Kitchen Islands & Carts

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Kitchen & Dining
Kitchen Islands & Carts
Kitchen Islands & Carts
Share
Kitchen Islands & Carts
Three Posts™ Monty 51.5" Kitchen Island w/ Granite Top & Locking Wheels Granite, Size 36.0 H x 51.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Three Posts™ Monty 51.5" Kitchen Island w/ Granite Top & Locking Wheels Granite, Size 36.0 H x 51.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$829.99
wayfair
Berwick Kitchen Island with Marble Top
featured
Berwick Kitchen Island with Marble Top
$730.00
wayfairnorthamerica
John Boos Block RA02-GRV Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board with Juice Moat, 20 Inches x 15 Inches x 2.25 Inches & Block BWCB Butcher Block Board Cream, 5 Ounce
featured
John Boos Block RA02-GRV Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board with Juice Moat, 20 Inches x 15 Inches x 2.25 Inches & Block BWCB Butcher Block Board Cream, 5 Ounce
$165.90
amazon
Haven Kitchen Island
Haven Kitchen Island
$2,349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 47.24" Kitchen Island w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Brown/White, Size 35.43 H x 47.24 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® 47.24" Kitchen Island w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Brown/White, Size 35.43 H x 47.24 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair
$379.99
wayfair
Homestyles Sedona Brown Kitchen Island
Homestyles Sedona Brown Kitchen Island
$1,469.99
abtelectronics
Draper's Kitchen Island - Antique Brown/Bronze - Lauren Liess
Draper's Kitchen Island - Antique Brown/Bronze - Lauren Liess
$4,395.00
onekingslane
Latitude Run® Cimone Brooklyn Kitchen Island Wood in White/Black, Size 35.4 H x 27.5 W x 40.5 D in | Wayfair B05C0B8B536A4737A46E8D198DC23F76
Latitude Run® Cimone Brooklyn Kitchen Island Wood in White/Black, Size 35.4 H x 27.5 W x 40.5 D in | Wayfair B05C0B8B536A4737A46E8D198DC23F76
$234.99
wayfair
John Boos CHYBBIT4-3625 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 36 x 25 x 4, Cherry Wood
John Boos CHYBBIT4-3625 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 36 x 25 x 4, Cherry Wood
$1,161.00
amazon
Jenna 44" Solid Wood Kitchen Cart Butcher Block with Locking Wheels
Jenna 44" Solid Wood Kitchen Cart Butcher Block with Locking Wheels
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® Naiara Kitchen Cart Wood in Brown/White, Size 31.5 H x 34.5 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® Naiara Kitchen Cart Wood in Brown/White, Size 31.5 H x 34.5 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair
$499.99
wayfair
ACME Tullarick Kitchen Islands & Cart With 2 Doors,Stainless Steel & White
ACME Tullarick Kitchen Islands & Cart With 2 Doors,Stainless Steel & White
$579.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
John Boos BBIT60252 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 60 x 25 x 2.25, Maple Wood
John Boos BBIT60252 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 60 x 25 x 2.25, Maple Wood
$1,284.00
amazon
Roger White Kitchen Island Granite Top - Linon KI091WHT01U
Roger White Kitchen Island Granite Top - Linon KI091WHT01U
$111.89
totallyfurniture
White Parker Granite Top Rolling Kitchen Cart
White Parker Granite Top Rolling Kitchen Cart
$262.49
($349.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Heim Concept Bamboo Butcher Block Chopping Board
Heim Concept Bamboo Butcher Block Chopping Board
$39.95
wayfairnorthamerica
John Boos Walnut Top Butcher Block Wood in Brown, Size 48.0 W in | Wayfair WALKCT7248-V
John Boos Walnut Top Butcher Block Wood in Brown, Size 48.0 W in | Wayfair WALKCT7248-V
$3,092.00
wayfair
Hillsdale Furniture Brigham Kitchen Island With Granite Top In Grey
Hillsdale Furniture Brigham Kitchen Island With Granite Top In Grey
$909.99
bedbath&beyond
Home Styles Savannah Black Kitchen Cart - Black
Home Styles Savannah Black Kitchen Cart - Black
$508.50
($1,679.00
save -50750%)
macy's
John Boos American Heritage Kitchen Island Metal in Black/Brown, Size 35.0 H x 48.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair KIB01-BS
John Boos American Heritage Kitchen Island Metal in Black/Brown, Size 35.0 H x 48.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair KIB01-BS
$1,941.00
wayfair
Gracie Oaks Crownsville Shutter Door Kitchen Island in Red, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair 9B4C808F96A748DC82236E0947CFCDDB
