Chairs & Recliners

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Chairs & Recliners
Chairs & Recliners
Recliners
Home Theater Seating
Lift Chairs
Accent Chairs
Rockers
Massage Chairs
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair Faux Leather in White/Brown, Size 39.37 H x 44.1 D in | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair Faux Leather in White/Brown, Size 39.37 H x 44.1 D in | Wayfair
$1,089.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Edna 31" Wide Tufted Swivel Armchair Polyester/Polyester blend/Fabric in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 31.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Edna 31" Wide Tufted Swivel Armchair Polyester/Polyester blend/Fabric in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 31.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair
$859.99
wayfair
Harrison 31" W Wingback Chair
Harrison 31" W Wingback Chair
$475.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Paulornette Accent Armchair Living Room Chair w/ Nailheads & Solid Wood Legs Wood/Velvet in Green | Wayfair
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Paulornette Accent Armchair Living Room Chair w/ Nailheads & Solid Wood Legs Wood/Velvet in Green | Wayfair
$449.99
wayfair
Arcadia Recliner (Motion) in Chocolate Mfb - Acme Furniture 00632W
Arcadia Recliner (Motion) in Chocolate Mfb - Acme Furniture 00632W
$280.49
totallyfurniture
Fusion Series CH-162731-WH-GG 23" Reception Lounge Chair with Chrome Legs LeatherSoft Upholstery and Curvaceous Frame in
Fusion Series CH-162731-WH-GG 23" Reception Lounge Chair with Chrome Legs LeatherSoft Upholstery and Curvaceous Frame in
$137.99
appliancesconnection
Fairfield Chair Spiro Upholstered Arm Chair Wood/Upholstered/Fabric in Brown, Size 37.5 H x 23.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 8702-04_ 9953 18_ Tobacco
Fairfield Chair Spiro Upholstered Arm Chair Wood/Upholstered/Fabric in Brown, Size 37.5 H x 23.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 8702-04_ 9953 18_ Tobacco
$889.78
wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair in Gray/Green, Size 46.0 H x 30.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Power Reclining Heated Massage Chair in Gray/Green, Size 46.0 H x 30.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Margo 31.5" Wide Swivel Standard Recliner Fade Resistant/Stain Resistant/Water Resistant in Brown | Wayfair 465Y-MR-1_9508 05
Fairfield Chair Margo 31.5" Wide Swivel Standard Recliner Fade Resistant/Stain Resistant/Water Resistant in Brown | Wayfair 465Y-MR-1_9508 05
$2,609.68
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Stuart 84.5" Square Arm Sofa in Red/Brown, Size 43.5 H x 84.5 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2779-50_3160 70_MontegoBay
Fairfield Chair Stuart 84.5" Square Arm Sofa in Red/Brown, Size 43.5 H x 84.5 W x 41.5 D in | Wayfair 2779-50_3160 70_MontegoBay
$2,899.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Heated Power Reclining Massage Chair in Black/Green/White, Size 44.0 H x 29.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Faux Leather Heated Power Reclining Massage Chair in Black/Green/White, Size 44.0 H x 29.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
$899.99
wayfair
Pinero 32" Wide Polyester Armchair
Pinero 32" Wide Polyester Armchair
$1,139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Saint Pete Collection 82SP003-SGM-SC 40" Side Chair with Tapered Legs and Wood Base in Storm Grey and Maple
Saint Pete Collection 82SP003-SGM-SC 40" Side Chair with Tapered Legs and Wood Base in Storm Grey and Maple
$416.60
appliancesconnection
Cherner Metal Base Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTKAC02-DIVINA-536-S)
Cherner Metal Base Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTKAC02-DIVINA-536-S)
$1,009.00
ylighting
Marley Linen Accent Chair - 29.5"dx26"wx31"h
Marley Linen Accent Chair - 29.5"dx26"wx31"h
$389.69
($432.99
save 10%)
overstock
Sariya Upholstered Side Chair
Sariya Upholstered Side Chair
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Push Back Recliner Manual Armchair w/ Medieval Style Accent Chair Ellenyor Living Room, Bedroom in Brown, Size 29.53 W x 38.19 D in
Corrigan Studio® Push Back Recliner Manual Armchair w/ Medieval Style Accent Chair Ellenyor Living Room, Bedroom in Brown, Size 29.53 W x 38.19 D in
