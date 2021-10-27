Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Bedroom
Daybeds
Daybeds
Share
Daybeds
Gracie Oaks Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle, No Box Spring Needed Wood in Gray, Size 32.3 H x 38.6 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Gracie Oaks Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle, No Box Spring Needed Wood in Gray, Size 32.3 H x 38.6 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair
$439.99
wayfair
White Twin Size Wooden Daybed with Clean Lines
featured
White Twin Size Wooden Daybed with Clean Lines
$374.99
overstock
DS-D405-741 2 Piece Daybed with
featured
DS-D405-741 2 Piece Daybed with
$215.00
appliancesconnection
Twin Storage Daybed & Trundle, Gunmetal Finish
Twin Storage Daybed & Trundle, Gunmetal Finish
$1,349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Twin Size Captain's Bed,Wooden Daybed with Trundle,White
Twin Size Captain's Bed,Wooden Daybed with Trundle,White
$401.99
overstock
Modern and Rustic Casual Style Daybed, White(New)
Modern and Rustic Casual Style Daybed, White(New)
$491.64
walmartusa
Pichardo Twin Steel Daybed with Trundle
Pichardo Twin Steel Daybed with Trundle
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle, Solid Wood Convertible Wooden Bunk Bed Frame with Safety Rail and Ladder(Espresso)
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Twin Trundle, Solid Wood Convertible Wooden Bunk Bed Frame with Safety Rail and Ladder(Espresso)
$559.10
walmartusa
Baxton Studio 187-11478-AMZ Daybeds, Grey
Baxton Studio 187-11478-AMZ Daybeds, Grey
$471.50
amazon
Baxton Studio Ogden Mid-Century Modern Walnut Brown Finished Wood and Synthetic Rattan Twin Size Daybed
Baxton Studio Ogden Mid-Century Modern Walnut Brown Finished Wood and Synthetic Rattan Twin Size Daybed
$665.50
1stopbedrooms
Baxton Studio Darcy Full Daybed In Light Blue
Baxton Studio Darcy Full Daybed In Light Blue
$889.99
bedbath&beyond
Toveli Collection MG0015-ASH WALNUT RATTAN-DAYBED Vintage French Inspired Ash Wanut Finished Wood and Synthetic Rattan
Toveli Collection MG0015-ASH WALNUT RATTAN-DAYBED Vintage French Inspired Ash Wanut Finished Wood and Synthetic Rattan
$435.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Atwater Living Levy Daybed and Trundle, Twin
Atwater Living Levy Daybed and Trundle, Twin
$350.10
($699.00
save 50%)
macys
Alessia Collection CF8751-WHITE-DAY BED White Faux Leather Upholstered Daybed with Guest Trundle
Alessia Collection CF8751-WHITE-DAY BED White Faux Leather Upholstered Daybed with Guest Trundle
$397.99
appliancesconnection
Cherine Collection WA5018-GREY-DAYBED Classic and Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered Daybed with
Cherine Collection WA5018-GREY-DAYBED Classic and Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered Daybed with
$660.99
appliancesconnection
Twin Guest Daybed Folding Bed
Twin Guest Daybed Folding Bed
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Twin Size Upholstered Daybed, Sofa Bed Daybed with Trundle, Wood Slat Support, Bedroom Furniture, Blue
Twin Size Upholstered Daybed, Sofa Bed Daybed with Trundle, Wood Slat Support, Bedroom Furniture, Blue
$479.64
walmartusa
Cintia Cottage Farmhouse White Finished Wood Twin Size Daybed With Trundle
Cintia Cottage Farmhouse White Finished Wood Twin Size Daybed With Trundle
$734.91
1stopbedrooms
Raphael Collection CF9228 -NAVY BLUE VELVET-DAYBED-T/T Modern and Contemporary Navy Blue Velvet Fabric Upholstered Twin Size Daybed with
Raphael Collection CF9228 -NAVY BLUE VELVET-DAYBED-T/T Modern and Contemporary Navy Blue Velvet Fabric Upholstered Twin Size Daybed with
$530.99
appliancesconnection
Zac Twin Daybed with Trundle
Zac Twin Daybed with Trundle
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed Wood House Bed with Roof, Guardrail, Ladder,House Bed Twin Size Bed Frame for Kids, Teens, Girls, Boys（White Wash）
Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed Wood House Bed with Roof, Guardrail, Ladder,House Bed Twin Size Bed Frame for Kids, Teens, Girls, Boys（White Wash）
$497.40
walmartusa
Baxton Studio Larkin Modern And Contemporary Grey Velvet Fabric Upholstered Queen Size Daybed With Trundle
Baxton Studio Larkin Modern And Contemporary Grey Velvet Fabric Upholstered Queen Size Daybed With Trundle
$943.88
1stopbedrooms
Industrial Style Gunmetal Finish Twin Size Daybed and Trundle, Gray
Industrial Style Gunmetal Finish Twin Size Daybed and Trundle, Gray
$1,158.49
overstock
Baxton Studio Farrin Twin Daybed In Walnut Brown Walnut/brown
Baxton Studio Farrin Twin Daybed In Walnut Brown Walnut/brown
$579.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement
Twin Size Daybed, Bulb-Shaped Feet Design, White
Twin Size Daybed, Bulb-Shaped Feet Design, White
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baxton Studio Cherine Classic And Contemporary Grey Fabric Upholstered Daybed With Trundle
Baxton Studio Cherine Classic And Contemporary Grey Fabric Upholstered Daybed With Trundle
$697.16
1stopbedrooms
Twin Raphael Velvet Fabric Upholstered Daybed with Trundle Gray - Baxton Studio
Twin Raphael Velvet Fabric Upholstered Daybed with Trundle Gray - Baxton Studio
$719.99
target
A&J Homes Studio Leona Daybed w/ Trundle Upholstered/Linen/Linen Blend in Gray, Size 36.5 H x 44.75 W x 96.75 D in | Wayfair 2AJ7GRAY
A&J Homes Studio Leona Daybed w/ Trundle Upholstered/Linen/Linen Blend in Gray, Size 36.5 H x 44.75 W x 96.75 D in | Wayfair 2AJ7GRAY
$1,276.66
($1,324.32
save 0%)
wayfair
Modern Fog Fabric Daybed with Trundle,Twin Size Sleeper Bed Trundle Bed for Living Room Bedroom,Wooden Daybed Mttress Foundation with Headboard
Modern Fog Fabric Daybed with Trundle,Twin Size Sleeper Bed Trundle Bed for Living Room Bedroom,Wooden Daybed Mttress Foundation with Headboard
$480.85
walmartusa
Astra Twin Daybed with Trundle
Astra Twin Daybed with Trundle
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cargo Storage Daybed & Trundle in Gunmetal Finish
Cargo Storage Daybed & Trundle in Gunmetal Finish
$861.99
($1,266.89
save -86099%)
walmartusa
Amaya Collection CF8825-LIGHT PINK-DAYBED-Q/T Modern and Contemporary Light Pink Velvet Fabric Upholstered Queen Size Daybed with
Amaya Collection CF8825-LIGHT PINK-DAYBED-Q/T Modern and Contemporary Light Pink Velvet Fabric Upholstered Queen Size Daybed with
$745.99
appliancesconnection
Atwater Living Rina Twin Metal Daybed In White
Atwater Living Rina Twin Metal Daybed In White
$219.99
bedbath&beyond
Mabelle Collection ASHLEY-BROWN-DAYBED Modern and Contemporary Brown Faux Leather Upholstered Daybed with
Mabelle Collection ASHLEY-BROWN-DAYBED Modern and Contemporary Brown Faux Leather Upholstered Daybed with
$649.99
appliancesconnection
August Grove® Metal Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle Metal in White, Size 60.2 W x 82.2 D in | Wayfair C3D37D853F624EB0809FE427BAEAF73C
August Grove® Metal Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle Metal in White, Size 60.2 W x 82.2 D in | Wayfair C3D37D853F624EB0809FE427BAEAF73C
$429.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Ejolie DayBed, Full, Light Beige
Baxton Studio Ejolie DayBed, Full, Light Beige
$574.93
amazon
Advertisement
Charlton Daybed in Cream Linen & Salvage Oak - Acme Furniture 39175
Charlton Daybed in Cream Linen & Salvage Oak - Acme Furniture 39175
$778.99
totallyfurniture
Giovacchino Modern And Contemporary Black Finished Metal Twin Size Daybed
Giovacchino Modern And Contemporary Black Finished Metal Twin Size Daybed
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Neves Collection NEVES-WHITE-DAYBED-T Cottage Farmhouse White Finished Wood Twin Size Daybed with
Neves Collection NEVES-WHITE-DAYBED-T Cottage Farmhouse White Finished Wood Twin Size Daybed with
$555.99
appliancesconnection
Alwyn Home Daybed Upholstered/Polyester/Polyester blend/Metal in Brown, Size 10.2 H x 23.6 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair C03E74937AA845B0A0AFE2A1A5F7D762
