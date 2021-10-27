Kitchen & Dining Furniture

Skip to content
Catiţia Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Table
featured
Catiţia Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Table
$969.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Aeran 4-Drawer Vertical Filling Cabinet in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair FB2AFF5AA1414C9698043B8ED3175376
featured
Corrigan Studio® Aeran 4-Drawer Vertical Filling Cabinet in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair FB2AFF5AA1414C9698043B8ED3175376
$149.99
wayfair
Carmelina Collection 70245SET 5 PC Dining Room Set with Round Shaped Dining Table and 4 Grey Fabric Upholstered Side Chairs in Weathered Grey Oak
featured
Carmelina Collection 70245SET 5 PC Dining Room Set with Round Shaped Dining Table and 4 Grey Fabric Upholstered Side Chairs in Weathered Grey Oak
$875.25
appliancesconnection
Cyan Upholstered Fabrice French Dining Chair w/ Rubber Lega,set Of 2,beige in Brown, Size 37.8 H x 19.29 W x 22.05 D in | Wayfair CJYW21225387
Cyan Upholstered Fabrice French Dining Chair w/ Rubber Lega,set Of 2,beige in Brown, Size 37.8 H x 19.29 W x 22.05 D in | Wayfair CJYW21225387
$479.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Lorelai Butterfly Leaf Rubber Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Lorelai Butterfly Leaf Rubber Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 29.5 H in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Clarissa Dining Table
Clarissa Dining Table
$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Bjorn Burnished Extendable Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Yellow/Brown, Size 29.0 H in | Wayfair 48097112C3B341B8852DA15DC8BEF52C
17 Stories Bjorn Burnished Extendable Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Yellow/Brown, Size 29.0 H in | Wayfair 48097112C3B341B8852DA15DC8BEF52C
$1,949.99
wayfair
Versailles Collection 61100 84" - 120" Dining Table with 2 Extendable Leaves Scrolled Feet Aspen and Poplar wood Veneer Materials in Cherry Oak
Versailles Collection 61100 84" - 120" Dining Table with 2 Extendable Leaves Scrolled Feet Aspen and Poplar wood Veneer Materials in Cherry Oak
$1,901.99
appliancesconnection
17 Stories 3 Piece Dining Set, Kitchen Table w/ Benches Wood/Metal in White/Brown, Size 29.13 H in | Wayfair 1C8160FD1D724865AAEB581F3DA738EC
17 Stories 3 Piece Dining Set, Kitchen Table w/ Benches Wood/Metal in White/Brown, Size 29.13 H in | Wayfair 1C8160FD1D724865AAEB581F3DA738EC
$359.99
wayfair
17 Stories Macdoel Iron Baker's Rack Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 67.5 H x 30.75 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair 198D2E76727A4CA7A233B25E6AF556B1
17 Stories Macdoel Iron Baker's Rack Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 67.5 H x 30.75 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair 198D2E76727A4CA7A233B25E6AF556B1
$207.99
wayfair
17 Stories Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 19.7 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair EA432073A1354DA29882BAEF7AAE63F3
17 Stories Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 19.7 W x 35.4 D in | Wayfair EA432073A1354DA29882BAEF7AAE63F3
$289.99
wayfair
Osias Collection 73150 63" - 79" Dining Table with 16" Self Storing Leaf Extension 10mm Clear Tempered Glass Top Rectangular Shape and Powder
Osias Collection 73150 63" - 79" Dining Table with 16" Self Storing Leaf Extension 10mm Clear Tempered Glass Top Rectangular Shape and Powder
$686.99
appliancesconnection
17 Stories 5-Tier Kitchen Baker's Rack w/ Storage Shelves in Brown, Size 64.96 H x 31.49 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair E21E82E9E99D4346AEBED1A6C102C9AD