Gracie Oaks Crownsville Shutter Door Kitchen Island in Red, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair 9B4C808F96A748DC82236E0947CFCDDB
$1,329.99
wayfair
Home Styles Solid Wood Kitchen Cart
Home Styles Solid Wood Kitchen Cart
$433.63
qvc
Create-a-Cart Warm Oak 2 Door Cabinet Kitchen Cart with Cherry Top by Home Styles
Create-a-Cart Warm Oak 2 Door Cabinet Kitchen Cart with Cherry Top by Home Styles
$289.99
($369.99
save 22%)
amazon
Home Styles Traditions Kitchen Island, Distressed Oak
Home Styles Traditions Kitchen Island, Distressed Oak
$820.33
($852.73
save 4%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Create-a-Cart Cherry 2 Door Cabinet Kitchen Cart with Oak Top by Home Styles
Create-a-Cart Cherry 2 Door Cabinet Kitchen Cart with Oak Top by Home Styles
$316.09
($369.99
save 15%)
amazon
John Boos Pca2 24 by 18 by 10-Inch Maple Butcher Block with Knife Holder and Casters, Alabaster Legs
John Boos Pca2 24 by 18 by 10-Inch Maple Butcher Block with Knife Holder and Casters, Alabaster Legs
$1,056.00
amazon
Honey-Can-Do Kitchen Carts blue/yellow - Folding Crate Cart
Honey-Can-Do Kitchen Carts blue/yellow - Folding Crate Cart
$35.99
($47.99
save 25%)
zulily
John Boos Cucina Americana Kitchen Cart w/ Butcher Block Top Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 30.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair CUCT24
John Boos Cucina Americana Kitchen Cart w/ Butcher Block Top Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 30.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair CUCT24
$1,478.00
wayfair
Isidro 48.2'' Kitchen Cart
Isidro 48.2'' Kitchen Cart
$252.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Linon Alanis Wood Kitchen Cart Island, 35.75" Tall, Espresso Finish
Linon Alanis Wood Kitchen Cart Island, 35.75" Tall, Espresso Finish
$567.79
($1,125.99
save -56679%)
walmartusa
L1600GLP Sedona Deluxe Series Outdoor Kitchen Island Package with Liquid Propane Grill Sedona Outdoor-rated Refrigerator Single Side Burner and
L1600GLP Sedona Deluxe Series Outdoor Kitchen Island Package with Liquid Propane Grill Sedona Outdoor-rated Refrigerator Single Side Burner and
$6,999.00
appliancesconnection
Linon Mitchell Black Kitchen Cart with Granite Top
Linon Mitchell Black Kitchen Cart with Granite Top
$244.99
($349.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Mercury Row® Prep Table w/ Wood Top Wood in Black/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 52.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair MCRR1031 23667707
Mercury Row® Prep Table w/ Wood Top Wood in Black/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 52.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair MCRR1031 23667707
$349.99
wayfair
Marthe Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top
Marthe Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top
$187.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Tustin Kitchen Cart Wood in White, Size 26.0 H x 31.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair LNPK7488 39269393
Loon Peak® Tustin Kitchen Cart Wood in White, Size 26.0 H x 31.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair LNPK7488 39269393
$529.99
wayfair
Sydney Kitchen Cart In Grey
Sydney Kitchen Cart In Grey
$299.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Loon Peak® Wick St Lawrence Kitchen Cart w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 57.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Wick St Lawrence Kitchen Cart w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 57.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,879.99
wayfair
One Allium Way® Thibaut Estates Kitchen Island Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 60.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 9DD7066916FC46D6ABFD6B7AFE3FA446
One Allium Way® Thibaut Estates Kitchen Island Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 60.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 9DD7066916FC46D6ABFD6B7AFE3FA446
$2,149.99
wayfair
Crosley Furniture Kitchen Cart In Mahogany With Granite Top
Crosley Furniture Kitchen Cart In Mahogany With Granite Top
$809.99
bedbath&beyond
Mistana™ Lynn Kitchen Island Wood in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 32.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 16D5C860554F49DAA33BE6C46E737292
Mistana™ Lynn Kitchen Island Wood in Brown, Size 36.5 H x 32.5 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 16D5C860554F49DAA33BE6C46E737292
$454.99
wayfair
