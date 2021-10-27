Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Home Office
File Cabinets
File Cabinets
Share
File Cabinets
Corrigan Studio® Boxford 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 36.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 8D920C61AF664F4C80559B426ED139A3
featured
Corrigan Studio® Boxford 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 36.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 8D920C61AF664F4C80559B426ED139A3
$709.99
wayfair
Copeland Furniture Linear Office Storage 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Red, Size 28.38 H x 66.13 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 4-LIN-70-23
featured
Copeland Furniture Linear Office Storage 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Red, Size 28.38 H x 66.13 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 4-LIN-70-23
$3,354.00
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Abibat 3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.2 H x 31.4 W x 7.2 D in | Wayfair
featured
Corrigan Studio® Abibat 3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.2 H x 31.4 W x 7.2 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
Bush Furniture Yorktown 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Not Assembled, Letter/Legal, Restored Gray, 3, Grey | Quill
Bush Furniture Yorktown 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Not Assembled, Letter/Legal, Restored Gray, 3, Grey | Quill
$449.99
quill
Copeland Furniture Linear Office Storage 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Gray, Size 28.38 H x 33.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 4-LIN-30-56
Copeland Furniture Linear Office Storage 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Gray, Size 28.38 H x 33.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 4-LIN-30-56
$2,449.00
wayfair
Chinatera 3 Drawer Steel Metal Filing Cabinet with Embedded Handle and Lock (Black)-WF035907BAA
Chinatera 3 Drawer Steel Metal Filing Cabinet with Embedded Handle and Lock (Black)-WF035907BAA
$222.69
walmart
Bonanno 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
Bonanno 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
$207.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bush Furniture Mayfield 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Pure White/Shiplap Gray, 30.79" (MAF131GW2-03)
Bush Furniture Mayfield 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Pure White/Shiplap Gray, 30.79" (MAF131GW2-03)
$447.99
staples
Kent 2 Drawer File Cabinet White - Chique
Kent 2 Drawer File Cabinet White - Chique
$99.99
($139.99
save 29%)
target
Bush Furniture Studio C 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Hansen Cherry, 20.16" (SCF216HCSU)
Bush Furniture Studio C 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Hansen Cherry, 20.16" (SCF216HCSU)
$418.99
staples
Bush Business Furniture Jamestown 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Gray/White, Size 29.65 H x 15.91 W x 23.66 D in | Wayfair JTF116SGWHSU
Bush Business Furniture Jamestown 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Gray/White, Size 29.65 H x 15.91 W x 23.66 D in | Wayfair JTF116SGWHSU
$245.89
wayfair
Bush Furniture Refinery 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Cottage White - Bush Furniture RFF116CWH-03
Bush Furniture Refinery 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Cottage White - Bush Furniture RFF116CWH-03
$187.33
totallyfurniture
Calico Designs Metal Mobile File Cabinet with Locking Drawers, White
Calico Designs Metal Mobile File Cabinet with Locking Drawers, White
$158.99
($339.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
Bush Furniture Refinery 3-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Mobile/Pedestal, Letter, Dark Gray Hickory, 18" (RFF116GH-03)
Bush Furniture Refinery 3-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Mobile/Pedestal, Letter, Dark Gray Hickory, 18" (RFF116GH-03)
$275.03
staples
Connexion 93631-1159 30" Lateral File Including Two Drawers in Slate and Sandstone
Connexion 93631-1159 30" Lateral File Including Two Drawers in Slate and Sandstone
$280.99
appliancesconnection
Bush Business Furniture Westfield Elite 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Hansen Cherry (WC24552SU) | Quill
Bush Business Furniture Westfield Elite 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Hansen Cherry (WC24552SU) | Quill
$266.99
quill
Benzara Brown 1-Drawer File Cabinet | BM185353
Benzara Brown 1-Drawer File Cabinet | BM185353
$190.08
lowes
Bush Furniture Anthropology Lateral File Cabinet in Rustic Brown
Bush Furniture Anthropology Lateral File Cabinet in Rustic Brown
$253.49
overstock
Bush Furniture Refinery 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Rustic Gray
