Home Theater Seating

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Chairs & Recliners
Home Theater Seating
Home Theater Seating
Share
Home Theater Seating
Bass Olympia Leather Home Theater Loveseat Genuine Leather, Size 43.0 H x 58.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair Olympia Loveseat Lounger
featured
Bass Olympia Leather Home Theater Loveseat Genuine Leather, Size 43.0 H x 58.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair Olympia Loveseat Lounger
$5,999.99
wayfair
Heated Massage Recliner Chair, Rocking and 360°Swivel Heated Ergonomic Living Room Lounge Chair Single Sofa with 8 Vibration Motors and Side Pockets, Home Theater Recliner, Gray
featured
Heated Massage Recliner Chair, Rocking and 360°Swivel Heated Ergonomic Living Room Lounge Chair Single Sofa with 8 Vibration Motors and Side Pockets, Home Theater Recliner, Gray
$430.01
walmartusa
Recliner Chair,PU Leather Adjustable Lounge Chair,Living Room sofa Chair Single Reclining Sofa Home Theater Seating Indoor Lounge Furniture for Bedroom,Dark Gray
featured
Recliner Chair,PU Leather Adjustable Lounge Chair,Living Room sofa Chair Single Reclining Sofa Home Theater Seating Indoor Lounge Furniture for Bedroom,Dark Gray
$317.99
walmartusa
Recliner Single Sofa, Aukfa Relax Lounge Sofa, Recliner Chair Breathable Fabric Manual, Soft Home Theater Lounge Seat for Living Room, Red
Recliner Single Sofa, Aukfa Relax Lounge Sofa, Recliner Chair Breathable Fabric Manual, Soft Home Theater Lounge Seat for Living Room, Red
$447.96
walmartusa
ACME Britten Home Theater Recliners in Espresso Faux Leather
ACME Britten Home Theater Recliners in Espresso Faux Leather
$927.00
($1,086.00
save -92600%)
walmartusa
Power Lift Recliner for Elderly, Massage Recliner Chair, Home Theater Seating with Heat and Vibration Sofa Back and Detachable Armrest, Leather Lift Recliner Clearance, Brown
Power Lift Recliner for Elderly, Massage Recliner Chair, Home Theater Seating with Heat and Vibration Sofa Back and Detachable Armrest, Leather Lift Recliner Clearance, Brown
$585.45
walmartusa
Massage Recliner Chair with Heat and Vibration, Soft Fabric Lounge Chair Overstuffed Sofa Home Theater Seating(Chocolate)
Massage Recliner Chair with Heat and Vibration, Soft Fabric Lounge Chair Overstuffed Sofa Home Theater Seating(Chocolate)
$604.76
walmartusa
Power Motion Leather Recliner Chairs, Recliners on Clearance, Leather Recliner Armchair with USB Charge Port and 2 Cup Holders, Gaming Recliner Chair Home Theater Seating, Black
Power Motion Leather Recliner Chairs, Recliners on Clearance, Leather Recliner Armchair with USB Charge Port and 2 Cup Holders, Gaming Recliner Chair Home Theater Seating, Black
$607.37
walmartusa
Abbyson Marlow Top Grain Leather Dual Power Home Theater Recliner
Abbyson Marlow Top Grain Leather Dual Power Home Theater Recliner
$779.99
overstock
Massage Recliner Chair, Microfiber Fabric Ergonomic Single Sofa Chair Home Theater Recliner Seating with Overstuffed Armrests and Backrest, Grey
Massage Recliner Chair, Microfiber Fabric Ergonomic Single Sofa Chair Home Theater Recliner Seating with Overstuffed Armrests and Backrest, Grey
$569.34
walmartusa
KALOMA Gamer Recliner Chair For Adults - Comfortable Game Sofa Home Movie Theater Seating - Blue Faux Leather in Black | Wayfair WF-CH-5046BU
KALOMA Gamer Recliner Chair For Adults - Comfortable Game Sofa Home Movie Theater Seating - Blue Faux Leather in Black | Wayfair WF-CH-5046BU
$299.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Faux Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 71.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5900 45372933
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Faux Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 71.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5900 45372933
$2,004.03
wayfair
Advertisement
Latitude Run® Swivel Rocker Fabric Manual Reclining Chair Single Sofa Home Theater Seating For Living Room Linen/Linen Blend in Black/Gray/Green
Latitude Run® Swivel Rocker Fabric Manual Reclining Chair Single Sofa Home Theater Seating For Living Room Linen/Linen Blend in Black/Gray/Green
$799.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Faux Leather in Black, Size 44.0 H x 71.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5900 45372915
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Faux Leather in Black, Size 44.0 H x 71.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5900 45372915
$1,735.95
wayfair
Latitude Run® Fabric Recliner Chair Adjustable Home Theater Single Recliner Scratch/Tear Resistant/Microfiber/Microsuede in Black | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Fabric Recliner Chair Adjustable Home Theater Single Recliner Scratch/Tear Resistant/Microfiber/Microsuede in Black | Wayfair
$324.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 64.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair 467FE3E799444E6DA84459AA67D9C5A8
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 64.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair 467FE3E799444E6DA84459AA67D9C5A8
$1,604.99
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 81.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-5E_3E-Rein_Par_LM1
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 81.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-5E_3E-Rein_Par_LM1
$3,850.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 3) in Orange, Size 43.0 H x 121.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-5R_7R_3R-Hush_Cin_FAB1
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 3) in Orange, Size 43.0 H x 121.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-5R_7R_3R-Hush_Cin_FAB1
