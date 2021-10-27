Console & Sofa Tables

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Entry & Mudroom
Console & Sofa Tables
Console & Sofa Tables
Share
Console & Sofa Tables
Children Sofa Multi-Functional Sofa Table and Chair Set Sky Blue
featured
Children Sofa Multi-Functional Sofa Table and Chair Set Sky Blue
$84.99
walmart
Lowestbest Multi-Functional Kids Chair, Princess Sofa Table and Chair Set, Pink
featured
Lowestbest Multi-Functional Kids Chair, Princess Sofa Table and Chair Set, Pink
$80.99
walmart
11.75" Solid Wood Console Table Set
featured
11.75" Solid Wood Console Table Set
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
14" Solid Wood Console Table Set
14" Solid Wood Console Table Set
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Console Table Set
12" Console Table Set
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
42" Console Table
42" Console Table
$1,039.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Edinger 58" Console Table
Edinger 58" Console Table
$569.99
wayfairnorthamerica
International Concepts White Casual Console Table | OT08-60S2
International Concepts White Casual Console Table | OT08-60S2
$298.24
lowes
Longshore Tides Varnum 43" Console Table Wood in Black, Size 34.0 H x 43.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3FCCBDB47C8446478E7E5C81B29C960D
Longshore Tides Varnum 43" Console Table Wood in Black, Size 34.0 H x 43.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3FCCBDB47C8446478E7E5C81B29C960D
$549.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Living Room Console Table w/ 2 Drawer & 2 Cabinet,Storage Cabinet w/ Bottom Shelf Wood in Gray, Size 16.59 H x 17.66 W x 44.96 D in
Longshore Tides Living Room Console Table w/ 2 Drawer & 2 Cabinet,Storage Cabinet w/ Bottom Shelf Wood in Gray, Size 16.59 H x 17.66 W x 44.96 D in
$569.99
wayfair
Kathy Ireland Home by Bush Furniture Voss 60" Console Table Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 31.7322 H x 60.0 W x 13.7007 D in | Wayfair OSS160WC2-03
Kathy Ireland Home by Bush Furniture Voss 60" Console Table Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 31.7322 H x 60.0 W x 13.7007 D in | Wayfair OSS160WC2-03
$283.99
wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Brinley Simplify Console Table Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 32.0 H x 35.75 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair D4FEDF3B694A4DAE86E5E99F05A91E34
Kelly Clarkson Home Brinley Simplify Console Table Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 32.0 H x 35.75 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair D4FEDF3B694A4DAE86E5E99F05A91E34
$275.99
wayfair
Sonoma Two-Tier Console Table
Sonoma Two-Tier Console Table
$329.99
kirkland'shome
Rustic Wooden Console Table Sofa Table With 3-Tier Open Storage Shelf And Two Drawers For Living Room, Hallway, Dining Room
Rustic Wooden Console Table Sofa Table With 3-Tier Open Storage Shelf And Two Drawers For Living Room, Hallway, Dining Room
$729.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Henn&Hart Blackened Bronze and Gray Oak Accent Console Table, 42", Black
Henn&Hart Blackened Bronze and Gray Oak Accent Console Table, 42", Black
$129.15
amazon
Durante 41.7" Console Table
Durante 41.7" Console Table
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Longshore Tides Console Accent Table w/ Drawer & Shelves,Black in White, Size 31.5 H x 39.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Longshore Tides Console Accent Table w/ Drawer & Shelves,Black in White, Size 31.5 H x 39.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$469.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Demelza Console Table Wood in Green, Size 31.75 H x 49.0 W x 15.25 D in | Wayfair AD23814ABCF74C3DA8E96DD1ACFC4FEA
Longshore Tides Demelza Console Table Wood in Green, Size 31.75 H x 49.0 W x 15.25 D in | Wayfair AD23814ABCF74C3DA8E96DD1ACFC4FEA
$759.99
wayfair
Kate and Laurel Yasu Wood Console Table with Drawer
Kate and Laurel Yasu Wood Console Table with Drawer
$173.37
($229.99
save 25%)
overstock
Loon Peak® Rustic Sqaure Accent Entryway Table, 39 Inch Wood in Brown/Green, Size 36.0 H x 39.8 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Rustic Sqaure Accent Entryway Table, 39 Inch Wood in Brown/Green, Size 36.0 H x 39.8 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair
$174.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Vereen 57.9" Console Table Wood in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 57.9 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair FE7207C61E524946B83AE543ACC61E22
Longshore Tides Vereen 57.9" Console Table Wood in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 57.9 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair FE7207C61E524946B83AE543ACC61E22