Bush Furniture Refinery 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Rustic Gray
$118.53
($246.71
save 52%)
walmartusa
Bisley 6-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Metal/Steel in Gray/Black, Size 24.0 H x 11.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair MD6-CH
Bisley 6-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Metal/Steel in Gray/Black, Size 24.0 H x 11.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair MD6-CH
$239.99
wayfair
Bankers BoxÂ® Bankers Box Staxonsteel File Storage Drawers, Stackable, Legal Size, Black (00512) | Quill
Bankers BoxÂ® Bankers Box Staxonsteel File Storage Drawers, Stackable, Legal Size, Black (00512) | Quill
$75.99
quill
Bush Business Furniture Hybrid 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Platinum Gray, 20" (HYF216PGSU-Z)
Bush Business Furniture Hybrid 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Platinum Gray, 20" (HYF216PGSU-Z)
$449.99
staples
Commerce 36W 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet in Autumn Cherry - Bush Furniture CMF136AT
Commerce 36W 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet in Autumn Cherry - Bush Furniture CMF136AT
$305.33
totallyfurniture
CommClad 5-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 67.63 H x 30.0 W x 18.63 D in | Wayfair HRH1019 6078066
CommClad 5-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 67.63 H x 30.0 W x 18.63 D in | Wayfair HRH1019 6078066
$969.99
wayfair
Ironworks Coastal Cherry Lateral File Cabinet
Ironworks Coastal Cherry Lateral File Cabinet
$377.79
1stopbedrooms
Bush Furniture Studio C 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Locking, Letter/Legal, Hansen Cherry, 20.16", Installed (SCF216HCSUFA)
Bush Furniture Studio C 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Locking, Letter/Legal, Hansen Cherry, 20.16", Installed (SCF216HCSUFA)
$512.99
staples
Bush Furniture Architect 1-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Not Assembled, Letter/Legal, Modern Walnut, 30.35" (ACF131MW-03)
Bush Furniture Architect 1-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Not Assembled, Letter/Legal, Modern Walnut, 30.35" (ACF131MW-03)
$413.99
staples
Bush Furniture Architect Modern Walnut 1-Drawer File Cabinet in Brown | ACF131MW-03
Bush Furniture Architect Modern Walnut 1-Drawer File Cabinet in Brown | ACF131MW-03
$325.98
lowes
Bush Furniture Cabot 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet In Natural Maple
Bush Furniture Cabot 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet In Natural Maple
$289.00
1stopbedrooms
Bush Business Furniture Studio C 2-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Assembled, Letter/Legal, Black Walnut, 20" (SCF116BWSU)
Bush Business Furniture Studio C 2-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Assembled, Letter/Legal, Black Walnut, 20" (SCF116BWSU)
$299.99
staples
2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet by Bush Business Furniture
2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet by Bush Business Furniture
$404.29
($449.21
save 10%)
overstock
Bush Furniture Cabot Lateral File Cabinet, Harvest Cherry (WC31480-03)
Bush Furniture Cabot Lateral File Cabinet, Harvest Cherry (WC31480-03)
$357.99
staples
Bush Furniture Fairview 2 Door Storage Cabinet With File Drawer In Cape Cod Gray
Bush Furniture Fairview 2 Door Storage Cabinet With File Drawer In Cape Cod Gray
$399.99
1stopbedrooms
Bestar Collection 65872-47 2 Piece 30" x 60" Electric Height adjustable table and Mobile filing cabinet in Bark
Bestar Collection 65872-47 2 Piece 30" x 60" Electric Height adjustable table and Mobile filing cabinet in Bark
$901.99
appliancesconnection
Bush Business Furniture Hybrid 3-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Black/Brown, Size 28.0 H x 16.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair HYF216BWSU-Z
Bush Business Furniture Hybrid 3-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Black/Brown, Size 28.0 H x 16.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair HYF216BWSU-Z
$257.70
wayfair
Somerset Lateral File Cabinet in Maple Cross - Bush Furniture WC81480
Somerset Lateral File Cabinet in Maple Cross - Bush Furniture WC81480
$232.33
totallyfurniture
Fairview Collection WC53580-03 2 Door Storage Cabinet with File Drawer in Cape Cod Gray
Fairview Collection WC53580-03 2 Door Storage Cabinet with File Drawer in Cape Cod Gray
$368.99
appliancesconnection
Bush Furniture Fairview Lateral File Cabinet in Antique White
Bush Furniture Fairview Lateral File Cabinet in Antique White
$280.00
($339.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
Bush Furniture Key West 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Letter, Pure White Oak, 15.75" (KWF116WT-03)
Bush Furniture Key West 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Letter, Pure White Oak, 15.75" (KWF116WT-03)
$266.81
