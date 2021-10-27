Food Pantries

featured

Loyola 72" Kitchen Pantry

$849.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Andover Mills™ Lewisburg 47" Kitchen Pantry Wood in White, Size 47.0 H x 24.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CA6A8F837D01464BBC36DFFC133EBB2B

$176.99
wayfair
featured

Andover Mills™ Loyola 72" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 33.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 9FB27B0764E340AB97112299CA21948B

$849.99
wayfair

Darlah 77" Kitchen Pantry

$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Loon Peak® Dizon 73" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Black, Size 72.5 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 84DC5B14D7034C939648DA686D9D7BD6

$389.99
wayfair

Mercury Row® Kuts 72" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 30.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 097F5B8E56414DC19C885B03869CC688

$659.99
wayfair

LIFEART CABINETRY Edinburgh Espresso Plywood Raised Panel Stock Assembled Tall Pantry Kitchen Cabinet (18 in. W x 90 in. H x 24 in. D), Classic Espresso

$1,461.83
homedepot

Home Styles Freestanding Americana Kitchen Pantry in Cherry Finish Constructed of Hardwood Solids with Four Storage Doors, Four Adjustable Shelves

$615.45
amazon

J COLLECTION Shaker Assembled 30 in. x 94.5 in. x 24 in. Pantry Universal Double Oven Cabinet with One Drawer in Gray

$644.25
homedepot

LIVING SKOG Scandi 71'' White Scandi Pantry Kitchen Storage Cabinet Hutch For Microwave with drawer, Beige

$239.49
homedepot

J COLLECTION Shaker Assembled 30 in.x84.5 in.x24 in. Pantry Microwave/Oven Cabinet w/ 2 10 in. Drawers &Lift Up Door in Vanilla White

$643.70
homedepot

J COLLECTION Shaker Assembled 15 in. x 94.5 in. x 24 in. Pantry Cabinet with Five Inner Drawers in Vanilla White

$760.25
homedepot
Advertisement

Countertop Spice Rack With 22 Glass Spice Jars, 3-Tier Bamboo Space Saver Step Shelf Countertop For Kitchen Cabinet Pantry, Printed Spice Labels, Chal

$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Project Source 3-in W x 84-in H x 0.8-in D White Painted Birch Door Pantry Fully Assembled Stock Cabinet | TF3-84W

$29.98
lowes

RST Brands Lindon Pantry Storage Cabinet in Oak, Brown

$181.35
homedepot

Luxxe Cabinetry 18-in W x 84-in H x 24-in D Norfolk Blended Cream Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet in Off-White | U182484L-NBC

$949.99
lowes

Modern 62'' Kitchen Pantry

$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LifeArt Cabinetry 33-in W x 96-in H x 27-in D Dark Gray Painted Maple Door and Drawer Pantry Fully Assembled Stock Cabinet | ALG-DOC3396

$1,130.52
lowes

Lili 77" Kitchen Pantry

$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Kerrogee 63" Large Kitchen Pantry Storage Cabinet, with 4 Drawers, Open Shelves and Glass Doors - 63"L x 15.7"W x76.8"H

$619.99
overstock

Crestshire 74" Kitchen Pantry

$1,249.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Krosswood Doors Espresso Plywood Shaker Stock Ready to Assemble Wall Pantry Kitchen Cabinet 30 in. W x 84 in. D H x 24 in. D, Brown

$1,170.84
homedepot

Kostya Engineered Wood 66" Kitchen Pantry

$419.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LIFEART CABINETRY Lancaster Medium Blue Plywood Shaker Stock Assembled Tall Pantry Kitchen Cabinet 30 in. W x 84 in. D H x 27 in. D, Ocean Blue

$1,272.57
homedepot
Advertisement

Rosalind Wheeler Malone Rustic Double Door Shutter 74.75" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Blue, Size 74.75 H x 32.5 W x 16.62 D in | Wayfair

$1,439.99
wayfair

Prep & Savour Fruit Basket, 3 Tier Stackable Metal Wire Basket Cart w/ Rolling Wheels, Utility Rack For Kitchen, Pantry, Garage, w/ 2 Free Baskets

$109.99
wayfair

J COLLECTION Shaker Assembled 24 in. x 84.5 in. x 24 in. Pantry Cabinet in Gray

$626.18
homedepot

Luxxe Cabinetry 18-in W x 84-in 84-in H x 24-in D Newhaven Pure White Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet | U182484R-4T-NPW

$997.91
lowes

Finton 52" Kitchen Pantry

$729.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Luxxe Cabinetry 18-in W x 90-in H x 24-in D Nevada Mythic Blue Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet | U182490R-4T-NMB

