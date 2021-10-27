Dining Room Sets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Kitchen & Dining
Sets
Dining Room Sets
Share
Dining Room Sets
Alcott Hill® Lorelai Butterfly Leaf Rubber Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
featured
Alcott Hill® Lorelai Butterfly Leaf Rubber Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
17 Stories 3 Piece Dining Set, Kitchen Table w/ Benches Wood/Metal in White/Brown, Size 29.13 H in | Wayfair 1C8160FD1D724865AAEB581F3DA738EC
featured
17 Stories 3 Piece Dining Set, Kitchen Table w/ Benches Wood/Metal in White/Brown, Size 29.13 H in | Wayfair 1C8160FD1D724865AAEB581F3DA738EC
$359.99
wayfair
17 Stories Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 19.7 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair EA432073A1354DA29882BAEF7AAE63F3
featured
17 Stories Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 19.7 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair EA432073A1354DA29882BAEF7AAE63F3
$289.99
wayfair
Angelia 9 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
Angelia 9 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
$1,549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Louann 5 - Piece Extendable Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Louann 5 - Piece Extendable Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
$1,049.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Eyosias Modern & Contemporary Oak Brown Finished Wood & Dark Brown Metal 5-Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 30.1181 H in
17 Stories Eyosias Modern & Contemporary Oak Brown Finished Wood & Dark Brown Metal 5-Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 30.1181 H in
$274.99
wayfair
Aula Distressed Metal Bar Set, Dining Set (Golden Black) Metal in Black/Gray, Size 41.3 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair STY-ST000003AAD
Aula Distressed Metal Bar Set, Dining Set (Golden Black) Metal in Black/Gray, Size 41.3 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair STY-ST000003AAD
$489.99
wayfair
Fenton And Gray Pacific 5 Piece Modern Rectangular Dining Set Setfedi5Fegr
Fenton And Gray Pacific 5 Piece Modern Rectangular Dining Set Setfedi5Fegr
$1,075.72
1stopbedrooms
Alcott Hill® Tekamah 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair 9082 5 Pcs Dinette Set
Alcott Hill® Tekamah 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair 9082 5 Pcs Dinette Set
$1,229.99
wayfair
August Grove® Lanclos 5 Piece Drop Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 9D0945B335C949638EB32B5379DF5A82
August Grove® Lanclos 5 Piece Drop Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 9D0945B335C949638EB32B5379DF5A82
$699.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Ellie 5-Piece Dining Set In Walnut Brown Walnut/brown
Baxton Studio Ellie 5-Piece Dining Set In Walnut Brown Walnut/brown
$779.99
buybuybaby
Kuehn 3 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
Kuehn 3 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
5pc Andes and Sunny Rectangular Dining Set Gray - Armen Living
5pc Andes and Sunny Rectangular Dining Set Gray - Armen Living
$1,784.99
($2,099.99
save 50%)
target
August Grove® Lamotte 2 - Person Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Lamotte 2 - Person Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair
$439.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Filicia Modern Transitional Grey Faux Leather Effect Fabric Upholstered and Black Metal 5-Piece Dining Set
Baxton Studio Filicia Modern Transitional Grey Faux Leather Effect Fabric Upholstered and Black Metal 5-Piece Dining Set
$720.10
1stopbedrooms
Monte Mid-Century Modern Walnut Wood Round 5-Piece Dining Set
Monte Mid-Century Modern Walnut Wood Round 5-Piece Dining Set
$1,096.16
1stopbedrooms
Baxton Studio Emilie 5-Piece Dining Set In Grey/walnut Brown
Baxton Studio Emilie 5-Piece Dining Set In Grey/walnut Brown
$669.99
buybuybaby
August Grove® Korhonen 5 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 3B98F75DED4842B2B358D8DB9F6E524B
August Grove® Korhonen 5 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 3B98F75DED4842B2B358D8DB9F6E524B
$669.99
wayfair
August Grove® Kuster 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 4D93F819D3814F3A816B74D708489385
August Grove® Kuster 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 4D93F819D3814F3A816B74D708489385
$689.99
wayfair
