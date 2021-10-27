Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Furniture
Home Office
Drafting & Sewing Chairs
Drafting & Sewing Chairs
Share
Drafting & Sewing Chairs
Deluxe Vinyl Seat And Mesh Back Drafting Chair With 20-Inch Diameter Adjustable Footring, Black
featured
Deluxe Vinyl Seat And Mesh Back Drafting Chair With 20-Inch Diameter Adjustable Footring, Black
$529.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 38.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair NECR-HBCH-CR-T1-A0-CF-EC-ESDBLK
featured
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 38.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair NECR-HBCH-CR-T1-A0-CF-EC-ESDBLK
$599.99
($784.00
save 23%)
wayfair
Ergonomic Mesh Drafting Chair with Lumbar Support Flip-Up Arms Tall Office Chair
featured
Ergonomic Mesh Drafting Chair with Lumbar Support Flip-Up Arms Tall Office Chair
$109.99
newegg
Mats Tundora Drafting Chair
Mats Tundora Drafting Chair
$333.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Canales Genuine Leather Drafting Chair Upholstered/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Canales Genuine Leather Drafting Chair Upholstered/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,139.99
wayfair
Offex Black Crest Drafting Chair - Chrome/Black
Offex Black Crest Drafting Chair - Chrome/Black
$209.43
overstock
Modway Calibrate Mesh Drafting Chair
Modway Calibrate Mesh Drafting Chair
$349.00
($639.00
save 45%)
macys
Latitude Run® Clementina Mid-Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Gray/Black, Size 48.5 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair LTDR2599 40241043
Latitude Run® Clementina Mid-Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Gray/Black, Size 48.5 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair LTDR2599 40241043
$469.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair w/ Adjustable Foot Ring & Flip-Up Arms in Black | Wayfair 3C50A0BD5FA3447D9C270563FD89B112
Inbox Zero Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair w/ Adjustable Foot Ring & Flip-Up Arms in Black | Wayfair 3C50A0BD5FA3447D9C270563FD89B112
$499.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Mid Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black/Gray, Size 50.0 H x 25.5 W x 25.5 D in | Wayfair 3F18C23BE43F4C948724A3CE3447DD2C
Inbox Zero Mid Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black/Gray, Size 50.0 H x 25.5 W x 25.5 D in | Wayfair 3F18C23BE43F4C948724A3CE3447DD2C
$619.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black/Gray, Size 48.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair B086AE1C284D4805B29E3E330C3DDA6F
Inbox Zero Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black/Gray, Size 48.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair B086AE1C284D4805B29E3E330C3DDA6F
$529.99
wayfair
French Seamed Armless Chair Oblong Mustard - Project 62
French Seamed Armless Chair Oblong Mustard - Project 62
$681.00
target
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 30.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair WTBA2-BCO-FR
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 30.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair WTBA2-BCO-FR
$279.99
wayfair
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 30.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair WTBA2-BIM-FR
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 30.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair WTBA2-BIM-FR
$279.99
wayfair
Drafting Chair Adjustable Height with Lumbar Support Flip Up Arms
Drafting Chair Adjustable Height with Lumbar Support Flip Up Arms
$162.96
newegg
Perch Chairs & Stools Low-Back Drafting Chair Upholstered in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LBLN2-BCIF-FR
Perch Chairs & Stools Low-Back Drafting Chair Upholstered in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LBLN2-BCIF-FR
$339.99
wayfair
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black/Green, Size 35.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair MLTK3-BNEF
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black/Green, Size 35.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair MLTK3-BNEF
$415.99
wayfair
Ahnisty Mesh Drafting Chair
Ahnisty Mesh Drafting Chair
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modway Stealth Drafting Chair
Modway Stealth Drafting Chair
$269.00
($499.00
save 46%)
macys
Adalea Drafting Chair
Adalea Drafting Chair
$619.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis Adalea Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 27.01 W x 25.04 D in | Wayfair 1E76474A0801428D92E0D831323F77D6
Orren Ellis Adalea Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 27.01 W x 25.04 D in | Wayfair 1E76474A0801428D92E0D831323F77D6
$619.99
