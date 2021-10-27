Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Shop
Furniture
Entry & Mudroom
Entry & Mudroom Furniture
Share
Entry & Mudroom Furniture
Key Organizers
Umbrella Stands
Benches
Coat Racks & Stands
Hall Trees
Console & Sofa Tables
Plant Stands & Tables
Shoe Storage
AWQM 5-Tier Ladder Shelf, Wood Wall-Mounted Bookcase with Stable Metal Frame, 71 Inches Ladder Bookcase Kitchen Storage Shelf, Plant Flower Stand Bookshelf for Bedroom Living Room Office,White
featured
AWQM 5-Tier Ladder Shelf, Wood Wall-Mounted Bookcase with Stable Metal Frame, 71 Inches Ladder Bookcase Kitchen Storage Shelf, Plant Flower Stand Bookshelf for Bedroom Living Room Office,White
$84.14
amazon
Children Sofa Multi-Functional Sofa Table and Chair Set Sky Blue
featured
Children Sofa Multi-Functional Sofa Table and Chair Set Sky Blue
$84.99
walmart
Lowestbest Multi-Functional Kids Chair, Princess Sofa Table and Chair Set, Pink
featured
Lowestbest Multi-Functional Kids Chair, Princess Sofa Table and Chair Set, Pink
$80.99
walmart
11.75" Solid Wood Console Table Set
11.75" Solid Wood Console Table Set
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pet Autumn Winter Cotton Jacket Padded Coat For Dogs Puppy Thickened Stand-up Collar Down Jacket
Pet Autumn Winter Cotton Jacket Padded Coat For Dogs Puppy Thickened Stand-up Collar Down Jacket
$13.88
walmart
14" Solid Wood Console Table Set
14" Solid Wood Console Table Set
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Console Table Set
12" Console Table Set
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pet Winter Warm Cotton Padded Coat For Dogs Puppy Thickened Stand-up Collar Down Jacket
Pet Winter Warm Cotton Padded Coat For Dogs Puppy Thickened Stand-up Collar Down Jacket
$11.88
walmart
42" Console Table
42" Console Table
$1,039.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adesso® Metal Coat Tree and Umbrella Stand, Brushed Steel (WK2058-22)
Adesso® Metal Coat Tree and Umbrella Stand, Brushed Steel (WK2058-22)
$78.99
staples
Plant Stand Dolly For Heavy Planter, Deck Potted Plant, Garden Planter
Plant Stand Dolly For Heavy Planter, Deck Potted Plant, Garden Planter
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Shoe Changing Stool Shoe Cabinet Multifunctional Household Sit Shoe Cabinet in Brown, Size 48.0 H x 53.9 W x 15.2 D in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Shoe Changing Stool Shoe Cabinet Multifunctional Household Sit Shoe Cabinet in Brown, Size 48.0 H x 53.9 W x 15.2 D in | Wayfair
$169.99
wayfair
Fairfield Chair Malone Bench Wood in Brown, Size 20.5 H x 51.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 1770-10_ 9177 73_ MontegoBay
Fairfield Chair Malone Bench Wood in Brown, Size 20.5 H x 51.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 1770-10_ 9177 73_ MontegoBay
$849.99
wayfair
Dalaila Upholstered Bench
Dalaila Upholstered Bench
$339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Folio Deep Blue Top-Grain Leather 40" Bench
Folio Deep Blue Top-Grain Leather 40" Bench
$579.00
crate&barrel
Korean Bobtail Cat Love Leash or Key Holder
Korean Bobtail Cat Love Leash or Key Holder
$14.46
($16.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures CK5268TH68 Minorca Ctalalan Chicken Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures CK5268TH68 Minorca Ctalalan Chicken Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
$24.32
amazon
Palombo Faux Leather Storage Bench
Palombo Faux Leather Storage Bench
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ritz White Extendable Console Table
Ritz White Extendable Console Table
$339.00
1stopbedrooms
Elo Dog #1 Love Leash or Key Holder
Elo Dog #1 Love Leash or Key Holder
$20.39
($21.99
save 7%)
walmartusa
Samee Bench In Pattern