Modern 5-Piece Metal Dining Kitchen Room Furniture Set with Faux Marble Dining Table Sets w/ 2 Stools, Kitchen Island Prep Table and Wine Rack Table for Small Apartment, Studio,Brown+Golded
Modern 5-Piece Metal Dining Kitchen Room Furniture Set with Faux Marble Dining Table Sets w/ 2 Stools, Kitchen Island Prep Table and Wine Rack Table for Small Apartment, Studio,Brown+Golded
$751.99
walmartusa
Alcott Hill® Teressa 6 - Piece Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair PFAN6-CAP-W
Alcott Hill® Teressa 6 - Piece Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair PFAN6-CAP-W
$1,179.99
wayfair
Cleobury Solid Wood Dining Set
Cleobury Solid Wood Dining Set
$919.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Gratton 5 - Piece Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair
August Grove® Gratton 5 - Piece Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair
$1,959.99
wayfair
Dahlquist 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
Dahlquist 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Alcott Hill® Villani Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 224984B8EEA7495C967B6D57F18C5171
Alcott Hill® Villani Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 224984B8EEA7495C967B6D57F18C5171
$409.99
wayfair
Kimonte Collection 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Rectangular Counter Table and 4 Barstools in Dark Brown and
Kimonte Collection 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Rectangular Counter Table and 4 Barstools in Dark Brown and
$386.95
appliancesconnection
SETMSDIWHT5E Messina White Velvet 5 Piece Rectangular Dining
SETMSDIWHT5E Messina White Velvet 5 Piece Rectangular Dining
$1,047.99
appliancesconnection
Elodia 4 - Person Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Elodia 4 - Person Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
$499.16
wayfairnorthamerica
6-piece Wooden Kitchen Table Set,Farmhouse Rustic Dining Table with Cross Back 4 Chairs and Bench,Waterproof Coat Home Furniture for Kitchen and Living Room/Antique Gray
6-piece Wooden Kitchen Table Set,Farmhouse Rustic Dining Table with Cross Back 4 Chairs and Bench,Waterproof Coat Home Furniture for Kitchen and Living Room/Antique Gray
$721.16
walmartusa
Konopka 3 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
Konopka 3 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Birch Lane™ Lirette 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair AF5CCA4AF6DA4A2292C5AC98D9DF1370
Birch Lane™ Lirette 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair AF5CCA4AF6DA4A2292C5AC98D9DF1370
$1,639.99
wayfair
Redland Vintage Dark Pine and Brown 5-Piece Counter Dining Set
Redland Vintage Dark Pine and Brown 5-Piece Counter Dining Set
$2,109.99
overstock
Baxton Studio Hanna 5-Piece Dining Set In Grey/walnut
Baxton Studio Hanna 5-Piece Dining Set In Grey/walnut
$699.99
bedbath&beyond
Rosa Collection ROSA-SAND/DARK BROWN-5PC DINING SET Modern and Contemporary Sand Fabric Upholstered and Dark Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining
Rosa Collection ROSA-SAND/DARK BROWN-5PC DINING SET Modern and Contemporary Sand Fabric Upholstered and Dark Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining
$501.99
appliancesconnection
Best Quality Furniture 5-Piece Dining Set with Tufted and Stainless Steel Dining Chairs
Best Quality Furniture 5-Piece Dining Set with Tufted and Stainless Steel Dining Chairs
$2,029.99
overstock
August Grove® Wortham 3 - Piece Solid Wood Rubberwood Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Wortham 3 - Piece Solid Wood Rubberwood Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair
$429.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Villepinte 4 - Piece Cedar Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set
Villepinte 4 - Piece Cedar Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set
$1,649.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Furniture D11-6SC75 Dining Set, Black
Furniture D11-6SC75 Dining Set, Black
$2,997.31
amazon
Richmond Mid-Century Modern Light Grey Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining Set with Faux Marble Dining Table
Richmond Mid-Century Modern Light Grey Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining Set with Faux Marble Dining Table
$478.45
1stopbedrooms
Dining Set 1 Faux Live Edge Wood Table With Black Metal U Shape Legs And 6 Chairs Grey PU Cushion Seat With Horizontal Stitching Details And Black Met