$1,299.99
lowes

Cannady 33" Kitchen Pantry

$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Corner Shelves 2 Tier Spice Rack-Standing Pantry Cabinet Storage Shelf-Creative Adjustable Style-Compact Bamboo Counter Shelving-Best Home Décor For K

$62.30
wayfairnorthamerica

Luxxe Cabinetry 24-in W x 84-in 84-in H x 24-in D Newhaven Pure White Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet | U242484-NPW

$989.30
lowes

Latitude Run® Ilyse 39" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Brown, Size 38.5 H x 23.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 660770F0ABE040F49A695AE9163DBDD1

$226.99
wayfair

Luxxe Cabinetry 18-in W x 84-in H x 24-in D Norfolk Blended Cream Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet in Off-White | U182484R-NBC

$949.99
lowes

4 Pack White Under Shelf Baskets Stackable Hanging Basket, Wire Storage Basket For Kitchen Pantry Desk Bookshelf

$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Accent Pantry Cabinet With 5-wide Drawers Storage

$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Luxxe Cabinetry 24-in W x 96-in H x 24-in D Norfolk Blended Cream Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet in Off-White

$1,599.99
lowes

Storage Pantry Storage Cabinet With Adjustable Shelves, Imitative Oak

$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Home Decorators Collection Navarre Onyx Gray Painted Plywood Shaker Stock Assembled Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Doors Right (18 in. x 90 in. x 24 in.)

$906.94
($1,295.64 save -90594%)
homedepot

Sorens 70" Kitchen Pantry

$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica

J COLLECTION Shaker Assembled 30 in. x 84.5 in. x 24 in. Pantry Universal Microwave Cabinet with Three Drawers in Vanilla White

$776.51
homedepot

Furniture of America Watson Charcoal Gray Pantry Cabinet with Double Doors

$441.09
homedepot

Welcome Wreath Lambs Ear Roses Wood Embroidery Hoop White Farmhouse Pantry Kitchen Front Door Decor 14 Inch

$79.99
amazon

Gracie Oaks Uli 76" Kitchen Pantry Wood in White, Size 75.5 H x 41.75 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair AAD80DE30BDC4300B21235F3E7AF232B

$1,499.99
wayfair

Sedona Toffee Kitchen Pantry by Home Styles

$999.99
amazon

Home Decorators Collection Nashville Cream Painted Plywood Shaker Stock Assembled Pantry Kitchen Cabinet 4 Doors (24 in. x 84 in. x 24 in.)

$1,055.25
($1,507.51 save 0%)
homedepot

LIFEART CABINETRY Anchester White Plywood Shaker Stock Assembled Tall Pantry Kitchen Cabinet (18 in. W x 96 in. H x 24 in. D)

$1,488.44
homedepot
Advertisement

Longshore Tides Jovie 75" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Yellow, Size 74.75 H x 24.25 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 178FEA0A9D8B43918429FA6E20558E4D

$1,049.99
wayfair

Lark Manor™ Perignan Poplar 75" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Black, Size 74.75 H x 24.25 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 8617264C7EC54A7DA4924EF866CA3E4C

$1,249.99
wayfair

Jonibek 79" Kitchen Pantry

$276.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Luxxe Cabinetry 18-in W x 84-in H x 24-in D Heston Cider Stained Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet in Brown | U182484R-HCN

$899.99
lowes

Latitude Run® Ilyse 39" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Black, Size 38.5 H x 23.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair C236A7A2EC4040E4BCBA8C6F9DD1C1B2

$226.99
wayfair

Loon Peak® Zimmerman 75" Kitchen Pantry Wood in Green, Size 74.75 H x 32.5 W x 16.625 D in | Wayfair EF07E0135E3447A88A8326329AF62579

$1,499.99
wayfair

Luxxe Cabinetry 18-in W x 96-in H x 24-in D Norfolk Blended Cream Painted Door Pantry Fully Assembled Semi-custom Cabinet in Off-White | U182496L-NBC

$1,049.99
lowes

5 Tier Wire Shelving Unit With Baskets, 15.7 X 11.8 X 48.6 Inches, Adjustable Metal Storage Rack For Pantry Closet Kitchen Laundry Bathroom, With 5 PP

$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rebrilliant 4 Story Adjustable Shelf Storage Unit Metal Storage Rack w/ Casters For Garage Closets Kitchen Pantry in Black | Wayfair

$138.99
wayfair

Fayne Storage 36" Kitchen Pantry

$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Large Clear Plastic Storage Bins, Food Storage Bins For Pantry, Kitchen Or Cabinet, Pantry Storage Bins With Handles, BPA-Free, 11" L X 8" W X 6" H, 4

$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica

2 Pack Fruit Basket - Black Wire Metal Fruit Bowl 10.5 X 3.5 X 5.5 Inches For Vegetables, Bread, Snacks, Potpourris In Living Room, Kitchen, Pantry, O

$39.54
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com