Vanity Stools

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Bedroom
Vanity Stools
Vanity Stools
Share
Vanity Stools
Charlton Home® Gardin Vanity Stool Upholstered/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Metal in Yellow, Size 17.5 H x 19.25 W x 19.25 D in | Wayfair
featured
Charlton Home® Gardin Vanity Stool Upholstered/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Metal in Yellow, Size 17.5 H x 19.25 W x 19.25 D in | Wayfair
$67.99
wayfair
18.5" Tuft PU Leather Solid Wood High Elastic Vanity Stool In Brown
featured
18.5" Tuft PU Leather Solid Wood High Elastic Vanity Stool In Brown
$185.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Wooden Backless Vanity Stool Makeup Dressing Stool w/ PU Seat in White, Size 15.75 H x 15.75 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair
featured
Corrigan Studio® Wooden Backless Vanity Stool Makeup Dressing Stool w/ PU Seat in White, Size 15.75 H x 15.75 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair
$156.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Holford Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend/Wood/Upholstered in Brown/Green/White, Size 19.0 H x 16.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Holford Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend/Wood/Upholstered in Brown/Green/White, Size 19.0 H x 16.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
BM215836 Channel Tufted Fabric Vanity Stool with Metal Legs Gray and
BM215836 Channel Tufted Fabric Vanity Stool with Metal Legs Gray and
$329.99
appliancesconnection
Butler Bernadette Plantation Cherry Vanity Stool
Butler Bernadette Plantation Cherry Vanity Stool
$289.00
1stopbedrooms
Butler Specialty Company Silver Garbo Mirrored Vanity Stool
Butler Specialty Company Silver Garbo Mirrored Vanity Stool
$624.00
($1,040.00
save -62300%)
belk
Benjara Gray Wooden Vanity Stool with Faux Leather Tufted Seat
Benjara Gray Wooden Vanity Stool with Faux Leather Tufted Seat
$139.20
homedepot
Vista Vanity Stool In Vintage Gray With Dove Gray Linen - Crosley CF7007GY-DG
Vista Vanity Stool In Vintage Gray With Dove Gray Linen - Crosley CF7007GY-DG
$73.29
totallyfurniture
Abrion VANITY STOOL
Abrion VANITY STOOL
$1,049.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cozzy Design Mackay Vanity Stool Polyester/Polyester Blend/Wood/Upholstered/Plastic in Brown, Size 20.0 H x 25.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
Cozzy Design Mackay Vanity Stool Polyester/Polyester Blend/Wood/Upholstered/Plastic in Brown, Size 20.0 H x 25.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$669.99
wayfair
Critter Sitters Navy Velvet Vanity Stool with Storage Lid, CSVNTYSTSTL-NVY
Critter Sitters Navy Velvet Vanity Stool with Storage Lid, CSVNTYSTSTL-NVY
$79.99
amazon
Advertisement
Astoria Grand Kennamer Vanity Stool Wood/Upholstered in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 588C16D6CB144AF4A3CEEEA6CAB4C15D
Astoria Grand Kennamer Vanity Stool Wood/Upholstered in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 588C16D6CB144AF4A3CEEEA6CAB4C15D
$179.99
wayfair
Cayson Vanity Stool
Cayson Vanity Stool
$186.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Critter Sitters Teal Velvet Vanity Stool with Gold Base, CSVNTYSTOOL-Teal
Critter Sitters Teal Velvet Vanity Stool with Gold Base, CSVNTYSTOOL-Teal
$69.99
amazon
Darby Home Co Emest Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 17.22 W x 18.11 D in | Wayfair DRBH3109 44380705
Darby Home Co Emest Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 17.22 W x 18.11 D in | Wayfair DRBH3109 44380705
$179.99
wayfair
Dinky Vanity Stool White
Dinky Vanity Stool White
$188.49
overstock
Versailles Antique Platinum Vanity Stool
Versailles Antique Platinum Vanity Stool
$661.16
1stopbedrooms
Adeco Faux Ottoman Vanity Stool with Metal Legs for Bedroom
Adeco Faux Ottoman Vanity Stool with Metal Legs for Bedroom
$56.99
overstock
Jacobean Foam/Linen/Wood Floral Antique White Finish Nail Head-accented Vanity Stool
Jacobean Foam/Linen/Wood Floral Antique White Finish Nail Head-accented Vanity Stool
$152.99
overstock
