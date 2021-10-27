Kids Desks

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Kids
Desks
Kids Desks
Share
Kids Desks
Corrigan Studio® Wooden Makeup Vanity Table Desk w/ 2 Drawers,2 Open Compartments Vintage Dressing Table For Girl & Adult,white Wood | Wayfair
featured
Corrigan Studio® Wooden Makeup Vanity Table Desk w/ 2 Drawers,2 Open Compartments Vintage Dressing Table For Girl & Adult,white Wood | Wayfair
$589.99
wayfair
Carevas Screen Switch L-ED Backlit Makeup Mirror Natural White Light Detachable Base Desk Makeup Mirror
featured
Carevas Screen Switch L-ED Backlit Makeup Mirror Natural White Light Detachable Base Desk Makeup Mirror
$18.16
walmart
Child Craft Harmony 48" Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair F09017.87
featured
Child Craft Harmony 48" Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair F09017.87
$259.99
wayfair
Stitt Desk
Stitt Desk
$236.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Makeup Desk Vanity Dressing Table Square Stool 1 Large Black
Costway Makeup Desk Vanity Dressing Table Square Stool 1 Large Black
$199.99
overstock
Brongsleet Table Corner Protector Home Baby Proof Desk Edge Guard Furniture Ball Shaped Silicone Corner Guard, 4pcs
Brongsleet Table Corner Protector Home Baby Proof Desk Edge Guard Furniture Ball Shaped Silicone Corner Guard, 4pcs
$7.33
walmart
Costway 39.5 in. Retangular Black Wood Computer Desk with Large Worktop
Costway 39.5 in. Retangular Black Wood Computer Desk with Large Worktop
$72.26
homedepot
4PCS Baby Safety Silicone Table Edge Protector Angle Corner Protection Cover Anticollision Desk Edge Guards
4PCS Baby Safety Silicone Table Edge Protector Angle Corner Protection Cover Anticollision Desk Edge Guards
$6.51
walmart
Corrigan Studio® Wooden Vanity Table Makeup Dressing Desk w/ LED Light,White Wood in Brown/White, Size 52.95 H x 31.4 W x 19.6 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Wooden Vanity Table Makeup Dressing Desk w/ LED Light,White Wood in Brown/White, Size 52.95 H x 31.4 W x 19.6 D in | Wayfair
$819.99
wayfair
Crayola Inspiration Art Desk, Over 100 Piece, Art Set, Gift for Kids, Age 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Crayola Inspiration Art Desk, Over 100 Piece, Art Set, Gift for Kids, Age 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
$24.99
amazon
Pandora Collection WT970010-DARK GREY/WHITE OAK Modern and Contemporary Dark Gray and Light Brown Two-Tone Study Desk with Built-in Shelving
Pandora Collection WT970010-DARK GREY/WHITE OAK Modern and Contemporary Dark Gray and Light Brown Two-Tone Study Desk with Built-in Shelving
$443.99
appliancesconnection
Twin Size Adjustable Metal Daybed with Built-in-Desk can be Raised and Lowered
Twin Size Adjustable Metal Daybed with Built-in-Desk can be Raised and Lowered
$361.49
overstock
Hampshire Kids White Desk
Hampshire Kids White Desk
$399.00
crate&barrel
Costway Adjustable Height Study Desk with Drawer and Tilted Desktop for School and Home-Blue
Costway Adjustable Height Study Desk with Drawer and Tilted Desktop for School and Home-Blue
$389.00
costway
Cuteam Penguin Model,Simulation Wild Marine Life Penguin Animal Model Desk Decor Kids Educational Toy
Cuteam Penguin Model,Simulation Wild Marine Life Penguin Animal Model Desk Decor Kids Educational Toy
$23.88
walmart
Blariden Desk with Bench, Brown/Black
Blariden Desk with Bench, Brown/Black
$114.99
($159.99
save 28%)
ashleyhomestore
Computer Desk
Computer Desk
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
4Pcs Corner Protector Guard Edge Protection Cover Children Safe for Desk Table
4Pcs Corner Protector Guard Edge Protection Cover Children Safe for Desk Table
$12.70
walmart
L-Shaped Computer Desk
L-Shaped Computer Desk
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ApexDesk Little Soleil Kid's Height Adjustable Desk w/ Shelf & Drawer
ApexDesk Little Soleil Kid's Height Adjustable Desk w/ Shelf & Drawer
$311.99
overstock
Wooden Vanity Table Set with LED Light,Makeup Table with 2 Drawer,Dressing Vanity Table,Vanity Dressing Desk for Bedroom,Bathroom,White
Wooden Vanity Table Set with LED Light,Makeup Table with 2 Drawer,Dressing Vanity Table,Vanity Dressing Desk for Bedroom,Bathroom,White
$436.99
walmartusa
ApexDesk Little Soleil 43" W Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 43.0 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair ALSD2128-PK
ApexDesk Little Soleil 43" W Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 43.0 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair ALSD2128-PK
$379.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Lewellyn Desk Wood in White/Black, Size 47.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 1132F4DB1FEC4C70AF6BC85B951BEDF1
