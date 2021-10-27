Room Dividers & Screens

featured

Doors22 Glass & Metal Frosted Room Divider Glass/Metal, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W in | Wayfair RDS72x80frosted

$1,669.99
wayfair
featured

Glass and Metal Sliding Closet Door

$1,319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Art Mobile & Room Divider in Red, Size 70.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-RED-5

$249.99
wayfair

Foldable 3 Panel Canvas Room Divider with Swirl Details, Dark Brown

$689.98
overstock

Bayou Breeze 71" H Folding Room Divider Wood in Brown, Size 70.8 H x 118.1 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 88B85DCFA9B546719D11A22B44589CA5

$179.99
wayfair

Garden 1 Panel Room Divider

$3,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Audra 60" W x 72" H Solid Wood Room Divider

$960.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Bayou Breeze Branson 46" W x 71" H 3 - Panel Bamboo/Rattan Folding Room Divider Bamboo/Rattan in Black/Brown, Size 71.0 H x 46.0 W x 10.0 D in

$379.99
wayfair

BM205783 Wooden 3 Panel Room Divider with Horizontal Bamboo Stripes Dark

$552.99
appliancesconnection

Balt D.O.C. Glass Room Divider, Black Aluminum Frame, 58" x 46.3" (8221D-7998)

$1,820.99
staples

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Art Mobile & Room Divider, Size 56.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-1970-12

$559.99
wayfair

Antigo 60" W x 72" H 3 - Panel Folding Room Divider

$569.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Bungalow Rose Dhuha Solid Wood Folding Room Divider Wood in Red, Size 83.5 H x 87.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair 4E0E7BC0C46F49D9B9A44F2D38E98C47

$419.74
wayfair

Home accents Bella Tab-Top Ruffle Sheer Window Curtain Panel, Pale Pink, 52" x 95"The Bella Tab-Top Ruffle gauze sheer features a 100% cotton texture that has a rich hand and soft drape. Extremely versatile, this panel can be used as typical curtain pair, as a tapestry door curtain, closet curtain or room divider. Perfect for creating a light and airy aesthetic, while adding a touc

$34.99
ashleyhomestore

Room Divider And Folding Privacy Screen, Wall Divider With Dual Sides Weaved, 6 Panel Room Screen Divider Separator, Tall Foldable Panel Partition, Ex

$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Art Mobile & Room Divider in White, Size 42.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-CRM-9

$429.99
wayfair

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Reflective Art Mobile & Room Divider, Size 56.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-CLTEAL-4

$193.99
wayfair

Ashwell 43" W x 71" H 3- Panel Folding Room Divider

$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Benjara 70 in. H Gray and Black Wooden 3-Panel Room Divider with Textured Diamond Pattern

$1,282.91
homedepot

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Art Mobile & Room Divider in White, Size 70.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-CRM-15

$689.99
wayfair

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Art Mobile & Room Divider in Blue, Size 84.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-NVY-18

$849.99
wayfair

Single Panel Room Divider

$700.23
wayfairnorthamerica

17 Stories Foran 60" 3 - Panel Folding Room Divider Glass in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 60.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 95E0E8FE60024F15A9D1E62F6F4A4779

$1,159.99
wayfair

Balt D.O.C. Glass Room Divider, Silver Aluminum Frame, 58" x 69.6" (8201G-8201)

$2,267.99
staples
Advertisement

4-Panel Distressed Ash Wood Room Divider

$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica

AMITY SUN Tension Shower Curtain Rod, Room Divider, No Drilling, Adjustable, Spring Tension Window Rods For Bathroom in White | Wayfair

$119.99
wayfair

3 Panel Room Divider

$2,799.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Sasaki 38.75" W x 71" H 3- Panel Folding Room Divider

$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Reflective Art Mobile & Room Divider, Size 70.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-CLSG-15

$699.99
wayfair

Geraldine 47.25" W x 70.75" H 3- Panel Solid Wood Folding Room Divider

$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Feldman 22'' W x 72'' H 3 - Panel Folding Room Divider

