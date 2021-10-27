Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Bathroom
Over the Toilet Storage
Over the Toilet Storage
Share
Over the Toilet Storage
Furinno Indo Louver Door Bath Cabinet, Espresso
featured
Furinno Indo Louver Door Bath Cabinet, Espresso
$100.99
($200.00
save 50%)
ashleyhomestore
Toilet Storage Rack, 2-Tier Bathroom Space Saver With Hooks, Industrial Bathroom Over-The-Toilet Organizer Rack, Over-The-Toilet Cabinet, Multifunctio
featured
Toilet Storage Rack, 2-Tier Bathroom Space Saver With Hooks, Industrial Bathroom Over-The-Toilet Organizer Rack, Over-The-Toilet Cabinet, Multifunctio
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eckles 25" W x 64" H Over the Toilet Storage
featured
Eckles 25" W x 64" H Over the Toilet Storage
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shelf Bathroom Space Saver,Over The Toilet Rack,Bathroom Corner Stand Storage Organizer Accessories,Over The Washing Machine,Bathroom Tower Shelf,Spac
Shelf Bathroom Space Saver,Over The Toilet Rack,Bathroom Corner Stand Storage Organizer Accessories,Over The Washing Machine,Bathroom Tower Shelf,Spac
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andover Mills™ Belue 27" W x 48" H x 8" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Solid Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 48.0 H x 27.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Belue 27" W x 48" H x 8" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Solid Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 48.0 H x 27.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
$112.99
wayfair
Alaterre Furniture Coventry 27 in. W Over Toilet Open Storage Shelf, 25 in. W Bath Shelf with 2-Towel Rods Space Saver in White
Alaterre Furniture Coventry 27 in. W Over Toilet Open Storage Shelf, 25 in. W Bath Shelf with 2-Towel Rods Space Saver in White
$215.00
($269.95
save 20%)
homedepot
Dover Over the Toilet Organizer with Side Shelving Bathroom Shelf and Two Towel Rods White - Alaterre Furniture
Dover Over the Toilet Organizer with Side Shelving Bathroom Shelf and Two Towel Rods White - Alaterre Furniture
$279.95
target
Dover Over Toilet Organizer with Open Shelving, Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with 2 Doors and Towel Rod
Dover Over Toilet Organizer with Open Shelving, Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with 2 Doors and Towel Rod
$318.99
walmartusa
Coventry Over Toilet Open Storage Shelf, Wall Mounted Bath Storage Cabinet with Two Doors and Open Shelf
Coventry Over Toilet Open Storage Shelf, Wall Mounted Bath Storage Cabinet with Two Doors and Open Shelf
$304.47
walmartusa
3-Tier Over-The-Toilet Storage Rack
3-Tier Over-The-Toilet Storage Rack
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ventnor 24" W x 7.5" H Over The Toilet Storage
Ventnor 24" W x 7.5" H Over The Toilet Storage
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Accents 2 Shelf Steel Bathroom Space Saver, Black
Home Accents 2 Shelf Steel Bathroom Space Saver, Black
$38.99
($79.99
save 51%)
ashleyhomestore
Somerset 27.4" W x 64.4" H x 7.87'' D Over-The-Toilet Storage
Somerset 27.4" W x 64.4" H x 7.87'' D Over-The-Toilet Storage
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Belz 35" W x 49" H x 9" D Bathroom Storage Furniture Set
Belz 35" W x 49" H x 9" D Bathroom Storage Furniture Set
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Bathroom Wall Cabinet, Over The Toilet Space Saver Storage Cabinet Kitchen Medicine Cabinet Doule Door Cupboard with Adjustable Shelf and Towels Bar, White
Mini Bathroom Wall Cabinet, Over The Toilet Space Saver Storage Cabinet Kitchen Medicine Cabinet Doule Door Cupboard with Adjustable Shelf and Towels Bar, White