$649.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Leifsson 27.5" Wide Tufted Velvet Armchair Velvet in Pink, Size 37.7 H x 27.5 W x 27.1 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Leifsson 27.5" Wide Tufted Velvet Armchair Velvet in Pink, Size 37.7 H x 27.5 W x 27.1 D in | Wayfair
$269.99
wayfair
Tabarez Side chair
Tabarez Side chair
$395.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Palen 41" Wide Chenille Armchair Chenille/Fabric in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 41.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair CH-SUNRISE
Charlton Home® Palen 41" Wide Chenille Armchair Chenille/Fabric in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 41.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair CH-SUNRISE
$385.99
wayfair
Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Armchair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CAC04-VZ-2125-B)
Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Armchair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CAC04-VZ-2125-B)
$1,669.00
ylighting
Chunhelife Velvet Arm Chair/Dinning Chair Set Of 2 in Black/Gray, Size 29.5 H x 22.0 W x 18.3 D in | Wayfair CL0000367
Chunhelife Velvet Arm Chair/Dinning Chair Set Of 2 in Black/Gray, Size 29.5 H x 22.0 W x 18.3 D in | Wayfair CL0000367
$469.99
wayfair
Rumi Collection 609044 35" Swivel Push Back Recliner with Elegant Round Metal Base Certi Pur Certified Foam Seating and Spacious Armrests for
Rumi Collection 609044 35" Swivel Push Back Recliner with Elegant Round Metal Base Certi Pur Certified Foam Seating and Spacious Armrests for
$407.99
appliancesconnection
Cherner Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CAC04-DIVINA-782-S)
Cherner Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CAC04-DIVINA-782-S)
$1,609.00
ylighting
Copeland Furniture Sarah Leather Upholstered Slat Back Arm Chair Wood/Upholstered/Genuine Leather in Gray | Wayfair 8-SAR-12-23-Linen Silver
Copeland Furniture Sarah Leather Upholstered Slat Back Arm Chair Wood/Upholstered/Genuine Leather in Gray | Wayfair 8-SAR-12-23-Linen Silver
$1,045.75
($1,063.00
save 0%)
wayfair
Pennington Burgundy Push-Back Recliner
Pennington Burgundy Push-Back Recliner
$1,945.99
overstock
Modern Expressions Beige Arm Chair
Modern Expressions Beige Arm Chair
$988.91
1stopbedrooms
Rockwell 22.5" Wide Linen Slipper Chair
Rockwell 22.5" Wide Linen Slipper Chair
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gray Barrel Back Accent Chair
Gray Barrel Back Accent Chair
$812.13
1stopbedrooms
Chic Home Berry Velvet Round Acrylic Feet Club Chair, Black
Chic Home Berry Velvet Round Acrylic Feet Club Chair, Black
$697.49
overstock
Cherner Metal Base Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTKAC02-DIVINA-106-S)
Cherner Metal Base Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTKAC02-DIVINA-106-S)
$1,009.00
ylighting
Owens Collection 764761-7 2779-29 43" Lay Flat Recliner with Power Lumbar Headrest Control Panel Technology Comfort Coil Seating and Soft Polyester
Owens Collection 764761-7 2779-29 43" Lay Flat Recliner with Power Lumbar Headrest Control Panel Technology Comfort Coil Seating and Soft Polyester
$849.00
appliancesconnection
Allamar Club Chair by Christopher Knight Home - 27.25"D x 24.50"W x 30.25"H
Allamar Club Chair by Christopher Knight Home - 27.25"D x 24.50"W x 30.25"H
$215.98
($239.98
save 10%)
overstock
904047 48" Wingback Accent Chair with Tapered Legs French Script Design and Linen-Like Fabric Upholstery in
904047 48" Wingback Accent Chair with Tapered Legs French Script Design and Linen-Like Fabric Upholstery in
$535.99
appliancesconnection
Sheepskin White Accent Chair
Sheepskin White Accent Chair
$460.22
1stopbedrooms
Costway Grey Metal PU Leather Swivel Rocker Set of One Single Sofa with Footrest
Costway Grey Metal PU Leather Swivel Rocker Set of One Single Sofa with Footrest
$431.81
homedepot
Atlas Collection 1550-4 2780-29/2781-29 47" Wall Proximity Recliner with Heavy Duty Fabric Upholstery Steel Seat Box Seating and Comfor-Gel Memory
Atlas Collection 1550-4 2780-29/2781-29 47" Wall Proximity Recliner with Heavy Duty Fabric Upholstery Steel Seat Box Seating and Comfor-Gel Memory
$913.00
appliancesconnection
Chic Home© Riley Upholstered Accent Chair In Black
Chic Home© Riley Upholstered Accent Chair In Black
$748.99
bedbath&beyond
Zumwalt Side Chair in Gray
