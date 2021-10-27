Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Kids
Beds
Kids Beds
Share
Kids Beds
Red Barrel Studio® Deluxe Platform Bed w/ Adjustable Trundle Wood in Gray, Size 39.5 H x 41.0 W x 78.25 D in | Wayfair
featured
Red Barrel Studio® Deluxe Platform Bed w/ Adjustable Trundle Wood in Gray, Size 39.5 H x 41.0 W x 78.25 D in | Wayfair
$469.99
wayfair
Sand & Stable™ Baby & Kids Montecito Twin Solid Wood Platform Bed Wood in White, Size 40.6 H x 41.7 W x 79.5 D in | Wayfair
featured
Sand & Stable™ Baby & Kids Montecito Twin Solid Wood Platform Bed Wood in White, Size 40.6 H x 41.7 W x 79.5 D in | Wayfair
$174.99
wayfair
Harper Orchard Cornejo Full Over Full Drawer Low Loft w/ Roof Wood in Gray, Size 85.5 H x 78.7 W x 56.2 D in | Wayfair
featured
Harper Orchard Cornejo Full Over Full Drawer Low Loft w/ Roof Wood in Gray, Size 85.5 H x 78.7 W x 56.2 D in | Wayfair
$1,279.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Utgard Twin Solid Wood Low Profile Platform Bed Wood in Brown, Size 35.5 H x 41.3 W x 81.4 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Utgard Twin Solid Wood Low Profile Platform Bed Wood in Brown, Size 35.5 H x 41.3 W x 81.4 D in | Wayfair
$339.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Espresso Twin Size Platform Bed w/ Trundle Wood in Brown, Size 37.5 H x 41.7 W x 79.5 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Espresso Twin Size Platform Bed w/ Trundle Wood in Brown, Size 37.5 H x 41.7 W x 79.5 D in | Wayfair
$549.99
wayfair
Acme Furniture Gaston Loft Bed - Open Beige
Acme Furniture Gaston Loft Bed - Open Beige
$431.10
($859.00
save 50%)
macy's
AOOLIVE Twin Size Platform Bed with Drawers,Rustic Style,White
AOOLIVE Twin Size Platform Bed with Drawers,Rustic Style,White
$524.49
overstock
Twin-over-full bunk bed steel frame bunk bed with safety rail
Twin-over-full bunk bed steel frame bunk bed with safety rail
$427.49
overstock
ACME Cargo Storage Twin Loft Bed in Gunmetal Finish
ACME Cargo Storage Twin Loft Bed in Gunmetal Finish
$1,339.99
overstock
Twin Size Captain's Bed,Wooden Daybed with Trundle,White
Twin Size Captain's Bed,Wooden Daybed with Trundle,White
$401.99
overstock
AOOLIVE Twin Loft Bed with Guard Rail and Two-Side Ladders, White
AOOLIVE Twin Loft Bed with Guard Rail and Two-Side Ladders, White
$297.49
overstock
Billings Collection 1840-33CPB-2NSDRMRCD 6-Piece Bedroom Sets with Twin Panel Bed 2x Nightstand Dresser Mirror and Chest in Dark
Billings Collection 1840-33CPB-2NSDRMRCD 6-Piece Bedroom Sets with Twin Panel Bed 2x Nightstand Dresser Mirror and Chest in Dark
$2,579.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Acme Furniture Caius II Gunmetal Triple Bunk Bed, Grey
Acme Furniture Caius II Gunmetal Triple Bunk Bed, Grey
$701.06
homedepot
Pine wood Fence-shaped Platform Bed with Drawers,White Twin Size
Pine wood Fence-shaped Platform Bed with Drawers,White Twin Size
$484.99
overstock
August Grove® Twin Sizes Platform Metal Bed Metal in Black, Size 39.9 H x 76.7 W x 40.5 D in | Wayfair B4FCAE9D0AB14E8AB2C80D5A5D89EFFE
August Grove® Twin Sizes Platform Metal Bed Metal in Black, Size 39.9 H x 76.7 W x 40.5 D in | Wayfair B4FCAE9D0AB14E8AB2C80D5A5D89EFFE
$196.99
wayfair
Aurora Solid Wood Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed
Aurora Solid Wood Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed
$485.24
($646.99
save 25%)
overstock
Columbia Staircase Bunk Bed Full over Full with Full Size Urban Trundle Bed
Columbia Staircase Bunk Bed Full over Full with Full Size Urban Trundle Bed
$2,292.99
overstock
Denair Twin Platform Bed
Denair Twin Platform Bed
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Cargo Twin Bed, White Metal in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 41.0 W x 79.0 D in | Wayfair 4E12D8BD9B6F474E9046B24292E1EA5F
17 Stories Cargo Twin Bed, White Metal in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 41.0 W x 79.0 D in | Wayfair 4E12D8BD9B6F474E9046B24292E1EA5F
$509.99
wayfair
Solid Wood Bunk Bed for Kids,Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Trundle and Staircase,Espresso
