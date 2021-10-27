Lift Chairs

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Chairs & Recliners
Lift Chairs
Lift Chairs
Share
Lift Chairs
Astor Lift Chair In Espresso
featured
Astor Lift Chair In Espresso
$759.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair Sofa for Elderly, 3 Positions, 1 Side Pockets , USB Ports, Fabric 7286 (Brown)
featured
Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair Sofa for Elderly, 3 Positions, 1 Side Pockets , USB Ports, Fabric 7286 (Brown)
$669.81
walmartusa
Benjara Irresistable Power Lift Recliner with Supreme Comfort, Brown
featured
Benjara Irresistable Power Lift Recliner with Supreme Comfort, Brown
$1,239.67
amazon
23PHL-3085-3726-82 Leighton Lift Chair Recliner with Power Head Rest Power Lumbar and Lay Flat Mechanism in Laurel
23PHL-3085-3726-82 Leighton Lift Chair Recliner with Power Head Rest Power Lumbar and Lay Flat Mechanism in Laurel
$1,669.00
appliancesconnection
23PHL-3086-3732-80 Lauren Lift Chair Recliner with Power Head Rest Power Lumbar and Lay Flat Mechanism in Enzo Winter
23PHL-3086-3732-80 Lauren Lift Chair Recliner with Power Head Rest Power Lumbar and Lay Flat Mechanism in Enzo Winter
$1,729.00
appliancesconnection
Mopton Power Lift Recliner, Chocolate
Mopton Power Lift Recliner, Chocolate
$889.99
($1,269.99
save -88899%)
ashleyhomestore
Lorreze Power Lift Recliner, Driftwood
Lorreze Power Lift Recliner, Driftwood
$889.99
($1,269.99
save -88899%)
ashleyhomestore
AOOLIVE Power Lift Recliner Adjustable Electric Chair For Elderly
AOOLIVE Power Lift Recliner Adjustable Electric Chair For Elderly
$858.49
overstock
Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair With Extended Footrest For Elderly People, 3 Positions, Hand Remote Control, Lumbar Pillow, 2 Cup Holders, U
Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair With Extended Footrest For Elderly People, 3 Positions, Hand Remote Control, Lumbar Pillow, 2 Cup Holders, U
$789.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Power Lift Chair in Brown, Size 39.4 H x 34.6 W x 38.2 D in | Wayfair 2C2E6444BD7C44D68302D9A3F4897445
Latitude Run® Power Lift Chair in Brown, Size 39.4 H x 34.6 W x 38.2 D in | Wayfair 2C2E6444BD7C44D68302D9A3F4897445
$1,079.99
wayfair
Mondawe Faux Leather Upholstered Power Lift Recliner Chair(Black) | OR-P35BA-OF
Mondawe Faux Leather Upholstered Power Lift Recliner Chair(Black) | OR-P35BA-OF
$901.87
lowes
Power Lift Chair
Power Lift Chair
$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Handy Living ProLounger Modern Power Recline and Lift Chair - Tan
Handy Living ProLounger Modern Power Recline and Lift Chair - Tan
$692.10
($1,379.00
save -69110%)
macy's
Home Living Room Study Room Padded Lounge Sofa Power Lift Recliner
Home Living Room Study Room Padded Lounge Sofa Power Lift Recliner
$769.21
walmartusa
Mondawe Faux Leather Upholstery Power Lift Recliner Chair(Black) | OR-P18AB-OF
Mondawe Faux Leather Upholstery Power Lift Recliner Chair(Black) | OR-P18AB-OF
$1,013.80
lowes
ProLounger Power Recline and Lift Chair in Khaki Microfiber, Green
ProLounger Power Recline and Lift Chair in Khaki Microfiber, Green
$821.15
homedepot
ProLounger 32 in. Width Big and Tall Brown Polyester Power Reclining Lift Recliner
ProLounger 32 in. Width Big and Tall Brown Polyester Power Reclining Lift Recliner
$593.38
homedepot
Latitude Run® Lift Chair & Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Reclining Mechanism Leather Match, Size 41.73 H x 33.46 W x 36.6 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Lift Chair & Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Reclining Mechanism Leather Match, Size 41.73 H x 33.46 W x 36.6 D in | Wayfair
$909.99
wayfair
Lift Chair Office Work Chair Black
Lift Chair Office Work Chair Black
$118.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Power Lift Chair & Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Recliner Sofa Chair Faux Leather/Mildew Resistant in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Power Lift Chair & Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Recliner Sofa Chair Faux Leather/Mildew Resistant in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$959.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Ianis Power Lift Recliner Chair Upholstered w/ Remote Control Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black, Size 40.9 H x 33.5 W x 37.4 D in
