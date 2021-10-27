Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Living Room
Accent Furniture
Decorative Trunks & Chests
Decorative Trunks & Chests
Share
Decorative Trunks & Chests
Bungalow Rose Carved Trunk Ottoman Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 18.0 H x 39.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 9B5398ABFF86405BABD3601953FCFD11
featured
Bungalow Rose Carved Trunk Ottoman Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 18.0 H x 39.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 9B5398ABFF86405BABD3601953FCFD11
$1,029.99
wayfair
B555-46 Reylow Collection 31" Chest Drawer with Simple Pull Decorative Hardware Engineered Wood Construction Distress Finish and Gliding Storage
featured
B555-46 Reylow Collection 31" Chest Drawer with Simple Pull Decorative Hardware Engineered Wood Construction Distress Finish and Gliding Storage
$339.99
appliancesconnection
Benjara 41 Inch Wooden Trunk Table with Metal Accents, Brown and Black
featured
Benjara 41 Inch Wooden Trunk Table with Metal Accents, Brown and Black
$657.08
amazon
BM177649 Trunk Design Aluminum Coffee Table With Drawer
BM177649 Trunk Design Aluminum Coffee Table With Drawer
$1,634.99
appliancesconnection
Benjara Square Wooden Lift Top Cocktail Table with Trunk Storage, Brown and Black
Benjara Square Wooden Lift Top Cocktail Table with Trunk Storage, Brown and Black
$447.82
amazon
Phoenix Trunk Lift Top Coffee Table
Phoenix Trunk Lift Top Coffee Table
$257.49
overstock
Barzini Tufted Rectangular Trunk with Nailhead Black
Barzini Tufted Rectangular Trunk with Nailhead Black
$364.99
walmartusa
Vintage Style Leather Treasure Chest Decorative Box 2 Pack Wooden Chest Trunk
Vintage Style Leather Treasure Chest Decorative Box 2 Pack Wooden Chest Trunk
$32.40
walmart
Majestic Tufted Velvet Lift-Top Storage Trunk w/ Nail Head Accent in Royal Blue Velvet - Nova Lifestyle MAJESTICTRNB
Majestic Tufted Velvet Lift-Top Storage Trunk w/ Nail Head Accent in Royal Blue Velvet - Nova Lifestyle MAJESTICTRNB
$367.99
totallyfurniture
CC-CHE117TLD-WWRW Door Chest with Sliding Door Storage Drawers Open Shelves Wood Construction and Decorative Hardware in
CC-CHE117TLD-WWRW Door Chest with Sliding Door Storage Drawers Open Shelves Wood Construction and Decorative Hardware in
$1,142.99
appliancesconnection
Set of 2 Farmhouse 13 and 16 Inch White Wooden Trunks by Studio 350
Set of 2 Farmhouse 13 and 16 Inch White Wooden Trunks by Studio 350
$315.98
($351.09
save 10%)
overstock
Storage Organizer Box, Well Standing Collapsible Canvas Toy Chest Box Baskets Storage Bins Organizer for Dog Toys, Kids, Children Toys, Blanket, Clothes
Storage Organizer Box, Well Standing Collapsible Canvas Toy Chest Box Baskets Storage Bins Organizer for Dog Toys, Kids, Children Toys, Blanket, Clothes
$17.59
walmart
Bruneau Water Hyacinth Cocktail Storage Trunk Table - Southern Enterprises CK6870
Bruneau Water Hyacinth Cocktail Storage Trunk Table - Southern Enterprises CK6870
$138.29
totallyfurniture
SAFAVIEH Home Collection Zoe Cognac Brown Faux Leather Storage Trunk Wine Rack Coffee Table with Caster Wheels (Fully Assembled) FOX9515E
SAFAVIEH Home Collection Zoe Cognac Brown Faux Leather Storage Trunk Wine Rack Coffee Table with Caster Wheels (Fully Assembled) FOX9515E
$413.62
amazon
Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman Footrest Toy Box Coffee Table Chest Trunk Seat Stool, 1-Pack, Midnight Blue
Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman Footrest Toy Box Coffee Table Chest Trunk Seat Stool, 1-Pack, Midnight Blue
$24.99
amazon
Ellisman Pyramind Trunk Table Set, 2pc Set
Ellisman Pyramind Trunk Table Set, 2pc Set
$447.50
walmartusa
Vintiquewise Old Fashioned Large Natural Wood Storage Trunk and Coffee Table - Brown
Vintiquewise Old Fashioned Large Natural Wood Storage Trunk and Coffee Table - Brown
$249.00
($639.00
save 61%)
macy's
Vintiquewise Antique Style Wooden Small Trunk - Brown
Vintiquewise Antique Style Wooden Small Trunk - Brown
$39.00
($99.00
save 61%)
macy's
fagonghonesty Clothes Storage Bag 110L Large Capacity Organizer Large Blanket Storage Chest Comforter Bag Storage Sturdy Zippers | Wayfair
fagonghonesty Clothes Storage Bag 110L Large Capacity Organizer Large Blanket Storage Chest Comforter Bag Storage Sturdy Zippers | Wayfair
$147.99
wayfair
Farmhouse Trunk - Brown
Farmhouse Trunk - Brown
$139.00
($339.00
save 59%)
macy's
Storage Case Decorative Wooden Treasure Chest