$29.99
walmart
Honey-Can-Do Over-The-Toilet Space Saver Shelving Unit, Black BTH-09022 Black
Honey-Can-Do Over-The-Toilet Space Saver Shelving Unit, Black BTH-09022 Black
$52.02
amazon
Hastings Home Spice Drawer Organizer - 3-Tier Plastic Nonslip Space Saver Storage Rack with Angled Shelves for Kitchen, Pantry, Office or Bathroom by
Hastings Home Spice Drawer Organizer - 3-Tier Plastic Nonslip Space Saver Storage Rack with Angled Shelves for Kitchen, Pantry, Office or Bathroom by
$14.95
lowes
Roundup 24'' W x 67.25'' H x 8.5'' D Over-The-Toilet Storage
Roundup 24'' W x 67.25'' H x 8.5'' D Over-The-Toilet Storage
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant 3-Tier Over The Toilet Storage Rack Toilet Shelf Above The Toilet in White, Size 70.8 H x 24.41 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 3-Tier Over The Toilet Storage Rack Toilet Shelf Above The Toilet in White, Size 70.8 H x 24.41 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant 3-Tier Shelf Metal Storage Rack Over The Toilet Metal in White, Size 65.4 H x 18.9 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 3-Tier Shelf Metal Storage Rack Over The Toilet Metal in White, Size 65.4 H x 18.9 W x 9.8 D in | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
Modern White Bathroom Wood Space-saver Cabinet
Modern White Bathroom Wood Space-saver Cabinet
$147.99
overstock
Latitude Run® Bathroom Cabinet Space Saver Storage Organizer Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 23.0 H x 6.5 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Bathroom Cabinet Space Saver Storage Organizer Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 23.0 H x 6.5 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
$209.99
wayfair
mDesign Modern Over The Tank Hanging Toilet Tissue Paper Roll Holder and Reserve for Bathroom Storage - Stores 3 Extra Rolls, Holds Jumbo-Sized.
mDesign Modern Over The Tank Hanging Toilet Tissue Paper Roll Holder and Reserve for Bathroom Storage - Stores 3 Extra Rolls, Holds Jumbo-Sized.
$22.96
newegg
RiverRidge Home Cabinets White - White Ashland Bathroom Organizer
RiverRidge Home Cabinets White - White Ashland Bathroom Organizer
$89.99
($175.99
save 49%)
zulily
Lark Manor™ Heilman 27.44" W x 63.75" H x 7.75" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 63.75 H x 27.44 W x 7.75 D in
Lark Manor™ Heilman 27.44" W x 63.75" H x 7.75" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 63.75 H x 27.44 W x 7.75 D in
$178.99
wayfair
Wall Mounted Space-Saver Retractable Fold Away Clothes Drying Rack Clothes Hanger For Indoor/Outdoor Balcony Laundry Bathroom And Bedroom,Easy To Inst
Wall Mounted Space-Saver Retractable Fold Away Clothes Drying Rack Clothes Hanger For Indoor/Outdoor Balcony Laundry Bathroom And Bedroom,Easy To Inst
$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elegant Home Fashions Mercer Over-The-Toilet Storage, Grey
Elegant Home Fashions Mercer Over-The-Toilet Storage, Grey
$191.83
amazon
Oslo 23.12" W x 27.1" H Cabinet
Oslo 23.12" W x 27.1" H Cabinet
$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Laundry Clothes Drying Rack - Wall Mounted Swivel Towel Rack - With Hooks And Swing Arms - Space Saver In Laundry Room And Bathroom - Space Aluminum
Laundry Clothes Drying Rack - Wall Mounted Swivel Towel Rack - With Hooks And Swing Arms - Space Saver In Laundry Room And Bathroom - Space Aluminum
$206.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Tier Over-The-Toilet Bathroom Spacesaver Storage Rack
3-Tier Over-The-Toilet Bathroom Spacesaver Storage Rack
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics Espresso Wood Space Saver Over the Toilet Bathroom Shelf - 22.4'' x 7'' x 63.9''/ 57 x 18 x 162.5 cm
Home Basics Espresso Wood Space Saver Over the Toilet Bathroom Shelf - 22.4'' x 7'' x 63.9''/ 57 x 18 x 162.5 cm
