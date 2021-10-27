Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Accent Furniture
Poufs
Poufs
Share
Poufs
Dakota Fields 24" Wide Square Pouf Ottoman Wool/Water Resistant, Size 12.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 0709F7700564408A8F980FB1387A04FC
featured
Dakota Fields 24" Wide Square Pouf Ottoman Wool/Water Resistant, Size 12.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 0709F7700564408A8F980FB1387A04FC
$129.99
wayfair
Aparicio 16" Wide Square Geometric Pouf Ottoman
featured
Aparicio 16" Wide Square Geometric Pouf Ottoman
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Crosley Sabrina Velvet Pouf Ottoman In Navy/gold
featured
Crosley Sabrina Velvet Pouf Ottoman In Navy/gold
$79.99
bedbath&beyond
Bungalow Rose Mcbroom Pouf Cotton/Cotton Blend in Green/Orange/Pink, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair E838CD23EA5B4C16A0BFFBE73FC564EB
Bungalow Rose Mcbroom Pouf Cotton/Cotton Blend in Green/Orange/Pink, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair E838CD23EA5B4C16A0BFFBE73FC564EB
$209.99
wayfair
Christopher Knight Home Ansel Knitted Cotton Pouf, Dark Grey
Christopher Knight Home Ansel Knitted Cotton Pouf, Dark Grey
$43.34
($50.99
save 15%)
amazon
Christopher Knight Home Grace Large Square Casual Pouf, Boho, Orange and Beige Hemp and Cotton
Christopher Knight Home Grace Large Square Casual Pouf, Boho, Orange and Beige Hemp and Cotton
$113.38
amazon
Darby Home Co Eyston 18" Square Floral Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 8B03AF25E4F840F3A1CA8CF205E90F80
Darby Home Co Eyston 18" Square Floral Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 8B03AF25E4F840F3A1CA8CF205E90F80
$182.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Gutierez 15.7" Wide Square Geometric Pouf Ottoman Cotton/Cotton Blend in Gray, Size 15.7 H x 15.7 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Gutierez 15.7" Wide Square Geometric Pouf Ottoman Cotton/Cotton Blend in Gray, Size 15.7 H x 15.7 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
Kipling Boho Cube Yarn Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
Kipling Boho Cube Yarn Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
$66.48
($99.99
save 34%)
overstock
Zinnia 18" Square Pouf Ottoman
Zinnia 18" Square Pouf Ottoman
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields 100-Percent Wool Pouf, 20-Inch By 20-Inch By 14-Inch, Olive Wool, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields 100-Percent Wool Pouf, 20-Inch By 20-Inch By 14-Inch, Olive Wool, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$359.99
wayfair
Decor Therapy Oriental Polyester Pouf
Decor Therapy Oriental Polyester Pouf
$75.67
($119.99
save 37%)
walmartusa
Dakota Fields Eubank Pouf Cotton/Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CA697E329EE14AD291845BE9EFE86023
Dakota Fields Eubank Pouf Cotton/Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CA697E329EE14AD291845BE9EFE86023
$97.99
wayfair
Shop new Coastal & Boho poufs from Brooklyn + Max!
Shop new Coastal & Boho poufs from Brooklyn + Max!
