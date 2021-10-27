Gaming Chairs

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Game Room
Gaming Chairs
Gaming Chairs
Share
Gaming Chairs
53 household Folding Floor Chair Gaming Chairs, Adjustable Floor Seat Lounge Chair For Bedroom in Brown, Size 17.5 H x 17.5 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
53 household Folding Floor Chair Gaming Chairs, Adjustable Floor Seat Lounge Chair For Bedroom in Brown, Size 17.5 H x 17.5 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Ace Casual 5130001 Gaming Chair, 27 x 17 x 30, Blue
featured
Ace Casual 5130001 Gaming Chair, 27 x 17 x 30, Blue
$129.99
amazon
AKRacing Premium Gaming Chair, Arctica
featured
AKRacing Premium Gaming Chair, Arctica
$327.47
($499.00
save 34%)
walmartusa
Arozzi Verona PC & Racing Game Chair Foam Padding/Metal in Red, Size 51.97 H x 28.54 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair VERONA-V2-RD
Arozzi Verona PC & Racing Game Chair Foam Padding/Metal in Red, Size 51.97 H x 28.54 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair VERONA-V2-RD
$307.14
wayfair
Bestway Mainframe Comfy Inflatable Lounger Gaming Chair Armchair for Kids/Adults, Black
Bestway Mainframe Comfy Inflatable Lounger Gaming Chair Armchair for Kids/Adults, Black
$46.58
homedepot
360 Degree Video Rocker Game Chair
360 Degree Video Rocker Game Chair
$172.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gaming Chair Massage Office Computer Chair for Adult Reclining Adjustable Swivel Leather Computer Chair High Back Desk Chair Headrest and Massage.
Gaming Chair Massage Office Computer Chair for Adult Reclining Adjustable Swivel Leather Computer Chair High Back Desk Chair Headrest and Massage.
$179.99
newegg
Cecilia Swivel Gaming Chair with White Base
Cecilia Swivel Gaming Chair with White Base
$202.70
overstock
ANJ Game Chair Faux Leather in Pink/White, Size 49.8 H x 22.0 W x 26.6 D in | Wayfair G2000B1-PW
ANJ Game Chair Faux Leather in Pink/White, Size 49.8 H x 22.0 W x 26.6 D in | Wayfair G2000B1-PW
$184.96
wayfair
Atlantic Dardashti Ergonomic Gaming Chair Faux Leather/Upholstered in Red/Black, Size 54.5 H x 27.38 W x 27.38 D in | Wayfair 78050357
Atlantic Dardashti Ergonomic Gaming Chair Faux Leather/Upholstered in Red/Black, Size 54.5 H x 27.38 W x 27.38 D in | Wayfair 78050357
$519.99
($599.99
save 13%)
wayfair
Arozzi Forte Fabric Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair, Black (FORTE-FB-BLACK)
Arozzi Forte Fabric Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair, Black (FORTE-FB-BLACK)
$459.99
staples
Gaming Chair with Footrest
Gaming Chair with Footrest
$218.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
AutoFull Gaming Chair Desk Chair Office Chair Ergonomic High Back Computer Chair with Height Adjustment, Footrest, Headrest and Lumbar Support.
AutoFull Gaming Chair Desk Chair Office Chair Ergonomic High Back Computer Chair with Height Adjustment, Footrest, Headrest and Lumbar Support.
$209.99
newegg
OFM Essentials Collection ESS-6065 Racing Style Gaming Chair Leather, Blue
OFM Essentials Collection ESS-6065 Racing Style Gaming Chair Leather, Blue
$182.99
($329.99
save 45%)
ashleyhomestore
AKRacing Masters Series Premium Gaming Chair, 4D Adjustable Armrests, 180 Degrees Recline - Carbon Black (AK-PREMIUM-CB)
AKRacing Masters Series Premium Gaming Chair, 4D Adjustable Armrests, 180 Degrees Recline - Carbon Black (AK-PREMIUM-CB)
$499.00
($529.00
save 6%)
newegg
Gaming Chair With Bluetooth Light Seat
Gaming Chair With Bluetooth Light Seat
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AkRacing Core Series SE Ex-Wide Gaming Chair - Black/Blue
AkRacing Core Series SE Ex-Wide Gaming Chair - Black/Blue
$397.49
($409.99
save 3%)
hsn
AKRacing California Gaming Chair, Tahoe
AKRacing California Gaming Chair, Tahoe
$379.00
amazon
ANJ Game Chair Faux Leather in Green, Size 49.8 H x 22.0 W x 26.6 D in | Wayfair G2000B1-BG
ANJ Game Chair Faux Leather in Green, Size 49.8 H x 22.0 W x 26.6 D in | Wayfair G2000B1-BG
$206.99
wayfair
Ameriwood NTense Triumph Faux Leather Racing Gaming Chair, Black (7755096COM)
Ameriwood NTense Triumph Faux Leather Racing Gaming Chair, Black (7755096COM)
$321.99
staples
360 Degree Swivel Folded Video Game Chair Floor Lazy Man Sofa Chair
360 Degree Swivel Folded Video Game Chair Floor Lazy Man Sofa Chair
$209.49
overstock
ANGELES HOME Lumbar PC & Racing Game Chair Leather in Pink, Size 50.5 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair HWY2-HW62040PI