$89.49
overstock
Honey-Can-Do 10-Shelf Shelving Unit, One Size , Gray
Honey-Can-Do 10-Shelf Shelving Unit, One Size , Gray
$150.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Ebern Designs Dickens 15.8" W x 29.5" H x 7.5" D Wall Mounted Over-The-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green | Wayfair EBDG2682 42896588
Ebern Designs Dickens 15.8" W x 29.5" H x 7.5" D Wall Mounted Over-The-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green | Wayfair EBDG2682 42896588
$39.99
($89.99
save 56%)
wayfair
Furniture of America Cula Modern White Space-saver Cabinet
Furniture of America Cula Modern White Space-saver Cabinet
$137.62
walmart
Gracie Oaks Bathroom Shelf Wall Mounted w/ Towel Hooks 2 Layer Bathroom Shelf Organizer Over The Toilet Floating Shelves For Bathroom Wall Shelf Decorativ
Gracie Oaks Bathroom Shelf Wall Mounted w/ Towel Hooks 2 Layer Bathroom Shelf Organizer Over The Toilet Floating Shelves For Bathroom Wall Shelf Decorativ
$117.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® SPACE SAVER CABINET Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 68.0 H x 23.2 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair F072E68F5E30478BA06942A5962F261B
Latitude Run® SPACE SAVER CABINET Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 68.0 H x 23.2 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair F072E68F5E30478BA06942A5962F261B
$136.99
wayfair
For Bathroom Over The Toilet Space Saver Organization Wood Storage Cabinet
For Bathroom Over The Toilet Space Saver Organization Wood Storage Cabinet
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Shelf Bathroom Organizer Over The Toilet, Bathroom Spacesaver
3-Shelf Bathroom Organizer Over The Toilet, Bathroom Spacesaver
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 13.8"H X 11.0"W X 5.5"D Multi-Purpose Bathroom Storage Unit in White, Size 13.86 H x 11.26 W x 5.68 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® 13.8"H X 11.0"W X 5.5"D Multi-Purpose Bathroom Storage Unit in White, Size 13.86 H x 11.26 W x 5.68 D in | Wayfair
$37.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Toilet Etagere, Space-Saver Bathroom Cabinet in, Espresso Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 68.1 H x 23.22 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Toilet Etagere, Space-Saver Bathroom Cabinet in, Espresso Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 68.1 H x 23.22 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
$178.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Butera 23.3" W x 68.1" H x 7.4" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 68.1 H x 23.3 W x 7.4 D in
Longshore Tides Butera 23.3" W x 68.1" H x 7.4" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 68.1 H x 23.3 W x 7.4 D in
$173.99
wayfair
3 Tier Over The Toilet Storage Rack Space Saving Bathroom Kitchen Organizer
3 Tier Over The Toilet Storage Rack Space Saving Bathroom Kitchen Organizer
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Scalise 23.6'' W x 62.2'' H x 9.1'' D Over-the-Toilet Storage
Scalise 23.6'' W x 62.2'' H x 9.1'' D Over-the-Toilet Storage
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wall Bathroom Cabinet With 1 Adjustable Shelf & Towels Bar, Over The Toilet Space Saver Storage Cabinet, Medicine Cabinet With 2 Doors, Cupboard White
Wall Bathroom Cabinet With 1 Adjustable Shelf & Towels Bar, Over The Toilet Space Saver Storage Cabinet, Medicine Cabinet With 2 Doors, Cupboard White
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hayward Spacesaver, Dark Woodgrain
Hayward Spacesaver, Dark Woodgrain