Solid Wood Bunk Bed for Kids,Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Trundle and Staircase,Espresso
$817.49
walmartusa
Quad Bunk Bed,L-Shaped Bunk Bed with Drawers, Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed for 4 with Ladder & Guardrail & Headboard & Footboard,Kids/Teens Gray Wood Bunk Bed
Quad Bunk Bed,L-Shaped Bunk Bed with Drawers, Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed for 4 with Ladder & Guardrail & Headboard & Footboard,Kids/Teens Gray Wood Bunk Bed
$851.89
walmartusa
BM214897 Industrial Style Twin Size Bunk Bed with Metal Grid Framework Dark
BM214897 Industrial Style Twin Size Bunk Bed with Metal Grid Framework Dark
$717.99
appliancesconnection
Avenue Greene Cato Traditional Full Loft Bed
Avenue Greene Cato Traditional Full Loft Bed
$469.99
overstock
Mission Collection AR8716119 Twin Extra Long Size Platform Bed with 2 Urban Bed Drawers Matching Footboard Hardwood Slat Kit and Eco-Friendly Solid
Mission Collection AR8716119 Twin Extra Long Size Platform Bed with 2 Urban Bed Drawers Matching Footboard Hardwood Slat Kit and Eco-Friendly Solid
$582.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
AOOLIVE Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with Storage, Stainless Steel, White
AOOLIVE Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with Storage, Stainless Steel, White
$318.99
overstock
BM155342 Thomas Twin/Twin Bunk Bed
BM155342 Thomas Twin/Twin Bunk Bed
$477.99
appliancesconnection
Baxton Studio Sedona Modern Classic Mission Style Brown-Finished Wood Twin Platform Bed with Trundle
Baxton Studio Sedona Modern Classic Mission Style Brown-Finished Wood Twin Platform Bed with Trundle
$484.00
walmartusa
Everyroom Mason Metal Full Loft Bed With Desk In Blue
Everyroom Mason Metal Full Loft Bed With Desk In Blue
$466.99
buybuybaby
Boston Bed with Twin Trundle
Boston Bed with Twin Trundle
$312.29
($379.99
save 18%)
overstock
Acme Furniture Tree House II Twin Bed in Weathered White and Washed Gray
Acme Furniture Tree House II Twin Bed in Weathered White and Washed Gray
$795.31
($807.81
save 2%)
walmartusa
Benjara Highly Purposeful Dark Gunmetal Metal Twin Loft Bed
Benjara Highly Purposeful Dark Gunmetal Metal Twin Loft Bed
$607.80
homedepot
Twin Over Full Aurora Bunk Bed with Tri Bunk Extension Dove Gray - Alaterre Furniture
Twin Over Full Aurora Bunk Bed with Tri Bunk Extension Dove Gray - Alaterre Furniture
$1,389.99
target
Alessia Collection CF8751-WHITE-DAY BED White Faux Leather Upholstered Daybed with Guest Trundle
Alessia Collection CF8751-WHITE-DAY BED White Faux Leather Upholstered Daybed with Guest Trundle
$397.99
appliancesconnection
L-Shaped Triple Bunk Bed with Slide,Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Attached Twin Loft Bed and Ladder,Wooden Triple Bunk Bed for Kids,Teens,Girls,Boys(White)
L-Shaped Triple Bunk Bed with Slide,Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Attached Twin Loft Bed and Ladder,Wooden Triple Bunk Bed for Kids,Teens,Girls,Boys(White)
$703.17
walmartusa
ANYSUN Twin Over Twin Metal Bunk Bed with Trundle, Guard Rails and Removable Ladder for Kids Teens Adults, Heavy Duty Bunk Bed , Black
ANYSUN Twin Over Twin Metal Bunk Bed with Trundle, Guard Rails and Removable Ladder for Kids Teens Adults, Heavy Duty Bunk Bed , Black
$367.21
walmartusa
ATY Full Bunk Bed with Trundle, Solid Wood Twin Over Size with Storage and Guard Rail, for Kids and Teenagers, Grey, Twin-Over-Twin
ATY Full Bunk Bed with Trundle, Solid Wood Twin Over Size with Storage and Guard Rail, for Kids and Teenagers, Grey, Twin-Over-Twin
$783.95
amazon
Advertisement
BM216336 Leatherette Full Size Bed with Race Car Design Silver and
BM216336 Leatherette Full Size Bed with Race Car Design Silver and
$734.99
appliancesconnection
AB59252 Nantucket Bunk Bed Twin over Full with Twin Size Urban Trundle Bed in
AB59252 Nantucket Bunk Bed Twin over Full with Twin Size Urban Trundle Bed in
$1,035.99
appliancesconnection
Baxton Studio Elaine Twin Storage Platform Bed In White
Baxton Studio Elaine Twin Storage Platform Bed In White
$659.99
buybuybaby
Orlando Collection AR8112119 Twin Extra Long Platform Bed with 2 Urban Bed Drawers Casters Adjustable Headboard Hardwood Slat Kit Flat Panel Foot