Corrigan Studio® Lewellyn Desk Wood in White/Black, Size 47.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 1132F4DB1FEC4C70AF6BC85B951BEDF1
$193.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Children's Computer Desk w/ Drawer in Gray, Size 29.64 H x 43.47 W x 19.76 D in | Wayfair 405ED610445A4F299854F77820F72DB7
Corrigan Studio® Children's Computer Desk w/ Drawer in Gray, Size 29.64 H x 43.47 W x 19.76 D in | Wayfair 405ED610445A4F299854F77820F72DB7
$266.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Children's Bedroom Simple Computer Desk in White, Size 28.94 H x 47.24 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair A3130E4905994D5DA55B92BFB996A3D3
Corrigan Studio® Children's Bedroom Simple Computer Desk in White, Size 28.94 H x 47.24 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair A3130E4905994D5DA55B92BFB996A3D3
$138.99
wayfair
Costway Adjustable Height Kids Study Desk Drafting Table Computer - 47'' x 24'' x (33''-43'')
Costway Adjustable Height Kids Study Desk Drafting Table Computer - 47'' x 24'' x (33''-43'')
$487.99
overstock
Ever Simple Small Charcoal Kids Desk
Ever Simple Small Charcoal Kids Desk
$299.00
crate&barrel
BM163530 Wooden Vanity Desk with 1 Drawer & Stool
BM163530 Wooden Vanity Desk with 1 Drawer & Stool
$324.99
appliancesconnection
Cilek Smart Study Desk with Hutch, USB Phone Charging Station, with Drawers for for Kid's and Teen's Bedrooms, Unisex,
Cilek Smart Study Desk with Hutch, USB Phone Charging Station, with Drawers for for Kid's and Teen's Bedrooms, Unisex,
$324.58
amazon
Ebern Designs Desk in Brown, Size 55.11 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair 7E3EC6AA59704B03B97B215A38183E87
Ebern Designs Desk in Brown, Size 55.11 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair 7E3EC6AA59704B03B97B215A38183E87
$205.99
wayfair
Everly Quinn Ceramic Pen Holder Stand,Cup For Desk Marble Pattern Makeup Brush Holder For Girls Women,Desk Accessories Holder in White | Wayfair
Everly Quinn Ceramic Pen Holder Stand,Cup For Desk Marble Pattern Makeup Brush Holder For Girls Women,Desk Accessories Holder in White | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Ricado Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Ricado Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Galvanox Small Desk, Compact Home Office Workstation for Adults & Kids Online School, EZ-Fold Computer Desk, Walnut Wood Tone (40"x20"x30")
Galvanox Small Desk, Compact Home Office Workstation for Adults & Kids Online School, EZ-Fold Computer Desk, Walnut Wood Tone (40"x20"x30")
$39.99
walmartusa
Digital Alarm Clock, Multi-Functional Magnetic LED Smart Sensor Alarm Clock For Kids, Dual Alarm Temperature Countdown Timer, Compact Clock For Desk B
Digital Alarm Clock, Multi-Functional Magnetic LED Smart Sensor Alarm Clock For Kids, Dual Alarm Temperature Countdown Timer, Compact Clock For Desk B
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Computer Desk Reversible Home Office Study Writing Desk With Shelf For Teens, Modern Laptop Notebook Table Desk, L-shaped Corner Desk For Small Spaces
Computer Desk Reversible Home Office Study Writing Desk With Shelf For Teens, Modern Laptop Notebook Table Desk, L-shaped Corner Desk For Small Spaces
$186.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Children's Bedroom Corner Computer Desk in Black/White, Size 43.31 H x 31.5 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 1D88BB57309D40C3920D6FCE8E12F87E
Ebern Designs Children's Bedroom Corner Computer Desk in Black/White, Size 43.31 H x 31.5 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 1D88BB57309D40C3920D6FCE8E12F87E
$159.99
wayfair
13.95" Desk With Shelf
13.95" Desk With Shelf
$128.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Machild 3D Puzzle Wooden Toy Assembly Model DIY Steam Locomotive Toys Desk Craft Kits Decoration For Children Kids
Machild 3D Puzzle Wooden Toy Assembly Model DIY Steam Locomotive Toys Desk Craft Kits Decoration For Children Kids
$10.89
walmart
Nightcore Two Person Computer Desk, Black
Nightcore Two Person Computer Desk, Black
$119.99
amazon
Red Barrel Studio® Desk Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 4A229C8CB0A04FF8AA0410266FEEE866
Red Barrel Studio® Desk Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 4A229C8CB0A04FF8AA0410266FEEE866
$1,089.99
wayfair
Nova Desk
Nova Desk
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Twin Size Adjustable Metal Daybed With Built-In-Desk Can Be Raised And Lowered, Color White
Twin Size Adjustable Metal Daybed With Built-In-Desk Can Be Raised And Lowered, Color White
$364.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Picket House Furnishings Jenna Desk with Hutch
