Dinettes & Breakfast Nooks

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Kitchen & Dining
Dinettes & Breakfast Nooks
Dinettes & Breakfast Nooks
Dinettes & Breakfast Nooks
Alcott Hill® Lorelai Butterfly Leaf Rubber Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
featured
Alcott Hill® Lorelai Butterfly Leaf Rubber Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
17 Stories Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 19.7 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair EA432073A1354DA29882BAEF7AAE63F3
featured
17 Stories Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 19.7 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair EA432073A1354DA29882BAEF7AAE63F3
$289.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Tekamah 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair 9082 5 Pcs Dinette Set
featured
Alcott Hill® Tekamah 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair 9082 5 Pcs Dinette Set
$1,229.99
wayfair
4-Piece Counter Height Dining Room Table Set with PU Leather Padded Stools,Bar Table Rustic Wood Bar Dining Set with Socket and Drawers,Compact Dinette Set for Small Space,Gray
4-Piece Counter Height Dining Room Table Set with PU Leather Padded Stools,Bar Table Rustic Wood Bar Dining Set with Socket and Drawers,Compact Dinette Set for Small Space,Gray
$599.96
walmartusa
Villepinte 4 - Piece Cedar Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set
Villepinte 4 - Piece Cedar Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set
$1,649.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Femke 48"W Dinette Table Pecan
Femke 48"W Dinette Table Pecan
$699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set,Home Furniture Table and Chairs Set for Dining Room,Kitchen,Dinette,Compact Space w/4 Faux Leather Metal Frame Chairs,Brown
5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set,Home Furniture Table and Chairs Set for Dining Room,Kitchen,Dinette,Compact Space w/4 Faux Leather Metal Frame Chairs,Brown
$394.04
walmartusa
Modern Dining Table,Solid Wood Dining Table Leisure Coffee Tea Table,Home Dinner Table for Dining Room Kitchen Breakfast Nook,Rectangular Table for Office Meeting Room
Modern Dining Table,Solid Wood Dining Table Leisure Coffee Tea Table,Home Dinner Table for Dining Room Kitchen Breakfast Nook,Rectangular Table for Office Meeting Room
$242.07
walmartusa
3 PCS Dining Table Set, Modern Kitchen Table And Chairs For 2-4, Wood Pub Bar Table With Benches Set Perfect For Breakfast Nook, Small Space Living Ro
3 PCS Dining Table Set, Modern Kitchen Table And Chairs For 2-4, Wood Pub Bar Table With Benches Set Perfect For Breakfast Nook, Small Space Living Ro
$222.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set for Dining Room, Kitchen, Dinette, Compact Space with Glass Tabletop, 4 Chairs - Oak
5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set for Dining Room, Kitchen, Dinette, Compact Space with Glass Tabletop, 4 Chairs - Oak
$275.75
walmartusa
5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set For Dining Room, Kitchen, Dinette, Compact Space W/Glass Tabletop, 4 Faux Leather Metal Frame Chairs - Black
5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set For Dining Room, Kitchen, Dinette, Compact Space W/Glass Tabletop, 4 Faux Leather Metal Frame Chairs - Black
$659.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Clara Collection DT-CLARARNAN 27" Dinette Table with Round Shaped Metal Top Industrial Style Tapered Legs and Metal Frame in Antique Metal
Clara Collection DT-CLARARNAN 27" Dinette Table with Round Shaped Metal Top Industrial Style Tapered Legs and Metal Frame in Antique Metal
$140.00
appliancesconnection
Lexicon Brielle 6-Piece Wood Dinette Set, Gray
Lexicon Brielle 6-Piece Wood Dinette Set, Gray
$593.86
amazon
Clara Collection DT-CLARARNANE 27" Dinette Table with Round Shaped Bamboo Wood Top Industrial Style Tapered Legs and Metal Frame in Antique Metal
Clara Collection DT-CLARARNANE 27" Dinette Table with Round Shaped Bamboo Wood Top Industrial Style Tapered Legs and Metal Frame in Antique Metal
$140.00
appliancesconnection
TOPMAX 5-Piece Modern Metal Dining Set With 1 Drop Leaf Dining Table And 4 Chairs Home Kitchen Furniture Dinette Set (Light Grey Finish)
TOPMAX 5-Piece Modern Metal Dining Set With 1 Drop Leaf Dining Table And 4 Chairs Home Kitchen Furniture Dinette Set (Light Grey Finish)
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lumisource Clara Round Antique Metal Dinette Table
Lumisource Clara Round Antique Metal Dinette Table
