Kids Desks

featured

Corrigan Studio® Wooden Makeup Vanity Table Desk w/ 2 Drawers,2 Open Compartments Vintage Dressing Table For Girl & Adult,white Wood | Wayfair

$589.99
wayfair
featured

Carevas Screen Switch L-ED Backlit Makeup Mirror Natural White Light Detachable Base Desk Makeup Mirror

$18.16
walmart
featured

Child Craft Harmony 48" Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair F09017.87

$259.99
wayfair

Stitt Desk

$236.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Costway Makeup Desk Vanity Dressing Table Square Stool 1 Large Black

$199.99
overstock

Brongsleet Table Corner Protector Home Baby Proof Desk Edge Guard Furniture Ball Shaped Silicone Corner Guard, 4pcs

$7.33
walmart

Costway 39.5 in. Retangular Black Wood Computer Desk with Large Worktop

$72.26
homedepot

4PCS Baby Safety Silicone Table Edge Protector Angle Corner Protection Cover Anticollision Desk Edge Guards

$6.51
walmart

Corrigan Studio® Wooden Vanity Table Makeup Dressing Desk w/ LED Light,White Wood in Brown/White, Size 52.95 H x 31.4 W x 19.6 D in | Wayfair

$819.99
wayfair

Crayola Inspiration Art Desk, Over 100 Piece, Art Set, Gift for Kids, Age 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

$24.99
amazon

Pandora Collection WT970010-DARK GREY/WHITE OAK Modern and Contemporary Dark Gray and Light Brown Two-Tone Study Desk with Built-in Shelving

$443.99
appliancesconnection

Twin Size Adjustable Metal Daybed with Built-in-Desk can be Raised and Lowered

$361.49
overstock
Advertisement

Hampshire Kids White Desk

$399.00
crate&barrel

Costway Adjustable Height Study Desk with Drawer and Tilted Desktop for School and Home-Blue

$389.00
costway

Cuteam Penguin Model,Simulation Wild Marine Life Penguin Animal Model Desk Decor Kids Educational Toy

$23.88
walmart

Blariden Desk with Bench, Brown/Black

$114.99
($159.99 save 28%)
ashleyhomestore

Computer Desk

$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica

4Pcs Corner Protector Guard Edge Protection Cover Children Safe for Desk Table

$12.70
walmart

L-Shaped Computer Desk

$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica

ApexDesk Little Soleil Kid's Height Adjustable Desk w/ Shelf & Drawer

$311.99
overstock

Wooden Vanity Table Set with LED Light,Makeup Table with 2 Drawer,Dressing Vanity Table,Vanity Dressing Desk for Bedroom,Bathroom,White

$436.99
walmartusa

ApexDesk Little Soleil 43" W Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 43.0 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair ALSD2128-PK

$379.99
wayfair

Corrigan Studio® Lewellyn Desk Wood in White/Black, Size 47.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 1132F4DB1FEC4C70AF6BC85B951BEDF1

$193.99
wayfair

Corrigan Studio® Children's Computer Desk w/ Drawer in Gray, Size 29.64 H x 43.47 W x 19.76 D in | Wayfair 405ED610445A4F299854F77820F72DB7

$266.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Corrigan Studio® Children's Bedroom Simple Computer Desk in White, Size 28.94 H x 47.24 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair A3130E4905994D5DA55B92BFB996A3D3

$138.99
wayfair

Costway Adjustable Height Kids Study Desk Drafting Table Computer - 47'' x 24'' x (33''-43'')

$487.99
overstock

Ever Simple Small Charcoal Kids Desk

$299.00
crate&barrel

BM163530 Wooden Vanity Desk with 1 Drawer & Stool

$324.99
appliancesconnection

Cilek Smart Study Desk with Hutch, USB Phone Charging Station, with Drawers for for Kid's and Teen's Bedrooms, Unisex,

$324.58
amazon

Ebern Designs Desk in Brown, Size 55.11 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair 7E3EC6AA59704B03B97B215A38183E87

$205.99
wayfair

Everly Quinn Ceramic Pen Holder Stand,Cup For Desk Marble Pattern Makeup Brush Holder For Girls Women,Desk Accessories Holder in White | Wayfair