$3,465.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Red, Size 43.0 H x 116.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_7E_3E-Bali_Cur_LM2
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Red, Size 43.0 H x 116.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_7E_3E-Bali_Cur_LM2
$6,568.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather, Size 43.0 H x 116.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_7E_3E-Rein_Egg_AL1
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather, Size 43.0 H x 116.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_7E_3E-Rein_Egg_AL1
$7,393.00
wayfair
Home Theater Configurable Seating
Home Theater Configurable Seating
$2,039.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Idalgo 37.8" Wide Faux Leather Power Home Theater Recliner
Idalgo 37.8" Wide Faux Leather Power Home Theater Recliner
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Diamond Stitch Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 4)
Diamond Stitch Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 4)
$4,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Red, Size 42.0 H x 90.25 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair E79CDE5C80D249B08B5ECB8AC37E22E2
Latitude Run® Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Red, Size 42.0 H x 90.25 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair E79CDE5C80D249B08B5ECB8AC37E22E2
$2,449.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Latitude Run® Recliner Chair Lounger Single Sofa Home Theater Seating W/footrest Brown
Latitude Run® Recliner Chair Lounger Single Sofa Home Theater Seating W/footrest Brown
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 38" Wide Faux Leather Power Standard Recliner Chair w/ USB Charger Port Modern Home Theater Seating Recliner Sofa For Living Room Bedroom Faux Leather/Stain Resistant
Latitude Run® 38" Wide Faux Leather Power Standard Recliner Chair w/ USB Charger Port Modern Home Theater Seating Recliner Sofa For Living Room Bedroom Faux Leather/Stain Resistant
$689.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Large Home Theater Curved Row Seating (Row of 4) Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 121.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Large Home Theater Curved Row Seating (Row of 4) Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 121.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,099.99
wayfair
Emellia 40.5" Wide Power Home Theater Recliner
Emellia 40.5" Wide Power Home Theater Recliner
$909.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coolen 32" Wide Faux Leather Power Recliner Home Theater Configurable Seating with Cup Holder
Coolen 32" Wide Faux Leather Power Recliner Home Theater Configurable Seating with Cup Holder
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2), Size 43.0 H x 73.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-1E_3E-Rein_Egg_LM1
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2), Size 43.0 H x 73.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-1E_3E-Rein_Egg_LM1
$3,850.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Watts 35" Wide Manual Rocker Home Theater Recliner Faux Leather/Genuine Leather in Red | Wayfair 43020-31-Hush_Bri_FAB1
Palliser Furniture Watts 35" Wide Manual Rocker Home Theater Recliner Faux Leather/Genuine Leather in Red | Wayfair 43020-31-Hush_Bri_FAB1
$1,111.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 81.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-5E_3E-Valencia_Pew_LM1
Palliser Furniture Neville Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 81.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-5E_3E-Valencia_Pew_LM1
$3,850.00
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 75.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair RDBL5228 45421421
Red Barrel Studio® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 75.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair RDBL5228 45421421
$1,869.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 103" Wide Home Theater Sofa Faux Leather/Microfiber/Microsuede/Genuine Leather in Black, Size 44.0 H x 103.0 W x 38.0 D in
Red Barrel Studio® 103" Wide Home Theater Sofa Faux Leather/Microfiber/Microsuede/Genuine Leather in Black, Size 44.0 H x 103.0 W x 38.0 D in
$2,064.99
($2,774.00
save 0%)
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Alexandria Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 43.0 H x 70.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair
Palliser Furniture Alexandria Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 43.0 H x 70.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,674.00
wayfair
Orren Ellis Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather in Red, Size 44.0 H x 109.5 W x 44.0 D in | Wayfair STORM-R3CM-LuxeRed
Orren Ellis Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather in Red, Size 44.0 H x 109.5 W x 44.0 D in | Wayfair STORM-R3CM-LuxeRed
$2,784.98
wayfair
Advertisement
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 77.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_3E-Bali_Mar_AL2
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 77.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_3E-Bali_Mar_AL2
$5,148.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Sloane Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3), Size 42.0 H x 96.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair 41920-1E_3E_3E-Rein_Egg_LM1
Palliser Furniture Sloane Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3), Size 42.0 H x 96.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair 41920-1E_3E_3E-Rein_Egg_LM1