$153.45
homedepot
Lumisource Clara Round Brushed Silver Metal Dinette Table
Lumisource Clara Round Brushed Silver Metal Dinette Table
$146.87
homedepot
Murphy Dinette"Minimalist Style" Compact Folding Instant Dining Table with"Zero Footprint" Tiny House. Handcrafted Solid Pine Made in USA
Murphy Dinette"Minimalist Style" Compact Folding Instant Dining Table with"Zero Footprint" Tiny House. Handcrafted Solid Pine Made in USA
$377.00
amazon
KNK165NAT01U Waldron Collection Corner Breakfast Nook Dining Set with 1 Corner Bench + 1 Table + 1 Backless Bench Hidden Storage Configure in
KNK165NAT01U Waldron Collection Corner Breakfast Nook Dining Set with 1 Corner Bench + 1 Table + 1 Backless Bench Hidden Storage Configure in
$502.99
appliancesconnection
Latitude Run® Best Choice Products 45.5In 3-Piece Bench Style Dining Table Furniture Set, 4-Person Space-Saving Dinette For Kitchen in Brown/White
Latitude Run® Best Choice Products 45.5In 3-Piece Bench Style Dining Table Furniture Set, 4-Person Space-Saving Dinette For Kitchen in Brown/White
$529.99
wayfair
East West Furniture QUKE5-WHI-W 5-piece Table Set Including Kitchen Dinette Table and 4 Dining Chairs
East West Furniture QUKE5-WHI-W 5-piece Table Set Including Kitchen Dinette Table and 4 Dining Chairs
$1,035.46
overstock
5-piece Kitchen Set Includes Dinette Table and 4 Chairs in Espresso (Finish Option)
5-piece Kitchen Set Includes Dinette Table and 4 Chairs in Espresso (Finish Option)
$500.99
overstock
AVML7-SBR-C 7-Pc Dining room set-Oval dinette Table with Leaf and 6 Dining Chairs - Saddle Brown Finish (Pieces Option)
AVML7-SBR-C 7-Pc Dining room set-Oval dinette Table with Leaf and 6 Dining Chairs - Saddle Brown Finish (Pieces Option)
$1,099.98
overstock
Ebern Designs 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 20.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 20.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair
$199.99
wayfair
3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set
3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 5DE456BB050F43F3988BAC2DB7D0E4C7
Ebern Designs 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair 5DE456BB050F43F3988BAC2DB7D0E4C7
$224.99
wayfair
5Pc Dining Set Includes a Rectangle Dinette Table and Four Parson Chairs with Light Fawn Fabric, Mahogany Finish
5Pc Dining Set Includes a Rectangle Dinette Table and Four Parson Chairs with Light Fawn Fabric, Mahogany Finish
$1,020.99
overstock
3-piece Table and Chair Set For 2-dinette Table and 2 Kitchen Chairs - Linen White Finish
3-piece Table and Chair Set For 2-dinette Table and 2 Kitchen Chairs - Linen White Finish
$461.99
overstock
SHPF3 Black Rubberwood 3-piece Dinette Set
SHPF3 Black Rubberwood 3-piece Dinette Set
$662.49
overstock
Dinette Set Contains a Small Dining Table and Parsons Dining Chairs with Light Fawn Color Linen Fabric (Piece Option)
Dinette Set Contains a Small Dining Table and Parsons Dining Chairs with Light Fawn Color Linen Fabric (Piece Option)
$671.99
overstock
NOBR5-MAH-04 5Pc Dining Set Includes a Rectangle Dinette Table with Butterfly Leaf and Four Parson Chairs with Light Fawn Fabric, Mahogany Finish
NOBR5-MAH-04 5Pc Dining Set Includes a Rectangle Dinette Table with Butterfly Leaf and Four Parson Chairs with Light Fawn Fabric, Mahogany Finish
$865.38
walmartusa
3Pc Dinette Set Includes a Rounded Kitchen Table and Two Parson Chairs with Dahlia Fabric, Mahogany Finish
3Pc Dinette Set Includes a Rounded Kitchen Table and Two Parson Chairs with Dahlia Fabric, Mahogany Finish
$462.24
overstock
NOFK3-MAH-C 3 Pc dinette set- Table with a 12in leaf and 2 Dining Chairs
NOFK3-MAH-C 3 Pc dinette set- Table with a 12in leaf and 2 Dining Chairs
$351.02
($499.82
save 30%)
walmartusa
Ebern Designs 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 04874503B92B4AADBCDB3B5550BFE6B1
Ebern Designs 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 04874503B92B4AADBCDB3B5550BFE6B1
$169.99
wayfair
Gomyhom DAYFULI 4/5/7pcs Outdoor Couch Breakfast Nook Bench Oshion 3 Pcs Wicker Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Tempered Glass Table Flaxen Yellow for Lawn, Garden, Pool or Backyard
Gomyhom DAYFULI 4/5/7pcs Outdoor Couch Breakfast Nook Bench Oshion 3 Pcs Wicker Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Tempered Glass Table Flaxen Yellow for Lawn, Garden, Pool or Backyard
$799.98
walmart
HEBO9-CAP-W 9 Pc Dining room set-Dinette Table with Leaf and 8 Dinette Chairs.
HEBO9-CAP-W 9 Pc Dining room set-Dinette Table with Leaf and 8 Dinette Chairs.