$449.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Modern Console Table Wood in Blue, Size 33.7 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 026350B3D4EA4F3C89FD560BA53F4DE3
Longshore Tides Modern Console Table Wood in Blue, Size 33.7 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 026350B3D4EA4F3C89FD560BA53F4DE3
$689.99
wayfair
Yeardley Brass Finish Console Table - Hudson & Canal AT1114
Yeardley Brass Finish Console Table - Hudson & Canal AT1114
$137.99
totallyfurniture
Rustic 58-inch Fireplace TV Stands Barn Door Console Table with 7-shelves
Rustic 58-inch Fireplace TV Stands Barn Door Console Table with 7-shelves
$515.99
overstock
Delaria Console Table
Delaria Console Table
$549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Planas 60.04" Solid Wood Console Table
Planas 60.04" Solid Wood Console Table
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aksana 47.25" Console Table
Aksana 47.25" Console Table
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Décor Therapy Rectangular Console Table In Navy
Décor Therapy Rectangular Console Table In Navy
$85.99
buybuybaby
Falstaf 59'' Solid Wood Console Table
Falstaf 59'' Solid Wood Console Table
$1,119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HR71BRN01U Hardy Collection Console Table with 2 Storage Drawers Rustic Style and Pine Wood Frame in Brown Rustic
HR71BRN01U Hardy Collection Console Table with 2 Storage Drawers Rustic Style and Pine Wood Frame in Brown Rustic
$224.99
appliancesconnection
Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Barcelona 60" Console Table in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 60.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 496081-WBA
Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Barcelona 60" Console Table in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 60.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 496081-WBA
$4,199.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Evrin 52.36" Console Table Wood in White, Size 32.08 H x 52.36 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair FF7F17C908EE4B4C96F3EB1CF25BFE97
Latitude Run® Evrin 52.36" Console Table Wood in White, Size 32.08 H x 52.36 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair FF7F17C908EE4B4C96F3EB1CF25BFE97
$619.99
wayfair
Harbor House Ashby Console Table In Chestnut
Harbor House Ashby Console Table In Chestnut
$461.99
($1,099.00
save -46099%)
buybuybaby
Coffee Table- White Wood, Low Profile & X-Leg Design- 2 Tier Modern Sofa Table, Living Room Furniture, Storage, Display or TV Stand by Lavish Home
Coffee Table- White Wood, Low Profile & X-Leg Design- 2 Tier Modern Sofa Table, Living Room Furniture, Storage, Display or TV Stand by Lavish Home
$61.95
($70.26
save 12%)
walmartusa
Asheville Collection HH120-0052 Asheville Console Table in Brown
Asheville Collection HH120-0052 Asheville Console Table in Brown
$1,199.00
appliancesconnection
59" Wide Buffet Table Cabinet TV Console
59" Wide Buffet Table Cabinet TV Console
$285.99
overstock
Charley 55.5" Solid Wood Console Table
Charley 55.5" Solid Wood Console Table
$629.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Pai 2 Shelf Console Table in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 43.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 247AE09A3DDA4F62BFD97C0D4B236CB8
Loon Peak® Pai 2 Shelf Console Table in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 43.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 247AE09A3DDA4F62BFD97C0D4B236CB8
$769.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides 48" Curved Console Table Wood in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair FDF42B7FF3524EAE974A8AD8BF7EEE30
Longshore Tides 48" Curved Console Table Wood in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair FDF42B7FF3524EAE974A8AD8BF7EEE30
$404.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Valliere 46" Console Table Wood in Blue, Size 34.0 H x 46.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair EC897389C3C04CF684F53F593B5C5884
Longshore Tides Valliere 46" Console Table Wood in Blue, Size 34.0 H x 46.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair EC897389C3C04CF684F53F593B5C5884
$619.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® George-James 47.25" Console Table Wood in Brown, Size 22.0 H x 47.25 W x 15.25 D in | Wayfair 0A8F0AD5C84C46398A659B906DF115C9
Latitude Run® George-James 47.25" Console Table Wood in Brown, Size 22.0 H x 47.25 W x 15.25 D in | Wayfair 0A8F0AD5C84C46398A659B906DF115C9
$569.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Ginia 42" Console Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 42.0 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 97796F809A8E49EFBCFA9F02AC076B56
Latitude Run® Ginia 42" Console Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 42.0 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair 97796F809A8E49EFBCFA9F02AC076B56
