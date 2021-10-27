Drafting & Sewing Tables

Skip to content
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Home Office
Drafting & Sewing Tables
Drafting & Sewing Tables
Share
Drafting & Sewing Tables
Select Collection Easy Rolling Sewing And Craft Table/Cart
featured
Select Collection Easy Rolling Sewing And Craft Table/Cart
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Console Table Sofa Table With Drawers For Entryway With Projecting Drawers And Long Shelf
featured
Console Table Sofa Table With Drawers For Entryway With Projecting Drawers And Long Shelf
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Portable Bamboo Laptop Desk Notebook Computer Desk Table Bed Tray Stand Breakfast Bed Serving Tray w/ Drawer for Eating, Working, Writing, Gaming, Drawing
featured
Portable Bamboo Laptop Desk Notebook Computer Desk Table Bed Tray Stand Breakfast Bed Serving Tray w/ Drawer for Eating, Working, Writing, Gaming, Drawing
$33.79
walmart
Melo Glass Drafting Table
Melo Glass Drafting Table
$549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Clickhere2shop Avanta Drafting Table - Silver / Blue Glass - Blue
Clickhere2shop Avanta Drafting Table - Silver / Blue Glass - Blue
$377.10
($752.00
save 50%)
macy's
Diversified Woodcrafts Solid Wood Drafting Table Wood in Brown/Red, Size 39.75 H x 42.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DT-63SA
Diversified Woodcrafts Solid Wood Drafting Table Wood in Brown/Red, Size 39.75 H x 42.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair DT-63SA
$2,539.99
wayfair
Gymax Folding Sewing Craft Table Shelf Storage Cabinet Home Furniture
Gymax Folding Sewing Craft Table Shelf Storage Cabinet Home Furniture
$149.99
overstock
?2 Types?A5 LED Tracing Light Box Board Craft Drawing Copy Pad Table Stencil Display - White-3-stage dimming style
?2 Types?A5 LED Tracing Light Box Board Craft Drawing Copy Pad Table Stencil Display - White-3-stage dimming style
$20.28
newegg
Offex Deluxe White and Maple Drafting Hobby And Craft Table
Offex Deluxe White and Maple Drafting Hobby And Craft Table
$315.99
overstock
Amherst Wood Writing Desk with Drawers White - Project 62
Amherst Wood Writing Desk with Drawers White - Project 62
$150.00
target
Offex Height Adjustable Blue Tempered GlassTop Drafting Table - Silver - 42" W x 24" D x 29.5" - 48" H
Offex Height Adjustable Blue Tempered GlassTop Drafting Table - Silver - 42" W x 24" D x 29.5" - 48" H
$344.88
overstock
Offex Americana II Drafting 30" x 42" Table - Light Oak - 30" x 42"
Offex Americana II Drafting 30" x 42" Table - Light Oak - 30" x 42"
$362.64
($426.63
save 15%)
overstock
Marble Top Round Table Gold - Project 62
Marble Top Round Table Gold - Project 62
$90.00
target
SD STUDIO DESIGNS Vintage Solid Wood Drawing, Drafting Table with 36" Adjustable Tilting Top, 36''W x 24''D, Distressed Black
SD STUDIO DESIGNS Vintage Solid Wood Drawing, Drafting Table with 36" Adjustable Tilting Top, 36''W x 24''D, Distressed Black
$166.11
amazon
Ellwood Wood Console Table with Drawers Brown - Project 62
Ellwood Wood Console Table with Drawers Brown - Project 62
$170.00
target
Fisher Patio Coffee Table - Project 62
Fisher Patio Coffee Table - Project 62
$80.00
target
STUDIO DESIGNS Americana II Drafting Table 30in x 42in Light Oak 13254
STUDIO DESIGNS Americana II Drafting Table 30in x 42in Light Oak 13254
$280.99
amazon
Soges Craft Station Adjustable Drafting Table w/ Stool & 2 Drawers Wood in White, Size 29.1 H x 35.4 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair WF-CZKLD-029
Soges Craft Station Adjustable Drafting Table w/ Stool & 2 Drawers Wood in White, Size 29.1 H x 35.4 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair WF-CZKLD-029
$135.00
wayfair
Sew Ready Ultra 60.25 in. W x 23.75 in. D PB Eclipse Craft Sewing Table with 3 Storage Drawers in White with Gray Metal Frame, Steel Gray / White
Sew Ready Ultra 60.25 in. W x 23.75 in. D PB Eclipse Craft Sewing Table with 3 Storage Drawers in White with Gray Metal Frame, Steel Gray / White
$217.26
homedepot
Pro Line Sewing Machine and Office Desk with Fold-Down Top, Height Adjustable Platform, Drawer and Storage Cabinet with