Dining Set 1 Faux Live Edge Wood Table With Black Metal U Shape Legs And 6 Chairs Grey PU Cushion Seat With Horizontal Stitching Details And Black Met
$1,899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baxton Studio Zayden 5-Piece Dining Set In Espresso/grey Grey/espresso
Baxton Studio Zayden 5-Piece Dining Set In Espresso/grey Grey/espresso
$649.99
buybuybaby
Lago Vista 5 - Piece Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Lago Vista 5 - Piece Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
$579.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amisco PalmerTable and Winslet Chairs 5-Pieces Dining Set
Amisco PalmerTable and Winslet Chairs 5-Pieces Dining Set
$2,375.99
overstock
2pcs Dining Chairs Fabric Spring Padded Soft Seat Upholstered High Back w/Adjustable Home/Kitchen/Cafe Beige
2pcs Dining Chairs Fabric Spring Padded Soft Seat Upholstered High Back w/Adjustable Home/Kitchen/Cafe Beige
$292.06
walmartusa
Reneau Modern And Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered Espresso Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining Set
Reneau Modern And Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered Espresso Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining Set
$390.86
1stopbedrooms
Pirate and Pink Memphis 5 Piece Modern Dining Set
Pirate and Pink Memphis 5 Piece Modern Dining Set
$2,037.50
($5,049.00
save 60%)
walmartusa
Alcott Hill® Maffra Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 76E2554296AA4E7E9F30711DC589A977
Alcott Hill® Maffra Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 76E2554296AA4E7E9F30711DC589A977
$439.99
wayfair
17 Stories Eastborough 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 29.5 W x 45.5 D in | Wayfair 8DDC548E7958434C960E0C112DF6E070
17 Stories Eastborough 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 29.5 W x 45.5 D in | Wayfair 8DDC548E7958434C960E0C112DF6E070
$599.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Armen Living Andes and Alison 5-Piece Gray Fabric Rectangular Dining Set, Gray/Black
Armen Living Andes and Alison 5-Piece Gray Fabric Rectangular Dining Set, Gray/Black
$1,577.02
homedepot
August Grove® Laduke 5 - Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 9B494EF7127E4957A95CAA5BA2DB346F
August Grove® Laduke 5 - Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 9B494EF7127E4957A95CAA5BA2DB346F
$689.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Gillham Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair NAAN9-WHI-W
Astoria Grand Gillham Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair NAAN9-WHI-W
$1,399.99
wayfair
August Grove® Carmel Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 3D8F9AE790BD4E5AA5869D0D80F15718
August Grove® Carmel Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 3D8F9AE790BD4E5AA5869D0D80F15718
$1,019.99
wayfair
SETMSDIGRY5F Messina and Nara Gray Velvet 5 Piece Rectangular Dining
SETMSDIGRY5F Messina and Nara Gray Velvet 5 Piece Rectangular Dining
$1,050.99
appliancesconnection
Alcott Hill® Antrim 5 - Piece Drop Leaf Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 706371A84D87420885A8840F766D4779
Alcott Hill® Antrim 5 - Piece Drop Leaf Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 706371A84D87420885A8840F766D4779
$579.99
wayfair
August Grove® Pilning 6 - Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair AGTG6551 44327067
August Grove® Pilning 6 - Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair AGTG6551 44327067
$1,239.99
wayfair
17 Stories Giovan Modern Industrial Oak Brown Finished Wood & Metal 4-Piece Dining Chair Set in Black, Size 31.1 H x 15.75 W x 16.73 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Giovan Modern Industrial Oak Brown Finished Wood & Metal 4-Piece Dining Chair Set in Black, Size 31.1 H x 15.75 W x 16.73 D in | Wayfair
$235.99
wayfair
Atlantic Small Space 3-Pieces Dining Set, Marble
Atlantic Small Space 3-Pieces Dining Set, Marble
$118.99
($169.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Best Quality Furniture 5-Piece Dining Set with Diamond-Tufted Dining Chairs
Best Quality Furniture 5-Piece Dining Set with Diamond-Tufted Dining Chairs
$2,687.99
overstock
Fontinella 3 Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set
Fontinella 3 Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Jodie 9 - Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Jodie 9 - Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair
$1,499.99
wayfair
Load More
Dining Room Sets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.