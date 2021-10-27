Box Springs & Mattress Foundations

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Bedroom
Box Springs & Mattress Foundations
Box Springs & Mattress Foundations
Share
Box Springs & Mattress Foundations
CorLiving CorLiving Ready-to-Assemble Twin/Single Box Spring Polyester | SAL-101-F
featured
CorLiving CorLiving Ready-to-Assemble Twin/Single Box Spring Polyester | SAL-101-F
$209.86
lowes
Continental Sleep Mattress, 11 Inch Euro Top Assembled , Orthopedic Full-XL Mattress with Cozy Teddy Bear Fabric and Split Box Spring, Victoria Collection
featured
Continental Sleep Mattress, 11 Inch Euro Top Assembled , Orthopedic Full-XL Mattress with Cozy Teddy Bear Fabric and Split Box Spring, Victoria Collection
$483.57
amazon
Continental Sleep, 8" Assembled Split Waterproof Vinyl Box Spring for Mattress, Full Size
featured
Continental Sleep, 8" Assembled Split Waterproof Vinyl Box Spring for Mattress, Full Size
$180.31
($295.00
save 39%)
walmartusa
Continental Mattress, 4" split Box Spring Foundations For Mattress, Twin Extra Long Size (301B-3/3XL-3LP), White
Continental Mattress, 4" split Box Spring Foundations For Mattress, Twin Extra Long Size (301B-3/3XL-3LP), White
$175.92
amazon
Continental Mattress, Box Spring Foundations For Mattress, Queen Size
Continental Mattress, Box Spring Foundations For Mattress, Queen Size
$185.00
amazon
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 11.75 in. Full Extra Firm Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 11.75 in. Full Extra Firm Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
$964.00
homedepot
Arzezum Milano 5" Split Metal Mattress Foundation Metal, Size 5.0 H x 78.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair ARZ-MIL-H101BRW200-F
Arzezum Milano 5" Split Metal Mattress Foundation Metal, Size 5.0 H x 78.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair ARZ-MIL-H101BRW200-F
$1,759.99
wayfair
Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond 14.75" Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Queen, Black
Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond 14.75" Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Queen, Black
$2,249.00
($3,850.00
save 33%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Vandetta Modern Bedroom Set Queen Size (150*200) (Foundation-Headboard- Mattress)
Vandetta Modern Bedroom Set Queen Size (150*200) (Foundation-Headboard- Mattress)
$1,676.99
overstock
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 13 in. Twin XL Medium Euro Top Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 13 in. Twin XL Medium Euro Top Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
$968.00
homedepot
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP 13.5 in. Full Medium Hybrid Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP 13.5 in. Full Medium Hybrid Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
$1,799.00
homedepot
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP 13.5 in. Queen Plush Hybrid Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP 13.5 in. Queen Plush Hybrid Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
$2,149.00
homedepot
Baxton Studio 183-11276-AMZ Beds (Box Spring Required), Navy Blue/Black
Baxton Studio 183-11276-AMZ Beds (Box Spring Required), Navy Blue/Black
$211.94
amazon
Beautyrest Hybrid Low Profile Box Spring - California King
Beautyrest Hybrid Low Profile Box Spring - California King
$432.00
($480.00
save 10%)
macys
Beautyrest Standard Box Spring- Full
Beautyrest Standard Box Spring- Full
$396.00
($440.00
save 10%)
macy's
Twin Sizes Upholstered Linen Stitch Tufted Platform Bed with Slat Support, Easy Assembly, No Box Spring Needed, Gray
Twin Sizes Upholstered Linen Stitch Tufted Platform Bed with Slat Support, Easy Assembly, No Box Spring Needed, Gray
$131.44
walmartusa
Low Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin, Wood, House Bed with Roof, Window, Guardrail, Ladder for Kids, Teens, Girls, Boys, No Box Spring Needed (Antique White)
Low Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin, Wood, House Bed with Roof, Window, Guardrail, Ladder for Kids, Teens, Girls, Boys, No Box Spring Needed (Antique White)
$607.56
walmartusa
Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLC-1000 13.75 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Twin Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring Set
Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLC-1000 13.75 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Twin Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring Set
$1,599.00
homedepot
Boyd Sleep Senata Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 14 Wood Slat Supports, No BoxSpring Required: King, Black, Charcoal
Boyd Sleep Senata Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 14 Wood Slat Supports, No BoxSpring Required: King, Black, Charcoal
$331.07
($418.99
save 21%)
amazon
Casper Sleep The Casper Foundation Box Spring Wood in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 37.5 W x 79.0 D in | Wayfair FN00000061