wayfair
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Gray, Size 30.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair WTBA2-BCH-FR
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair Upholstered in Gray, Size 30.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair WTBA2-BCH-FR
$279.99
wayfair
Geller Dining Chair Catalina - Project 62
Geller Dining Chair Catalina - Project 62
$277.00
target
OFM Posture Series Swivel Task Chair with Arms and Drafting Kit, Fabric, Mid-Back, Black (118-2-AA-DK-805)
OFM Posture Series Swivel Task Chair with Arms and Drafting Kit, Fabric, Mid-Back, Black (118-2-AA-DK-805)
$318.99
staples
Mandolene Accent Chair Oblong Mustard - Project 62
Mandolene Accent Chair Oblong Mustard - Project 62
$516.00
target
Latitude Run® Markece Drafting Chair Aluminum/Upholstered in White, Size 37.4 H x 16.2 W x 16.2 D in | Wayfair 8E478C3EED3B43B18A5FA03875879286
Latitude Run® Markece Drafting Chair Aluminum/Upholstered in White, Size 37.4 H x 16.2 W x 16.2 D in | Wayfair 8E478C3EED3B43B18A5FA03875879286
$135.99
wayfair
OFM ESS Collection Mid Back Mesh Drafting Chair, Stool, Flip Arms, Black
OFM ESS Collection Mid Back Mesh Drafting Chair, Stool, Flip Arms, Black
$136.76
($152.99
save 11%)
amazon
Delvecchio Drafting Chair
Delvecchio Drafting Chair
$197.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair in Black/Gray/Green, Size 21.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair STSA1-FR
Perch Chairs & Stools Drafting Chair in Black/Gray/Green, Size 21.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair STSA1-FR
$269.99
wayfair
OFM Posture Series Armless Swivel Task Chair with Drafting Kit, Fabric, Mid-Back, Black (118-2-DK-80 | Quill
OFM Posture Series Armless Swivel Task Chair with Drafting Kit, Fabric, Mid-Back, Black (118-2-DK-80 | Quill
$232.99
quill
Offex Patterned Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black/Blue/Green, Size 42.75 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair OFX-84084-FF-RS
Offex Patterned Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black/Blue/Green, Size 42.75 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair OFX-84084-FF-RS
$226.99
wayfair
Modern Metal Base Barrel Chair Gray - Project 62
Modern Metal Base Barrel Chair Gray - Project 62
$160.00
target
Modway Articulate Drafting Chair
Modway Articulate Drafting Chair
$279.00
($499.00
save 44%)
macys
Office Star Deluxe Ergonomic Drafting Chair, Burgundy
Office Star Deluxe Ergonomic Drafting Chair, Burgundy
$238.99
staples
Inbox Zero Personalized Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 44.5 H x 29.25 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair 30BCDEC0B0544F5D9D81046EEF6850D7
Inbox Zero Personalized Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 44.5 H x 29.25 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair 30BCDEC0B0544F5D9D81046EEF6850D7
$559.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Canberk Drafting Chair in Red, Size 32.5 H x 17.0 W in | Wayfair 78D2BB46C2304966B19BBF80144157F6
Inbox Zero Canberk Drafting Chair in Red, Size 32.5 H x 17.0 W in | Wayfair 78D2BB46C2304966B19BBF80144157F6
$129.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero BT-659-BLK-GG Black Patterned Fabric Drafting Chair (Cylinders: 22.5"-27"H Or 26"-30.5"H) | Wayfair, Size 42.75 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in
Inbox Zero BT-659-BLK-GG Black Patterned Fabric Drafting Chair (Cylinders: 22.5"-27"H Or 26"-30.5"H) | Wayfair, Size 42.75 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in
$349.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black/Blue/Green, Size 49.5 H x 27.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 0ECCF3DA48B449CFAD4B5EADA881AA69
Inbox Zero Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black/Blue/Green, Size 49.5 H x 27.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 0ECCF3DA48B449CFAD4B5EADA881AA69
$459.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Mid Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Green/Blue, Size 48.0 H x 25.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair
Inbox Zero Mid Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Green/Blue, Size 48.0 H x 25.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair
$459.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Hammond Mesh 3 Piece Drafting Chair Set in Black/Pink, Size 35.6 H x 16.7 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair E8D06F9068C347C3BCF8847E7C34D90F
Inbox Zero Hammond Mesh 3 Piece Drafting Chair Set in Black/Pink, Size 35.6 H x 16.7 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair E8D06F9068C347C3BCF8847E7C34D90F
$219.99
wayfair
Inbox Zero Personalized Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 44.5 H x 29.25 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair 4988C5E452A94CCAAF01A7B00AA7CE47
