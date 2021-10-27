Massage Chairs

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Chairs & Recliners
Massage Chairs
Massage Chairs
Share
Massage Chairs
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair Faux Leather in White/Brown, Size 39.37 H x 44.1 D in | Wayfair
featured
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair Faux Leather in White/Brown, Size 39.37 H x 44.1 D in | Wayfair
$1,089.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair in Gray/Green, Size 46.0 H x 30.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair in Gray/Green, Size 46.0 H x 30.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Heated Power Reclining Massage Chair in Black/Green/White, Size 44.0 H x 29.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Heated Power Reclining Massage Chair in Black/Green/White, Size 44.0 H x 29.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
$899.99
wayfair
Massage Recliner Couch Chair Lounge Swivel w/Ottoman Side Pocket
Massage Recliner Couch Chair Lounge Swivel w/Ottoman Side Pocket
$287.99
overstock
Power Lift Recliner Chair, Massage Recliners with Heat & Vibration for Elderly, Heavy Duty Reclining Mechanism - Antiskid Contempoary Overstuffed Fabric Sofa Chair (Grey)
Power Lift Recliner Chair, Massage Recliners with Heat & Vibration for Elderly, Heavy Duty Reclining Mechanism - Antiskid Contempoary Overstuffed Fabric Sofa Chair (Grey)
$639.31
($716.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Christopher Knight Home Coosa Massage Recliner, Brown + Black
Christopher Knight Home Coosa Massage Recliner, Brown + Black
$359.98
amazon
Canora Grey Howerton Power Reclining Massage Chair in Brown, Size 41.3 H x 38.9 W x 37.4 D in | Wayfair 2656F43738A04853AA2184178E22DB6B
Canora Grey Howerton Power Reclining Massage Chair in Brown, Size 41.3 H x 38.9 W x 37.4 D in | Wayfair 2656F43738A04853AA2184178E22DB6B
$559.99
wayfair
Soother Collection 4825 2001-34 Power Lift Full Lay-Out Chaise Recliner with Heat and Massage in
Soother Collection 4825 2001-34 Power Lift Full Lay-Out Chaise Recliner with Heat and Massage in
$1,031.00
appliancesconnection
Brayden Studio® Bellrive Faux Leather Massage Chair in Black, Size 39.0 H x 25.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 2AC5226076664CCC9CB5F783B16C2E30
Brayden Studio® Bellrive Faux Leather Massage Chair in Black, Size 39.0 H x 25.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 2AC5226076664CCC9CB5F783B16C2E30
$289.00
wayfair
DAIWA MASSAGE Standard Black Daiwa Solace L-Track Massage Chair
DAIWA MASSAGE Standard Black Daiwa Solace L-Track Massage Chair
$6,500.00
homedepot
Massage Power Collection 609402P 27" Power Lift Chair with USB Charging Port Side Pockets and Padded Footrest in Gray
Massage Power Collection 609402P 27" Power Lift Chair with USB Charging Port Side Pockets and Padded Footrest in Gray
$529.99
appliancesconnection
Massage Recliner Chair with Heat and Vibration (Gray)
Massage Recliner Chair with Heat and Vibration (Gray)
$896.99
overstock
Power Lift Recliner Chair for Elderly with Massage and Heating Up to 300 LBS Soft Breath Fabric Ergonomic Lounge Chair for Living Room Classic Single Sofa with 2 Cup Holders Side Pockets
Power Lift Recliner Chair for Elderly with Massage and Heating Up to 300 LBS Soft Breath Fabric Ergonomic Lounge Chair for Living Room Classic Single Sofa with 2 Cup Holders Side Pockets
$682.59
walmartusa
BestMassage Faux Leather Power Reclining Adjustable Width Heated Massage Chair Faux Leather in Brown, Size 44.92 H x 29.944 W x 56.34 D in | Wayfair
BestMassage Faux Leather Power Reclining Adjustable Width Heated Massage Chair Faux Leather in Brown, Size 44.92 H x 29.944 W x 56.34 D in | Wayfair
$1,061.16
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Carole 36" Wide Manual Rocker Standard Recliner w/ Massager Microfiber/Microsuede, Size 40.0 H x 36.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Carole 36" Wide Manual Rocker Standard Recliner w/ Massager Microfiber/Microsuede, Size 40.0 H x 36.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair
$449.99
wayfair
Power Lift Chair for Elderly with Adjustable Massage Recliner Chair with Heating System for Living Room
Power Lift Chair for Elderly with Adjustable Massage Recliner Chair with Heating System for Living Room
$661.52
walmartusa
Massage Recliner Chair, Microfiber Fabric Ergonomic Single Sofa Chair Home Theater Recliner Seating with Overstuffed Armrests and Backrest, Grey
Massage Recliner Chair, Microfiber Fabric Ergonomic Single Sofa Chair Home Theater Recliner Seating with Overstuffed Armrests and Backrest, Grey
$569.34
walmartusa
Power Lift Chair,Electric Recliner with Heat Therapy and Massage for Elderly,Chenille Vibration Sofa Living Room Chair with Side Pocket&Remote Control,Padded Arms&Back,Taupe
Power Lift Chair,Electric Recliner with Heat Therapy and Massage for Elderly,Chenille Vibration Sofa Living Room Chair with Side Pocket&Remote Control,Padded Arms&Back,Taupe
$744.18
walmartusa
Dorel Living Padded Chocolate Massage Chair Recliner, Brown
Dorel Living Padded Chocolate Massage Chair Recliner, Brown
$459.99
homedepot
Costway Electric Power Lift Recliner Massage Sofa-Brown
Costway Electric Power Lift Recliner Massage Sofa-Brown
$599.00
costway
Bk-450 Massage Chair
Bk-450 Massage Chair
$3,999.00
macys
Ramsey Collection 4857-1227-49/3027-49 37" Lay Flat Recliner with Power Lift Senate Heat and Massage Comfort Coil Seating and Printed Padded Faux
Ramsey Collection 4857-1227-49/3027-49 37" Lay Flat Recliner with Power Lift Senate Heat and Massage Comfort Coil Seating and Printed Padded Faux
$1,076.00
appliancesconnection
609406P Charcoal Power Lift Massage Chair
609406P Charcoal Power Lift Massage Chair
$817.82
1stopbedrooms
Costway Electric Lift Power Chair Recliner Heated Vibration Massage Sofa W/Remote Coffee
Costway Electric Lift Power Chair Recliner Heated Vibration Massage Sofa W/Remote Coffee
$489.99
newegg
CASAINC Power Lift Chair for Elderly with Adjustable Massage Recliner Chair for Living Room in Gray | OF-SG000181AAA
CASAINC Power Lift Chair for Elderly with Adjustable Massage Recliner Chair for Living Room in Gray | OF-SG000181AAA
$650.44
lowes
Elaydool Exercise Ball 65cm, Yoga Ball Chair with Quick Pump, Stability Fitness Ball for Birthing, Core Strength Training, Physical Therapy, Massage, Health Care,Silver
Elaydool Exercise Ball 65cm, Yoga Ball Chair with Quick Pump, Stability Fitness Ball for Birthing, Core Strength Training, Physical Therapy, Massage, Health Care,Silver
$21.45
walmart
Ebern Designs Recliner Chair Massage Rocker w/ Heated Modern PU Leather Single Sofa Seat Living Room Chair in Black | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Recliner Chair Massage Rocker w/ Heated Modern PU Leather Single Sofa Seat Living Room Chair in Black | Wayfair
$639.99
wayfair
Flash Furniture Leather Massaging Recliner with Leather Wrapped Base, Black
Flash Furniture Leather Massaging Recliner with Leather Wrapped Base, Black
$341.99
staples
GOMIND™ Zero Gravity Full Body Electric Massage Chair in Blue/Green, Size 42.0 H x 29.1 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair wh07bI01LYH210322867
GOMIND™ Zero Gravity Full Body Electric Massage Chair in Blue/Green, Size 42.0 H x 29.1 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair wh07bI01LYH210322867
$879.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Faux Leather Massage Chair Faux Leather, Size 40.0 H x 27.0 W x 32.5 D in | Wayfair CF92BA58609940219B20C29398BD3290
Ebern Designs Faux Leather Massage Chair Faux Leather, Size 40.0 H x 27.0 W x 32.5 D in | Wayfair CF92BA58609940219B20C29398BD3290
$256.99
wayfair
Faling 31.5" Wide Manual Standard Recliner with Massager
Faling 31.5" Wide Manual Standard Recliner with Massager