Casper Sleep The Casper Foundation Box Spring Wood in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 37.5 W x 79.0 D in | Wayfair FN00000061
$299.00
wayfair
Best Price Mattress 9 Inch Decorative Heavy Duty Steel Box Spring, Gray, Twin
Best Price Mattress 9 Inch Decorative Heavy Duty Steel Box Spring, Gray, Twin
$109.99
($115.00
save 4%)
walmartusa
Continental Sleep Metal Foldable Box Spring Foundation, Twin X-Large
Continental Sleep Metal Foldable Box Spring Foundation, Twin X-Large
$177.44
amazon
Krome Collection 305973Q 86" Queen Bed with Demi Wing Headboard with Button Tufting Linen Like Fabric Upholstery Soft Camel Back Box Spring
Krome Collection 305973Q 86" Queen Bed with Demi Wing Headboard with Button Tufting Linen Like Fabric Upholstery Soft Camel Back Box Spring
$366.99
appliancesconnection
Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLD-2000 14.75 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Twin XL Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring Set
Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLD-2000 14.75 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Twin XL Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring Set
$2,049.00
homedepot
Continental Sleep, 4-Inch Split Box Spring/Foundation For Mattress, Good For Back, No Assembly Required, Twin Size
Continental Sleep, 4-Inch Split Box Spring/Foundation For Mattress, Good For Back, No Assembly Required, Twin Size
$154.10
($180.00
save 14%)
walmartusa
Continental Sleep Memory Foam Gel 8-Inch Split Box Spring Fabric Stretch Knit, Full/X-Large, Grey
Continental Sleep Memory Foam Gel 8-Inch Split Box Spring Fabric Stretch Knit, Full/X-Large, Grey
$130.65
amazon
Boyd Sleep Charlat Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 4 Wood Slat Supports, Box Spring Required: Queen, Red
Boyd Sleep Charlat Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 4 Wood Slat Supports, Box Spring Required: Queen, Red
$209.60
amazon
Beautyrest Black C-Class Plush - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin Xl, Black
Beautyrest Black C-Class Plush - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin Xl, Black
$2,949.00
($4,675.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Beautyrest Black C-Class Medium Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, King, Black
Beautyrest Black C-Class Medium Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, King, Black
$4,599.00
($7,950.00
save 43%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Boyd Sleep Diagonal Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 4 Wood Slat Supports, Box Spring Required: King, White
Boyd Sleep Diagonal Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 4 Wood Slat Supports, Box Spring Required: King, White
$198.35
amazon
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 12 in. Full Plush Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 12 in. Full Plush Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
$869.00
homedepot
Beautyrest Hybrid Standard Box Spring - King
Beautyrest Hybrid Standard Box Spring - King
$432.00
($480.00
save 10%)
macys
COODENKEY Twin Loft Bed with Ladder & Slide for Boys&Girls/Teen/Kids Bedroom,Wood Slat Support,No Box Spring Needed, Gray
COODENKEY Twin Loft Bed with Ladder & Slide for Boys&Girls/Teen/Kids Bedroom,Wood Slat Support,No Box Spring Needed, Gray
$429.99
amazon
"Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 12.5" Extra Firm - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, White"
"Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 12.5" Extra Firm - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, White"
$2,299.00
($4,150.00
save 50%)
jcpenney
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 11.75 in. Twin XL Extra Firm Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 11.75 in. Twin XL Extra Firm Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
$872.00
homedepot
COODENKEY Full-Over-Full-Over-Full Triple Bunk Bed with Slide & Guardrails & Ladder,Can be Separated,No Box Spring Needed,Perfect for Kids Bedroom, 78.7" x 57.9" x 76.5", White
COODENKEY Full-Over-Full-Over-Full Triple Bunk Bed with Slide & Guardrails & Ladder,Can be Separated,No Box Spring Needed,Perfect for Kids Bedroom, 78.7" x 57.9" x 76.5", White
$688.88
amazon
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 13 in. King Plush Euro Top Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 13 in. King Plush Euro Top Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
$1,316.00
homedepot
Beautyrest Black C-Class Medium Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin Xl, Black
Beautyrest Black C-Class Medium Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin Xl, Black
$3,149.00
($4,975.00
save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Twin Size Loft Bed, Aukfa Wooden Kids Loft Bed with Shelves and Full length safety guardrail, No Box Spring Needed, for Kids Teens Childs, Grey
Twin Size Loft Bed, Aukfa Wooden Kids Loft Bed with Shelves and Full length safety guardrail, No Box Spring Needed, for Kids Teens Childs, Grey