$81.99
walmartusa
Benjara Fabric Round Pouf with Braided Jute Pattern, Brown, White
Benjara Fabric Round Pouf with Braided Jute Pattern, Brown, White
$115.48
amazon
Surya Fargo Pouf, Dark Green
Surya Fargo Pouf, Dark Green
$204.99
($410.99
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman in Blue, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_1033-014_19
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman in Blue, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_1033-014_19
$719.00
wayfair
BH Studio Hand-Knitted Ottoman Pouf by BH Studio in Maize
BH Studio Hand-Knitted Ottoman Pouf by BH Studio in Maize
$54.99
($119.99
save 54%)
brylanehome
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman Velvet in Blue, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_5534-444_44
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman Velvet in Blue, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_5534-444_44
$689.00
wayfair
Christopher Knight Home Rutherford Boho Fabric Cube Pouf, Black, Natural
Christopher Knight Home Rutherford Boho Fabric Cube Pouf, Black, Natural
$78.73
amazon
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_1104-002_6
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_1104-002_6
$813.00
wayfair
Astoria Grand Navarette 18" Wide Leather Round Pouf Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Navarette 18" Wide Leather Round Pouf Genuine Leather in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$579.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Buccigross Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 22BD5DABB5A248418CF7B88122363303
Bungalow Rose Buccigross Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 22BD5DABB5A248418CF7B88122363303
$219.99
wayfair
Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman
Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman
$689.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Artistic Weavers Kiki Pouf, 16" x 16" x 16", Denim
Artistic Weavers Kiki Pouf, 16" x 16" x 16", Denim
$105.22
amazon
Surya Alana Pouf, Cream
Surya Alana Pouf, Cream
$239.99
($471.99
save 49%)
ashleyhomestore
Beachcrest Home™ Natoli 24" Square Pouf Ottoman Wool, Size 16.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair EF6D2B8CF6044DECB537BA9F3088EB81
Beachcrest Home™ Natoli 24" Square Pouf Ottoman Wool, Size 16.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair EF6D2B8CF6044DECB537BA9F3088EB81
$325.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Sentir Modern and Contemporary Moroccan Inspired Ivory and Black Handwoven Wool Blend Pouf Ottoman
Baxton Studio Sentir Modern and Contemporary Moroccan Inspired Ivory and Black Handwoven Wool Blend Pouf Ottoman
$109.00
($120.00
save 9%)
walmartusa
Bungalow Rose 16" Wide Square Striped Pouf Ottoman Cotton/Cotton Blend, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair E26F9303A1DB4367BE95699DCC59AEE7
Bungalow Rose 16" Wide Square Striped Pouf Ottoman Cotton/Cotton Blend, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair E26F9303A1DB4367BE95699DCC59AEE7
$89.99
wayfair
Surya Malmo Pouf, Lime
Surya Malmo Pouf, Lime
$164.99
($351.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
Breakwater Bay Electa 17.75" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman Canvas in White, Size 10.5 H x 17.75 W x 17.75 D in | Wayfair 44ABF78733EB4ABE896B8709DBD552C6
Breakwater Bay Electa 17.75" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman Canvas in White, Size 10.5 H x 17.75 W x 17.75 D in | Wayfair 44ABF78733EB4ABE896B8709DBD552C6
$99.99
wayfair
Butler Specialty Company Wool Pouf In Red
Butler Specialty Company Wool Pouf In Red
$129.99
buybuybaby
Bungalow Rose Dubem 24" Wide Square Pouf Ottoman Cotton/Cotton Blend in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Dubem 24" Wide Square Pouf Ottoman Cotton/Cotton Blend in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$62.99
wayfair
Cheer Collection Decorative 18-inch Chunky Hand-knit Round Pouf
Cheer Collection Decorative 18-inch Chunky Hand-knit Round Pouf
$59.98
($78.99
save 24%)
overstock
Beasley Pouf
Beasley Pouf
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breakwater Bay Hellerman 15.7" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman Wool, Size 17.5 H x 15.7 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair C7611ED8EFF7450B9C061E873ABE78BF
