Bedroom & Makeup Vanities

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Bedroom
Vanities
Bedroom & Makeup Vanities
Share
Bedroom & Makeup Vanities
Capricorn Bedroom Vanity with Mirror
featured
Capricorn Bedroom Vanity with Mirror
$490.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Vanity Set with Mirror and Stool
featured
Vanity Set with Mirror and Stool
$285.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Derby Vanity w/ Mirror Wood in Black, Size 29.63 H x 31.63 W x 15.88 D in | Wayfair ACOT1447 34462691
featured
Alcott Hill® Derby Vanity w/ Mirror Wood in Black, Size 29.63 H x 31.63 W x 15.88 D in | Wayfair ACOT1447 34462691
$299.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Gwendolyn Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in White, Size 47.0 H x 43.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair D2B90F674DA84657BB34485580FE837D
Andover Mills™ Gwendolyn Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in White, Size 47.0 H x 43.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair D2B90F674DA84657BB34485580FE837D
$279.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Buster Solid Wood Vanity Set w/ Stool and Mirror Wood in White, Size 50.5 H x 28.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CHRL6252 41332580
Andover Mills™ Buster Solid Wood Vanity Set w/ Stool and Mirror Wood in White, Size 50.5 H x 28.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CHRL6252 41332580
$137.99
wayfair
BM197501 Wooden Vanity Set with 3 Drawers and Adjustable Mirror
BM197501 Wooden Vanity Set with 3 Drawers and Adjustable Mirror
$384.99
appliancesconnection
Amanti Art Vanity Framed Floor/Leaner Full Length Mirror, 27.38" x 63.38" - White
Amanti Art Vanity Framed Floor/Leaner Full Length Mirror, 27.38" x 63.38" - White
$281.39
($671.00
save 58%)
macy's
Astoria Grand Caden Vanity Set w/ Stool and Mirror Wood in White, Size 60.0 H x 43.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 926E05F4228B4DCB8FB09AD56DCDD1B4
Astoria Grand Caden Vanity Set w/ Stool and Mirror Wood in White, Size 60.0 H x 43.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 926E05F4228B4DCB8FB09AD56DCDD1B4
$359.99
wayfair
BM201962 3 Piece Wooden Vanity Set with Foldable Panel Mirror Blue and
BM201962 3 Piece Wooden Vanity Set with Foldable Panel Mirror Blue and
$432.99
appliancesconnection
Benjara, Red Industrial Style Metal and Wood 1 Drawer Vanity Desk
Benjara, Red Industrial Style Metal and Wood 1 Drawer Vanity Desk
$327.49
amazon
Huey Vineyard Vanity and Mirror with Stool, Black
Huey Vineyard Vanity and Mirror with Stool, Black
$149.99
($229.99
save 35%)
ashleyhomestore
Neely Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Neely Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
$699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vanity Armchair with 360 Degrees Swivel,Movable Desk Seat with Adjustable Height,Rolling Swivel Chair with Wheels for Teens Adults Bedroom Study Room(Pink)
Vanity Armchair with 360 Degrees Swivel,Movable Desk Seat with Adjustable Height,Rolling Swivel Chair with Wheels for Teens Adults Bedroom Study Room(Pink)
$142.86
walmartusa
Astoria Grand Scroggs Vanity Set w/ Stool and Mirror Wood in Brown/White, Size 51.1 H x 29.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Scroggs Vanity Set w/ Stool and Mirror Wood in Brown/White, Size 51.1 H x 29.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair
$212.99
wayfair
AllModern Makayla Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Brown/Red, Size 47.0 H x 40.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair FAD6954512BA48299F0BFF4CB79C7E8D
AllModern Makayla Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Brown/Red, Size 47.0 H x 40.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair FAD6954512BA48299F0BFF4CB79C7E8D
$445.00
wayfair
Astoria Grand St James Vanity Set w/ Stool Wood in Yellow, Size 33.0 H x 67.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 717C31B40B6B4790B2D1B3457E50CCB5
Astoria Grand St James Vanity Set w/ Stool Wood in Yellow, Size 33.0 H x 67.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 717C31B40B6B4790B2D1B3457E50CCB5
$5,799.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Lovelady Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in White, Size 57.87 H x 35.43 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair 7DE6CBE381BB45AD8C94B92DE4BA5DF8
Alcott Hill® Lovelady Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in White, Size 57.87 H x 35.43 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair 7DE6CBE381BB45AD8C94B92DE4BA5DF8
$236.99
wayfair
Rokubi Powered Vanity Desk with Stool Off White - Aiden Lane
Rokubi Powered Vanity Desk with Stool Off White - Aiden Lane
$254.99
target
Andover Mills™ Mccollum Vanity w/ Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 46.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 674899F61BFC4DF69D7A0131C5908AB5
Andover Mills™ Mccollum Vanity w/ Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 46.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 674899F61BFC4DF69D7A0131C5908AB5
