Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Kids
Bookshelves
Kids Bookshelves
Share
Kids Bookshelves
Newport Collection 3044304 Low Bookcase with Transitional Style Rectangular Shape Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and Rubberwood Solids in Glossy
featured
Newport Collection 3044304 Low Bookcase with Transitional Style Rectangular Shape Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and Rubberwood Solids in Glossy
$509.00
appliancesconnection
Simplicity Collection AJSP04WH Wood 34"H Under-Window 3-Shelf Bookcase
featured
Simplicity Collection AJSP04WH Wood 34"H Under-Window 3-Shelf Bookcase
$184.99
appliancesconnection
Simplicity Collection AJSP05WH 48"H Wood 3-Shelf Bookcase
featured
Simplicity Collection AJSP05WH 48"H Wood 3-Shelf Bookcase
$231.99
appliancesconnection
Kannapolis Standard 31'' Solid Wood Bookcase
Kannapolis Standard 31'' Solid Wood Bookcase
$861.00
wayfairnorthamerica
District 3-Cube Wood Stackable Bookcase
District 3-Cube Wood Stackable Bookcase
$229.00
crate&barrel
Mission Collection AMIA0760 48" Bookcase
Mission Collection AMIA0760 48" Bookcase
$250.99
appliancesconnection
Delta Children Harry Potter Deluxe 37.5" Bookcase Wood in Black/Blue/Brown, Size 37.5 H x 23.75 W x 10.75 D in | Wayfair FL86812HP-1206
Delta Children Harry Potter Deluxe 37.5" Bookcase Wood in Black/Blue/Brown, Size 37.5 H x 23.75 W x 10.75 D in | Wayfair FL86812HP-1206
$95.99
wayfair
17 Stories Ivette 54.5" H x 13" W Steel Ladder Bookcase in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 54.5 H x 13.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Ivette 54.5" H x 13" W Steel Ladder Bookcase in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 54.5 H x 13.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Kids White Bookcase with Gray Doors, Gray/White
Little Seeds Monarch Hill Poppy Kids White Bookcase with Gray Doors, Gray/White
$168.99
($279.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Safaveih Sadie Low Bookshelf Sadie Low Bookshelf, White
Safaveih Sadie Low Bookshelf Sadie Low Bookshelf, White
$248.99
($414.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Delta Children Disney Frozen II Wooden Playhouse 39.5" Bookcase Wood in Brown/Green, Size 39.5 H x 19.8 W x 10.25 D in | Wayfair FL86761FZ-1097
Delta Children Disney Frozen II Wooden Playhouse 39.5" Bookcase Wood in Brown/Green, Size 39.5 H x 19.8 W x 10.25 D in | Wayfair FL86761FZ-1097
$77.99
wayfair
Sesame Street Wooden Playhouse 39.5'' Bookcase
Sesame Street Wooden Playhouse 39.5'' Bookcase
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rue Grey 6-Cube Low Bookcase
Rue Grey 6-Cube Low Bookcase
$399.00
crate&barrel
Bertini Kids Domino Solid Wood Bookcase Display Caddy, Natural
Bertini Kids Domino Solid Wood Bookcase Display Caddy, Natural
$149.98
sam'sclub
Rue Grey 12-Cube Bookcase
Rue Grey 12-Cube Bookcase
$649.00
crate&barrel
Rue Midnight Blue 5-Shelf Bookcase
Rue Midnight Blue 5-Shelf Bookcase
$399.00
crate&barrel
Delta Children Jordan Convertible Changing Table and Bookcase - Midnight Gray/Natural
Delta Children Jordan Convertible Changing Table and Bookcase - Midnight Gray/Natural
$169.99
target
4-Cubby Kids Bookcase with Footboard White
4-Cubby Kids Bookcase with Footboard White
$133.19
($159.49
save 16%)
overstock
Dream House 3-Tier Children's Multi-Functional Bookcase Toy Storage Bin Floor Cabinet Wood/MDF in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 26.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair
Dream House 3-Tier Children's Multi-Functional Bookcase Toy Storage Bin Floor Cabinet Wood/MDF in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 26.5 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair
$379.99
wayfair
Frozen II Wooden Playhouse 4-Shelf Bookcase for Kids - Delta Children FL86761FZ-1097
Frozen II Wooden Playhouse 4-Shelf Bookcase for Kids - Delta Children FL86761FZ-1097
