Dining Chair Slipcovers

featured

August Grove® Dining Chair Slipcover Cotton/Cotton Blend | Wayfair AGTG4238 43205540

$28.99
wayfair
featured

Astoria Grand Velvet Damask Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 14.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG8894 38082148

$19.99
wayfair
featured

BH Studio Ikat Stretch Dining Room Chair Slipcover by BH Studio in Cayenne

$15.99
($31.99 save 50%)
brylanehome

Mercer41 Soft Thick Solid Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Velvet, Size 28.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair C378B7AAAF8942919B89EE3558D09D52

$15.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Chair Covers For Dining Room Set Of 6 in Black, Size 23.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair E3AE3665ECAC4F3C8D8E1ADD5F593BFB

$55.99
wayfair

Velvet Chair Covers for Dining Room, Soft Stretch Seat Slipcover , Washable Removable Parsons Chair Protector, Set of 4

$56.99
overstock

Latitude Run® Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Faux Leather in Black, Size 24.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 0CF3EF95C6704C6BA9B5869F0EB6A98D

$101.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Elegant Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 23.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair

$51.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant 4 Pcs Soft Plush Stretch Solid Color Thick Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue/Black | Wayfair

$48.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Geometric Jacquard Washable Stretch Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend | Wayfair

$17.99
wayfair

Stretch Jacquard Dining Room Chair Covers Slipcover Seat Protector(Set Of 4)

$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lark Manor™ Fearn Stretch Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 0.0 D in | Wayfair EDBB0A3B5B784289BD3A44B4983B40D5

$27.99
wayfair
Advertisement

One Allium Way® Stretchy Dining Chair Cover Slipcovers w/ Ruffle Skirt, Size 42.0 H x 17.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 8980FEDF57D740DA9B385C56473F334C

$39.99
wayfair

Rebrilliant 4 Pcs Comfortable Removable Washable Stretch Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Gray, Size 23.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in

$59.99
wayfair

Madison Herringbone Dining Room Chair Slipcover, Beig/Green

$23.99
($59.99 save 60%)
kohl's

LUVODI Stretch Spandex Chair Cover For Wedding Party Dining Banquet Event in Black, Size 38.58 H x 17.71 W x 17.71 D in | Wayfair LUV8HJJ09-B-A

$146.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Removable Square Round Dining Chair Covers Stretch Seat SlipcoversSet Of 2 Polyester/Polyester Blend in Brown | Wayfair

$29.99
wayfair

East Urban Home Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 61.0 H x 44.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 45EB31E1D7A347AAB62E7CCA4487B356

$131.99
wayfair

Enova Home Soft Thick Solid Velvet Fabric Stretchy Universal Dining Chair Slipcovers

$15.22
overstock

East Urban Home Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 61.0 H x 44.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair AF90DD21F34949548241587360B9589A

$131.99
wayfair

Removable Elastic Stretch Slipcovers Short Dining Room Chair Seat Cover D cor - #1

$12.51
newegg

Hampton Bay Laguna Point CushionGuard Sky Dining Chair Slipcover Set, Blue

$42.39
($48.99 save 13%)
homedepot

Floral Printed Spandex Stretch Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover

$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica

House of Hampton® Universal Seersucker Skirt Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend in Orange | Wayfair CYQBCC022

$48.99
wayfair
Advertisement

2pcs Elastic Dining Chair Cover Jacquard Spandex Slipcover Protector Home Hotel - Chili Red

$23.15
newegg

Wedding Banquet Chair Covers Spandex Stretch Seat Slipcovers Dining - claret

$14.31
newegg

Chair Cover Spandex Lycra Stretch Slipcover 10 PCS, Suit For Wedding Anniversary Party Banquet, Elasticated Dining Room Chair Protector (Silver)

$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Polyester Elastic Printing Dining Chair Slipcover Modern Removable Anti-dirty Kitchen Seat Case Stretch Chair Cover for Banquet - Army Green

$14.18
newegg

Hampton Bay Harper Creek CushionGuard Sky Dining Chair Slipcover Set, Blue

$50.15
($59.00 save 15%)
homedepot

Lark Manor™ Fearn Stretch Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 0.0 D in | Wayfair 1CACA71BF32E429FA18DA66848C2E30C