Samee Bench In Pattern
$569.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Curved Console Table, Solid Wood Frame & Legs w/ Single Drawer Half Moon Entry Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in
Canora Grey Curved Console Table, Solid Wood Frame & Legs w/ Single Drawer Half Moon Entry Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in
$499.99
wayfair
Pivit Steel Bench
Pivit Steel Bench
$262.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures CK5104TH68 Colorpoint Longhair Cat Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures CK5104TH68 Colorpoint Longhair Cat Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
$24.32
amazon
950191 Chrome Console Table
950191 Chrome Console Table
$684.99
1stopbedrooms
Chic Home Design Neil Modern Navy Accent Bench in Blue | FBH2771-LW
Chic Home Design Neil Modern Navy Accent Bench in Blue | FBH2771-LW
$292.73
lowes
501157 48" Bench with Chrome Construction and Leather Tufted Seat Upholstery in White
501157 48" Bench with Chrome Construction and Leather Tufted Seat Upholstery in White
$147.99
appliancesconnection
DELCY Bench Leg 4 Piece Set, Size 20.0 H x 4.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DELCY0c92772
DELCY Bench Leg 4 Piece Set, Size 20.0 H x 4.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DELCY0c92772
$153.99
wayfair
Westie Welcome Leash or Key Holder
Westie Welcome Leash or Key Holder
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rustic Console Table Sofa Table With 3-Tier Open Storage Shelf And Two Drawers For Living Room (Cherry+ Antique Blue)
Rustic Console Table Sofa Table With 3-Tier Open Storage Shelf And Two Drawers For Living Room (Cherry+ Antique Blue)
$729.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cats Just Looking in the Fish Bowl Wall Key Organizer with Key Hooks
Cats Just Looking in the Fish Bowl Wall Key Organizer with Key Hooks
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vandalia Faux Leather Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench
Vandalia Faux Leather Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shrimp Boat 101 Leash Holder and Key Hook
Shrimp Boat 101 Leash Holder and Key Hook
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Container Furniture Direct Grey Bench, Grey Flower
Container Furniture Direct Grey Bench, Grey Flower
$95.99
homedepot
Caroline's Treasures CK5877TH68 Pomeranian #1 Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures CK5877TH68 Pomeranian #1 Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
$16.99
($22.99
save 26%)
amazon
Almon Upholstered Bench
Almon Upholstered Bench
$609.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures CK5905TH68 American Staffordshire Terrier Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
Caroline's Treasures CK5905TH68 American Staffordshire Terrier Love Leash or Key Holder, Triple, Multicolor
$20.39
amazon
Butler Astor Cherry Nouveau Demilune Console Table
Butler Astor Cherry Nouveau Demilune Console Table
$659.00
1stopbedrooms
Designart 'Bench under Flowering Lilac' Landscape Wall Artwork - Multi-color
Designart 'Bench under Flowering Lilac' Landscape Wall Artwork - Multi-color
$31.99
overstock
Designart 'Bench In Park By The Pions Bushes' Traditional Metal Circle Wall Art
Designart 'Bench In Park By The Pions Bushes' Traditional Metal Circle Wall Art
$98.99
overstock
Chic Home Design Dalit Modern Black Accent Bench | FBH2769-LW
Chic Home Design Dalit Modern Black Accent Bench | FBH2769-LW
$267.27
lowes
City Elves Wall Storage Organizer w/ Key Hooks Plastic in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 15.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 26018573B
City Elves Wall Storage Organizer w/ Key Hooks Plastic in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 15.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 26018573B