17 Stories 5-Tier Kitchen Baker's Rack w/ Storage Shelves in Brown, Size 64.96 H x 31.49 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair E21E82E9E99D4346AEBED1A6C102C9AD
$169.99
wayfair
247SHOPATHOME Leopold Dining Table, Black
247SHOPATHOME Leopold Dining Table, Black
$782.40
amazon
Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Casually Country Walnut Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Casually Country Walnut Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,573.33
wayfair
32"x32" Marble Black Dining Table Top Mosaic Inlaid Art Housewarming Gift Decor
32"x32" Marble Black Dining Table Top Mosaic Inlaid Art Housewarming Gift Decor
$1,300.00
amazon
Angelia 9 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
Angelia 9 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
$1,549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Casey-May 2 - Door Sideboard Accent Chest Wood in Black, Size 38.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 64074A05482B47C2903DDFEC994B2F5F
17 Stories Casey-May 2 - Door Sideboard Accent Chest Wood in Black, Size 38.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 64074A05482B47C2903DDFEC994B2F5F
$389.99
wayfair
GAX 48 Dining Table by ARTLESS (A-GAX-SS-48-84)
GAX 48 Dining Table by ARTLESS (A-GAX-SS-48-84)
$7,094.40
($8,868.00
save 13%)
ylighting
Adriano Bent Dining Chair Wood in Brown, Size 33.5 H x 17.0 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair BENTPLYWD-Raw
Adriano Bent Dining Chair Wood in Brown, Size 33.5 H x 17.0 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair BENTPLYWD-Raw
$499.98
wayfair
Retro Upholstered Dining Armchair w/ Walnut Legs
Retro Upholstered Dining Armchair w/ Walnut Legs
$235.08
($276.56
save 15%)
overstock
Charissa Collection 70750T6C 7 PC Dining Room Set with Dining Table + 6 Side Chairs in Dark Walnut
Charissa Collection 70750T6C 7 PC Dining Room Set with Dining Table + 6 Side Chairs in Dark Walnut
$1,271.80
appliancesconnection
Edendale Farmhouse Folding Trestle Console To Extendable Dining Table Distressed White - Aiden Lane
Edendale Farmhouse Folding Trestle Console To Extendable Dining Table Distressed White - Aiden Lane
$439.99
target
AWQM Bar Table Set, 47.2" Pub Table and 2 Stools, 3-Piece Breakfast Table Set for Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Rustic Brown
AWQM Bar Table Set, 47.2" Pub Table and 2 Stools, 3-Piece Breakfast Table Set for Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Rustic Brown
$145.99
amazon
Riggan Collection 70598T6C 7 PC Dining Room Set with Dining Table + 6 Side Chairs in Black
Riggan Collection 70598T6C 7 PC Dining Room Set with Dining Table + 6 Side Chairs in Black
$738.59
appliancesconnection
Gerardo Collection 60824 48" Server with 4 Drawers White Marble Top Bottom Shelf Turned Legs Stemware Rack Pine Wood Construction in Weathered
Gerardo Collection 60824 48" Server with 4 Drawers White Marble Top Bottom Shelf Turned Legs Stemware Rack Pine Wood Construction in Weathered
$734.99
appliancesconnection
Cargo Serving Cart (White)
Cargo Serving Cart (White)
$430.35
1stopbedrooms
17 Stories Kitchen Cart w/ 4 Smooth Wheels & 10 Hooks, Size 29.0 H x 26.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair FEA1FDE50EAD4D0F964ECDA1301D25D9
17 Stories Kitchen Cart w/ 4 Smooth Wheels & 10 Hooks, Size 29.0 H x 26.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair FEA1FDE50EAD4D0F964ECDA1301D25D9
$207.99
wayfair
Modern Design High Quality PU(GREY)+ Steel Armchair，For Kitchen, Dining, Bedroom, Living Room
Modern Design High Quality PU(GREY)+ Steel Armchair，For Kitchen, Dining, Bedroom, Living Room