$26.99
wayfair

Madison Chambray Dining Room Chair Slipcover, Grey, Armchair

$23.99
($59.99 save 60%)
kohl's

Ophelia & Co. Parson Skirted Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Cotton/Cotton Blend, Size 41.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair OPCO5250 43472420

$51.99
wayfair

4pcs Pattern Dining Chair Cover Stretch Bar Stool Slipcover Kitchen Chair Protector Spandex Cover Home Decor #3

$20.43
walmart

Red Barrel Studio® Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair

$45.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® T-Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 23.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair A9F74EE55D2F44EA913F2272EF2A4492

$29.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Elegant Rhombus Jacquard Stretchy Universal Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover | Wayfair 02E3460B90DB45C19A3E8E83156A7B4A

$51.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Rebrilliant Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 42.0 H x 43.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 5B57319421A549978E898BECD3C41171

$28.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover in White, Size 42.0 H x 19.0 W in | Wayfair CHRL7923 43472434

$23.99
($51.99 save 54%)
wayfair

CHUN YI Recliner Chair Slipcover and Pack of 2 Square Throw Pillow Cover, 25 Inch Armchair Couch Cover Bundles 18x18 Inch Pillowcase with Hidden Zipper Cushion Cases for Sofa Couch Bedroom(Turquoise)

$28.99
amazon

Addison Golden Flange Slipcovered Dining Chair

$229.99
($399.00 save 42%)
crate&barrel

Stretch Striped Jacquard Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover

$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Sonoma 2-Pack Dining Chairs w/ Wood Legs and Sand Linen Removable Slipcover - Diamond Sofa SONOMADCLN2PK

$555.33
totallyfurniture

Suzanne Kasler Southport Dining Chair Linen Slipcover Only Flax - Ballard Designs

$152.10
($169.00 save 10%)
ballarddesigns

East Urban Home Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 44.0 H x 18.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair BA75DDDF355A419192C6F190A702678D

$77.99
wayfair

East Urban Home Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 61.0 H x 44.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair D5155ECD24874DC2B2B01BE24C21BE74

$131.99
wayfair

Addison Charcoal Slipcover Dining Chair

$399.00
crate&barrel

Astoria Grand Velvet Damask Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 14.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair ASTG8894 38082150

$19.99
wayfair

Addison Charcoal Flange Slipcovered Dining Chair

$399.00
crate&barrel
Advertisement

Sthilaire 27" Wide Slipcovered Barrel Chair

$779.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Enova Home Elegant Knitting Jacquard Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover

$24.49
overstock

Wedding Dining Chair Cover Slipcovers Stretch Textured Grid Seat Protector Decorate - 28

$13.60
newegg

Eider & Ivory™ Spandex Stretch Banquet Chair Covers Seat Slipcovers Dining Room WeddingSet Of 6 Polyester/Polyester Blend in Pink | Wayfair

$38.99
wayfair

Ebern Designs Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover in Black | Wayfair LE-COVER-GG

$17.99
wayfair

Washable Box Cushion Dinning Chair Slipcover

$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Red Barrel Studio® Spandex Stretch Party Decor Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover, Size 0.1 H x 8.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair

$25.99
wayfair

One Allium Way® Stretchy Dining Chair Cover Slipcovers w/ Ruffle Skirt, Size 42.0 H x 17.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 84F798090968498CAC030815B5461675

$39.99
wayfair

Subrtex Stretch Jacquard Dining Chair Seat Cushion Slipcover (Set of 2, Khaki)

$12.07
($16.99 save 29%)
walmartusa

Rebrilliant Box Cushion Dining Chair Polyester/Polyester Blend, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair D78B95CCB6FB42838F6F7E84CD99F544

$29.99
wayfair

Subrtex Stretch Jacquard Dining Chair Seat Cushion Slipcover (Set of 2, Light Gray)

$12.07
($16.99 save 29%)
walmartusa

Sunset Trading Newport Slipcover Only for Dining Chair | Stain Resistant Performance Fabric | Gray - Sunset Trading SY-1025906SC-391094

$124.99
totallyfurniture
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com