$1,336.42
walmartusa
Dinettes Collection 150505 19" 5 Piece Dining Set with 1 Table + 4 Chairs Metal has Powder Coated Wood Patterned PVC is Both Protective Against
Dinettes Collection 150505 19" 5 Piece Dining Set with 1 Table + 4 Chairs Metal has Powder Coated Wood Patterned PVC is Both Protective Against
$339.99
appliancesconnection
Loon Peak® Brye 6 - Person Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair DAE60025DE6E4EC1863031A0362C9E5F
Loon Peak® Brye 6 - Person Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair DAE60025DE6E4EC1863031A0362C9E5F
$2,999.99
wayfair
Folia Mid-Century Modern Dinette Table in Walnut - Lumisource DT-FOLIA WL
Folia Mid-Century Modern Dinette Table in Walnut - Lumisource DT-FOLIA WL
$500.00
totallyfurniture
Red Barrel Studio® Everby 4 Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 28.3 H x 23.6 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Everby 4 Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 28.3 H x 23.6 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair
$1,099.99
wayfair
6-Piece Pack Dinette Set For Your Dining Room Or Kitchen, Gray
6-Piece Pack Dinette Set For Your Dining Room Or Kitchen, Gray
$1,079.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosalind Wheeler Gavrilla 2-Piece X-Back Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Chairs For Small Places, Brown Wood/Upholstered/Fabric in Brown/Green | Wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler Gavrilla 2-Piece X-Back Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Chairs For Small Places, Brown Wood/Upholstered/Fabric in Brown/Green | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
SAFAVIEH Home Collection Rihaan Natural Rattan/ Black 30-inch Kitchen Breakfast Nook Dining Pub Bar Stool
SAFAVIEH Home Collection Rihaan Natural Rattan/ Black 30-inch Kitchen Breakfast Nook Dining Pub Bar Stool
$194.38
amazon
Alcott Hill® Villani 5 - Piece Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Villani 5 - Piece Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
$379.99
wayfair
Carbon Loft Barton Industrial Round Dinette Table
Carbon Loft Barton Industrial Round Dinette Table
$170.99
($199.49
save 14%)
overstock
Black 3 Pcs Counter Height Dining and Dinette Set 130004
Black 3 Pcs Counter Height Dining and Dinette Set 130004
$247.59
1stopbedrooms
OXNO3-MAH-W 3 Pc Dinette set with a Dining Table and 2 Dining Chairs in Mahogany
OXNO3-MAH-W 3 Pc Dinette set with a Dining Table and 2 Dining Chairs in Mahogany
$467.36
walmartusa
Dingliu YIMU 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair BR-0307-WI-HXY
Dingliu YIMU 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair BR-0307-WI-HXY
$232.99
wayfair
Moens Walnut Finish Breakfast Nook Set
Moens Walnut Finish Breakfast Nook Set
$592.99
overstock
Retro Farmhouse Solid Wood Kitchen Dining Table Breakfast Nook, Cherry+white
Retro Farmhouse Solid Wood Kitchen Dining Table Breakfast Nook, Cherry+white
$247.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-piece Retro Farmhouse Solid Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set Breakfast Nook With 2 Benches, Cherry+white
3-piece Retro Farmhouse Solid Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set Breakfast Nook With 2 Benches, Cherry+white
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Piece Retro Farmhouse Solid Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set Breakfast Nook With 2 Benches,
3-Piece Retro Farmhouse Solid Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set Breakfast Nook With 2 Benches,
$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Copper Grove Foa Weathered Brown Dinette Table with Butterfly Leaf
Copper Grove Foa Weathered Brown Dinette Table with Butterfly Leaf
$1,311.99
overstock
Nova 5-piece Kitchen Dinette Table and Chairs Set (Finish Option)
Nova 5-piece Kitchen Dinette Table and Chairs Set (Finish Option)
$787.49
overstock
5-Pc Dinette Set Included a Kitchen Table & 4 Parson Chairs with Linen Fabric (Finish Pieces Option)
5-Pc Dinette Set Included a Kitchen Table & 4 Parson Chairs with Linen Fabric (Finish Pieces Option)
$731.49
overstock
5 Piece Dining Set - Round Table and 4 Dinette Chairs in Cappuccino Finish (Finish Option)
5 Piece Dining Set - Round Table and 4 Dinette Chairs in Cappuccino Finish (Finish Option)
$558.75
overstock
3 Pc dinette set-Dining Table and 2 Kitchen Dining Chairs
3 Pc dinette set-Dining Table and 2 Kitchen Dining Chairs
$710.49
overstock
5-piece Dinette Set - Oval Table with Leaf 4 Chairs in Saddle Brown Finish (Pieces Option)
5-piece Dinette Set - Oval Table with Leaf 4 Chairs in Saddle Brown Finish (Pieces Option)
$841.99
overstock
3Pc Dinette Set Includes a Rounded Kitchen Table and Two Parson Chairs with Dahlia Fabric, Mahogany Finish
3Pc Dinette Set Includes a Rounded Kitchen Table and Two Parson Chairs with Dahlia Fabric, Mahogany Finish
$516.99
overstock
East West Furniture Modern 5 PC dinette Table set - Table and 4 Chairs - Buttermilk and Cherry Finish(Chairs option)
East West Furniture Modern 5 PC dinette Table set - Table and 4 Chairs - Buttermilk and Cherry Finish(Chairs option)
$976.99
overstock
Dinettes & Breakfast Nooks