Pro Line Sewing Machine and Office Desk with Fold-Down Top, Height Adjustable Platform, Drawer and Storage Cabinet with
$249.98
sam'sclub
Studio Designs Stellar Black and Gold 2-Piece Drafting Table and Stool Set
Studio Designs Stellar Black and Gold 2-Piece Drafting Table and Stool Set
$219.09
($269.99
save 19%)
walmartusa
Studio Designs Solano 42" Height Adjustable Drafting Table, Black/Clear Glass (13346)
Studio Designs Solano 42" Height Adjustable Drafting Table, Black/Clear Glass (13346)
$184.99
staples
Sewingrite SewStation 201 Sewing Table, Black / Black, White
Sewingrite SewStation 201 Sewing Table, Black / Black, White
$134.12
homedepot
Studio Designs Americana II Light Oak Drafting Table, 42" x 30"
Studio Designs Americana II Light Oak Drafting Table, 42" x 30"
$280.99
($489.99
save 43%)
walmartusa
Sew Ready Pro-Line Sewing Table with Drawers | Michaels®
Sew Ready Pro-Line Sewing Table with Drawers | Michaels®
$299.99
michaelsstores
SD Studio Designs Prime Adjustable Top Drawing Table with Shelf and Pencil Ledge - White
SD Studio Designs Prime Adjustable Top Drawing Table with Shelf and Pencil Ledge - White
$101.68
newegg
Studio Designs Futura Black Glass Top L-Shape Drafting Desk
Studio Designs Futura Black Glass Top L-Shape Drafting Desk
$286.99
overstock
Temme Height Adjustable Drafting Table
Temme Height Adjustable Drafting Table
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sewing Table
Sewing Table
$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Compact Folding Sewing Craft Table
Compact Folding Sewing Craft Table
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Symple Stuff Terrio Drafting Table Metal in Black, Size 30.5 H x 41.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair OF-13250
Symple Stuff Terrio Drafting Table Metal in Black, Size 30.5 H x 41.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair OF-13250
$209.99
wayfair
Studio Designs Comet Black/White Center Drafting and Hobby Craft Table with Stool
Studio Designs Comet Black/White Center Drafting and Hobby Craft Table with Stool
$154.98
overstock
Pro Line Sewing Table
Pro Line Sewing Table
$249.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Sew Ready Dart Wood Top Sewing Table with Folding Top
Sew Ready Dart Wood Top Sewing Table with Folding Top
$97.99
overstock
Symple Stuff Tetrault Drafting Table Glass/Metal in Black, Size 31.0 H x 40.75 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair OF-10088
Symple Stuff Tetrault Drafting Table Glass/Metal in Black, Size 31.0 H x 40.75 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair OF-10088
$339.99
wayfair
Safavieh Harvard Drafting Table & Chair Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/White, Size 29.9 H x 35.4 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair FOX2218A
Safavieh Harvard Drafting Table & Chair Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/White, Size 29.9 H x 35.4 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair FOX2218A
$239.99
wayfair
SmileMart Height Adjustable Drafting Table Artist Drawing Desk Tilted Tabletop Art Desk Work Station w/2 Storage Drawers and Stool
SmileMart Height Adjustable Drafting Table Artist Drawing Desk Tilted Tabletop Art Desk Work Station w/2 Storage Drawers and Stool
$158.99
walmartusa
Safco Products Precision Drafting Table Base for use with 3952, 3953 Table Top, sold separately, Gray
Safco Products Precision Drafting Table Base for use with 3952, 3953 Table Top, sold separately, Gray
$625.23
amazon
Studio Designs Deluxe Mobile Drafting Table with Storage
Studio Designs Deluxe Mobile Drafting Table with Storage
$141.99
overstock
Red Barrel Studio® Fch Three-Fold Mirror Single-Drawing Curved Foot Children Dressing Table Red Dots in Pink, Size 12.99 H x 13.38 W x 25.98 D in
Red Barrel Studio® Fch Three-Fold Mirror Single-Drawing Curved Foot Children Dressing Table Red Dots in Pink, Size 12.99 H x 13.38 W x 25.98 D in
$189.99
wayfair
Sauder Harbor View Craft and Sewing Armoire with Table, Antiqued White finish
Sauder Harbor View Craft and Sewing Armoire with Table, Antiqued White finish
$359.97
($459.99
save 22%)
amazon
Mobile Fabric Sewing Table
Mobile Fabric Sewing Table
$183.50
wayfairnorthamerica
4423 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine w/HD Extension Table
