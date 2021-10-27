Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Accent Furniture
Tray Tables
Tray Tables
Share
Tray Tables
Keeling Tray Table
featured
Keeling Tray Table
$510.00
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Mischa TV Tray Table w/ Stand Wood/Solid Wood in White, Size 25.5 H x 19.25 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair E0D7433BA88340E18565E32A7D3AEC71
featured
August Grove® Mischa TV Tray Table w/ Stand Wood/Solid Wood in White, Size 25.5 H x 19.25 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair E0D7433BA88340E18565E32A7D3AEC71
$134.99
wayfair
Murcia Potorno Tray Table
featured
Murcia Potorno Tray Table
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fien Occasional Tray Table
Fien Occasional Tray Table
$316.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Deha Tray Table Set Metal in Black/Brown, Size 26.2 H x 13.2 W x 17.9 D in | Wayfair FCCFC4DD782E410CB6370339085B2626
17 Stories Deha Tray Table Set Metal in Black/Brown, Size 26.2 H x 13.2 W x 17.9 D in | Wayfair FCCFC4DD782E410CB6370339085B2626
$196.99
wayfair
17 Stories Surbhi Iron & Acacia Nesting Tray Tables w/ Handles Set Of 2 Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Surbhi Iron & Acacia Nesting Tray Tables w/ Handles Set Of 2 Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair
$285.99
wayfair
Loch Removable Tray Top Accent Table With Folding Base
Loch Removable Tray Top Accent Table With Folding Base
$161.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories TV Table With Shelf Metal Frame
17 Stories TV Table With Shelf Metal Frame
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oaklawn Tray Table
Oaklawn Tray Table
$829.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Jacobsen Snack Tray Table Set Set of 2 Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/Green, Size 25.98 H x 19.06 W x 14.57 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Jacobsen Snack Tray Table Set Set of 2 Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/Green, Size 25.98 H x 19.06 W x 14.57 D in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
Linon Lorie Wood Compass Tray Table Set in Gray
Linon Lorie Wood Compass Tray Table Set in Gray
$191.32
newegg
Monroe Lane Brass Mirror Tray Table
Monroe Lane Brass Mirror Tray Table
$105.00
($175.00
save 40%)
belk
Mercer41 Goggins Tray Table Metal in White, Size 20.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 1CF5128CB94E4F7FBEC0EC7627AA7E07
Mercer41 Goggins Tray Table Metal in White, Size 20.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 1CF5128CB94E4F7FBEC0EC7627AA7E07
$499.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero C Tray Table Metal in Green/White, Size 26.8 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 50D294A4B2434D2298EAFAF030173C51
Inbox Zero C Tray Table Metal in Green/White, Size 26.8 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 50D294A4B2434D2298EAFAF030173C51
$96.99
wayfair
Kate and Laurel Heller Wood and Metal Tray Table, 24x16x30, Natural/Black
Kate and Laurel Heller Wood and Metal Tray Table, 24x16x30, Natural/Black
$184.71
amazon
Wooden sofa armrest table in many colors as cream Small flexible over the couch side tables Narrow folding dining slinky arm tray Armchair trays server drink Slim wrap covers furniture
Wooden sofa armrest table in many colors as cream Small flexible over the couch side tables Narrow folding dining slinky arm tray Armchair trays server drink Slim wrap covers furniture
$32.00
amazon
Ktaxon 19.68" Rectangular Tray Table Wood in Brown, Size 23.03 H x 19.68 W x 14.17 D in | Wayfair wf1-13028875
Ktaxon 19.68" Rectangular Tray Table Wood in Brown, Size 23.03 H x 19.68 W x 14.17 D in | Wayfair wf1-13028875
$63.99
wayfair
Highland Dunes Masterson Tray Table Metal in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair HLDS7736 43155852
Highland Dunes Masterson Tray Table Metal in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair HLDS7736 43155852
$159.99
wayfair
Octane Seating Octane Black Swivel Tray Table & Octane Wine Glass Holder
Octane Seating Octane Black Swivel Tray Table & Octane Wine Glass Holder
$116.91
amazon
Loon Peak® Senneterre Postcards 4 Piece TV Tray Set Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 20.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair LOPK4090 41621499