123 Creations Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstered in Gray/Blue, Size 19.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CS100DS-AQ
123 Creations Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstered in Gray/Blue, Size 19.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CS100DS-AQ
$189.99
($239.00
save 21%)
wayfair
Aqua Peony Vanity Stool with White Frame
Aqua Peony Vanity Stool with White Frame
$134.99
overstock
Red Butterfly Vanity Stool
Red Butterfly Vanity Stool
$166.99
overstock
Wood Burl Finish Vanity Stool
Wood Burl Finish Vanity Stool
$319.00
overstock
Advertisement
Lady Annette Boudoir Vanity Stool
Lady Annette Boudoir Vanity Stool
$313.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Closeout! Vista Vanity Stool With Vinyl - White
Closeout! Vista Vanity Stool With Vinyl - White
$239.00
macy's
Darby Home Co American Solid Wood High Elastic Vanity Stool in Black, Size 18.9 H x 14.17 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair 8B5FD9D5B6CF4032A58294E28150F7D0
Darby Home Co American Solid Wood High Elastic Vanity Stool in Black, Size 18.9 H x 14.17 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair 8B5FD9D5B6CF4032A58294E28150F7D0
$179.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Andalusia Solid Wood Vanity Stool Wood in White, Size 18.11 H x 17.52 W x 13.19 D in | Wayfair DRBC2069 30645748
Darby Home Co Andalusia Solid Wood Vanity Stool Wood in White, Size 18.11 H x 17.52 W x 13.19 D in | Wayfair DRBC2069 30645748
$125.99
wayfair
Crosley Vista Vanity Stool - Gray
Crosley Vista Vanity Stool - Gray
$89.00
($239.00
save 63%)
macy's
CROSLEY FURNITURE Aimee Soft Gold and Creme Vanity Stool
CROSLEY FURNITURE Aimee Soft Gold and Creme Vanity Stool
$93.32
homedepot
Coaster Home Furnishings Caroline Vanity Stool with Cabriole Legs White and Pink
Coaster Home Furnishings Caroline Vanity Stool with Cabriole Legs White and Pink
$136.38
amazon
Critter Sitters Pink Vanity Stool with Gold Base
Critter Sitters Pink Vanity Stool with Gold Base
$69.99
homedepot
Ameriie Iron Vanity Stool
Ameriie Iron Vanity Stool
$145.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Halstone Metal Vanity Stool
Halstone Metal Vanity Stool
$193.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Musani Upholstered Vanity Stool Dark Moss
Musani Upholstered Vanity Stool Dark Moss
$1,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Everly Quinn Ameriie Iron Vanity Stool Upholstered/Velvet in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 38970E9E261B4A199952DBDF461AA503
Everly Quinn Ameriie Iron Vanity Stool Upholstered/Velvet in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 38970E9E261B4A199952DBDF461AA503
$145.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Vista Vanity Stool In White Finish
Vista Vanity Stool In White Finish
$145.99
newegg
Everly Quinn Alixs Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Wood/Upholstered/Leather in Brown/White, Size 19.0 H x 21.75 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
Everly Quinn Alixs Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Wood/Upholstered/Leather in Brown/White, Size 19.0 H x 21.75 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
$399.99
wayfair
Etta Avenue™ Teen Isiah Eclectic Vanity Stool Upholstered in Blue, Size 15.0 D in | Wayfair ACD70D256D7D4964A2D1D3653F910E03
Etta Avenue™ Teen Isiah Eclectic Vanity Stool Upholstered in Blue, Size 15.0 D in | Wayfair ACD70D256D7D4964A2D1D3653F910E03
$50.99
wayfair
Etta Avenue™ Declan Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Upholstered/Leather/Velvet in Black, Size 18.0 H x 26.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
Etta Avenue™ Declan Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Upholstered/Leather/Velvet in Black, Size 18.0 H x 26.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$257.77
wayfair
Everly Quinn Velvet Vanity Stool Tufted Button Footrest in Brown, Size 16.9 H x 16.9 W x 16.9 D in | Wayfair 07104F5A09E9424FB448B4F5D7BDDF3A
Everly Quinn Velvet Vanity Stool Tufted Button Footrest in Brown, Size 16.9 H x 16.9 W x 16.9 D in | Wayfair 07104F5A09E9424FB448B4F5D7BDDF3A