$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Tremont 47'' W x 59'' H 3 - Panel Solid Wood Folding Room Divider

$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Reflective Art Mobile & Room Divider in Blue, Size 84.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-CLNVY-6

$285.99
wayfair

Home accents Bella Tab-Top Ruffle Sheer Window Curtain Panel, Gray, 52" x 84"The Bella Tab-Top Ruffle gauze sheer features a 100% cotton texture that has a rich hand and soft drape. Extremely versatile, this panel can be used as typical curtain pair, as a tapestry door curtain, closet curtain or room divider. Perfect for creating a light and airy aesthetic, while adding a touch of

$32.99
ashleyhomestore

Benjara 3 Panel Canvas Room Divider with Branch Pattern, Black and White

$489.47
amazon

Atomic Mobiles Modcast Reflective Art Mobile & Room Divider in Blue, Size 70.0 H x 12.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MODCST-MOB-CLNVY-5

$239.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Loon Peak® Unzueta 63" W X 67" H 4 - Panel Solid Wood Folding Room Divider Wood in Brown, Size 67.0 H x 63.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair

$189.99
wayfair

Marsh 1 Panel Room Divider, Size 72.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair DC6040016

$719.99
wayfair

ORE International Girard Natural 3-Panel Room Divider

$195.89
homedepot

6" Double Sided Golden Buddha's Room Divider Gray - Oriental Furniture

$249.99
target

Mattison 47.25" W x 71" H 3 - Panel Folding Room Divider

$197.99
wayfairnorthamerica

One Allium Way® Eliora 4 Panel 7ft Room Divider Wood/Canvas in Brown, Size 84.0 H x 80.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 2DE7CE6DE00A40CF8853F080619C868D

$1,299.99
wayfair

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Black Canvas Window Pane 4-Panel Room Divider

$149.00
homedepot

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Brown 2-Tone Natural Fiber 3-Panel Room Divider

$99.00
homedepot

Fency Privacy Screen Outdoor Privacy Metal Fence Panel Freestanding Room Divider Decorative Screen Series 76'H x 47.2'L x 15.7'W Rust

$249.99
newegg

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Tall Woven Fiber Room Divider - Natural/Rust - 6 Panel

$200.00
($9,999.00 save -2122%)
walmartusa

Oriental Furniture 5 ft. Tall Double Cross Shoji Screen - White - 3 Panel

$109.00
($9,999.00 save -1111%)
walmartusa

Oriental Furniture 3-Panel Botanic Print Wood Folding Transitional Style Room Divider in Brown | CVW-BOT-3P

$104.00
lowes
Advertisement

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Tall Double Sided Works of Klimt Room Divider - Stoclet Frieze

$104.00
($129.00 save 19%)
amazon

Angus Fabric and Wood 4 Panel Room Divider

$3,139.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Oriental Furniture 7 ft. Tall Do It Yourself Canvas Room Divider - 6 Panels

$319.99
amazon

Latitude Run® Cole & Grey Contemporary Iron Room Divider Screen Wood in Gray/White, Size 70.0 H x 60.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair

$319.99
wayfair

Bowersville 50'' W x 70'' H 3 - Panel Wood Folding Room Divider

$131.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. White Bamboo Wave 1-Panel Room Divider

$299.00
homedepot

Wood and Rice Paper Windowpane Shoji Screen (China)

$269.99
overstock

Oriental Furniture 5 ft. Tall Window Pane Shoji Screen - Natural - 4 Panel

$129.00
($9,999.00 save -1333%)
walmartusa

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Tall Library Canvas Room Divider - 3 Panel

$104.00
($149.00 save 30%)
walmartusa

Oriental Furniture 3 ft. Tall Double Sided Birds on Plum Tree Canvas Room Divider

$99.00
amazon

Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Tall Stone Wall Canvas Room Divider - 3 Panel

$134.47
($169.00 save 20%)
walmartusa

Guidinha Mirror Glass and Wood 3 Panel Room Divider

$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com