Breakwater Bay Hellerman 15.7" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman Wool, Size 17.5 H x 15.7 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair C7611ED8EFF7450B9C061E873ABE78BF
$172.99
wayfair
Christopher Knight Home Mag Large Square Casual Pouf, Boho, Ivory Chindi and Hemp
Christopher Knight Home Mag Large Square Casual Pouf, Boho, Ivory Chindi and Hemp
$148.88
amazon
Brayden Studio® Fowler Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 63108A3F1D5F424592A25A02B163791B
Brayden Studio® Fowler Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 63108A3F1D5F424592A25A02B163791B
$219.99
wayfair
16" Wide Square Striped Pouf Ottoman
16" Wide Square Striped Pouf Ottoman
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pledger 18" Wide Square Geometric Pouf Ottoman
Pledger 18" Wide Square Geometric Pouf Ottoman
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Small Pouf in Sand
Small Pouf in Sand
$179.00
overstock
Everett Knitted Cotton Donut Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
Everett Knitted Cotton Donut Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
$87.49
overstock
Dakota Fields 18" Wide Square Chevron Pouf Ottoman Fade Resistant/Stain Resistant/Other Performance Fabrics/Water Resistant | Wayfair
Dakota Fields 18" Wide Square Chevron Pouf Ottoman Fade Resistant/Stain Resistant/Other Performance Fabrics/Water Resistant | Wayfair
$149.99
wayfair
Garcia Pouf, Chocolate Knit
Garcia Pouf, Chocolate Knit
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields 16" Wide Round Striped Pouf Ottoman Wool, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair F00D777DF40A4770AB04EBCF90D9F138
Dakota Fields 16" Wide Round Striped Pouf Ottoman Wool, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair F00D777DF40A4770AB04EBCF90D9F138
$84.99
wayfair
Decor 140 Moreira Pouf, Beig/Green, 30X30
Decor 140 Moreira Pouf, Beig/Green, 30X30
$279.99
($799.99
save 65%)
kohl's
Bowmont Hand-Crafted Cotton Cube Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
Bowmont Hand-Crafted Cotton Cube Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
$69.25
overstock
Aviles 22" Genuine Leather Round Pouf Ottoman
Aviles 22" Genuine Leather Round Pouf Ottoman
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pasargad Home Grandcanyon Navy/Beige Cotton Pouf Ottoman, Blue
Pasargad Home Grandcanyon Navy/Beige Cotton Pouf Ottoman, Blue
$83.70
($87.19
save 4%)
homedepot
Palmas Modern and Bohemian styled Handwoven Pet Yarn Pouf and Ottoman
Palmas Modern and Bohemian styled Handwoven Pet Yarn Pouf and Ottoman
$74.99
overstock
Arlett Modern and Bohemian styled Handwoven Wool Pouf and Ottoman
Arlett Modern and Bohemian styled Handwoven Wool Pouf and Ottoman
$79.19
($87.99
save 10%)
overstock
Geyne Bohemian Ivory Handwoven Cotton Blend Pouf Ottoman Gray/ivory - Baxton Studio
Geyne Bohemian Ivory Handwoven Cotton Blend Pouf Ottoman Gray/ivory - Baxton Studio
$109.99
target
Surya Patch Pouf, Taupe
Surya Patch Pouf, Taupe
$484.99
($972.99
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Natural Jute Round Pouf - Anji Mountain
Natural Jute Round Pouf - Anji Mountain
$109.99
target
Anji Mountain Rainbow Connection Pouf Multi
Anji Mountain Rainbow Connection Pouf Multi
$129.99
bedbath&beyond
Artistic Weavers Aspenia Pouf, 14" H W x 20" D, Gray, x 20" W x 20" D, Charcoal
Artistic Weavers Aspenia Pouf, 14" H W x 20" D, Gray, x 20" W x 20" D, Charcoal
$126.12
amazon
Surya Trail Pouf, Ivory
Surya Trail Pouf, Ivory
$509.99
($1,022.99
save -50899%)
ashleyhomestore
Artistic Weavers Eloise Black Print Pouf 16" x 16" x 16", 16" H x 16" W x 16" D, Ivory
Artistic Weavers Eloise Black Print Pouf 16" x 16" x 16", 16" H x 16" W x 16" D, Ivory
$122.00
amazon
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman in Gray, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_1023-011_6
Bernhardt Delta 19" Square Pouf Ottoman in Gray, Size 21.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair N1031_1023-011_6
$719.00
wayfair
Solid Orly Square Jute 18-inch Pouf
Solid Orly Square Jute 18-inch Pouf
$197.20
($450.00
save 56%)
overstock
Poufs