$173.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant Appling 24.8" W x 64.2" H x 9.2" D over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Black, Size 64.2 H x 24.8 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Appling 24.8" W x 64.2" H x 9.2" D over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Black, Size 64.2 H x 24.8 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair
$63.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant 3-Tier Bathroom Over The Toilet Storage Rack in White, Size 70.87 H x 24.4 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair 117AE34354B04970917DF9113C327DD3
Rebrilliant 3-Tier Bathroom Over The Toilet Storage Rack in White, Size 70.87 H x 24.4 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair 117AE34354B04970917DF9113C327DD3
$68.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Bathroom Space Saver,Over The Toilet Rack,Bathroom Corner Stand Storage Organizer Accessories,The Washing Machine,Bathroom Tower Shelf
Rebrilliant Bathroom Space Saver,Over The Toilet Rack,Bathroom Corner Stand Storage Organizer Accessories,The Washing Machine,Bathroom Tower Shelf
$87.99
wayfair
Cheerwing 3-Shelf Tower Bathroom Organizer, Bathroom Space Saver, Bathroom Shelf - Black Oak
Cheerwing 3-Shelf Tower Bathroom Organizer, Bathroom Space Saver, Bathroom Shelf - Black Oak
$60.42
walmartusa
Chapter Kensington 3 Shelf Over the Toilet Bathroom Space Saver, Gunmetal
Chapter Kensington 3 Shelf Over the Toilet Bathroom Space Saver, Gunmetal
$66.20
($80.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
Bush Furniture Salinas Bathroom Medicine Cabinet with Mirror
Bush Furniture Salinas Bathroom Medicine Cabinet with Mirror
$107.17
($114.99
save 7%)
walmartusa
Andover Mills™ Belz 35" W x 49" H x 9" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 49.0 H x 35.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Belz 35" W x 49" H x 9" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 49.0 H x 35.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
TuHome Malta Over The Toilet Cabinet, White
TuHome Malta Over The Toilet Cabinet, White
$157.99
($309.99
save 49%)
ashleyhomestore
Coventry Bath Collection ANCT746WH Over Toilet Open Shelving Unit with Left and Right Side Shelves Bath Storage Shelf in White
Coventry Bath Collection ANCT746WH Over Toilet Open Shelving Unit with Left and Right Side Shelves Bath Storage Shelf in White
$397.99
appliancesconnection
Salinas 32W Bathroom Vanity, Mirror and Space Saver by Bush Furniture
Salinas 32W Bathroom Vanity, Mirror and Space Saver by Bush Furniture
$642.49
overstock
Bush Furniture Salinas Bathroom Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet, Linen White Oak
Bush Furniture Salinas Bathroom Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet, Linen White Oak
$153.36
($168.95
save 9%)
amazon
Spacesaver Solid Wood Over The Toilet Rack with Shelves - N/A
Spacesaver Solid Wood Over The Toilet Rack with Shelves - N/A
$116.09
($128.99
save 10%)
overstock
Over-The-Toilet Storage Cabinet W/Tempered Glass Doors, 3-Position Adjustable Shelf, Open Center Area, Anti-Tilt Design for Most Toilets Freestanding Bathroom Space Saver
Over-The-Toilet Storage Cabinet W/Tempered Glass Doors, 3-Position Adjustable Shelf, Open Center Area, Anti-Tilt Design for Most Toilets Freestanding Bathroom Space Saver
$193.99
walmart
Dover Collection ANDO724WH Over Toilet Organizer with Open Shelving Bathroom Shelf with 2 Towel Rods in White
Dover Collection ANDO724WH Over Toilet Organizer with Open Shelving Bathroom Shelf with 2 Towel Rods in White
$202.99
appliancesconnection
Breakwater Bay Freshford 23.5" W x 65" H x 8" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 65.0 H x 23.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Freshford 23.5" W x 65" H x 8" D Over-the-Toilet Storage Manufactured Wood in Brown/White, Size 65.0 H x 23.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
$136.99
wayfair
Over the Toilet Storage