Loon Peak® Senneterre Postcards 4 Piece TV Tray Set Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 20.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair LOPK4090 41621499
$299.99
wayfair
Galen Decorative TV Tray Table
Galen Decorative TV Tray Table
$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Newfolden Tray Table Wood/Solid Wood in Brown, Size 19.5 H x 8.3 W x 11.62 D in | Wayfair E216D9D39F44444495B2240EA1E833A7
Loon Peak® Newfolden Tray Table Wood/Solid Wood in Brown, Size 19.5 H x 8.3 W x 11.62 D in | Wayfair E216D9D39F44444495B2240EA1E833A7
$24.99
wayfair
Adjustable/ Foldable TV Tray On Bed & Sofa
Adjustable/ Foldable TV Tray On Bed & Sofa
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Linon 5-Piece Wood and Faux Marble Folding TV/ Snack Tray Table Set, Brown
Linon 5-Piece Wood and Faux Marble Folding TV/ Snack Tray Table Set, Brown
$57.39
($79.00
save 27%)
walmartusa
Linon Home Décor SAMM TV, Gray Tray Table Set,
Linon Home Décor SAMM TV, Gray Tray Table Set,
$118.87
amazon
Transparent Acrylic Square Folding Table Modern Folding Acrylic Bedside Tray Table Bedroom/Living Room/Study Room (18.90"L * 11.81"W * 23.62"H)
Transparent Acrylic Square Folding Table Modern Folding Acrylic Bedside Tray Table Bedroom/Living Room/Study Room (18.90"L * 11.81"W * 23.62"H)
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ophelia & Co. Frisco Tray Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 32.0 H x 18.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 9A2B5FAF07644D3686073608925D2ED1
Ophelia & Co. Frisco Tray Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 32.0 H x 18.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 9A2B5FAF07644D3686073608925D2ED1
$399.99
wayfair
Casale Charming 5 Piece Tray Table Set
Casale Charming 5 Piece Tray Table Set
$254.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Natick Tray Table Set
Natick Tray Table Set
$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Tray Metal Side Table Small Round End Table Anti-Rust And Waterproof Outdoor Or Indoor Snack Table
Folding Tray Metal Side Table Small Round End Table Anti-Rust And Waterproof Outdoor Or Indoor Snack Table
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Tray Metal Side Table
Folding Tray Metal Side Table
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Folding Tray Table Wood in White, Size 26.0 H x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 95E21247E96C4963ABAB2970C15B03AA
Latitude Run® Folding Tray Table Wood in White, Size 26.0 H x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 95E21247E96C4963ABAB2970C15B03AA
$133.99
wayfair
Acevedo Tray Table
Acevedo Tray Table
$70.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Monroe Lane Brass Mirror Tray Table
Monroe Lane Brass Mirror Tray Table
$105.00
($175.00
save 40%)
belk
Mercury Row® Acevedo Tray Table Wood in Gray, Size 21.85 H x 18.11 W x 18.11 D in | Wayfair 916C62F34C9D4999AF072AA59768B453
Mercury Row® Acevedo Tray Table Wood in Gray, Size 21.85 H x 18.11 W x 18.11 D in | Wayfair 916C62F34C9D4999AF072AA59768B453
$77.99
wayfair
Newville Tray Table
Newville Tray Table
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Offex Traditional Round Tray Table 16" Height
Offex Traditional Round Tray Table 16" Height
$89.91
overstock
Offex Fern Traditional Dark Brown Rattan Rectangular Tray Table - 16.5"L x 25.25"W x 32.75"H
Offex Fern Traditional Dark Brown Rattan Rectangular Tray Table - 16.5"L x 25.25"W x 32.75"H
$414.40
overstock
Antique Slate Silvester Tray Table
Antique Slate Silvester Tray Table
$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Escalante Tray Top End Table Wood/Mirrored/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 25.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Mercer41 Escalante Tray Top End Table Wood/Mirrored/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 25.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$184.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Folding Tray Metal Table in Black, Size 19.88 H x 18.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair 641F4904DC63455D96682440BD31ADD9
Latitude Run® Folding Tray Metal Table in Black, Size 19.88 H x 18.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair 641F4904DC63455D96682440BD31ADD9