Inbox Zero Personalized Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 44.5 H x 29.25 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair 4988C5E452A94CCAAF01A7B00AA7CE47
$559.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Markece Drafting Chair Aluminum/Upholstered in Gray, Size 37.4 H x 16.2 W x 16.2 D in | Wayfair 622946B8AB4B447CB406116AAD090E33
Latitude Run® Markece Drafting Chair Aluminum/Upholstered in Gray, Size 37.4 H x 16.2 W x 16.2 D in | Wayfair 622946B8AB4B447CB406116AAD090E33
$142.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Emest Patterned Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 42.75 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair B65EEE6F658C4ECEBA596CD66F9EA40A
Ebern Designs Emest Patterned Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 42.75 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair B65EEE6F658C4ECEBA596CD66F9EA40A
$194.99
wayfair
Azat Aestris Office Drafting Chair
Azat Aestris Office Drafting Chair
$384.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flash Furniture Draft Chair In Black
Flash Furniture Draft Chair In Black
$209.99
bedbath&beyond
Drafting Chair
Drafting Chair
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Buster Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 44.5 H x 29.5 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair LATT7033 38560818
Latitude Run® Buster Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 44.5 H x 29.5 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair LATT7033 38560818
$519.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Clementina Mid-Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black, Size 48.5 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair LTDR2599 44407236
Latitude Run® Clementina Mid-Back Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black, Size 48.5 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair LTDR2599 44407236
$449.99
wayfair
Costway Grey Mesh Drafting Chair Office Chair Adjustable Armrests and Foot-Ring
Costway Grey Mesh Drafting Chair Office Chair Adjustable Armrests and Foot-Ring
$194.03
homedepot
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair, Size 34.5 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair HPHBCH-RG-T1-A1-BF-RC
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair, Size 34.5 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair HPHBCH-RG-T1-A1-BF-RC
$429.99
wayfair
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Metal in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 27.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair TPMBCH-RT-A1-RG
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Metal in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 27.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair TPMBCH-RT-A1-RG
$266.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Terrance Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black, Size 47.5 H x 25.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair BRSD3290 25981429
Brayden Studio® Terrance Mesh Drafting Chair Upholstered/Mesh in Black, Size 47.5 H x 25.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair BRSD3290 25981429
$323.32
wayfair
Drafting Chair With Backless Saddle Seat And Angle, Pneumatic Height Adjustment From 19" To 24", Inch, Black Vinyl
Drafting Chair With Backless Saddle Seat And Angle, Pneumatic Height Adjustment From 19" To 24", Inch, Black Vinyl
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair NECR-HBCH-CR-T1-A0-CF-EC-ESDBLU
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair NECR-HBCH-CR-T1-A0-CF-EC-ESDBLU
$589.99
($784.00
save 25%)
wayfair
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 32.5 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair FMBCH-RG-T1-A1-BF-RG-F45
Blue Ridge Ergonomics Drafting Chair Upholstered in Green/Blue, Size 32.5 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair FMBCH-RG-T1-A1-BF-RG-F45
$419.99
wayfair
Mesh Drafting Chair Mid Back Office Chair Adjustable Height Flip-Up Arm Black
Mesh Drafting Chair Mid Back Office Chair Adjustable Height Flip-Up Arm Black
$129.95
newegg
Ulrey Drafting Chair
Ulrey Drafting Chair
$619.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Swivel Ergonomic Drafting Chair
Swivel Ergonomic Drafting Chair
$213.99
wayfairnorthamerica
George Oliver Meachum Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 33.07 H x 18.7 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 7ABEA358D00A4CDF96F268EBE38C1F02
George Oliver Meachum Drafting Chair Upholstered in Black, Size 33.07 H x 18.7 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 7ABEA358D00A4CDF96F268EBE38C1F02
$155.99
wayfair
Delacora FF-BT-659-ARMS 20" Wide Fabric Drafting Chair with Adjustable
Delacora FF-BT-659-ARMS 20" Wide Fabric Drafting Chair with Adjustable
$165.64
overstock
Drafting & Sewing Chairs