Zumwalt Side Chair in Gray
$699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Copeland Furniture Kyoto Upholstered Ladder Back Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 18.75 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 8-KYO-40-56-Sand
Copeland Furniture Kyoto Upholstered Ladder Back Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 18.75 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 8-KYO-40-56-Sand
$703.00
wayfair
Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Lounge Armchair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (LAC16-DIVINA-191-B)
Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Lounge Armchair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (LAC16-DIVINA-191-B)
$2,469.00
ylighting
Massage Recliner Couch Chair Lounge Swivel w/Ottoman Side Pocket
Massage Recliner Couch Chair Lounge Swivel w/Ottoman Side Pocket
$287.99
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Grena Cotton Upholstered Arm Chair in Gray Wood/Upholstered/Metal/Fabric in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 36.81 H x 22.44 W x 22.44 D in
Corrigan Studio® Grena Cotton Upholstered Arm Chair in Gray Wood/Upholstered/Metal/Fabric in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 36.81 H x 22.44 W x 22.44 D in
$459.99
wayfair
509363 40" Chair with Tufted Back Nailhead Accent and Track Arm in Black
509363 40" Chair with Tufted Back Nailhead Accent and Track Arm in Black
$685.99
appliancesconnection
399310F40-50-GR-HS Hall Tufted Back Arm Chair and Ottoman with Nickel Nail Head Trim and Espresso
399310F40-50-GR-HS Hall Tufted Back Arm Chair and Ottoman with Nickel Nail Head Trim and Espresso
$2,359.98
appliancesconnection
Dizzy 33.5" Wide Armchair
Dizzy 33.5" Wide Armchair
$1,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
, Gray Velvet 26" Wide Upholstered Arm Chair
, Gray Velvet 26" Wide Upholstered Arm Chair
$759.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tuka Armchair, Set of 2 by Connubia - Color: Brown - Finish: Wenge - (CB2117000132SLK00000000)
Tuka Armchair, Set of 2 by Connubia - Color: Brown - Finish: Wenge - (CB2117000132SLK00000000)
$925.65
($1,089.00
save -92465%)
ylighting
Fairfield Chair Carla 24.5" W Armchair Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 24.5 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair 8773-04_8789 90_Hazelnut
Fairfield Chair Carla 24.5" W Armchair Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 24.5 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair 8773-04_8789 90_Hazelnut
$1,039.50
wayfair
Sophie Armless Slipper Chair Mink Brown Faux Fur - Adore Decor
Sophie Armless Slipper Chair Mink Brown Faux Fur - Adore Decor
$347.99
target
Arch Salvage Cirrus Mills Arm Chair Set of 2
Arch Salvage Cirrus Mills Arm Chair Set of 2
$1,480.00
1stopbedrooms
Rosa Velvet Armchair, Light Gray
Rosa Velvet Armchair, Light Gray
$399.00
sam'sclub
Brancaster Retro Brown Leather Nailhead Swivel Accent Chair
Brancaster Retro Brown Leather Nailhead Swivel Accent Chair
$823.66
1stopbedrooms
Astor Lift Chair In Espresso
Astor Lift Chair In Espresso
$759.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dumisani Leather Side Chair
Dumisani Leather Side Chair
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME Satinka Side Chair in Gray Fabric and Mirrored Silver Finish
ACME Satinka Side Chair in Gray Fabric and Mirrored Silver Finish
$1,132.49
overstock
Ergin Upholstered Side Chair
Ergin Upholstered Side Chair
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abbyson Milton Top Grain Leather Armchair
Abbyson Milton Top Grain Leather Armchair
$743.84
($826.49
save 10%)
overstock
Alcott Hill® Wragby 81.28Cm Wide Tufted Polyester Armchair Wood/Polyester/Polyester blend/Fabric in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 32.0 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Wragby 81.28Cm Wide Tufted Polyester Armchair Wood/Polyester/Polyester blend/Fabric in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 32.0 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair
$445.99
wayfair
Argo Furniture Murcia 66.80Cm Wide Armchair Wood in White, Size 25.2 H x 26.3 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DB9610-GC631
Argo Furniture Murcia 66.80Cm Wide Armchair Wood in White, Size 25.2 H x 26.3 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DB9610-GC631
$1,599.99
wayfair
