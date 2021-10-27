Dining Benches

featured

Charlton Home® Goti Dining Bench Solid + Manufactured Wood/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 19.0 H x 50.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair

$199.99
wayfair
featured

Carbon Loft Boyer Industrial Metal and Wood Dining/ Entryway Bench

$193.37
($227.49 save 15%)
overstock
featured

Beckett Collection 107013 Dining Bench with Thick Wood Seat Rectangular Shape Metal Bolts Wood and Metal Construction in Dark Ash Wood

$179.10
appliancesconnection

Cytheria Indoor Farmhouse Dark Brown Sandblast Finish Acacia Wood Dining Bench with White Rustic Metal Finish Frame

$151.13
($170.09 save 11%)
amazon

Sequoia Light Brown Acacia Dining Bench

$1,057.24
1stopbedrooms

Brownstone Nut Brown II Dining Bench

$620.00
1stopbedrooms

BM193810 Wooden Dining Bench with Sled Legs andDecorative Scrolled Motifs

$322.99
appliancesconnection

Giovanni Collection RH038-GREY/DARK BROWN-DINING BENCH Modern and Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered and Dark Brown Finished Wood Dining

$110.99
appliancesconnection

Best Master Furniture Mia Beige Dining Banquette Bench 60 in. W x 24 in. D x 39 in. H

$561.84
homedepot

Baxton Studio Isak Fabric Dining Bench In Grey/walnut Walnut/grey

$339.99
buybuybaby

Yukon Dining Bench 53435

$551.06
1stopbedrooms

Carbon Loft Talyan Vintage Brown and Dark Gunmetal Dining Bench

$1,198.62
($1,279.99 save 0%)
overstock
Advertisement

48218 86" Marquette Dining Bench in Tumbler

$900.00
appliancesconnection

Canadel Core Collection 4100 Dining Bench

$480.00
abtelectronics

Crosley Joanna Dining Bench in Brown, Size 17.38 H x 59.75 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CF5023-RB

$325.99
wayfair

Kitchen Non-Stick Oil Long Handle Cleaning Pot Dish Brush Washing Bench Tool

$13.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bare Decor Admiral Wood Dining Bench with Steel Frame, 47"

$331.19
($367.99 save 10%)
overstock

Carbon Loft Chloe Grey Dining Bench

$268.49
overstock

47.8"Industrial Storage Bench, Entryway Lift Top Shoe Storage Bench In Dining Room, Hallway, Living Room Metal Frame Rustic Gray

$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Amanda Gray Faux Leather Dining Bench

$272.00
1stopbedrooms

Bare Decor Leland Dining Bench

$161.49
overstock

Arvid Collection BBT8051-DARK BROWN/WALNUT-BENCH Mid-Century Modern Dark Brown Faux Leather Upholstered Wood Dining

$162.99
appliancesconnection

BM172033 Wooden Dining Bench With Tufted Upholstery

$354.99
appliancesconnection

48222 68" Apsen Court II Dining Bench in Herringbone White

$660.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

Burntwood Dining Bench Gray - Buylateral

$179.99
target

Copper Grove Chalwa Rustic Tufted Dining Bench

$202.49
($224.99 save 10%)
overstock

Copper Grove Liebenzell Goldtone Microfiber Black Wood Base 48-inch Dining Bench

$85.38
($127.99 save 33%)
overstock

Best Quality Furniture Dark Grey Rustic Dining Bench

$179.99
overstock

Linette Dining Bench

$145.99
overstock

Ambesonne Nature Bench Cushion, Exotic Lemon Tree Branches Yummy Delicious Kitchen Gardening Design, Standard Size Foam Pad With Decorative Fabric Cov

$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Traditions Collection 6062.SW 63" Devon Dining Bench with Antique Brass Nail Head Trim Double Pedestal Base Stone Wash Finish Wood Frame and Fabric

$449.99
appliancesconnection

Red Barrel Studio® Rustic Wooden Upholstered Dining Bench For Small Places, Espresso+ Beige Linen/Linen Blend/Solid + Manufactured Wood/Wood in Brown

$234.99
wayfair

Powell Company Powell Turino Distressed White Dining Bench

$172.16
amazon

Roundhill Furniture Aneta Fabric Tufted Turned Leg Dining Bench, Blue

$80.88
amazon

Rosalind Wheeler White Fabric Upholstery Dining Bench, Grey Upholstered in Brown/Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 54.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair

$294.99
wayfair

Arcade Walnut Dining Bench

$151.51
1stopbedrooms
Advertisement

Porter Designs Cambria Transitional Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Bench, Gray

$426.49
overstock

Red Barrel Studio® Vintage Church Pews Dining Bench Wood in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 21.0 W x 62.0 D in | Wayfair 90F4DA26C4D5498194F0560AB9D25EE1

$549.99
wayfair

Fiji Collection D841-69 47" Dining Bench with Crossed Legs Finished in Harbor

$131.99
appliancesconnection

Signature Design by Ashley Tupelo Dining Bench, One Size , Brown

$245.00
($330.00 save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

54"L Industrial Wooden Dining Bench with Upholstered Cushion, Grey

$173.24
($197.99 save 13%)
overstock

Steve Silver Ally Dining Bench, Black

$188.99
($269.99 save 30%)
kohl's

Somette Gene Dark Grey Dining Bench - 17.71 x 48.03 x 18.9

$305.99
overstock

Palmer Dining Bench

$297.71
1stopbedrooms

Hawthorne Barnwood Dining Bench

$490.58
1stopbedrooms

Red Barrel Studio® Rustic Wooden Upholstered Dining Bench in Brown, Size 20.9 H x 38.2 W x 15.2 D in | Wayfair 55650895E23147DB938DEAACE2A9B508

$219.99
wayfair

Cherry Faux Leather and Wood Dining Bench with Nailheads

$172.99
overstock

Rosecliff Heights Nash Dining Bench Solid + Manufactured Wood/Wood in White, Size 18.0 H x 70.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair

$539.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Chester Rustic Farmhouse Dining Bench

$281.99
overstock

Weston Home Farmhouse Wood Dining Bench with Trestle Leg, Antique Denim

$211.50
($289.99 save 27%)
walmartusa

Slope Dining Bench, Yarn Dyed Linen Weave, Pewter, Chrome

$419.00
westelm

Antique Metal and Espresso Wood Arwen Dining Bench by World Market

$279.99
costplusworldmarket

OWB53VINWW Vincent 53" Acacia Wood Chevron Dining Bench in White

$173.00
appliancesconnection

Slope Dining Bench, Ludlow Leather, Navy, Light Bronze

$514.00
westelm

Replacement Double-Piped Dining Bench Cushion, Sunbrella(R) Large; Cadet

$249.00
potterybarn

Zenvida Upholstered Dining Bench 42" Modern Padded Ottoman Footstool

$125.95
overstock

Fitzgerald Dining Bench, Standard Cushion, Perennials Performance Basketweave, Fog, Ebony Leg

$1,850.00
williamssonoma

simple relax SR03CM3736GY-PBN Dining Bench, Grey

$219.42
amazon

Rustic Wooden Upholstered Dining Bench For Small Places, Espresso+ Beige

$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Grandby Collection ZWGAN542WN 54-Inch Acacia Wood Dining Bench in Walnut Finish in

$592.00
appliancesconnection
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com