Modus Berkeley Platform Bed, California King, Butcher Block
Modus Berkeley Platform Bed, California King, Butcher Block
$1,519.99
amazon
Kitchen Cart Black/Pale Cream - Hodedah
Kitchen Cart Black/Pale Cream - Hodedah
$129.99
target
Wooden Writing Desk with Butcher Block Surface
Wooden Writing Desk with Butcher Block Surface
$236.49
overstock
Lark Manor™ Idlewild Kitchen Cart w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Black, Size 36.0 H x 52.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 9F98A785D4694631B518EE2F5950E5CF
Lark Manor™ Idlewild Kitchen Cart w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Black, Size 36.0 H x 52.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 9F98A785D4694631B518EE2F5950E5CF
$474.99
wayfair
John Boos CHYBBIT2-6027 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 60 x 27 x 2.25, Cherry Wood
John Boos CHYBBIT2-6027 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 60 x 27 x 2.25, Cherry Wood
$1,728.00
amazon
Casiah Kitchen Cart
Casiah Kitchen Cart
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
John Boos Cucina Americana Elegante Kitchen Cart w/ Wood Top Wood in Black, Size 35.0 H x 50.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CUCE50
John Boos Cucina Americana Elegante Kitchen Cart w/ Wood Top Wood in Black, Size 35.0 H x 50.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CUCE50
$1,446.00
wayfair
Latitude Run® Kitchen Cart w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 34.0 H x 42.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2CF1B88CFE2A47FCA90DF8B88D506831
Latitude Run® Kitchen Cart w/ Solid Wood Top Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 34.0 H x 42.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2CF1B88CFE2A47FCA90DF8B88D506831
$549.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Dolly Madison Kitchen Island Cart Wood/Black/Natural - Home Styles
Dolly Madison Kitchen Island Cart Wood/Black/Natural - Home Styles
$499.99
target
John Boos WALBBIT4-3638 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 36 x 38 x 4, Walnut Wood
John Boos WALBBIT4-3638 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 36 x 38 x 4, Walnut Wood
$2,674.00
amazon
John Boos American Heritage Kitchen Island Wood in Black/Brown, Size 35.0 H x 48.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair KIB03-BS
John Boos American Heritage Kitchen Island Wood in Black/Brown, Size 35.0 H x 48.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair KIB03-BS
$2,084.00
wayfair
Patriot Kitchen Cart - Homestyles Furniture 4514-95
Patriot Kitchen Cart - Homestyles Furniture 4514-95
$345.69
totallyfurniture
John Boos WALBBIT3-4827 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 48 x 27 x 3, Walnut Wood
John Boos WALBBIT3-4827 End Grain Butcher Block Island Top, 48 x 27 x 3, Walnut Wood
$2,318.00
amazon
John Boos Blended Kitchen Island Top Wood in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 60.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair WALKCT-BL6032-O
John Boos Blended Kitchen Island Top Wood in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 60.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair WALKCT-BL6032-O
$1,126.00
wayfair
Cutting Board Kitchen Island
Cutting Board Kitchen Island
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pro Chef Butcher Kitchen Cart
Pro Chef Butcher Kitchen Cart
$3,580.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Naav-Mc1339 Handcrafted Kitchen Island Authentic Canadian Made Rustic Pine Furniture (Shipping 4 To 7 Weeks)
Naav-Mc1339 Handcrafted Kitchen Island Authentic Canadian Made Rustic Pine Furniture (Shipping 4 To 7 Weeks)
$3,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Millwood Pines Rupert 3 Tier Kitchen Cart Wood in Brown/Green, Size 36.25 H x 44.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair 02A39447867945288D319720CA26E85F
Millwood Pines Rupert 3 Tier Kitchen Cart Wood in Brown/Green, Size 36.25 H x 44.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair 02A39447867945288D319720CA26E85F
$269.99
wayfair
Ansell Kitchen Island with Stainless Steel Top
Ansell Kitchen Island with Stainless Steel Top
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Tier Kitchen Island for Home, Kitchen Cart on Wheels, Rolling Cart for Living Room
3-Tier Kitchen Island for Home, Kitchen Cart on Wheels, Rolling Cart for Living Room
$52.10
walmart
Load More
Kitchen Islands & Carts
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.