$83.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Folding Tray Table Wood in Brown, Size 26.0 H x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 7253DAE89C69463390AA248F9EC450CA
Latitude Run® Folding Tray Table Wood in Brown, Size 26.0 H x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 7253DAE89C69463390AA248F9EC450CA
$133.99
wayfair
Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Cut-out Tray Table in Gray/Yellow, Size 25.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 500204-LPY
Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Cut-out Tray Table in Gray/Yellow, Size 25.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 500204-LPY
$1,596.00
wayfair
Wooden sofa armrest table with phone and tablet stand in many colors as bordeaux red Small flexible over the couch side tables Narrow folding dining settee slinky arm tray Armchair trays server drink
Wooden sofa armrest table with phone and tablet stand in many colors as bordeaux red Small flexible over the couch side tables Narrow folding dining settee slinky arm tray Armchair trays server drink
$33.00
amazon
Inbox Zero Tray Table Manufactured Wood/Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 15.8 W x 31.6 D in | Wayfair 3B90EE0089CC4682B334015C87EBEEF8
Inbox Zero Tray Table Manufactured Wood/Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 15.8 W x 31.6 D in | Wayfair 3B90EE0089CC4682B334015C87EBEEF8
$65.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Folding Tray Metal End Table, Sofa Table Small Round Side Tables, Anti-Rust & Waterproof Outdoor & Indoor Snack Table in Black Wayfair
Ebern Designs Folding Tray Metal End Table, Sofa Table Small Round Side Tables, Anti-Rust & Waterproof Outdoor & Indoor Snack Table in Black Wayfair
$55.99
wayfair
FurnitureR Coffee Tray Black Ottoman Couch Console Stand TV Lap Snack Sofa End Table
FurnitureR Coffee Tray Black Ottoman Couch Console Stand TV Lap Snack Sofa End Table
$39.04
homedepot
Millenial Collection - Mari Folding Tray Table in Gold - Set of 2
Millenial Collection - Mari Folding Tray Table in Gold - Set of 2
$232.70
walmartusa
Brilliant Life Lajos Tray Table in Yellow/Black, Size 31.0 H x 24.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair AC98278
Brilliant Life Lajos Tray Table in Yellow/Black, Size 31.0 H x 24.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair AC98278
$265.99
wayfair
Butler Specialty Company Bahia Metalworks Moroccan Tray Table
Butler Specialty Company Bahia Metalworks Moroccan Tray Table
$69.00
abtelectronics
15.75" Round Rattan & Bamboo 2-Tier Tray Table with Removable Trays & Wood Frame
15.75" Round Rattan & Bamboo 2-Tier Tray Table with Removable Trays & Wood Frame
$120.89
($134.99
save 10%)
overstock
Chic Teak Cotes D'Azur Tray Table Wood in Brown/Red/White, Size 18.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HJ113
Chic Teak Cotes D'Azur Tray Table Wood in Brown/Red/White, Size 18.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair HJ113
$157.99
wayfair
Matahari Tray Table
Matahari Tray Table
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ECVV Adjustable Folding Table, Lightweight and Portable TV Tray, Sturdy Dinner Tables for Eating, Easy to Fold and Put Away, Zero Assembly Required.
ECVV Adjustable Folding Table, Lightweight and Portable TV Tray, Sturdy Dinner Tables for Eating, Easy to Fold and Put Away, Zero Assembly Required.
$59.99
newegg
Deco 79 65369 Metal MIR Tray Table, 16"x24"
Deco 79 65369 Metal MIR Tray Table, 16"x24"
$97.08
amazon
Declan Rectangle Wood Tray Top Folding Table
Declan Rectangle Wood Tray Top Folding Table
$61.75
($82.33
save 25%)
overstock
Breakwater Bay Clemons Metal & Wood Tray Table Metal/Solid Wood in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 85468
Breakwater Bay Clemons Metal & Wood Tray Table Metal/Solid Wood in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 85468
$151.99
wayfair
Frisco Collection 82908 30" Tray Table with Metal Casters French Design Bottom Shelf Removable Tray Turned Legs and Engineered Wood Construction
Frisco Collection 82908 30" Tray Table with Metal Casters French Design Bottom Shelf Removable Tray Turned Legs and Engineered Wood Construction
$216.99
appliancesconnection
Tray Table White - Breighton Home
Tray Table White - Breighton Home
$46.74
($54.99
save 15%)
target
Brantwood Tray Table
Brantwood Tray Table
$649.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Tray Tables