Latitude Run® Ianis Power Lift Recliner Chair Upholstered w/ Remote Control Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black, Size 40.9 H x 33.5 W x 37.4 D in
$749.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Power Lift Recliner Chair Faux Leather in Black/Green, Size 41.73 H x 33.46 W x 36.6 D in | Wayfair ECCEFB3415384A299EA274BF323CEC68
Latitude Run® Power Lift Recliner Chair Faux Leather in Black/Green, Size 41.73 H x 33.46 W x 36.6 D in | Wayfair ECCEFB3415384A299EA274BF323CEC68
$899.99
wayfair
QUALITY COMPONENTS PLUS Palmer Caramel Lift Chair
QUALITY COMPONENTS PLUS Palmer Caramel Lift Chair
$767.00
homedepot
Red Barrel Studio® Power Lift Recliner Adjustable Electric Chair For Elderly in Gray, Size 41.7 H x 33.1 W x 37.4 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Power Lift Recliner Adjustable Electric Chair For Elderly in Gray, Size 41.7 H x 33.1 W x 37.4 D in | Wayfair
$592.36
wayfair
Advertisement
Red Barrel Studio® Orisfur. Lift Chair & Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Reclining Mechanism Faux Leather in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Orisfur. Lift Chair & Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Reclining Mechanism Faux Leather in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$869.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Power Lift Recliner Chair Faux Leather in Black/Brown, Size 54.33 H x 29.53 W x 28.74 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Power Lift Recliner Chair Faux Leather in Black/Brown, Size 54.33 H x 29.53 W x 28.74 D in | Wayfair
$1,049.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Orisfur. Power Recliner & Lift Chair In Pu Leather Lift Recliner Chair, Heavy Duty Steel Reclining Mechanism Faux Leather in Black
Latitude Run® Orisfur. Power Recliner & Lift Chair In Pu Leather Lift Recliner Chair, Heavy Duty Steel Reclining Mechanism Faux Leather in Black
$736.19
wayfair
Power Lift Chair Soft Velvet Upholstery Recliner
Power Lift Chair Soft Velvet Upholstery Recliner
$1,259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Power Lift Recliner Chair Upholstered Fabric With Remote Control
Power Lift Recliner Chair Upholstered Fabric With Remote Control
$819.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Power Lift Recliner in Black, Size 41.3 H x 32.3 W x 28.3 D in | Wayfair EF52995E493F4C76A33EFC617C979674
Latitude Run® Power Lift Recliner in Black, Size 41.3 H x 32.3 W x 28.3 D in | Wayfair EF52995E493F4C76A33EFC617C979674
$799.99
wayfair
Cam Infinite Position Power Recliner and Lift Chair Plush Low Pile Velour Brick Red - ProLounger
Cam Infinite Position Power Recliner and Lift Chair Plush Low Pile Velour Brick Red - ProLounger
$809.99
($899.99
save 10%)
target
Red Barrel Studio® Series Heavy-Duty Power Lift Recliner Chair w/ Built-In Remote & 2 Castors Faux Leather in Brown/Green | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Series Heavy-Duty Power Lift Recliner Chair w/ Built-In Remote & 2 Castors Faux Leather in Brown/Green | Wayfair
$931.99
wayfair
Pulaski Montreal Power Lift Chair In Beige
Pulaski Montreal Power Lift Chair In Beige
$849.99
bedbath&beyond
Lift Chair - Tan
Lift Chair - Tan
$954.68
1stopbedrooms
Mondawe Faux Leather Upholstery Power Lift Recliner Chair(Dark Brown) | OR-P18AD-OF
Mondawe Faux Leather Upholstery Power Lift Recliner Chair(Dark Brown) | OR-P18AD-OF
$1,080.00
lowes
Lucca Collection 40031-15-04 Power Lift Chair in Mushroom
Lucca Collection 40031-15-04 Power Lift Chair in Mushroom
$553.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Power Lift Recliner Chair For Elderly- Heavy Duty And Safety Motion Reclining Mechanism-Fabric Sofa Living Room Chair
Power Lift Recliner Chair For Elderly- Heavy Duty And Safety Motion Reclining Mechanism-Fabric Sofa Living Room Chair
$699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Power Lift Chair Soft Fabric Upholstery Recliner Living Room Sofa Chair w/ Remote Control Polyester/Polyester Blend/Mildew Resistant/Fade Resistant/Scratch/Tear Resistant/Stain Resistant
Latitude Run® Power Lift Chair Soft Fabric Upholstery Recliner Living Room Sofa Chair w/ Remote Control Polyester/Polyester Blend/Mildew Resistant/Fade Resistant/Scratch/Tear Resistant/Stain Resistant
