54" Wide Convertible Chair Fabric in White, Size 37.0 H x 54.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair F059FF05B6624445BB37F0A5035ED7B6
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 54" Wide Convertible Chair Fabric in White, Size 37.0 H x 54.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair F059FF05B6624445BB37F0A5035ED7B6
$1,015.00
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 54" Wide Convertible Chair Sunbrella® in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 54.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 71A493AE0F794BA2BD816E6F12EF7568
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 54" Wide Convertible Chair Sunbrella® in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 54.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 71A493AE0F794BA2BD816E6F12EF7568
$1,306.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Cortesi Home Savion Convertible Accent Chair futon, Aqua Blue
Cortesi Home Savion Convertible Accent Chair futon, Aqua Blue
$499.99
amazon
Cairns Collection 504906 40" Chair with Linen-like Fabric Upholstery Tufted Back Lumbar Pillow Included Reversible Seat Cushion Tuxedo Arms and
Cairns Collection 504906 40" Chair with Linen-like Fabric Upholstery Tufted Back Lumbar Pillow Included Reversible Seat Cushion Tuxedo Arms and
$653.99
appliancesconnection
Corrigan Studio® Chole 55.88Cm Wide Convertible Chair in Pink, Size 34.3 H x 22.0 W x 22.2 D in | Wayfair 5CF40E7B972A4B6A90B8A2767DED2A7E
Corrigan Studio® Chole 55.88Cm Wide Convertible Chair in Pink, Size 34.3 H x 22.0 W x 22.2 D in | Wayfair 5CF40E7B972A4B6A90B8A2767DED2A7E
$599.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953DORTAU02
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953DORTAU02
$1,099.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Libby Langdon 84.75" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Indigo/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 84.75 W x 36.5 D in | Wayfair
Fairfield Chair Libby Langdon 84.75" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Indigo/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 84.75 W x 36.5 D in | Wayfair
$3,199.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Finn 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Red, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 94353TWEAZU03
Edgecombe Furniture Finn 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Red, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 94353TWEAZU03
$1,089.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_9508 05_AlmondBuff
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_9508 05_AlmondBuff
$2,879.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_3156 72_Espresso
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_3156 72_Espresso
$2,879.99
wayfair
Emperador Collection Luxury Accent Chair Hand Carved and Handcrafted Seat Cushions Reversible Mahogany Wood Solid in Antique Brown Silver and
Emperador Collection Luxury Accent Chair Hand Carved and Handcrafted Seat Cushions Reversible Mahogany Wood Solid in Antique Brown Silver and
$2,398.00
appliancesconnection
Fairfield Chair Olivia 91.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray/Brown, Size 37.0 H x 91.5 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2725-50_9177 35
Fairfield Chair Olivia 91.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray/Brown, Size 37.0 H x 91.5 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2725-50_9177 35
$2,899.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_9953 22_Hazelnut
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_9953 22_Hazelnut
$2,879.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Olivia 91.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 37.0 H x 91.5 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2725-50_9953 22
Fairfield Chair Olivia 91.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 37.0 H x 91.5 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2725-50_9953 22
$2,899.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Fairfield Chair Savannah 87.5" Chenille Round Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Chenille in Pink, Size 41.0 H x 87.5 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair
Fairfield Chair Savannah 87.5" Chenille Round Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Chenille in Pink, Size 41.0 H x 87.5 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,829.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Smythe 106.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 106.5 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-56_9953 17_Espresso
Fairfield Chair Smythe 106.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 106.5 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-56_9953 17_Espresso
$3,339.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Duncan 92" Recessed Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 92.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 3716-50_9953 76
Fairfield Chair Duncan 92" Recessed Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 40.0 H x 92.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 3716-50_9953 76
$3,299.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kelly 83" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 41.0 H x 83.0 W x 38.5 D in | Wayfair 2983-50_3155 72
Fairfield Chair Kelly 83" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 41.0 H x 83.0 W x 38.5 D in | Wayfair 2983-50_3155 72
$3,159.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_9953 35_Espresso
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_9953 35_Espresso
$2,299.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Finley 91" Recessed Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Polyester/Polyester Blend in Red/Gray | Wayfair 2789-50_3162 63_MontegoBay
Fairfield Chair Finley 91" Recessed Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Polyester/Polyester Blend in Red/Gray | Wayfair 2789-50_3162 63_MontegoBay
$3,399.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kelly 83" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 41.0 H x 83.0 W x 38.5 D in | Wayfair 2963-50_3162 63
Fairfield Chair Kelly 83" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 41.0 H x 83.0 W x 38.5 D in | Wayfair 2963-50_3162 63
$3,039.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_3152 65_Espresso
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_3152 65_Espresso
$2,879.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Franklin 87.5" Flared Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 87.5 W x 36.5 D in | Wayfair 3718-50_3156 72_Tobacco
Fairfield Chair Franklin 87.5" Flared Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 87.5 W x 36.5 D in | Wayfair 3718-50_3156 72_Tobacco
$2,959.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_3152 65_Hazelnut
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Gray, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_3152 65_Hazelnut
