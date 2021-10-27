Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Shop
Shop
Furniture
Plant Stands & Tables
Plant Stands & Tables
Plant Stands & Tables
Share
Plant Stands & Tables
AWQM 5-Tier Ladder Shelf, Wood Wall-Mounted Bookcase with Stable Metal Frame, 71 Inches Ladder Bookcase Kitchen Storage Shelf, Plant Flower Stand Bookshelf for Bedroom Living Room Office,White
featured
AWQM 5-Tier Ladder Shelf, Wood Wall-Mounted Bookcase with Stable Metal Frame, 71 Inches Ladder Bookcase Kitchen Storage Shelf, Plant Flower Stand Bookshelf for Bedroom Living Room Office,White
$84.14
amazon
Plant Stand Dolly For Heavy Planter, Deck Potted Plant, Garden Planter
featured
Plant Stand Dolly For Heavy Planter, Deck Potted Plant, Garden Planter
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cyan oak CUTE Nordic Style Wire Vase Creative Desktop Planter Set with Glass Cup Vases Iron Metal Stand for Water Planting Flower Arrangement Decoration Gift for Home Wedding
featured
Cyan oak CUTE Nordic Style Wire Vase Creative Desktop Planter Set with Glass Cup Vases Iron Metal Stand for Water Planting Flower Arrangement Decoration Gift for Home Wedding
$7.54
walmart
Cheung's 5 Tier Folding Shelf Storage with Chalkboard Plant Stand, Brown
Cheung's 5 Tier Folding Shelf Storage with Chalkboard Plant Stand, Brown
$131.95
amazon
Multifunctional Bamboo Shelf Flower Plant Stand Display Storage Rack - 45.5''L x 12.5'' W x 55.5'' H
Multifunctional Bamboo Shelf Flower Plant Stand Display Storage Rack - 45.5''L x 12.5'' W x 55.5'' H
$162.99
overstock
Costa Farms Grower's Choice Dracaena Plant in White Mid Century Pot and Stand
Costa Farms Grower's Choice Dracaena Plant in White Mid Century Pot and Stand
$40.98
homedepot
Chol Plant Stand
Chol Plant Stand
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Butler Specialty Company Chatsworth Cherry Pedestal Plant Stand
Butler Specialty Company Chatsworth Cherry Pedestal Plant Stand
$239.00
abtelectronics
Archer Plant Stand
Archer Plant Stand
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Convenience Concepts GGraystone 24 inch 2 Tier Plant Stand, Multiple Finishes
Convenience Concepts GGraystone 24 inch 2 Tier Plant Stand, Multiple Finishes
$37.81
($42.23
save 10%)
walmartusa
Charlton Home® Archer Plant Stand Metal in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 35.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair PL240
Charlton Home® Archer Plant Stand Metal in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 35.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair PL240
$159.99
wayfair
Westlund Tricycle Plant Stand
Westlund Tricycle Plant Stand
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Brrnoo Mid Century Planters with Stand (Set of 2) - Gold
Brrnoo Mid Century Planters with Stand (Set of 2) - Gold
$38.15
walmart
Distressed Cream Metal Pedestal Planter Baskets (Set of 2 Sizes), White
Distressed Cream Metal Pedestal Planter Baskets (Set of 2 Sizes), White
$98.99
($262.99
save 62%)
ashleyhomestore
Bungalow Rose Gardunio Rectangular Pedestal Plant Stand Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/Red, Size 27.0 H x 30.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Gardunio Rectangular Pedestal Plant Stand Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/Red, Size 27.0 H x 30.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$509.99
wayfair
Berteau Plant Stand
Berteau Plant Stand
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Anderson Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 19.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 12DB9849516C4403AD25825D143236C5
Bayou Breeze Anderson Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 19.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 12DB9849516C4403AD25825D143236C5
$229.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Warsaw Free form Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 31.5 H x 8.3 D in | Wayfair EB978E04BA8446E5A56E4C1F30EBA798
Canora Grey Warsaw Free form Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 31.5 H x 8.3 D in | Wayfair EB978E04BA8446E5A56E4C1F30EBA798
$41.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Multi-Tiered Plant Stand in Yellow, Size 39.3 H x 39.3 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair 6849D9441EFD478CB22541384C55B9EC
Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Multi-Tiered Plant Stand in Yellow, Size 39.3 H x 39.3 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair 6849D9441EFD478CB22541384C55B9EC
$77.99
wayfair
BToBackyard Tray Receptacle Plant Stand Pot Rack With Wheels Gardening Mobile Rolling Wooden Planter
BToBackyard Tray Receptacle Plant Stand Pot Rack With Wheels Gardening Mobile Rolling Wooden Planter
$39.94
walmart
Alistaire Round Multi-Tiered Plant Stand
Alistaire Round Multi-Tiered Plant Stand
$215.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Wood Planter Shelves Flower Pot Organizer w/ Wheel in Black/Gray, Size 47.24 H x 9.84 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Wood Planter Shelves Flower Pot Organizer w/ Wheel in Black/Gray, Size 47.24 H x 9.84 D in | Wayfair
$95.99
wayfair
Creative Cartoon Succulent Plant Pot Cactus Pot Container Living Room Bedroom Table Ornaments Household Items
Creative Cartoon Succulent Plant Pot Cactus Pot Container Living Room Bedroom Table Ornaments Household Items
$15.21
walmart
August Grove® Sisneros Tricycle Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 22.0 H x 11.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 96733F44154346BDBC1DE9A38CCBEF36
August Grove® Sisneros Tricycle Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 22.0 H x 11.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 96733F44154346BDBC1DE9A38CCBEF36
$63.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Bencomo Wood 3-Tired Plant Stand
Bencomo Wood 3-Tired Plant Stand
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Addicyn Plant Stand
Addicyn Plant Stand
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Grecian 32 in. Black Plastic Urn Tall Pedestal Planter
Grecian 32 in. Black Plastic Urn Tall Pedestal Planter
$52.47
walmart
Bloem Hopson Small 6 in. Charcoal Gray Plastic Planter with Metal Black Stand
Bloem Hopson Small 6 in. Charcoal Gray Plastic Planter with Metal Black Stand
$15.19
homedepot
Stone Top Plant Stand with Tubular Legs, Set of 2, Black and Gray - 31.5 H x 12.25 W x 12.5 L Inches
Stone Top Plant Stand with Tubular Legs, Set of 2, Black and Gray - 31.5 H x 12.25 W x 12.5 L Inches
$267.61
overstock
Bloem Hopson Planter w/Wood Stand 14" Pebble Stone
Bloem Hopson Planter w/Wood Stand 14" Pebble Stone
$64.22
walmartusa
Binpure Flower Pot Plant Vase Stand Creative Iron Line Postcard Clip Holder
Binpure Flower Pot Plant Vase Stand Creative Iron Line Postcard Clip Holder
$18.36
walmart
Voni 3 Piece Plant Stand Set
Voni 3 Piece Plant Stand Set
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. 2 Layers Plant Stand Windowsill Flower Display Shelf Decorative Plant Stand in Black, Size 12.6 H x 5.9 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 2 Layers Plant Stand Windowsill Flower Display Shelf Decorative Plant Stand in Black, Size 12.6 H x 5.9 D in | Wayfair
$119.99
wayfair
Cherry Plant Stand 3315
Cherry Plant Stand 3315
$69.78
1stopbedrooms
Boling Plant Stand
Boling Plant Stand
$178.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Multi-Tier Bamboo Ladder Plant Stand Rack Flower Pot Holder Storage Organizer
Multi-Tier Bamboo Ladder Plant Stand Rack Flower Pot Holder Storage Organizer
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
The Vegucated Family Table: Irresistible Vegan Recipes and Proven Tips for Feeding Plant-Powered Babies, Toddlers, and Kids Marisa Miller Wolfson Auth
The Vegucated Family Table: Irresistible Vegan Recipes and Proven Tips for Feeding Plant-Powered Babies, Toddlers, and Kids Marisa Miller Wolfson Auth
$14.99
barnes&noble
Arlmont & Co. Brooklet Plant Stand Wood in Brown, Size 38.0 H x 16.0 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair CB6EB46F4A1C47F48DCE9B10BD833766
Arlmont & Co. Brooklet Plant Stand Wood in Brown, Size 38.0 H x 16.0 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair CB6EB46F4A1C47F48DCE9B10BD833766
$101.99
wayfair
CACAGOO 3 Piece Plant Stand Set Solid Teak Wood
CACAGOO 3 Piece Plant Stand Set Solid Teak Wood
$191.99
walmart
Aarilynn Plant Stand
Aarilynn Plant Stand
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-piece garden bag, 300 L, garden waste bag, made of robust polypropylene, self-standing and foldable, waste bags for garden waste, leaves, lawn, plant, green cuttings (3 x bags)
3-piece garden bag, 300 L, garden waste bag, made of robust polypropylene, self-standing and foldable, waste bags for garden waste, leaves, lawn, plant, green cuttings (3 x bags)