$289.99
wayfair
Acme Orianne Vanity Desk with 7 Drawers in Antique Gold
Acme Orianne Vanity Desk with 7 Drawers in Antique Gold
$727.76
($853.22
save 15%)
walmartusa
Bobkona F4074 St. Croix Collection Vanity Set with Stool, White
Bobkona F4074 St. Croix Collection Vanity Set with Stool, White
$209.97
($599.99
save 65%)
amazon
17 Stories Vanity Desk w/ Drawer Wood/Metal in White, Size 30.0 H x 47.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair EA8CCC8ECBB74406B8CCEDD93718E906
17 Stories Vanity Desk w/ Drawer Wood/Metal in White, Size 30.0 H x 47.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair EA8CCC8ECBB74406B8CCEDD93718E906
$409.99
wayfair
17 Stories Industrial Vanity Table 2 Drawers, Makeup Dressing Table w/ Mirror, Wood & Metal Vanity Dresser Desk w/ Rattan Craft, Vintage Wood
17 Stories Industrial Vanity Table 2 Drawers, Makeup Dressing Table w/ Mirror, Wood & Metal Vanity Dresser Desk w/ Rattan Craft, Vintage Wood
$199.99
wayfair
Vanity Table Set Black
Vanity Table Set Black
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coleen Vanity Desk in Black & Brass
Coleen Vanity Desk in Black & Brass
$275.99
amazon
Priya II Vanity Set, White
Priya II Vanity Set, White
$374.49
overstock
Haimes Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Haimes Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Maren White Vanity Desk with Stool
Maren White Vanity Desk with Stool
$499.91
1stopbedrooms
Camryn Solid Wood Vanity with Mirror
Camryn Solid Wood Vanity with Mirror
$700.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Vanity Set w/ Lighted Mirror & Cushioned Stool Dressing Table Wood in White, Size 31.5 W in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Vanity Set w/ Lighted Mirror & Cushioned Stool Dressing Table Wood in White, Size 31.5 W in | Wayfair
$299.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Palumbo Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Black, Size 59.0 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 110B15E13D9647218AE71D28858B0E89
Mercer41 Palumbo Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Black, Size 59.0 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 110B15E13D9647218AE71D28858B0E89
$229.99
wayfair
LED Mirror Makeup Vanity Dressing Table Set With Stool Dimmable Vanity Set
LED Mirror Makeup Vanity Dressing Table Set With Stool Dimmable Vanity Set
$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Momig Vanity Set & Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 61.4 H x 39.4 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 872643533CCF40478CBAEA202B03F7E2
Mercer41 Momig Vanity Set & Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 61.4 H x 39.4 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 872643533CCF40478CBAEA202B03F7E2
$399.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror in White, Size 51.97 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 18828F9D4D554E5B8D87D63E8C1E45B0
Mercer41 Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror in White, Size 51.97 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 18828F9D4D554E5B8D87D63E8C1E45B0
$269.99
wayfair
I 3092 Set of 2 Vanity Set in Black and Silver
I 3092 Set of 2 Vanity Set in Black and Silver
$184.99
appliancesconnection
Mercer41 Tehani Vanity Set w/ Stool Wood in Green, Size 31.0 H x 40.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 9741117444AE4A4B8AEAD2A149399B67
Mercer41 Tehani Vanity Set w/ Stool Wood in Green, Size 31.0 H x 40.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 9741117444AE4A4B8AEAD2A149399B67
$213.99
wayfair
Ore International Vanity Set - Espresso
Ore International Vanity Set - Espresso
$259.99
target
Kaulf Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Kaulf Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vanity Set With LED Lighted Mirror Cushioned Stool
Vanity Set With LED Lighted Mirror Cushioned Stool
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vanity
Vanity
$1,049.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Vanity Set w/ Lighted Mirror Wood in Black, Size 49.6 H x 31.5 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair 34C9331B2DB6489D90057573BAEC3D8C
Mercer41 Vanity Set w/ Lighted Mirror Wood in Black, Size 49.6 H x 31.5 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair 34C9331B2DB6489D90057573BAEC3D8C
$286.99
wayfair
Abdulrahman Dressing Vanity With Mirror
Abdulrahman Dressing Vanity With Mirror
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
"De Soto 82" Double Vanity Set, Silver Gray with Makeup Table, 3 CM Classic White Quartz Top - James Martin 825-V82-SL-DU-CLW"
"De Soto 82" Double Vanity Set, Silver Gray with Makeup Table, 3 CM Classic White Quartz Top - James Martin 825-V82-SL-DU-CLW"
$4,735.00
totallyfurniture
House of Hampton® Makeup Vanities w/ Mirror & Stool Wood in Brown/White, Size 55.1 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Makeup Vanities w/ Mirror & Stool Wood in Brown/White, Size 55.1 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$265.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Vanity w/ Mirror Wood in Black/Brown, Size 55.5 H x 30.4 W x 21.2 D in | Wayfair 7CC32D1FD5FB4DD5BA483A0B37DD55CC