$829.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Retro Curved Console Table, Solid Wood Frame & Legs w/ Single Drawer Half Moon Entry Table Wood in White, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W in
Longshore Tides Retro Curved Console Table, Solid Wood Frame & Legs w/ Single Drawer Half Moon Entry Table Wood in White, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W in
$549.99
wayfair
Lark Manor™ Durante 35.75" Console Table Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 36.0 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair E0FB9F0F7A3A40CEB0AF24B48B00A669
Lark Manor™ Durante 35.75" Console Table Wood in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 36.0 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair E0FB9F0F7A3A40CEB0AF24B48B00A669
$239.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Alberton 45.3" Console Table Wood in White, Size 34.3 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair C710C40EA45F4D2596A344FBEE203B1D
Longshore Tides Alberton 45.3" Console Table Wood in White, Size 34.3 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair C710C40EA45F4D2596A344FBEE203B1D
$739.99
wayfair
Highland Dunes Sideboard Console Table w/ Bottom Shelf, Farmhouse Wood/Glass Buffet Storage Cabinet Living Room () Wood in White | Wayfair
Highland Dunes Sideboard Console Table w/ Bottom Shelf, Farmhouse Wood/Glass Buffet Storage Cabinet Living Room () Wood in White | Wayfair
$414.99
wayfair
Big Sur Brown Console Table by homestyles
Big Sur Brown Console Table by homestyles
$304.87
($457.31
save 33%)
walmartusa
House of Hampton® Barajas 48" Console Table Mirrored/Metal in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 48.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 5B881F271B644E59AB2BFE9AA1F6C576
House of Hampton® Barajas 48" Console Table Mirrored/Metal in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 48.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 5B881F271B644E59AB2BFE9AA1F6C576
$712.80
($972.00
save 27%)
wayfair
North Fork Acacia 2 Drawer Sofa Console Table - Jofran 1976-4
North Fork Acacia 2 Drawer Sofa Console Table - Jofran 1976-4
$201.99
totallyfurniture
Jonathan Adler Jacques 50" Console Table Plastic/Acrylic/Glass in Yellow, Size 28.0 H x 50.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair 18642
Jonathan Adler Jacques 50" Console Table Plastic/Acrylic/Glass in Yellow, Size 28.0 H x 50.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair 18642
$2,159.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Dubose 48" Solid Wood Console Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 36AFFF8336A041B7A8D27023FE47E673
Loon Peak® Dubose 48" Solid Wood Console Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 36AFFF8336A041B7A8D27023FE47E673
$1,089.99
wayfair
Lane Home Furnishings Console Tables brown - Brown Wood Media Console
Lane Home Furnishings Console Tables brown - Brown Wood Media Console
$473.77
($690.00
save 31%)
zulily
LIND DNA - Bull Storage Console Table with 2 Racks - Black
LIND DNA - Bull Storage Console Table with 2 Racks - Black
$689.00
amaraus
Latitude Run® Baize 39.4" Console Table Wood in Black/Brown, Size 31.5 H x 39.4 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair MCRW5418 40637672
Latitude Run® Baize 39.4" Console Table Wood in Black/Brown, Size 31.5 H x 39.4 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair MCRW5418 40637672
$227.99
($335.10
save 32%)
wayfair
Longshore Tides Verasha 64" Console Table Wood in Blue, Size 30.0 H x 64.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 772E0D56A545402BBAFEF4B327D19D98
Longshore Tides Verasha 64" Console Table Wood in Blue, Size 30.0 H x 64.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 772E0D56A545402BBAFEF4B327D19D98
$639.99
wayfair
Wood Two Drawer Console Table
Wood Two Drawer Console Table
$208.34
($231.49
save 10%)
overstock
Torresdale 2 Drawer 1 Shelf Console Table
Torresdale 2 Drawer 1 Shelf Console Table
$579.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Rustic Entryway Console Table w/ Different Size Drawers, Antique Wood in White, Size 34.0 H x 60.03 W x 11.02 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Rustic Entryway Console Table w/ Different Size Drawers, Antique Wood in White, Size 34.0 H x 60.03 W x 11.02 D in | Wayfair
$649.99
wayfair
Wittman 47.2" Console Table
Wittman 47.2" Console Table
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Longshore Tides 45" Modern Console Sofa Table in Blue, Size 33.7 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 2912CCF2457C4155AB4A0558999E10D1
Longshore Tides 45" Modern Console Sofa Table in Blue, Size 33.7 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 2912CCF2457C4155AB4A0558999E10D1
$589.99
wayfair
Console & Sofa Tables