$61.72
walmart
Namid Plant Stand Black 97797-97797
Namid Plant Stand Black 97797-97797
$112.74
walmart
Charlton Home® Auti Free form Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Metal in Black/Brown, Size 22.8 H x 25.0 W x 22.9 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Auti Free form Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Metal in Black/Brown, Size 22.8 H x 25.0 W x 22.9 D in | Wayfair
$73.99
wayfair
Bosmere Plant Stand 10440 12 Inch Clear Plant Stand
Bosmere Plant Stand 10440 12 Inch Clear Plant Stand
$34.16
walmart
Aarah Plant Stand
Aarah Plant Stand
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carevas Tri-Level Metal Plant Stand Gold
Carevas Tri-Level Metal Plant Stand Gold
$57.89
walmart
CACAGOO Wooden Rustic 2-Level Elevated Garden Plant Bed/Stand with Wheels for Movement & Classic Look/Aesthetic
CACAGOO Wooden Rustic 2-Level Elevated Garden Plant Bed/Stand with Wheels for Movement & Classic Look/Aesthetic
$112.99
walmart
Cacagoo Artisasset One Lacquered 31-inch High Arched 4-Layer 6-Seat Potted Plant Stand with Patterned Layout Black (YH-HJ024)
Cacagoo Artisasset One Lacquered 31-inch High Arched 4-Layer 6-Seat Potted Plant Stand with Patterned Layout Black (YH-HJ024)
$51.99
walmart
Advertisement
Akoyovwerve 6/9/12/16 Grids Cube Flower Plant Stand for Indoor - Space-Saving Design, Easy to Assemble
Akoyovwerve 6/9/12/16 Grids Cube Flower Plant Stand for Indoor - Space-Saving Design, Easy to Assemble
$37.24
walmart
Abody Artisasset One Lacquered 31-inch High Arched 4-Layer 6-Seat Potted Plant Stand with Patterned Layout Black (YH-HJ024)
Abody Artisasset One Lacquered 31-inch High Arched 4-Layer 6-Seat Potted Plant Stand with Patterned Layout Black (YH-HJ024)
$61.99
walmart
Iron Plant Stand Practical Fashionable Flower Shelf Holder
Iron Plant Stand Practical Fashionable Flower Shelf Holder
$50.67
walmart
ACHLA DESIGNS 17 in. Tall Black Powder Coat Iron Small Helix I Flowerpot Plant Base Stand
ACHLA DESIGNS 17 in. Tall Black Powder Coat Iron Small Helix I Flowerpot Plant Base Stand
$53.99
homedepot
9GreenBox: Bonsai Seed Kit - Chinese Dogwood Live Plant Ornament Decor for Home, Kitchen, Office, Table, Desk - Attracts Zen, Luck, Good Fortune - Non-GMO, Grown in The USA
9GreenBox: Bonsai Seed Kit - Chinese Dogwood Live Plant Ornament Decor for Home, Kitchen, Office, Table, Desk - Attracts Zen, Luck, Good Fortune - Non-GMO, Grown in The USA
$13.11
amazon
ANGGREK Plant Stand, 3 Tiers Bamboo Desktop Potted Plant Flower Holder Storage Rack Shelf, Potted Plant Holder, Desktop Potted Plant Holder â€‹
ANGGREK Plant Stand, 3 Tiers Bamboo Desktop Potted Plant Flower Holder Storage Rack Shelf, Potted Plant Holder, Desktop Potted Plant Holder â€‹
$37.72
walmart
4 Tier Cast Iron Frame Plant Stand with Tubular Legs, Black and Gold - 48 H x 16 W x 16 L Inches
4 Tier Cast Iron Frame Plant Stand with Tubular Legs, Black and Gold - 48 H x 16 W x 16 L Inches
$211.86
overstock
Woodworth Plant Stand
Woodworth Plant Stand
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Muhan Multifunctional Bamboo Wooden Plant Stand Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 37.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Muhan Multifunctional Bamboo Wooden Plant Stand Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 37.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Dulcie Plant Stand Wood in Brown, Size 52.0 H x 38.6 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 9A13815286B8484BB944A7B4E86405A5
Bay Isle Home™ Dulcie Plant Stand Wood in Brown, Size 52.0 H x 38.6 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 9A13815286B8484BB944A7B4E86405A5
$92.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Alonza Plant Stand in Brown, Size 2.4 H x 43.3 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 3648DEBF5F88476E9D4111E28F1F4B36
Arlmont & Co. Alonza Plant Stand in Brown, Size 2.4 H x 43.3 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 3648DEBF5F88476E9D4111E28F1F4B36
$91.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Kashton Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Wood/Manufactured Wood in Blue, Size 34.0 H x 15.5 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Kashton Multi-Tiered Plant Stand Wood/Manufactured Wood in Blue, Size 34.0 H x 15.5 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
$177.99
wayfair
Load More
Plant Stands & Tables