Storage Case Decorative Wooden Treasure Chest
$77.64
walmart
DSD153003 Antique Two Door Accent Storage Chest In Brown
DSD153003 Antique Two Door Accent Storage Chest In Brown
$370.00
appliancesconnection
B214-46 Lodanna Collection Chest Drawer with Storage Drawers Simple Pull Decorative Hardware Engineered Wood Construction and Flat Top Surface in
B214-46 Lodanna Collection Chest Drawer with Storage Drawers Simple Pull Decorative Hardware Engineered Wood Construction and Flat Top Surface in
$383.99
appliancesconnection
Attraction Design Home 3 Piece Rush Wicker Ottoman & Trunk Set Faux Leather in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 36.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CH1088
Attraction Design Home 3 Piece Rush Wicker Ottoman & Trunk Set Faux Leather in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 36.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CH1088
$295.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Modesto Decorative Modern 4 Drawer Storage Chest Metal/Fabric in Brown, Size 39.25 H x 12.25 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Modesto Decorative Modern 4 Drawer Storage Chest Metal/Fabric in Brown, Size 39.25 H x 12.25 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Moffet Decorative Modern 5 Drawer Storage Chest Metal/Fabric in Brown, Size 39.25 H x 22.8 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Moffet Decorative Modern 5 Drawer Storage Chest Metal/Fabric in Brown, Size 39.25 H x 22.8 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair
$93.99
wayfair
Trunk Decorative Wall Shelf Gray - A&B Home
Trunk Decorative Wall Shelf Gray - A&B Home
$93.99
target
Mackenzie 112227553663 36.5" Hall Chest with 2 Drawers Antique Nickel Nail Head Trim and Robus Leather in Light Creme
Mackenzie 112227553663 36.5" Hall Chest with 2 Drawers Antique Nickel Nail Head Trim and Robus Leather in Light Creme
$2,992.50
appliancesconnection
Home Living Room Entryway Bench Organizer White Storage Chest Trunk Lift Top Wood Box
Home Living Room Entryway Bench Organizer White Storage Chest Trunk Lift Top Wood Box
$216.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Foldable Storage Ottoman Bench Footrest Seat Leather Ottoman Coffee Table Multipurpose Foot Rest Stool Cube Ottoman With Handles Lid Toy Chest For Liv
Foldable Storage Ottoman Bench Footrest Seat Leather Ottoman Coffee Table Multipurpose Foot Rest Stool Cube Ottoman With Handles Lid Toy Chest For Liv
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Bedroom Night Table 3 Drawer Storage Chest in White, Size 19.7 H x 15.7 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair B7D2589E151346038CD014EDC814C72E
Latitude Run® Bedroom Night Table 3 Drawer Storage Chest in White, Size 19.7 H x 15.7 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair B7D2589E151346038CD014EDC814C72E
$73.99
wayfair
Magnolia Manor 244-BR40 Drawer Chest with Full Extension Metal Side Drawer Glides Cedar Lined Bottom Drawers and Canted Corners in Antique White
Magnolia Manor 244-BR40 Drawer Chest with Full Extension Metal Side Drawer Glides Cedar Lined Bottom Drawers and Canted Corners in Antique White
$848.00
appliancesconnection
Latitude Run® Ahmarria Faux Leather Flip Top Storage Folding Bench Faux Leather/Wood/Leather/Manufactured Wood in Brown/White | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Ahmarria Faux Leather Flip Top Storage Folding Bench Faux Leather/Wood/Leather/Manufactured Wood in Brown/White | Wayfair
$199.99
wayfair
30 Inches Faux Leather Folding Storage Ottoman Bench, Storage Chest Footrest Coffee Table Padded Seat, Brown ULSF40Z
30 Inches Faux Leather Folding Storage Ottoman Bench, Storage Chest Footrest Coffee Table Padded Seat, Brown ULSF40Z
$187.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Foldable Storage Ottoman Bench Footrest Seat Leather Ottoman Coffee Table Multipurpose Foot Rest Stool Cube Ottoman w/ Handles Lid Toy Chest For Liv Faux Leather/Stain Resistant
Latitude Run® Foldable Storage Ottoman Bench Footrest Seat Leather Ottoman Coffee Table Multipurpose Foot Rest Stool Cube Ottoman w/ Handles Lid Toy Chest For Liv Faux Leather/Stain Resistant
$117.99
wayfair
Milbank Collection CM4110C 42" Coffee Table with Nailhead Accents Trunk Design and Stretcher in
Milbank Collection CM4110C 42" Coffee Table with Nailhead Accents Trunk Design and Stretcher in
$345.99
appliancesconnection
Household Essentials Light Brown ML-5665 Decorative Wicker Chest with Lid for Storage and Organization | Large