$61.99
wayfair

Ricado Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Galvanox Small Desk, Compact Home Office Workstation for Adults & Kids Online School, EZ-Fold Computer Desk, Walnut Wood Tone (40"x20"x30")

$39.99
walmartusa

Digital Alarm Clock, Multi-Functional Magnetic LED Smart Sensor Alarm Clock For Kids, Dual Alarm Temperature Countdown Timer, Compact Clock For Desk B

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Computer Desk Reversible Home Office Study Writing Desk With Shelf For Teens, Modern Laptop Notebook Table Desk, L-shaped Corner Desk For Small Spaces

$186.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ebern Designs Children's Bedroom Corner Computer Desk in Black/White, Size 43.31 H x 31.5 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 1D88BB57309D40C3920D6FCE8E12F87E

$159.99
wayfair
Advertisement

13.95" Desk With Shelf

$128.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Machild 3D Puzzle Wooden Toy Assembly Model DIY Steam Locomotive Toys Desk Craft Kits Decoration For Children Kids

$10.89
walmart

Nightcore Two Person Computer Desk, Black

$119.99
amazon

Red Barrel Studio® Desk Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 4A229C8CB0A04FF8AA0410266FEEE866

$1,089.99
wayfair

Nova Desk

$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Twin Size Adjustable Metal Daybed With Built-In-Desk Can Be Raised And Lowered, Color White

$364.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Picket House Furnishings Jenna Desk with Hutch

$351.00
walmartusa

Retro Non-Ticking Table Clock Battery Operated Small Alarm Clock With Quartz Analog, Desk Clock For Bedrooms Living Room Decor Kids

$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica

SMUGDESK "32" Long Height Adjustable Craft Camping Office Practical Folding Table Computer Desk

$154.99
overstock

SalonMore Snow Style Wooden Kids Vanity Makeup Desk w/ Mirror,Stool,Drawer Pink

$82.99
walmart

South Shore Computer Desk Wood in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 47.5 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair 13497

$239.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Pemberton Leaning/Ladder Desk Wood in Brown/Green, Size 72.4 H x 24.8 W x 15.15 D in | Wayfair 8B4673D91412409C9D2FC65DD5B2D5E3

$429.99
wayfair
Advertisement

17 Stories Folding Computer Desk Small Office Desk For Small Space Foldable Table For Home Office Writing Desk No-Assembly Metal Frame in Black/Brown

$89.99
wayfair

17 Stories Frankie-Boy Desk w/ Hutch Wood/Metal in Black, Size 43.11 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair AF2CDBA898464FD1ACFFC17CA932A500

$139.99
wayfair

Beanca Reversible L-Shape Desk

$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica

17 Stories Folding Desk w/ Monitor Lifter in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 44.4 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 4D43B2CA493E4D0DBE2D97BCADE8F4C7

$229.99
wayfair

Writing Desk Simple Desk Living Room Workstation Desk In Rustic Oak & Black

$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Vasgale Alinru Writing/Computer Desk, Brown/Beige

$63.99
($119.99 save 47%)
ashleyhomestore

Modern Home Office Desk,Computer Desk with Side Bag,Storage Shelves and Iron Hook,Work Table,Study Writing Table,Gaming Desk,Workstation for Small Spaces

$128.99
walmartusa

Rutherford Desk in White & Natural

$274.00
($590.20 save 54%)
walmartusa

17 Stories Vo Desk Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 39.4 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair 6ADE570893544620A486895AFFE2EFA0

$69.99
wayfair

Anysun Computer Desk with Cabinet, Multi-Functional Computer Desk with Drawers Home Office Desk Study Writing Desk with Storage Drawer and Pull-Out Keyboard Tray (Espresso)

$139.26
walmartusa

17 Stories Desk 47.2" For Home Office, Sturdy Writing Desk Study Table Gaming Table (Brown, Stripe) in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 47.2 W x 23.6 D in

$139.99
wayfair

17 Stories Functional & Practical L-Corner Office Computer Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.13 H x 55.12 W x 49.21 D in | Wayfair

$264.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com