$294.25
walmartusa
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 13 in. Twin XL Plush Euro Top Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 13 in. Twin XL Plush Euro Top Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
$906.00
homedepot
Baxton Studio 183-11264-AMZ Beds (Box Spring Required), Light Pink/Black
Baxton Studio 183-11264-AMZ Beds (Box Spring Required), Light Pink/Black
$208.86
amazon
Boyd Sleep Diamond Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 4 Wood Slat Supports, Box Spring Required: Full, Blue
Boyd Sleep Diamond Upholstered Platform Bed with Headboard and Durable Mattress Foundation with Strong 4 Wood Slat Supports, Box Spring Required: Full, Blue
$127.17
amazon
Baxton Studio Beds (Need box spring), Queen, Dark Grey
Baxton Studio Beds (Need box spring), Queen, Dark Grey
$202.50
amazon
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, Gray
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, Gray
$2,499.00
($4,900.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Brentwood RestEasy 8-Inch Instant Folding Mattress Foundation, Twin X-Long
Brentwood RestEasy 8-Inch Instant Folding Mattress Foundation, Twin X-Long
$177.63
amazon
Beautyrest Silver BRS900-C 14.5 in. Full Plush Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
Beautyrest Silver BRS900-C 14.5 in. Full Plush Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring
$1,093.00
homedepot
Jazmyne Height Profile 14" Metal Box Spring
Jazmyne Height Profile 14" Metal Box Spring
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beautyrest BR800 Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Split Queen, Gray
Beautyrest BR800 Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Split Queen, Gray
$949.00
($1,950.00
save -94800%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Mattress Solution 8-Inch Wood Split Traditional Box Spring/Foundation for Mattress Set, California king, white
Mattress Solution 8-Inch Wood Split Traditional Box Spring/Foundation for Mattress Set, California king, white
$291.43
amazon
Gracie Oaks Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle, No Box Spring Needed Wood in Gray, Size 32.3 H x 38.6 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Twin Size Daybed w/ Trundle, No Box Spring Needed Wood in Gray, Size 32.3 H x 38.6 W x 75.0 D in | Wayfair
$439.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Macsen Standard Profile 9" Metal Box Spring Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 38.0 W x 74.0 D in | Wayfair 363DA759224B4DD189A71493395BBAAF
Alwyn Home Macsen Standard Profile 9" Metal Box Spring Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 38.0 W x 74.0 D in | Wayfair 363DA759224B4DD189A71493395BBAAF
$151.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Dyson 7.5" Wood Box spring Wood in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 71.75 W x 83.25 D in | Wayfair 991A03CD60C44A4986992C0135B944C0
Alwyn Home Dyson 7.5" Wood Box spring Wood in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 71.75 W x 83.25 D in | Wayfair 991A03CD60C44A4986992C0135B944C0
$389.99
wayfair
Alwyn Home Windell 7.75" Wood Box Spring Wood in Brown, Size 7.75 H x 38.0 W x 74.5 D in | Wayfair 67386CE6585E4738B7509F684BEDC371
Alwyn Home Windell 7.75" Wood Box Spring Wood in Brown, Size 7.75 H x 38.0 W x 74.5 D in | Wayfair 67386CE6585E4738B7509F684BEDC371
$289.99
wayfair
Beautyrest Black C-Class Plush Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, Black
Beautyrest Black C-Class Plush Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, Black
$4,599.00
($7,950.00
save 43%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Folding Metal Box Spring
Folding Metal Box Spring
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 15.75" Plush Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, King, White
Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 15.75" Plush Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, King, White
$2,699.00
($4,800.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin, Gray
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin, Gray
$1,749.00
($3,300.00
save 67%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Alwyn Home Southwood 9" Box Spring Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 59.73 W x 78.9 D in | Wayfair WF-HBBS-9Q
Alwyn Home Southwood 9" Box Spring Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 59.73 W x 78.9 D in | Wayfair WF-HBBS-9Q
$209.99
wayfair
Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLC-1000 13.5 in. Extra Firm Hybrid Tight Top King Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring Set
Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLC-1000 13.5 in. Extra Firm Hybrid Tight Top King Mattress with 9 in. Box Spring Set
$2,299.00
homedepot
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-C Plush - Mattress + Box Spring, King, Gray
Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-C Plush - Mattress + Box Spring, King, Gray
$2,099.00
($3,950.00
save 33%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Box Springs & Mattress Foundations