$189.99
wayfair
Addie Vanity Stool - Ranjit Floral - Brown
Addie Vanity Stool - Ranjit Floral - Brown
$475.00
onekingslane
Odense Round Vanity Stool
Odense Round Vanity Stool
$172.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Bunceton Butterfly Backrest Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Upholstered/Leather in Gray/White/Yellow | Wayfair 31B3228A6785408E9041644C8CB4E976
Mercer41 Bunceton Butterfly Backrest Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Upholstered/Leather in Gray/White/Yellow | Wayfair 31B3228A6785408E9041644C8CB4E976
$74.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Barnish Vanity Stool Upholstered/Metal in Brown/Red/Yellow, Size 4.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 39B8B5E4FDC74EBD8D4F0C37D76A2032
Mercer41 Barnish Vanity Stool Upholstered/Metal in Brown/Red/Yellow, Size 4.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 39B8B5E4FDC74EBD8D4F0C37D76A2032
$222.99
wayfair
Lumisource Chloe Vanity Stool
Lumisource Chloe Vanity Stool
$86.39
($259.00
save 67%)
macys
Beacon Metal Vanity Stool
Beacon Metal Vanity Stool
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
One Allium Way® Gettys Vanity Stool Polyester/Polyester Blend/Wood/Upholstered in Brown, Size 19.0 H x 18.75 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair
One Allium Way® Gettys Vanity Stool Polyester/Polyester Blend/Wood/Upholstered in Brown, Size 19.0 H x 18.75 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair
$409.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Alcott Hill® Cheeky Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Wood/Upholstered/Leather in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 17.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Cheeky Vanity Stool Faux Leather/Wood/Upholstered/Leather in Black/Brown/Red, Size 18.5 H x 17.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
$174.99
wayfair
123 Creations Rooster Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstered in Gray/Brown, Size 19.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CS039DS-GY
123 Creations Rooster Solid Wood Vanity Stool Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstered in Gray/Brown, Size 19.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CS039DS-GY
$189.99
wayfair
Benjara Dinky Vanity Stool with Padded Seat, Copper
Benjara Dinky Vanity Stool with Padded Seat, Copper
$219.61
amazon
Orianne Collection 23799 19" Vanity Stool with Champagne PU Leather Round Seat Raised Scrolled Floral Apron Ash Wood Veneer Materials Poplar and
Orianne Collection 23799 19" Vanity Stool with Champagne PU Leather Round Seat Raised Scrolled Floral Apron Ash Wood Veneer Materials Poplar and
$166.99
appliancesconnection
Mustard Peony Vanity Stool with wood stained finish
Mustard Peony Vanity Stool with wood stained finish
$156.99
overstock
Cara Vanity Stool, Navy/Cream
Cara Vanity Stool, Navy/Cream
$359.99
($594.99
save 39%)
ashleyhomestore
Matteson Vanity Stool, One Size , Brown
Matteson Vanity Stool, One Size , Brown
$161.00
($230.00
save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Nyla Vanity Stool
Nyla Vanity Stool
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ship Navy Blue and Antique-white-finished Wood, Foam, Linen, and Metal Nailhead Tall Vanity Stool
Ship Navy Blue and Antique-white-finished Wood, Foam, Linen, and Metal Nailhead Tall Vanity Stool
$168.53
overstock
Edalene Pearl White Vanity Stool
Edalene Pearl White Vanity Stool
$120.50
1stopbedrooms
Versailles Vintage/Traditional Vanity Stool by Avery Oaks Furniture - Antique Platinum
Versailles Vintage/Traditional Vanity Stool by Avery Oaks Furniture - Antique Platinum
$410.12
($482.49
save 15%)
overstock
Versailles Collection 21144CK7SET 7 PC Bedroom Set with California King Size Bed + Chest + Mirror + 2 Nightstands + Vanity Desk + Vanity Stool in
Versailles Collection 21144CK7SET 7 PC Bedroom Set with California King Size Bed + Chest + Mirror + 2 Nightstands + Vanity Desk + Vanity Stool in
$8,615.93
appliancesconnection
Load More
Vanity Stools
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.