$117.99
wayfair
Danya B Modern Industrial Console Table with Metal Legs and Distressed Wood Finish
Danya B Modern Industrial Console Table with Metal Legs and Distressed Wood Finish
$199.95
($204.95
save 2%)
walmartusa
Butler Monica Gold Demilne Console Table
Butler Monica Gold Demilne Console Table
$499.00
1stopbedrooms
Caroline's Treasures Marlin Key Holder Metal in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 8.25 W x 0.65 D in | Wayfair 8350TH68
Caroline's Treasures Marlin Key Holder Metal in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 8.25 W x 0.65 D in | Wayfair 8350TH68
$27.99
wayfair
Cyan oak CUTE Nordic Style Wire Vase Creative Desktop Planter Set with Glass Cup Vases Iron Metal Stand for Water Planting Flower Arrangement Decoration Gift for Home Wedding
Cyan oak CUTE Nordic Style Wire Vase Creative Desktop Planter Set with Glass Cup Vases Iron Metal Stand for Water Planting Flower Arrangement Decoration Gift for Home Wedding
$7.54
walmart
Tufted Black Velvet Bench - Black Velvet - Christopher Knight Home
Tufted Black Velvet Bench - Black Velvet - Christopher Knight Home
$229.99
target
Cheung's Chests White Farmhouse Console Table | 5116
Cheung's Chests White Farmhouse Console Table | 5116
$589.62
lowes
Meihuida Children Sofa, Small Multifunctional Household Solid Wood Sofa Table and Chair Set, Sky Blue
Meihuida Children Sofa, Small Multifunctional Household Solid Wood Sofa Table and Chair Set, Sky Blue
$64.99
walmart
Pet Autumn Winter Cotton Padded Coat for Dogs Puppy Thickened Stand-up Collar Down Jacket Black L
Pet Autumn Winter Cotton Padded Coat for Dogs Puppy Thickened Stand-up Collar Down Jacket Black L
$13.18
walmart
Alcott Hill® Strange 51" Console Table Marble/Granite in Brown/Gray/White, Size 29.5 H x 51.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Strange 51" Console Table Marble/Granite in Brown/Gray/White, Size 29.5 H x 51.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$369.99
wayfair
2x4basics Sand Polyresin Bench Brackets | 90140
2x4basics Sand Polyresin Bench Brackets | 90140
$26.00
lowes
17 Stories Shoe Rack, 4-Tier Shoe Shelf, Industrial Shoe Storage Organizer w/ 3 Metal Mesh Shelves, Ideal For Entryway, Hallway, Closet, Bedroom
17 Stories Shoe Rack, 4-Tier Shoe Shelf, Industrial Shoe Storage Organizer w/ 3 Metal Mesh Shelves, Ideal For Entryway, Hallway, Closet, Bedroom
$189.99
wayfair
Pahor Hall Tree in Gold & Black Finish
Pahor Hall Tree in Gold & Black Finish
$260.39
($393.71
save 34%)
walmartusa
Acme Furniture Zander Sofa Table, White Printed Faux Marble & Mirrored Silver Finish
Acme Furniture Zander Sofa Table, White Printed Faux Marble & Mirrored Silver Finish
$949.78
($1,112.00
save -94878%)
amazon
Alaterre Furniture Millwork Large Console Table, Brown
Alaterre Furniture Millwork Large Console Table, Brown
$522.89
($746.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Rebrilliant PC Test Bench Open Frame Bracket Chassic PC Frame For -ATX Motherboard DIY in Black, Size 6.1 H x 11.22 W x 16.61 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant PC Test Bench Open Frame Bracket Chassic PC Frame For -ATX Motherboard DIY in Black, Size 6.1 H x 11.22 W x 16.61 D in | Wayfair
$73.99
wayfair
Akoyovwerve 6/9/12/16 Grids Cube Flower Plant Stand for Indoor - Space-Saving Design, Easy to Assemble
Akoyovwerve 6/9/12/16 Grids Cube Flower Plant Stand for Indoor - Space-Saving Design, Easy to Assemble
$37.24
walmart
Ab Home Acrylic Bench
Ab Home Acrylic Bench
$1,359.00
($3,079.00
save 67%)
macys
17 Stories 45.28 Half-Moon Console Tables Wood in Black/Brown, Size 30.12 H x 45.28 W x 17.33 D in | Wayfair A3F171D724FE46138D47255001184962
17 Stories 45.28 Half-Moon Console Tables Wood in Black/Brown, Size 30.12 H x 45.28 W x 17.33 D in | Wayfair A3F171D724FE46138D47255001184962
$214.99
wayfair
Entry & Mudroom Furniture