ANGELES HOME Lumbar PC & Racing Game Chair Leather in Pink, Size 50.5 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair HWY2-HW62040PI
$212.78
wayfair
Acethrone Gaming Chair High Back Computer Chair Soft PU Leather Office Desk Chair Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair Reclining Wi
Acethrone Gaming Chair High Back Computer Chair Soft PU Leather Office Desk Chair Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair Reclining Wi
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arozzi Vernazza Super Premium Gaming Chair, Green (VERNAZZA-GN) | Quill
Arozzi Vernazza Super Premium Gaming Chair, Green (VERNAZZA-GN) | Quill
$399.99
quill
Advertisement
AKRACING Core Series EX Fabric Racing Gaming Chair, Black/Red (AK-EX-BK/RD)
AKRACING Core Series EX Fabric Racing Gaming Chair, Black/Red (AK-EX-BK/RD)
$299.00
staples
Acme Furniture Arfon Black Padded Seat Gaming Chair with Non-Adjustable Arms
Acme Furniture Arfon Black Padded Seat Gaming Chair with Non-Adjustable Arms
$283.28
homedepot
Emerin Collection 59801 30" Youth Game Chair with High Back L-Shaped Metal Frame Foam Filling Cushion Convertible Bed Lounger and Fabric
Emerin Collection 59801 30" Youth Game Chair with High Back L-Shaped Metal Frame Foam Filling Cushion Convertible Bed Lounger and Fabric
$260.99
appliancesconnection
AKRacing AK-SX-BK Gaming Chair, Black
AKRacing AK-SX-BK Gaming Chair, Black
$311.99
($399.00
save 22%)
amazon
AKRacing Core Series SX Gaming Chair AK-SX-RD
AKRacing Core Series SX Gaming Chair AK-SX-RD
$377.49
overstock
X Rocker Vibe 2.1 Bluetooth Pedestal Gaming Chair Leather, Black
X Rocker Vibe 2.1 Bluetooth Pedestal Gaming Chair Leather, Black
$242.99
($419.99
save 42%)
ashleyhomestore
AKRACING Core Series EX Fabric Racing Gaming Chair, Black (AK-EX-BK)
AKRACING Core Series EX Fabric Racing Gaming Chair, Black (AK-EX-BK)
$299.00
staples
ALM Gaming Chair w/ LED Light & Bluetooth Cotton in Red, Size 45.2 H x 25.1 W x 25.1 D in | Wayfair JZ21093029
ALM Gaming Chair w/ LED Light & Bluetooth Cotton in Red, Size 45.2 H x 25.1 W x 25.1 D in | Wayfair JZ21093029
$305.99
wayfair
Ergonomic Computer Gaming Chair Office Chair E-Sports Chair Racing Style, Class 4 Gas Lift Cylinder PU Leather High Back Seat Height Adjustable.
Ergonomic Computer Gaming Chair Office Chair E-Sports Chair Racing Style, Class 4 Gas Lift Cylinder PU Leather High Back Seat Height Adjustable.
$179.99
newegg
AKRacing Masters Series MAX PU Leather Gaming Chair, 4D Adjustable Armrests, 180 Degrees Recline - White (AK-MAX-WT)
AKRacing Masters Series MAX PU Leather Gaming Chair, 4D Adjustable Armrests, 180 Degrees Recline - White (AK-MAX-WT)
$479.00
($519.00
save 8%)
newegg
AKRacing Pro Gaming Chair, Red
AKRacing Pro Gaming Chair, Red
$577.99
($579.00
save 0%)
walmartusa
E-sports Massage Gaming Chair with footrest - N/A
E-sports Massage Gaming Chair with footrest - N/A
$328.49
overstock
Advertisement
Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Ergonomic Gaming Chair
$370.26
wayfairnorthamerica
ANJ Game Chair Faux Leather in Gray, Size 49.8 H x 22.0 W x 26.6 D in | Wayfair G2000B1-G
ANJ Game Chair Faux Leather in Gray, Size 49.8 H x 22.0 W x 26.6 D in | Wayfair G2000B1-G
$206.99
wayfair
Absolute Office Ergonomic Gaming Chair Faux Leather/Upholstered in Blue, Size 51.0 H x 27.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair GRB66BBL
Absolute Office Ergonomic Gaming Chair Faux Leather/Upholstered in Blue, Size 51.0 H x 27.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair GRB66BBL
$509.99
wayfair
Arozzi Verona Pro V2 Premium Racing Style Gaming Chair with High Backrest Black
Arozzi Verona Pro V2 Premium Racing Style Gaming Chair with High Backrest Black
$379.99
newegg
Lumbar PC & Racing Game Chair
Lumbar PC & Racing Game Chair
$203.40
wayfairnorthamerica
BOSALY Gaming Chair Office Chair Desk Chair() in Brown, Size 50.4 H x 21.3 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair I01RZF2106251161_7398
BOSALY Gaming Chair Office Chair Desk Chair() in Brown, Size 50.4 H x 21.3 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair I01RZF2106251161_7398
$226.99
wayfair
Gaming Chair With Massage Function Height Adjustment Racing Computer Office
Gaming Chair With Massage Function Height Adjustment Racing Computer Office
$245.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair with Wide Seat, High and Wide Backrest, Recliner, Swivel, Tilt, Rocker and Seat Height Adjustment.
AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair with Wide Seat, High and Wide Backrest, Recliner, Swivel, Tilt, Rocker and Seat Height Adjustment.
$408.99
newegg
Alistar Pink Gaming Chair Racing Office Chair High Back Computer Desk Chair PU Leather Chair Ergonomic and Executive Swivel Chair with Footrest.
Alistar Pink Gaming Chair Racing Office Chair High Back Computer Desk Chair PU Leather Chair Ergonomic and Executive Swivel Chair with Footrest.
$159.99
newegg
Lorell Gaming Chair 84387
Lorell Gaming Chair 84387
$242.71
newegg
MYROOM PC & Racing Game Chair Cotton in Red, Size 47.9 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ylu2021100610150613
MYROOM PC & Racing Game Chair Cotton in Red, Size 47.9 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ylu2021100610150613
$189.99
wayfair
XL Ergonomic High Back Racer PC Gaming Chair
XL Ergonomic High Back Racer PC Gaming Chair
$408.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
MEROUS Gaming Chair, Black
MEROUS Gaming Chair, Black
$269.00
newegg
NEWHOME Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair PU Leather Desk Chair PC Racing Executive office chairs for heavy peoplelazy boy office
NEWHOME Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair PU Leather Desk Chair PC Racing Executive office chairs for heavy peoplelazy boy office
$145.00
newegg
OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in Red (ESS-3086-RED)
OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in Red (ESS-3086-RED)
$125.98
amazon
OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in Purple (ESS-3086-PUR)
OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in Purple (ESS-3086-PUR)
$122.35
amazon
Mofine LLC Massage Gaming Chair Upholstered/Cotton in Yellow, Size 53.2 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair W46119168-MO001
Mofine LLC Massage Gaming Chair Upholstered/Cotton in Yellow, Size 53.2 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair W46119168-MO001
$389.99
wayfair
Nitro Concepts S300 Astral Yellow Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair
Nitro Concepts S300 Astral Yellow Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair
$299.99
newegg
Magic Home Gray PU Leather Seat Adjustable Height Ergonomic Massage Computer Office Gaming Chair with Arms and Class-3 Gas Lift
Magic Home Gray PU Leather Seat Adjustable Height Ergonomic Massage Computer Office Gaming Chair with Arms and Class-3 Gas Lift
$232.56
homedepot
NEWLIVE Leigh PC & Racing Game Chair Leather in Red/Black, Size 52.4 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair I02THY200824924RD
NEWLIVE Leigh PC & Racing Game Chair Leather in Red/Black, Size 52.4 H x 27.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair I02THY200824924RD
$149.99
wayfair
The Ultimate Upholstered Fabric Racer Style Gaming Chair
The Ultimate Upholstered Fabric Racer Style Gaming Chair
$259.99
overstock
Mico Massage Gaming Chair PU Leather Material For Home For Office in Red, Size 51.0 H x 26.8 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair MDXXN210640-LJ
Mico Massage Gaming Chair PU Leather Material For Home For Office in Red, Size 51.0 H x 26.8 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair MDXXN210640-LJ
$259.99
wayfair
Internet Cafe Computer Chair Game Gaming Chair Home Office Chair Swivel Chair Ergonomic Chair Gaming Chair Black And Blue Nylon Feet
Internet Cafe Computer Chair Game Gaming Chair Home Office Chair Swivel Chair Ergonomic Chair Gaming Chair Black And Blue Nylon Feet
$172.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RESPAWN Sidewinder Gaming Chair in PU Leather in Graphite Gray - OFM RSP-125-GRY
RESPAWN Sidewinder Gaming Chair in PU Leather in Graphite Gray - OFM RSP-125-GRY
$223.97
totallyfurniture
Load More
Gaming Chairs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.