$969.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Fashion Casual Lift Chair Office Upholstered in Black, Size 34.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair EA03A24B60BB4258B36F705042F2BE23
Ebern Designs Fashion Casual Lift Chair Office Upholstered in Black, Size 34.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair EA03A24B60BB4258B36F705042F2BE23
$132.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Casual Lift Chair Office Work Chair Upholstered in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 1087A63E91AE4747994D125B9C7E7122
Ebern Designs Casual Lift Chair Office Work Chair Upholstered in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 1087A63E91AE4747994D125B9C7E7122
$115.99
wayfair
Lane Furniture Buxton Gray Power Lift Recliner Polyester | 40029-15-02
Lane Furniture Buxton Gray Power Lift Recliner Polyester | 40029-15-02
$653.02
lowes
Latitude Run® Volo Lift Recliner in Black/Brown, Size 41.3 H x 32.7 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 90BF540A3A04492DB0924724C72B7BA3
Latitude Run® Volo Lift Recliner in Black/Brown, Size 41.3 H x 32.7 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 90BF540A3A04492DB0924724C72B7BA3
$1,299.99
wayfair
Power Lift Chair And Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Recliner Sofa Chair
Power Lift Chair And Power PU Leather Living Room Heavy Duty Recliner Sofa Chair
$959.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fashion Casual Adjustable Lift Chair Office Work Chair Beauty Salon Chair Black
Fashion Casual Adjustable Lift Chair Office Work Chair Beauty Salon Chair Black
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Buxton Collection 40029-15-05 Power Lift Chair in Cognac
Buxton Collection 40029-15-05 Power Lift Chair in Cognac
$556.99
appliancesconnection
Karwin Fabric Power Lift Reclining Chair
Karwin Fabric Power Lift Reclining Chair
$899.10
($1,429.00
save -89810%)
macys
Fashion Casual Lift Chair Office Chair White
Fashion Casual Lift Chair Office Chair White
$113.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HomeStretch Stonebrook Dove Lift Chair
HomeStretch Stonebrook Dove Lift Chair
$958.00
abtelectronics
Advertisement
Charcoal Power Lift Recliner
Charcoal Power Lift Recliner
$803.00
1stopbedrooms
23PHL-3631-3727-44 Lyndon Lift Chair Recliner with Power Head Rest Power Lumbar and Lay Flat Mechanism in Masen
23PHL-3631-3727-44 Lyndon Lift Chair Recliner with Power Head Rest Power Lumbar and Lay Flat Mechanism in Masen
$1,789.00
appliancesconnection
BM183775 Fabric Upholstered Metal Power Lift Reclining Chair with Remote Control
BM183775 Fabric Upholstered Metal Power Lift Reclining Chair with Remote Control
$932.99
appliancesconnection
Preston Collection 4850 2148-04 39" Power Lift Recliner with Pillowtop Seat Triple Pub Back Design Padded Arms Lay-Flat Reclining and Polyester
Preston Collection 4850 2148-04 39" Power Lift Recliner with Pillowtop Seat Triple Pub Back Design Padded Arms Lay-Flat Reclining and Polyester
$920.00
appliancesconnection
Christopher Knight Home Zachary Modern Channel Stitched Swivel Office Lift Chair, Black and Chrome
Christopher Knight Home Zachary Modern Channel Stitched Swivel Office Lift Chair, Black and Chrome
$147.99
amazon
Benjara Amazing Power Lift Recliner with Supreme Comfort, Cream
Benjara Amazing Power Lift Recliner with Supreme Comfort, Cream
$1,229.73
amazon
Lofton Greystone Power Lift Recliner
Lofton Greystone Power Lift Recliner
$1,240.26
1stopbedrooms
BM209296 Fabric Upholstered Metal Frame Power Lift Recliner
BM209296 Fabric Upholstered Metal Frame Power Lift Recliner
$1,219.99
appliancesconnection
Power Lift Recliner Brick Red
Power Lift Recliner Brick Red
$585.00
amazon
Benjara Splendid Gray Upholstery Power Lift Recliner
Benjara Splendid Gray Upholstery Power Lift Recliner
$1,229.73
amazon
Recliners 600173 37" Power Lift Recliner with Remote Control Reclining Mechanism Pillow Top Arms and Velvet Upholstery in Chocolate
Recliners 600173 37" Power Lift Recliner with Remote Control Reclining Mechanism Pillow Top Arms and Velvet Upholstery in Chocolate
$704.99
appliancesconnection
Preston Berry Power Lift Recliner
Preston Berry Power Lift Recliner
$909.79
1stopbedrooms
Load More
Lift Chairs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.