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Giedrutis 27.1" Wide Manual Standard Recliner w/ Massager Microfiber/Microsuede in Black, Size 39.4 H x 27.1 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Giedrutis 27.1" Wide Manual Standard Recliner w/ Massager Microfiber/Microsuede in Black, Size 39.4 H x 27.1 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$335.99
wayfair
Noble House Elon Upholstered Pillow Tufted Massage Recliner, Charcoal
Noble House Elon Upholstered Pillow Tufted Massage Recliner, Charcoal
$358.98
walmartusa
Osaki OS-Bello L-Track Massage Chair with 2 Stage Zero-Gravity Recline, Space-Saving, Airbag Compression Massage (Mid-Size)
Osaki OS-Bello L-Track Massage Chair with 2 Stage Zero-Gravity Recline, Space-Saving, Airbag Compression Massage (Mid-Size)
$1,599.00
newegg
Orren Ellis Hydraulic Hair Salon Spa Equipment Massage Chair Leather Match in Black/Gray, Size 35.4 H x 23.6 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair
Orren Ellis Hydraulic Hair Salon Spa Equipment Massage Chair Leather Match in Black/Gray, Size 35.4 H x 23.6 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair
$232.54
wayfair
Anthone 33.4" Wide Power Lift Assist Recliner with Massage
Anthone 33.4" Wide Power Lift Assist Recliner with Massage
$609.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Modern Massage Sofa Manual Faux Leather Recliner Single Chair Faux Leather in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 40.5 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Modern Massage Sofa Manual Faux Leather Recliner Single Chair Faux Leather in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 40.5 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair
$540.30
wayfair
Brown Chenille Knit Fabric Power-Lift Recliner With 8-Point Massage
Brown Chenille Knit Fabric Power-Lift Recliner With 8-Point Massage
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Jahsan 39" Wide Power Lift Assist Recliner w/ Massager Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant/Scratch/Tear Resistant | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Jahsan 39" Wide Power Lift Assist Recliner w/ Massager Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant/Scratch/Tear Resistant | Wayfair
$1,139.99
wayfair
Power Lift Assist Recliner With Massage
Power Lift Assist Recliner With Massage
$899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Electric Lift Recliner w/ Heat Therapy & Massage Microfiber/Microsuede/Microfiber/Microsuede in Brown | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Electric Lift Recliner w/ Heat Therapy & Massage Microfiber/Microsuede/Microfiber/Microsuede in Brown | Wayfair
$540.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Heated Massage Chair Microfiber/Microsuede in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 27.6 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair 61779EF49D6B4609AC454E6AFAF33718
Red Barrel Studio® Heated Massage Chair Microfiber/Microsuede in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 27.6 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair 61779EF49D6B4609AC454E6AFAF33718
$365.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Massage Recliners w/ Heating & Vibration in Gray, Size 40.2 H x 39.4 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair 4BD4C1C351B3478EA91BFA33EED6FF55
Red Barrel Studio® Massage Recliners w/ Heating & Vibration in Gray, Size 40.2 H x 39.4 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair 4BD4C1C351B3478EA91BFA33EED6FF55
$733.99
wayfair
Fenko 33.9" Wide Faux Leather Manual Swivel Standard Recliner with Massager
Fenko 33.9" Wide Faux Leather Manual Swivel Standard Recliner with Massager
$519.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Osaki 3D Otamic LE-Full Body Massage chair P
Osaki 3D Otamic LE-Full Body Massage chair P
$3,999.00
overstock
Lift Recliner With Massage
Lift Recliner With Massage
$969.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Manual Wall Hugger Home Theater Recliner with Massager
Manual Wall Hugger Home Theater Recliner with Massager