Picket House Furnishings Jenna Desk with Hutch
$351.00
walmartusa
Retro Non-Ticking Table Clock Battery Operated Small Alarm Clock With Quartz Analog, Desk Clock For Bedrooms Living Room Decor Kids
Retro Non-Ticking Table Clock Battery Operated Small Alarm Clock With Quartz Analog, Desk Clock For Bedrooms Living Room Decor Kids
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SMUGDESK "32" Long Height Adjustable Craft Camping Office Practical Folding Table Computer Desk
SMUGDESK "32" Long Height Adjustable Craft Camping Office Practical Folding Table Computer Desk
$154.99
overstock
SalonMore Snow Style Wooden Kids Vanity Makeup Desk w/ Mirror,Stool,Drawer Pink
SalonMore Snow Style Wooden Kids Vanity Makeup Desk w/ Mirror,Stool,Drawer Pink
$82.99
walmart
South Shore Computer Desk Wood in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 47.5 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair 13497
South Shore Computer Desk Wood in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 47.5 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair 13497
$239.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Pemberton Leaning/Ladder Desk Wood in Brown/Green, Size 72.4 H x 24.8 W x 15.15 D in | Wayfair 8B4673D91412409C9D2FC65DD5B2D5E3
Red Barrel Studio® Pemberton Leaning/Ladder Desk Wood in Brown/Green, Size 72.4 H x 24.8 W x 15.15 D in | Wayfair 8B4673D91412409C9D2FC65DD5B2D5E3
$429.99
wayfair
17 Stories Folding Computer Desk Small Office Desk For Small Space Foldable Table For Home Office Writing Desk No-Assembly Metal Frame in Black/Brown
17 Stories Folding Computer Desk Small Office Desk For Small Space Foldable Table For Home Office Writing Desk No-Assembly Metal Frame in Black/Brown
$89.99
wayfair
17 Stories Frankie-Boy Desk w/ Hutch Wood/Metal in Black, Size 43.11 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair AF2CDBA898464FD1ACFFC17CA932A500
17 Stories Frankie-Boy Desk w/ Hutch Wood/Metal in Black, Size 43.11 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair AF2CDBA898464FD1ACFFC17CA932A500
$139.99
wayfair
Beanca Reversible L-Shape Desk
Beanca Reversible L-Shape Desk
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Folding Desk w/ Monitor Lifter in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 44.4 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 4D43B2CA493E4D0DBE2D97BCADE8F4C7
17 Stories Folding Desk w/ Monitor Lifter in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 44.4 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 4D43B2CA493E4D0DBE2D97BCADE8F4C7
$229.99
wayfair
Writing Desk Simple Desk Living Room Workstation Desk In Rustic Oak & Black
Writing Desk Simple Desk Living Room Workstation Desk In Rustic Oak & Black
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vasgale Alinru Writing/Computer Desk, Brown/Beige
Vasgale Alinru Writing/Computer Desk, Brown/Beige
$63.99
($119.99
save 47%)
ashleyhomestore
Modern Home Office Desk,Computer Desk with Side Bag,Storage Shelves and Iron Hook,Work Table,Study Writing Table,Gaming Desk,Workstation for Small Spaces
Modern Home Office Desk,Computer Desk with Side Bag,Storage Shelves and Iron Hook,Work Table,Study Writing Table,Gaming Desk,Workstation for Small Spaces
$128.99
walmartusa
Rutherford Desk in White & Natural
Rutherford Desk in White & Natural
$274.00
($590.20
save 54%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Vo Desk Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 39.4 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair 6ADE570893544620A486895AFFE2EFA0
17 Stories Vo Desk Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 39.4 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair 6ADE570893544620A486895AFFE2EFA0
$69.99
wayfair
Anysun Computer Desk with Cabinet, Multi-Functional Computer Desk with Drawers Home Office Desk Study Writing Desk with Storage Drawer and Pull-Out Keyboard Tray (Espresso)
Anysun Computer Desk with Cabinet, Multi-Functional Computer Desk with Drawers Home Office Desk Study Writing Desk with Storage Drawer and Pull-Out Keyboard Tray (Espresso)
$139.26
walmartusa
17 Stories Desk 47.2" For Home Office, Sturdy Writing Desk Study Table Gaming Table (Brown, Stripe) in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 47.2 W x 23.6 D in
17 Stories Desk 47.2" For Home Office, Sturdy Writing Desk Study Table Gaming Table (Brown, Stripe) in Black/Brown, Size 29.5 H x 47.2 W x 23.6 D in
$139.99
wayfair
17 Stories Functional & Practical L-Corner Office Computer Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.13 H x 55.12 W x 49.21 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Functional & Practical L-Corner Office Computer Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.13 H x 55.12 W x 49.21 D in | Wayfair
$264.99
wayfair
Kids Desks