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME FURNITURE Barb Serving Cart in Natural and Champagne Finish | 98218
ACME FURNITURE Barb Serving Cart in Natural and Champagne Finish | 98218
$272.73
lowes
Set of 4, Modern Plastic Dining Chairs Clear
Set of 4, Modern Plastic Dining Chairs Clear
$419.31
overstock
AllModern Patterson Pedestal Dining Table Wood/Metal in White/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 47.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair 6521A7EA495A4D7F9B4499F5FD02D3B7
AllModern Patterson Pedestal Dining Table Wood/Metal in White/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 47.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair 6521A7EA495A4D7F9B4499F5FD02D3B7
$1,400.00
wayfair
A.R.T. Furniture Kingsport Round Dining Table
A.R.T. Furniture Kingsport Round Dining Table
$1,463.00
1stopbedrooms
Louann 5 - Piece Extendable Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Louann 5 - Piece Extendable Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
$1,049.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® 2 Set Modern Upholstered Dining Chair Armless Side Chairs For Living Room Dining Chair Modern PU Leather Chairs For Kitchen, Dining
August Grove® 2 Set Modern Upholstered Dining Chair Armless Side Chairs For Living Room Dining Chair Modern PU Leather Chairs For Kitchen, Dining
$289.99
wayfair
ARTLESS ARS Dining Table Wood/Metal in White, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair A-ARS-XL-Y-36-O
ARTLESS ARS Dining Table Wood/Metal in White, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair A-ARS-XL-Y-36-O
$2,200.00
wayfair
17 Stories Eyosias Modern & Contemporary Oak Brown Finished Wood & Dark Brown Metal 5-Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 30.1181 H in
17 Stories Eyosias Modern & Contemporary Oak Brown Finished Wood & Dark Brown Metal 5-Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 30.1181 H in
$274.99
wayfair
AC Pacific Chair Black
AC Pacific Chair Black
$132.91
amazon
August Grove® Adan Upholstered Dining Chair Upholstered/Fabric in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 21.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 202-157BG
August Grove® Adan Upholstered Dining Chair Upholstered/Fabric in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 21.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 202-157BG
$509.99
wayfair
Aula Distressed Metal Bar Set, Dining Set (Golden Black) Metal in Black/Gray, Size 41.3 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair STY-ST000003AAD
Aula Distressed Metal Bar Set, Dining Set (Golden Black) Metal in Black/Gray, Size 41.3 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair STY-ST000003AAD
$489.99
wayfair
17 Stories Dibrin Mid Century Dining Chair Wood in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 21.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 77857F6FA30D486F9EBD55BCC896DBF7
17 Stories Dibrin Mid Century Dining Chair Wood in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 21.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 77857F6FA30D486F9EBD55BCC896DBF7
$799.99
wayfair
17 Stories Begonia 23.2" Wood Standard Baker's Rack w/ Microwave Compatibility & Wine Bottle Storage in Brown, Size 49.2 H x 23.2 W x 15.7 D in
17 Stories Begonia 23.2" Wood Standard Baker's Rack w/ Microwave Compatibility & Wine Bottle Storage in Brown, Size 49.2 H x 23.2 W x 15.7 D in
$151.99
wayfair
Delcastillo 31.5'' Steel Standard Baker's Rack with Microwave Compatibility and Wine Bottle Storage
Delcastillo 31.5'' Steel Standard Baker's Rack with Microwave Compatibility and Wine Bottle Storage
$204.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Everly Extendable Dining Table Wood/Metal in Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 6873DAD32A4B46C0A07E1B116F6B6F5A