staples
Latitude 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet by Bush Furniture
Latitude 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet by Bush Furniture
$135.99
overstock
Bush Business Furniture Studio C 2-Drawer Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Gray, Size 27.79 H x 35.67 W x 23.35 D in | Wayfair SCF136PGSU
Bush Business Furniture Studio C 2-Drawer Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Gray, Size 27.79 H x 35.67 W x 23.35 D in | Wayfair SCF136PGSU
$436.04
wayfair
Bisley Two Drawer Steel Home or Office Filing Cabinet, Fuchsia (FILE2-FU)
Bisley Two Drawer Steel Home or Office Filing Cabinet, Fuchsia (FILE2-FU)
$220.00
($239.99
save 8%)
amazon
Bush Furniture Cabot 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Natural Maple, 31" (WC31680)
Bush Furniture Cabot 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Letter/Legal, Natural Maple, 31" (WC31680)
$413.51
staples
Carnegy Avenue White and Red Vertical File Cabinet
Carnegy Avenue White and Red Vertical File Cabinet
$249.33
homedepot
Bush Business Furniture 400 Series 30"W File Cabinet, Mocha Cherry (400SFP30MR)
Bush Business Furniture 400 Series 30"W File Cabinet, Mocha Cherry (400SFP30MR)
$366.99
staples
Fresno 3 Drawer File Cabinet Black - Chique
Fresno 3 Drawer File Cabinet Black - Chique
$99.99
($149.99
save 33%)
target
Series C 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Mocha Cherry - Bush Furniture WC12952SU
Series C 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Mocha Cherry - Bush Furniture WC12952SU
$225.99
totallyfurniture
Bush Business Furniture Jamestown 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Locking, Letter/Legal, Storm Gray, 23.66" (JTF116SGSU)
Bush Business Furniture Jamestown 2-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Locking, Letter/Legal, Storm Gray, 23.66" (JTF116SGSU)
$293.99
staples
Open Frame Vertical Filing Cabinet With 2 Drawer
Open Frame Vertical Filing Cabinet With 2 Drawer
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Brettley 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 61.81 H x 29.52 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair 8E928FCD468E401F8FAEB21FD09C7F52
17 Stories Brettley 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 61.81 H x 29.52 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair 8E928FCD468E401F8FAEB21FD09C7F52
$265.99
wayfair
Alera 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet- Putty, Letter/Legal (ALELA523029PY) | Quill
Alera 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet- Putty, Letter/Legal (ALELA523029PY) | Quill
$380.99
quill
1-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet
1-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet
$225.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Strock 3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
Strock 3-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
$279.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Black 3-Drawers Metal Pedestal Files Cabinet With Lock,Home Office
Black 3-Drawers Metal Pedestal Files Cabinet With Lock,Home Office
$211.49
overstock
Alera 2-Drawer Metal Pedestal File, Putty
Alera 2-Drawer Metal Pedestal File, Putty
$199.98
sam'sclub
Bestar Collection 65843-18 2 Piece 24" x 48" Electric Height Adjustable Table and Assembled Mobile Filing Cabinet in Black
Bestar Collection 65843-18 2 Piece 24" x 48" Electric Height Adjustable Table and Assembled Mobile Filing Cabinet in Black
$878.99
appliancesconnection
File Cabinet Lock Kit 15400, New Heavy Old type Different 15500 per Protection Plunger Alike Hybrid Hard Drop Rails filing 2 Kit 7 Shockproof File.., By Anderson Hickey
File Cabinet Lock Kit 15400, New Heavy Old type Different 15500 per Protection Plunger Alike Hybrid Hard Drop Rails filing 2 Kit 7 Shockproof File.., By Anderson Hickey
$27.16
walmart
Bay Isle Home™ Frazee 2 Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Black/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Frazee 2 Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Black/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 24.0 W x 18.25 D in | Wayfair
$373.99
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Leamon 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 30.5 H x 32.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 0DDB4DB67EB14096AAC8126273F28915
Birch Lane™ Leamon 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 30.5 H x 32.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 0DDB4DB67EB14096AAC8126273F28915
$767.00
wayfair
Astoria Grand Cowdray 2 Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 30.47 H x 26.85 W x 19.41 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Cowdray 2 Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet Wood in Brown, Size 30.47 H x 26.85 W x 19.41 D in | Wayfair
$349.99
wayfair
File Cabinets