Orlando Collection AR8112119 Twin Extra Long Platform Bed with 2 Urban Bed Drawers Casters Adjustable Headboard Hardwood Slat Kit Flat Panel Foot
$552.99
appliancesconnection
Twin Guest Daybed Folding Bed
Twin Guest Daybed Folding Bed
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Atlantic Furniture Nantucket Espresso Twin Traditional Bed with Matching Foot Board, Brown
Atlantic Furniture Nantucket Espresso Twin Traditional Bed with Matching Foot Board, Brown
$278.42
homedepot
Anysun Solid Wood Twin L-Shaped Bunk Bed with Trundle, Can be Divided into Two L-Shaped Beds, No Spring Box Needed, Twin Over Full, Espresso
Anysun Solid Wood Twin L-Shaped Bunk Bed with Trundle, Can be Divided into Two L-Shaped Beds, No Spring Box Needed, Twin Over Full, Espresso
$685.25
walmartusa
Twin Metal Loft Bed,Heavy Duty Metal Twin Loft Bed with Desk,Shelf,2 Ladders and High Safety Guard Rails,Modern Loft Bed for Kids Teens Adult,Black
Twin Metal Loft Bed,Heavy Duty Metal Twin Loft Bed with Desk,Shelf,2 Ladders and High Safety Guard Rails,Modern Loft Bed for Kids Teens Adult,Black
$326.80
walmartusa
Atlantic Furniture Boston Walnut Twin Bed with Twin Trundle, Brown
Atlantic Furniture Boston Walnut Twin Bed with Twin Trundle, Brown
$376.60
homedepot
Portland Twin Platform Bed with Open Foot Board in White
Portland Twin Platform Bed with Open Foot Board in White
$325.49
overstock
【Pre-Sale】Pine wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with 4 Drawers,3 Shelves,Espresso
【Pre-Sale】Pine wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with 4 Drawers,3 Shelves,Espresso
$968.99
overstock
Oxford Bed with Footboard and USB Turbo Charger with 2 Drawers
Oxford Bed with Footboard and USB Turbo Charger with 2 Drawers
$415.62
overstock
Advertisement
BM217567 Twin over Twin Loft Bed with Inbuilt Computer Desk and Bookcase Dark
BM217567 Twin over Twin Loft Bed with Inbuilt Computer Desk and Bookcase Dark
$1,329.99
appliancesconnection
Duerr Toddler Solid Wood Bed
Duerr Toddler Solid Wood Bed
$214.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Madison Twin Traditional Bed in Espresso
Madison Twin Traditional Bed in Espresso
$265.49
overstock
Alwyn Home Rollaway Guest Folding Bed Cot, Size 12.6 H x 67.3 W x 22.8 D in | Wayfair 9FCFFA77A34D4556BFD95EDABFF48242
Alwyn Home Rollaway Guest Folding Bed Cot, Size 12.6 H x 67.3 W x 22.8 D in | Wayfair 9FCFFA77A34D4556BFD95EDABFF48242
$119.99
wayfair
BM213195 Contemporary Style Wooden Twin Day Bed with Button Tufted Headboard
BM213195 Contemporary Style Wooden Twin Day Bed with Button Tufted Headboard
$702.99
appliancesconnection
B139525383 Bostwick Shoals Twin Size Panel Bed with Scalloped Top Base Mouldings and Replicated Paint in
B139525383 Bostwick Shoals Twin Size Panel Bed with Scalloped Top Base Mouldings and Replicated Paint in
$298.99
appliancesconnection
Better Homes and Gardens Tristan Full-over-Full Floor Bunk Bed, White
Better Homes and Gardens Tristan Full-over-Full Floor Bunk Bed, White
$384.62
walmartusa
Dianna Convertible Twin-over-Twin Bunk Bed
Dianna Convertible Twin-over-Twin Bunk Bed
$364.94
($405.49
save 10%)
overstock
Westbrook Collection AB65649 Twin Over Twin Size Staircase Bunk Bed with 2 Urban Bed Drawers 4 Staircase Storage Drawers 3 Built-In Shelves and
Westbrook Collection AB65649 Twin Over Twin Size Staircase Bunk Bed with 2 Urban Bed Drawers 4 Staircase Storage Drawers 3 Built-In Shelves and
$1,431.99
appliancesconnection
Stairway Bunk Beds, Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Stairs, Wood Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Drawers, Storage and Guard Rail for Kids Boys Girls, No Box Spring Required, Multicolor, Espresso
Stairway Bunk Beds, Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Stairs, Wood Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Drawers, Storage and Guard Rail for Kids Boys Girls, No Box Spring Required, Multicolor, Espresso
$801.64
walmartusa
Wood Convertible Loft Bed with L-Shape Desk,Shelves&Ladder,White
Wood Convertible Loft Bed with L-Shape Desk,Shelves&Ladder,White
$1,149.99
overstock
Twin size Metal Bed with Wood Decoration,Black
Twin size Metal Bed with Wood Decoration,Black
$334.49
overstock
Load More
Kids Beds
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.