$50.99
totallyfurniture
Berne Standard Bookcase
Berne Standard Bookcase
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sesame Street Wooden Playhouse 4-Shelf Bookcase for Kids by Delta Children, Multicolor
Sesame Street Wooden Playhouse 4-Shelf Bookcase for Kids by Delta Children, Multicolor
$58.29
kohl's
Furinno 57.7 in. Americano/Black Plastic 5-shelf Corner Etagere Bookcase with Open Storage
Furinno 57.7 in. Americano/Black Plastic 5-shelf Corner Etagere Bookcase with Open Storage
$36.70
homedepot
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 57.7 in. French Oak Grey Wood 5-Shelf Modern Bookcase (2-Pack)
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 57.7 in. French Oak Grey Wood 5-Shelf Modern Bookcase (2-Pack)
$48.82
homedepot
Caillin 34" H x 36" W Standard Bookcase
Caillin 34" H x 36" W Standard Bookcase
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Banji 29.5" H x 23.6" W Etagere Bookcase Wood/Plastic in Gray/Black, Size 29.5 H x 23.6 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Banji 29.5" H x 23.6" W Etagere Bookcase Wood/Plastic in Gray/Black, Size 29.5 H x 23.6 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair
$75.99
wayfair
Keasler 29" H x 16" W Cube Bookcase
Keasler 29" H x 16" W Cube Bookcase
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jilek Etagere Bookcase
Jilek Etagere Bookcase
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Simpleness Combination Bookcase Bookshelf Home Multi-Layer Floor Rack
Simpleness Combination Bookcase Bookshelf Home Multi-Layer Floor Rack
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Marmalade Ellis Castle Bookcase In Blue
Marmalade Ellis Castle Bookcase In Blue
$249.99
buybuybaby
Nico & Yeye Minimo Modern Maple Veneer Kids 31" Bookcase
Nico & Yeye Minimo Modern Maple Veneer Kids 31" Bookcase
$285.99
overstock
RiverRidge Book Nook Collection Kids Cubby Storage Tower with Bookshelves with 2pc Bin Golden Yellow
RiverRidge Book Nook Collection Kids Cubby Storage Tower with Bookshelves with 2pc Bin Golden Yellow
$94.79
($114.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
RiverRidge Horizontal Bookcase - White with 6 Pink Bins
RiverRidge Horizontal Bookcase - White with 6 Pink Bins
$109.98
sam'sclub
Remziye Stand Display Storage Corner Bookcase
Remziye Stand Display Storage Corner Bookcase
$121.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RiverRidge Home White Book Nook Kids Cubby Storage Tower with Bookshelves and 2 Piece Bin, Golden Yellow
RiverRidge Home White Book Nook Kids Cubby Storage Tower with Bookshelves and 2 Piece Bin, Golden Yellow
$114.40
($286.00
save 60%)
belk
RiverRidge Home Kids 34 in. Bookcase with Toy Organizer and 2-Gray Bins, White/Gray Bins
RiverRidge Home Kids 34 in. Bookcase with Toy Organizer and 2-Gray Bins, White/Gray Bins
$196.95
homedepot
RiverRidge Horizontal Bookcase, Espresso
RiverRidge Horizontal Bookcase, Espresso
$99.10
($120.98
save 18%)
amazon
Kids' Dixie 4 Shelf Bookcase Espresso - Room & Joy
Kids' Dixie 4 Shelf Bookcase Espresso - Room & Joy
$189.99
target
Manso Red Barrel Studio® kids 24.5" H X 26.5" W Chip Resistant House Toy Storage Bookcase Wood in White | Wayfair, Size 24.5 H x 26.5 W x 15.5 D in
Manso Red Barrel Studio® kids 24.5" H X 26.5" W Chip Resistant House Toy Storage Bookcase Wood in White | Wayfair, Size 24.5 H x 26.5 W x 15.5 D in
$369.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Kew Gardens Children's Simple Creative Ladder Bookcase Wood in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 26.0 H x 24.4 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Kew Gardens Children's Simple Creative Ladder Bookcase Wood in Blue/Brown/Red, Size 26.0 H x 24.4 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Simple Living Talori Kids Bookshelf
Simple Living Talori Kids Bookshelf
$107.99
($119.99
save 10%)
overstock