Alwyn Home Daybed Upholstered/Polyester/Polyester blend/Metal in Brown, Size 10.2 H x 23.6 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair C03E74937AA845B0A0AFE2A1A5F7D762
$196.99
wayfair
Alya Classic Traditional Farmhouse Twin Size Daybed
Alya Classic Traditional Farmhouse Twin Size Daybed
$417.99
overstock
Andover Mills™ Metal Daybed w/ Trundle Metal in White, Size 42.5 H x 77.5 W x 77.5 D in | Wayfair 6EFD57C2645E42C3BABEA456EA2632BA
Andover Mills™ Metal Daybed w/ Trundle Metal in White, Size 42.5 H x 77.5 W x 77.5 D in | Wayfair 6EFD57C2645E42C3BABEA456EA2632BA
$339.24
wayfair
Daybed & Trundle, Pink Velvet
Daybed & Trundle, Pink Velvet
$1,017.49
overstock
Twin Size Platform Storage Bed with Trundle, Multi-Functional Twin Daybed with 2 Storage Drawers
Twin Size Platform Storage Bed with Trundle, Multi-Functional Twin Daybed with 2 Storage Drawers
$465.10
walmartusa
Twin Size House Bed,Pine Wood Daybed with 2 Pull-out Drawers,Roof,White
Twin Size House Bed,Pine Wood Daybed with 2 Pull-out Drawers,Roof,White
$518.49
overstock
[Presale]AOOLIVE Twin Size Daybed Wood Bed with Two Drawers,Espresso
[Presale]AOOLIVE Twin Size Daybed Wood Bed with Two Drawers,Espresso
$508.49
overstock
Acme Furniture Romona Daybed, Twin, Gray Fabric
Acme Furniture Romona Daybed, Twin, Gray Fabric
$567.42
amazon
[Pre Sale]Twin Size Daybed with Two Pull-out Drawers and Roof,Gray
[Pre Sale]Twin Size Daybed with Two Pull-out Drawers and Roof,Gray
$707.99
overstock
Advertisement
Harper Orchard Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle in Gray, Size 32.3 H x 77.2 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair 868FD93557C3450793AFB5E2E163C312
Harper Orchard Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle in Gray, Size 32.3 H x 77.2 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair 868FD93557C3450793AFB5E2E163C312
$479.99
wayfair
Atlanta Button-tufted Daybed with Twin Trundle
Atlanta Button-tufted Daybed with Twin Trundle
$529.99
overstock
Canora Grey ACME Peridot Daybed & Trundle (Twin Size), Dove Gray Velvet (1Set/2Ctn) 10653C0EF77A4F6682492BA3624AA1DC Upholstered/Velvet in Brown/Gray
Canora Grey ACME Peridot Daybed & Trundle (Twin Size), Dove Gray Velvet (1Set/2Ctn) 10653C0EF77A4F6682492BA3624AA1DC Upholstered/Velvet in Brown/Gray
$989.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Twin Size Upholstered Daybed w/ Two Drawers, Wood Slat Support, Gray Upholstered in Brown, Size 38.1 H x 83.4 W x 42.5 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Twin Size Upholstered Daybed w/ Two Drawers, Wood Slat Support, Gray Upholstered in Brown, Size 38.1 H x 83.4 W x 42.5 D in | Wayfair
$689.99
wayfair
DHP Eliana Gray Wood Full Size Daybed
DHP Eliana Gray Wood Full Size Daybed
$369.99
homedepot
Canora Grey Twin Wooden Daybed 2 Drawers, Sofa Bed For Bedroom Living Room,No Box Spring Needed Wood in White, Size 35.4 H x 42.3 W x 78.2 D in
Canora Grey Twin Wooden Daybed 2 Drawers, Sofa Bed For Bedroom Living Room,No Box Spring Needed Wood in White, Size 35.4 H x 42.3 W x 78.2 D in
$609.99
wayfair
DHP Lucy White Metal Twin/Twin Daybed and Trundle
DHP Lucy White Metal Twin/Twin Daybed and Trundle
$309.99
homedepot
BrightSpaceStudio Solid Wood Daybed Wood in Brown/Green, Size 34.1 H x 56.2 W x 79.5 D in | Wayfair DF-WLH-DBED00083
BrightSpaceStudio Solid Wood Daybed Wood in Brown/Green, Size 34.1 H x 56.2 W x 79.5 D in | Wayfair DF-WLH-DBED00083
$849.99
wayfair
White Twin Size Daybed In Bulb-Shaped Feet Design
White Twin Size Daybed In Bulb-Shaped Feet Design
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DHP Noah Blue Trundle for Daybed, Blue Metal
DHP Noah Blue Trundle for Daybed, Blue Metal
$119.99
homedepot
Baxton Studio Abbie Grey Full Daybed
Baxton Studio Abbie Grey Full Daybed
$801.89
homedepot
Baxton Studio Lanny Sofa Twin Daybed & Trundle, Grey
Baxton Studio Lanny Sofa Twin Daybed & Trundle, Grey
$594.99
($849.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Load More
Daybeds
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.