Latitude Run® Vanity w/ Mirror Wood in Black/Brown, Size 55.5 H x 30.4 W x 21.2 D in | Wayfair 7CC32D1FD5FB4DD5BA483A0B37DD55CC
$344.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® Yerington Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Black/Brown, Size 54.0 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Yerington Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Black/Brown, Size 54.0 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$194.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® Brookland Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 54.0 H x 43.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 8C7A421CCEE847D488C0B2598AC55FD2
House of Hampton® Brookland Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 54.0 H x 43.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 8C7A421CCEE847D488C0B2598AC55FD2
$274.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Hanora Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 33.11 H x 29.9 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 48AF2FAE19EF44C2A16BE4B1E5727F0D
Latitude Run® Hanora Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 33.11 H x 29.9 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 48AF2FAE19EF44C2A16BE4B1E5727F0D
$183.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® Elegant Vanity Table Wood in Black, Size 55.1 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 4F682DBB3F994DEF9D52BD7F5E0F25BB
House of Hampton® Elegant Vanity Table Wood in Black, Size 55.1 H x 31.5 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 4F682DBB3F994DEF9D52BD7F5E0F25BB
$226.99
wayfair
"De Soto 94" Double Vanity Set, Silver Gray with Makeup Table, 3 CM Classic White Quartz Top - James Martin 825-V94-SL-DU-CLW"
"De Soto 94" Double Vanity Set, Silver Gray with Makeup Table, 3 CM Classic White Quartz Top - James Martin 825-V94-SL-DU-CLW"
$5,085.00
totallyfurniture
Hispania Home Bedor167 Makeup Vanity Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 63.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair DOR167-MAKEUP54450-M
Hispania Home Bedor167 Makeup Vanity Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 63.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair DOR167-MAKEUP54450-M
$3,149.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® Tyrell Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 54.33 H x 29.53 W x 19.29 D in | Wayfair C4910A3EDA1F4DDCBBABAFADC40F628E
House of Hampton® Tyrell Vanity Set w/ Stool & Mirror Wood in Brown, Size 54.33 H x 29.53 W x 19.29 D in | Wayfair C4910A3EDA1F4DDCBBABAFADC40F628E
$219.99
wayfair
Makeup Vanity Set With 3 Mirrors And 5 Organization Drawers With Seat
Makeup Vanity Set With 3 Mirrors And 5 Organization Drawers With Seat
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mahsun Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
Mahsun Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lark Manor™ Pasillas Vanity Wood in White, Size 30.25 H x 47.5 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair 28DF9EA420B74CBCA35D71898CABB90B
Lark Manor™ Pasillas Vanity Wood in White, Size 30.25 H x 47.5 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair 28DF9EA420B74CBCA35D71898CABB90B
$959.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Vanity Set w/ LED Lighted Mirror Cushioned Stool Dressing Table Makeup Table in Brown | Wayfair 724D9CE817CA4987BDA795E0672E5228
Latitude Run® Vanity Set w/ LED Lighted Mirror Cushioned Stool Dressing Table Makeup Table in Brown | Wayfair 724D9CE817CA4987BDA795E0672E5228
$249.99
wayfair
Isabelle & Max™ Vanity Wooden Makeup Table Set For Girls Princess Wood in Brown/Pink, Size 23.62 H x 29.92 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair
Isabelle & Max™ Vanity Wooden Makeup Table Set For Girls Princess Wood in Brown/Pink, Size 23.62 H x 29.92 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair
$157.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Vanity Set Table w/ Stool,Mirror,2 Drawers & LED Light Dressing Desk in White, Size 56.69 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Vanity Set Table w/ Stool,Mirror,2 Drawers & LED Light Dressing Desk in White, Size 56.69 H x 31.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$259.99
wayfair
Ivy Bronx Palmea Makeup Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 31.5 H x 55.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair E96CA83A8AF9436BAC102EC966EEFD7E
Ivy Bronx Palmea Makeup Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 31.5 H x 55.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair E96CA83A8AF9436BAC102EC966EEFD7E
$4,799.99
wayfair
35"Modern Dressing Table Stool Bedroom Vanity Set Makeup Desk
35"Modern Dressing Table Stool Bedroom Vanity Set Makeup Desk
$279.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bedroom & Makeup Vanities