$2,299.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Franklin 87.5" Flared Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 87.5 W x 36.5 D in | Wayfair 3718-50_9508 17_Walnut
Fairfield Chair Franklin 87.5" Flared Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 87.5 W x 36.5 D in | Wayfair 3718-50_9508 17_Walnut
$2,959.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_9953 18_Walnut
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_9953 18_Walnut
$2,299.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Fairfield Chair Brinkley 58.5" Armless Settee w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 44.5 H x 58.5 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 5747-40_8794 17_Walnut
Fairfield Chair Brinkley 58.5" Armless Settee w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 44.5 H x 58.5 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 5747-40_8794 17_Walnut
$2,049.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kelly 83" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 41.0 H x 83.0 W x 38.5 D in | Wayfair 2963-50_9508 63
Fairfield Chair Kelly 83" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Green, Size 41.0 H x 83.0 W x 38.5 D in | Wayfair 2963-50_9508 63
$3,039.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Cassandra 91.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 91.5 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2721-50_9953 17
Fairfield Chair Cassandra 91.5" Rolled Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 91.5 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2721-50_9953 17
$2,899.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Avery 52" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 33.0 H x 52.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 74353DORBLA01
Edgecombe Furniture Avery 52" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 33.0 H x 52.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 74353DORBLA01
$1,089.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_9508 05_Tobacco
Fairfield Chair Smythe 57" Rolled Arm Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 57.0 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2749-70_9508 05_Tobacco
$2,299.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_3155 72_Espresso
Fairfield Chair Kipton 84" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 84.0 W x 34.25 D in | Wayfair 2759-50_3155 72_Espresso
$2,879.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Indigo, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953LAXGRA02
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Indigo, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953LAXGRA02
$1,089.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Avery 52" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 33.0 H x 52.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 74353ELICAR02
Edgecombe Furniture Avery 52" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 33.0 H x 52.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 74353ELICAR02
$1,069.99
wayfair
Nitta Sleeper Chair, Sky Blue
Nitta Sleeper Chair, Sky Blue
$266.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Red, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953CONPEA03
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Red, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953CONPEA03
$1,099.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Finn 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Gray/Black/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 94353RIDPUT01
Edgecombe Furniture Finn 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Gray/Black/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 94353RIDPUT01
$1,069.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953CONPEA02
Edgecombe Furniture Phillips 55" W Convertible Chair Fabric in Brown/Green, Size 34.0 H x 55.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 21953CONPEA02
$1,099.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Bobby Berk Upholstered 539503-5003AA 39" Ivory Boucle Larsen Chair with Reversible Back and Seat Cushions Exposed Wood Legs and USB Charging Port in
Bobby Berk Upholstered 539503-5003AA 39" Ivory Boucle Larsen Chair with Reversible Back and Seat Cushions Exposed Wood Legs and USB Charging Port in
$1,430.00
appliancesconnection
Caladeron Collection 9080420 35" RTA Chair with Tufted Cushion Corner-Blocked Frame and Reversible Back in Sandstone
Caladeron Collection 9080420 35" RTA Chair with Tufted Cushion Corner-Blocked Frame and Reversible Back in Sandstone
$389.99
appliancesconnection
Ajith 41.34" W Tufted Convertible Chair
Ajith 41.34" W Tufted Convertible Chair
$799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercury Row® Teen Wolfe 30.71" Convertible Chair Faux Leather/Wood in Brown, Size 31.89 H x 30.71 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair MCRW6543 43089965
Mercury Row® Teen Wolfe 30.71" Convertible Chair Faux Leather/Wood in Brown, Size 31.89 H x 30.71 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair MCRW6543 43089965
$313.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Sherpa Fleece Soft Fuzzy Weighted Throw For Adult, Reversible Throw Blanket Help w/ Better Sleep, Perfect For Couch, Bed, Chair in Blue
Mercer41 Sherpa Fleece Soft Fuzzy Weighted Throw For Adult, Reversible Throw Blanket Help w/ Better Sleep, Perfect For Couch, Bed, Chair in Blue
$239.99
wayfair
Accent Chaise Lounge Chair Sofa Sleeper Bed
Accent Chaise Lounge Chair Sofa Sleeper Bed
$689.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2063-04QSLCO Soft Touch Shale Living Room Set with Sleeper Sofa Lovseat 1/4 Chair and Ottoman in
2063-04QSLCO Soft Touch Shale Living Room Set with Sleeper Sofa Lovseat 1/4 Chair and Ottoman in
$2,831.96
appliancesconnection
Mercede 36" Wide Convertible Chair
Mercede 36" Wide Convertible Chair
$1,149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 72.8” Arm Sleeper Sofa Bed,3-In-1 Convertible Sofa Chair, Multi-Functional Adjust Backrest Into A Sofa Recliner Lounger Chair,Gary
Latitude Run® 72.8” Arm Sleeper Sofa Bed,3-In-1 Convertible Sofa Chair, Multi-Functional Adjust Backrest Into A Sofa Recliner Lounger Chair,Gary
$489.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Dich Twin 39.5" Wide Tufted Back Convertible Chair Wood/Polyester/Polyester Blend in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 39.5 W x 35.0 D in
Latitude Run® Dich Twin 39.5" Wide Tufted Back Convertible Chair Wood/Polyester/Polyester Blend in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 39.5 W x 35.0 D in
$419.99
wayfair
Mercury Row® Teen 30.71" Convertible Chair Wood/Polyester/Polyester blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend in White/Brown, Size 31.89 H x 30.71 W in
Mercury Row® Teen 30.71" Convertible Chair Wood/Polyester/Polyester blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend in White/Brown, Size 31.89 H x 30.71 W in
$269.99
wayfair
Sleeper Chair Bed
Sleeper Chair Bed
$1,399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Convertible Chairs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.