17 Stories Everly Extendable Dining Table Wood/Metal in Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 6873DAD32A4B46C0A07E1B116F6B6F5A
$3,314.99
wayfair
Cream Beige Farmhouse Upholstered Button Tufted Fabric Dining Chair Modern Arm With Padded Solid Wood
Cream Beige Farmhouse Upholstered Button Tufted Fabric Dining Chair Modern Arm With Padded Solid Wood
$674.18
($842.73
save 20%)
overstock
Single Modern Contemporary Design Master Green Dining Arm Chairs
Single Modern Contemporary Design Master Green Dining Arm Chairs
$200.33
overstock
A.R.T. Valencia Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 45.33 H in | Wayfair 209226-2304
A.R.T. Valencia Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 45.33 H in | Wayfair 209226-2304
$3,115.00
wayfair
Katelyn Collection LCKASITGRV River Open Back Dining Chair - Set of
Katelyn Collection LCKASITGRV River Open Back Dining Chair - Set of
$332.99
appliancesconnection
Morganetta 35.5" W Dining Table
Morganetta 35.5" W Dining Table
$1,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Wodehouse 46" Wide Server Metal in Black/Gray, Size 31.0 H x 46.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair BAA0067BD39D4225937D6F7F1F3C2749
17 Stories Wodehouse 46" Wide Server Metal in Black/Gray, Size 31.0 H x 46.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair BAA0067BD39D4225937D6F7F1F3C2749
$1,039.99
wayfair
Fenton And Gray Pacific 5 Piece Modern Rectangular Dining Set Setfedi5Fegr
Fenton And Gray Pacific 5 Piece Modern Rectangular Dining Set Setfedi5Fegr
$1,075.72
1stopbedrooms
17 Stories Carpentras Metal Slat Back Stackable Dining Chair Metal in Black, Size 32.9 H x 17.7 W x 20.9 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Carpentras Metal Slat Back Stackable Dining Chair Metal in Black, Size 32.9 H x 17.7 W x 20.9 D in | Wayfair
$145.99
wayfair
Q409 24X30-SS14-17D 24x30 Blue Galaxy Quartz Tabletop with 17" Round #304 Grade Stainless Steel Dining Height Table
Q409 24X30-SS14-17D 24x30 Blue Galaxy Quartz Tabletop with 17" Round #304 Grade Stainless Steel Dining Height Table
$568.99
appliancesconnection
Alcott Hill® Tekamah 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair 9082 5 Pcs Dinette Set
Alcott Hill® Tekamah 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair 9082 5 Pcs Dinette Set
$1,229.99
wayfair
Q401 24X30-CA18-24D 24x30 Carrera White Quartz Tabletop with 17" Ornate Matte Black Dining Height Table
Q401 24X30-CA18-24D 24x30 Carrera White Quartz Tabletop with 17" Ornate Matte Black Dining Height Table
$552.99
appliancesconnection
Kitchen Chairs Modern Living Dining Room Accent Arm Chairs with Solid Painting Steel Leg,Dining Chairs with Arm Faux Fur for Dining Room,White
Kitchen Chairs Modern Living Dining Room Accent Arm Chairs with Solid Painting Steel Leg,Dining Chairs with Arm Faux Fur for Dining Room,White
$180.99
walmartusa
APP48R 48" Single Door Pizza Prep Table with Electronic Thermostat Locking Caster 12 cu. ft. Capacity and 1/2 HP in Stainless
APP48R 48" Single Door Pizza Prep Table with Electronic Thermostat Locking Caster 12 cu. ft. Capacity and 1/2 HP in Stainless
$2,095.00
appliancesconnection
Modern Kitchen Shelf Microwave Oven Rack Board Baker's Racks With Hooks And Mesh Basket (Brown)
Modern Kitchen Shelf Microwave Oven Rack Board Baker's Racks With Hooks And Mesh Basket (Brown)
$223.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Toriano Velvet Dining Chair (set Of 2), Pink
Toriano Velvet Dining Chair (set Of 2), Pink
$700.00
($1,205.99
save -69900%)
ashleyhomestore
Mitchum Dining Table - Argento Silver - Artistica
Mitchum Dining Table - Argento Silver - Artistica
$2,550.00
onekingslane