Household Essentials Light Brown ML-5665 Decorative Wicker Chest with Lid for Storage and Organization | Large
$106.61
($129.99
save 18%)
amazon
Gilbin Summer Camp and College Dorm Mini Storage Trunk Organizer Keepsake Box Treasure Chest Footlocker Size 14" L x 8" H x 8" W Zebra
Gilbin Summer Camp and College Dorm Mini Storage Trunk Organizer Keepsake Box Treasure Chest Footlocker Size 14" L x 8" H x 8" W Zebra
$59.99
walmart
Storage Ottoman Cube, Linen Small Coffee Table, Foot Rest Stool Seat, Folding Toys Chest Collapsible For Kids Orange 11.8"X11.8"X11.8"
Storage Ottoman Cube, Linen Small Coffee Table, Foot Rest Stool Seat, Folding Toys Chest Collapsible For Kids Orange 11.8"X11.8"X11.8"
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Trunk Top Coffee Table With Hidden Storage
Trunk Top Coffee Table With Hidden Storage
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
River of Goods 31.5W Faux Leather Trunk
River of Goods 31.5W Faux Leather Trunk
$293.40
qvc
Vintiquewise Decorative Vintage-Like Wood Treasure Box - Wooden Trunk Chest with Handle - Brown
Vintiquewise Decorative Vintage-Like Wood Treasure Box - Wooden Trunk Chest with Handle - Brown
$60.99
($102.00
save 40%)
macy's
East Urban Home Trunks Spots Ottoman Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 38.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Trunks Spots Ottoman Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 38.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Balloons on Animal Trunks Ottoman Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black/Gray/Green, Size 16.0 H x 38.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Balloons on Animal Trunks Ottoman Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black/Gray/Green, Size 16.0 H x 38.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
Burke Antique Gray 3-Piece Trunk Table Set
Burke Antique Gray 3-Piece Trunk Table Set
$433.49
($9,999.00
save -4717%)
walmartusa
3pc Burke Trunk Table Set Gray - Crawford & Burke
3pc Burke Trunk Table Set Gray - Crawford & Burke
$569.99
target
Raymond Raymond Natural Reclaimed Wood 41" Trunk Table, Brown
Raymond Raymond Natural Reclaimed Wood 41" Trunk Table, Brown
$566.99
($894.99
save 37%)
ashleyhomestore
Bayberry Lane Trunk Chest Coffee Table, Brown
Bayberry Lane Trunk Chest Coffee Table, Brown
$899.99
ashleyhomestore
Chester Ivory Faux Leather Wrapped Trunk Style Cocktail Table, One Size , White
Chester Ivory Faux Leather Wrapped Trunk Style Cocktail Table, One Size , White
$409.00
($570.00
save 28%)
jcpenney
Maritime Trunk Coffee Table, One Size , Brown
Maritime Trunk Coffee Table, One Size , Brown
$353.00
($450.00
save 22%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Moorhouse Trunk Leather Storage Bench
Moorhouse Trunk Leather Storage Bench
$1,039.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Moffet Decorative Modern 5 Drawer Storage Chest
Moffet Decorative Modern 5 Drawer Storage Chest
$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Benzara Trunk Aluminum Coffee Table w/ Storage Metal in Gray, Size 18.7 H x 51.57 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair BM177649
Benzara Trunk Aluminum Coffee Table w/ Storage Metal in Gray, Size 18.7 H x 51.57 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair BM177649
$2,299.99
wayfair
Park Ave Tufted Lift-Top Storage Trunk - Diamond Sofa - Desert Sand Linen PARKAVETRSD
Park Ave Tufted Lift-Top Storage Trunk - Diamond Sofa - Desert Sand Linen PARKAVETRSD
$588.00
totallyfurniture
East Urban Home Trunks of Birches Ottoman Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Green, Size 16.0 H x 38.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Trunks of Birches Ottoman Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Green, Size 16.0 H x 38.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
Copper Grove Liatris Nailhead Espresso Cocktail Table Trunk
Copper Grove Liatris Nailhead Espresso Cocktail Table Trunk
$232.49
overstock
Famure Storage CaseDecorative Storage Box Wooden Chest Case
Famure Storage CaseDecorative Storage Box Wooden Chest Case
$45.65
walmart
Lena Golden Tree Trunk Accent Stool
Lena Golden Tree Trunk Accent Stool
$144.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LuxenHome Brown and Gray Upholstered Faux Leather Trunk Ottoman
LuxenHome Brown and Gray Upholstered Faux Leather Trunk Ottoman
$215.17
homedepot
Ahmarria Faux Leather Flip Top Storage Folding Bench
Ahmarria Faux Leather Flip Top Storage Folding Bench
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