$4,534.00
wayfair
Kershner 70" Wide Home Theater Loveseat with Cup Holder
Kershner 70" Wide Home Theater Loveseat with Cup Holder
$1,159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Leather Home Theater Loveseat Genuine Leather, Size 44.0 H x 75.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 2243F375E3254FE6A9D2AC61A44A872B
Red Barrel Studio® Leather Home Theater Loveseat Genuine Leather, Size 44.0 H x 75.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 2243F375E3254FE6A9D2AC61A44A872B
$2,199.99
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3), Size 43.0 H x 116.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_7E_3E-Rein_Egg_LM1
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3), Size 43.0 H x 116.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 41417-5E_7E_3E-Rein_Egg_LM1
$6,403.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 106.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-1R_3R_3R-Classic_Ash_LM2
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 106.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-1R_3R_3R-Classic_Ash_LM2
$4,719.00
wayfair
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 106.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-1R_3R_3R-Bali_Car_LM2
Palliser Furniture Orlando Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 106.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 41402-1R_3R_3R-Bali_Car_LM2
$4,719.00
wayfair
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 71.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5900 45372919
Latitude Run® Home Theater Loveseat (Row of 2) Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 71.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5900 45372919
$1,795.95
wayfair
Latitude Run® Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Faux Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 96.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5906 45373047
Latitude Run® Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Faux Leather in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 96.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair LDER5906 45373047
$2,828.45
wayfair
Latitude Run® Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 99.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair LATT5714 45421576
Latitude Run® Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 99.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair LATT5714 45421576
$2,734.99
wayfair
Mainstays Home Theater Recliner with USB charging ports and In-Arm Storage, Black Faux Leather
Mainstays Home Theater Recliner with USB charging ports and In-Arm Storage, Black Faux Leather
$361.28
walmartusa
Latitude Run® Leather Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather in Black, Size 44.0 H x 96.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Leather Home Theater Sofa (Row of 3) Genuine Leather in Black, Size 44.0 H x 96.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,699.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Robbie Pillow Top Arms Power^2 Home Theater Sofa
Robbie Pillow Top Arms Power^2 Home Theater Sofa
$3,672.99
overstock
Executive Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 3)
Executive Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 3)
$7,633.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Deco Penthouse Leather Home Theater Individual Seat
Deco Penthouse Leather Home Theater Individual Seat
$3,259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Signature Series Palermo Leather Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 2)
Signature Series Palermo Leather Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 2)
$7,699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Showtime Home Theater Lounger Row seating (Row of 5)
Showtime Home Theater Lounger Row seating (Row of 5)
$14,699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Diplomat Home Theater Individual Seat
Diplomat Home Theater Individual Seat
$3,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bass Signature Series Barcelona Home Theater loveseat Genuine Leather, Size 41.0 H x 62.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair Barcelona Loveseat Lounger
Bass Signature Series Barcelona Home Theater loveseat Genuine Leather, Size 41.0 H x 62.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair Barcelona Loveseat Lounger
$7,299.99
wayfair
Single Recliner Armchair Modern PU Leather Upholstered Sofa Lounge Chair Spring Home Theater Living Room Light Brown
Single Recliner Armchair Modern PU Leather Upholstered Sofa Lounge Chair Spring Home Theater Living Room Light Brown
$418.46
walmartusa
Signature Series Milan Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 2)
Signature Series Milan Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 2)
$7,699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Executive Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 2)
Executive Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 2)
$5,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cyrus Collection 600001S3A 5-Piece 3-Seater Home Theater with Two Cup Holders Pocket Coil Seating and Storage Console Wedge in Black
Cyrus Collection 600001S3A 5-Piece 3-Seater Home Theater with Two Cup Holders Pocket Coil Seating and Storage Console Wedge in Black
$2,223.99
appliancesconnection
BT-70259-3-BK-GG Black Leather 3-Seat Home Theater Recliner with Storage
BT-70259-3-BK-GG Black Leather 3-Seat Home Theater Recliner with Storage
$1,481.99
appliancesconnection
Load More
Home Theater Seating
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.