4423 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine w/HD Extension Table
$229.98
amazon
Sew Ready Alpha Sewing Table in White and Black, 42.5" Wide - 30023
Sew Ready Alpha Sewing Table in White and Black, 42.5" Wide - 30023
$99.99
($129.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Studio Designs Comet Hobby and Sewing Desk Black/White
Studio Designs Comet Hobby and Sewing Desk Black/White
$184.04
newegg
SD Alpha White Metal Drafting Table with Split Top, 30" x 42"
SD Alpha White Metal Drafting Table with Split Top, 30" x 42"
$179.97
($256.40
save 30%)
walmartusa
Rosecliff Heights Console Table Sofa Table w/ Drawers For Entryway w/ Projecting Drawers & Long Shelf (antique Navy) in Blue | Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Console Table Sofa Table w/ Drawers For Entryway w/ Projecting Drawers & Long Shelf (antique Navy) in Blue | Wayfair
$519.99
wayfair
Light Box Adjustable Brightness Led Tracing Light Box Board A5 Art Drawing Sketching Copy Pad With Memory Function Table+Usb Cable
Light Box Adjustable Brightness Led Tracing Light Box Board A5 Art Drawing Sketching Copy Pad With Memory Function Table+Usb Cable
$37.99
newegg
17 Stories Esmir Reversible L-Shape Drafting Table in Black/Brown, Size 29.9 H x 47.32 W x 57.95 D in | Wayfair CDC446849B724A029FE081F4D9785055
17 Stories Esmir Reversible L-Shape Drafting Table in Black/Brown, Size 29.9 H x 47.32 W x 57.95 D in | Wayfair CDC446849B724A029FE081F4D9785055
$269.99
wayfair
Home Office L-Shaped Desk With Bottom Bookshelves , Multi-Function Drafting Drawing Table With Tiltable Desktop For Artist Or Student
Home Office L-Shaped Desk With Bottom Bookshelves , Multi-Function Drafting Drawing Table With Tiltable Desktop For Artist Or Student
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Fuencisla Desk Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 57.09 H x 55.12 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair DBBC8F93489B4B38BBB7AC15E38F177A
17 Stories Fuencisla Desk Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 57.09 H x 55.12 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair DBBC8F93489B4B38BBB7AC15E38F177A
$309.99
wayfair
Expandable Rolling Sewing Table Turquoise - Aiden Lane
Expandable Rolling Sewing Table Turquoise - Aiden Lane
$149.99
target
Longshore Tides TREXM Console Table Sofa Table w/ Drawers Luxurious & Exquisite Design For Entryway w/ Projecting Drawers & Long Shelf (Beige) Wood
Longshore Tides TREXM Console Table Sofa Table w/ Drawers Luxurious & Exquisite Design For Entryway w/ Projecting Drawers & Long Shelf (Beige) Wood
$599.99
wayfair
Lehman Height Adjustable Drafting Table
Lehman Height Adjustable Drafting Table
$394.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tiltable Drawing Board Drafting Table with Hutch
Tiltable Drawing Board Drafting Table with Hutch
$255.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Harper & Bright Designs 55 Inch Multi-Function Drafting Table, Drawing Table with Adjustable Tiltable Stand Table Board
Harper & Bright Designs 55 Inch Multi-Function Drafting Table, Drawing Table with Adjustable Tiltable Stand Table Board
$202.49
overstock
Inbox Zero Computer Desk w/ 6-Tier Shelves Drawing Table Wood in Brown, Size 55.0 H x 57.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 0DF9799C06B8473CB905486C86155F16
Inbox Zero Computer Desk w/ 6-Tier Shelves Drawing Table Wood in Brown, Size 55.0 H x 57.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 0DF9799C06B8473CB905486C86155F16
$319.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Computer Desk w/ 5-Tier Shelves,Drafting Drawing Table w/ Tiltable Tabletop Wood in Black, Size 59.0 H x 64.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Computer Desk w/ 5-Tier Shelves,Drafting Drawing Table w/ Tiltable Tabletop Wood in Black, Size 59.0 H x 64.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Crase Height Adjustable Drafting Table and Chair Set
Crase Height Adjustable Drafting Table and Chair Set
$202.99
wayfairnorthamerica
40" Manual Adjustable Height Split Level Drafting Table Ergonomic Desk With Monitor Shelf (Black/Black)
40" Manual Adjustable Height Split Level Drafting Table Ergonomic Desk With Monitor Shelf (Black/Black)
$284.99
wayfairnorthamerica