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Ethem 35" Wide Power Lift Assist Standard Recliner w/ Massager Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Gray | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Ethem 35" Wide Power Lift Assist Standard Recliner w/ Massager Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Gray | Wayfair
$769.99
wayfair
Power Lift Chair,Upholstered Massage Recliner Chairs,Modern PU Leather Leisure Sofa Chair with Adjustable Function and Heating System for Elderly,Adults,Living Room and Bedroom/Brown
Power Lift Chair,Upholstered Massage Recliner Chairs,Modern PU Leather Leisure Sofa Chair with Adjustable Function and Heating System for Elderly,Adults,Living Room and Bedroom/Brown
$942.55
walmartusa
Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair Sofa With Massage,5 Modes,Side Pockets,Power Recliner With Extended Footrest For Elderly People,Hand Remote Control(Light Grey)
Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair Sofa With Massage,5 Modes,Side Pockets,Power Recliner With Extended Footrest For Elderly People,Hand Remote Control(Light Grey)
$482.34
walmartusa
AOOLIVE Elderly Massage Chair with USB charging port
AOOLIVE Elderly Massage Chair with USB charging port
$1,020.49
overstock
Power Lift Recliner for Elderly, Massage Recliner Chair, Home Theater Seating with Heat and Vibration Sofa Back and Detachable Armrest, Leather Lift Recliner Clearance, Brown
Power Lift Recliner for Elderly, Massage Recliner Chair, Home Theater Seating with Heat and Vibration Sofa Back and Detachable Armrest, Leather Lift Recliner Clearance, Brown
$585.45
walmartusa
Massage Recliner Chair with Heat and Vibration, Soft Fabric Lounge Chair Overstuffed Sofa Home Theater Seating(Chocolate)
Massage Recliner Chair with Heat and Vibration, Soft Fabric Lounge Chair Overstuffed Sofa Home Theater Seating(Chocolate)
$604.76
walmartusa
Power Lift Chair,Electric Recliner with Heat Therapy and Massage for Elderly,Chenille Vibration Sofa Living Room Chair with Side Pocket&Remote Control,Padded Arms&Back,Gray
Power Lift Chair,Electric Recliner with Heat Therapy and Massage for Elderly,Chenille Vibration Sofa Living Room Chair with Side Pocket&Remote Control,Padded Arms&Back,Gray
$700.40
walmartusa
Electric Lift Reclining Chair, Heat and Vibration, Electric Massage
Electric Lift Reclining Chair, Heat and Vibration, Electric Massage
$885.49
overstock
Electric Power Lift Chair Recliner Sofa for Elderly with 8 point Vibration Massage and Lumbar Heated,2 Side Pockets and Cup Holders,Remote Control,Cozy Fabric Overstuffed Arm,Gray
Electric Power Lift Chair Recliner Sofa for Elderly with 8 point Vibration Massage and Lumbar Heated,2 Side Pockets and Cup Holders,Remote Control,Cozy Fabric Overstuffed Arm,Gray
$761.51
walmartusa
Massage Recliner Chair Reclining Sofa,PU Leather Heated Massage Recliner Sofa Ergonomic Lounge with 8 Vibration Points
Massage Recliner Chair Reclining Sofa,PU Leather Heated Massage Recliner Sofa Ergonomic Lounge with 8 Vibration Points
$406.18
walmartusa
Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair Sofa with Massage for Elderly, Massage/Remote Control,Brown
Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair Sofa with Massage for Elderly, Massage/Remote Control,Brown
$489.36
walmartusa
Power Recliner Chair,Massage Recliner with 12 Massage Nodes Function,Ergonomic Polyester Single Sofa,Living Room Easy Lounge Chair with Removable Padded Backrest/Gray
Power Recliner Chair,Massage Recliner with 12 Massage Nodes Function,Ergonomic Polyester Single Sofa,Living Room Easy Lounge Chair with Removable Padded Backrest/Gray
$349.23
walmartusa
Power Recliner Chair,Massage Recliner Chair Sofa, Fabric Living Room Reclining Chair with 6 Point Remote Control Massage,Weight Capacity to 350lbs,Home
Power Recliner Chair,Massage Recliner Chair Sofa, Fabric Living Room Reclining Chair with 6 Point Remote Control Massage,Weight Capacity to 350lbs,Home
$319.51
walmartusa
Load More
Massage Chairs