6 Cube Storage Shelves, Closet Organizers And Storage Cube, Bookcase In Living Room, Bedroom, Kid’S Room For Books, Clothes, Toys, Shoes And Daily
6 Cube Storage Shelves, Closet Organizers And Storage Cube, Bookcase In Living Room, Bedroom, Kid’S Room For Books, Clothes, Toys, Shoes And Daily
$219.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wood Book Shelf Natural - Pillowfort
Wood Book Shelf Natural - Pillowfort
$25.00
target
2 Shelf Robinson Bookcase White - Pillowfort
2 Shelf Robinson Bookcase White - Pillowfort
$130.00
target
Viv + Rae™ Burlison 24" Display, Bookcase w/ Toy Storage, Book Organizer, White Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 35.43 H x 23.62 W x 11.8 D in
Viv + Rae™ Burlison 24" Display, Bookcase w/ Toy Storage, Book Organizer, White Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 35.43 H x 23.62 W x 11.8 D in
$155.99
wayfair
Taylor & Olive Gilia 31-inch Bookcase
Taylor & Olive Gilia 31-inch Bookcase
$295.99
overstock
Kids Easel Play Station With Bookshelf ,Back Toyshelf,Drawing Board And Chair
Kids Easel Play Station With Bookshelf ,Back Toyshelf,Drawing Board And Chair
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bookshelf for Kids, Magazine Rack, Wooden Sling Bookcase, Sturdy Canvas Fabric, 5-Tier Book Rack Display Bookcase, Natural/Primary (Primary Collection), I5970
Bookshelf for Kids, Magazine Rack, Wooden Sling Bookcase, Sturdy Canvas Fabric, 5-Tier Book Rack Display Bookcase, Natural/Primary (Primary Collection), I5970
$31.99
walmart
Delta Children Mickey Mouse Wooden Playhouse 4-shelf Bookcase For Kids, Red
Delta Children Mickey Mouse Wooden Playhouse 4-shelf Bookcase For Kids, Red
$56.99
($114.99
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Kids Small Bookcase, Antique Gray
Kids Small Bookcase, Antique Gray
$72.99
($134.99
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
3 Sprouts URKOWL Kids Storage Shelf Organizer Baby Room Bookcase Furniture, Owl
3 Sprouts URKOWL Kids Storage Shelf Organizer Baby Room Bookcase Furniture, Owl
$83.48
newegg
Heiman Standard Bookcase
Heiman Standard Bookcase
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Free Assembly Folding Bookcase 4 Layers Folding Bookcase Storage Belt in Brown/Orange, Size 49.4 H x 23.6 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Free Assembly Folding Bookcase 4 Layers Folding Bookcase Storage Belt in Brown/Orange, Size 49.4 H x 23.6 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair
$389.99
wayfair
29.5" S-Shaped Bookcase And Bookshelf 5 Tier Display Shelf In Rustic Brown
29.5" S-Shaped Bookcase And Bookshelf 5 Tier Display Shelf In Rustic Brown
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
30" 2 shelf Bookshelf Hardwood Cherry - Alaterre Furniture
30" 2 shelf Bookshelf Hardwood Cherry - Alaterre Furniture
$335.99
($419.99
save 20%)
target
Manhattan Comfort Olinda 1.0 Nut Brown Bookcase with 5-Shelves
Manhattan Comfort Olinda 1.0 Nut Brown Bookcase with 5-Shelves
$109.74
homedepot
Martha Stewart kids Living & Learning 26.8" H x 22" W Bookcase Wood in White, Size 26.8 H x 22.0 W x 14.8 D in | Wayfair G76805
Martha Stewart kids Living & Learning 26.8" H x 22" W Bookcase Wood in White, Size 26.8 H x 22.0 W x 14.8 D in | Wayfair G76805
$314.95
wayfair
Latitude Run® 26.8"×23.6"×9.5" Bookcase in Green/White, Size 26.8 H x 23.6 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 3BCA74B138A14FD19ABB3D06C24DCBB3
Latitude Run® 26.8"×23.6"×9.5" Bookcase in Green/White, Size 26.8 H x 23.6 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 3BCA74B138A14FD19ABB3D06C24DCBB3
$68.99
wayfair
Darlington 54" H x 30" W Standard Bookcase
Darlington 54" H x 30" W Standard Bookcase
$549.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Living and Learning Bookcase
Living and Learning Bookcase
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Kids Bookshelves
