Bathroom Furniture

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
"Nova 28" Mirror - Espresso - Laviva 31321529-MR-E"
featured
"Nova 28" Mirror - Espresso - Laviva 31321529-MR-E"
$157.50
totallyfurniture
Robern Profiles Framed 12" Single Bathroom Vanity Base Only Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 12.125 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair VP12H1D18F11N77
featured
Robern Profiles Framed 12" Single Bathroom Vanity Base Only Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 12.125 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair VP12H1D18F11N77
$591.07
wayfair
Robern Profiles Framed 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Base Only Metal in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 24.125 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair VP24H2D18P23N77
featured
Robern Profiles Framed 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Base Only Metal in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 24.125 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair VP24H2D18P23N77
$1,934.25
wayfair
Robern Profiles Framed 24" Bathroom Vanity Base Only Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 7.5 H x 24.125 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair VP24H1D18T12N77
Robern Profiles Framed 24" Bathroom Vanity Base Only Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 7.5 H x 24.125 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair VP24H1D18T12N77
$3,503.72
wayfair
3-Tier Vintage Whitewashed Wood Wall Mounted Decorative Organizer Shelves For Bathroom, Living Room Or Kitchen
3-Tier Vintage Whitewashed Wood Wall Mounted Decorative Organizer Shelves For Bathroom, Living Room Or Kitchen
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gracie 36" Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Gracie 36" Single Bathroom Vanity Set
$2,459.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Brittany 47" Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Brittany 47" Single Bathroom Vanity Set
$2,705.00
wayfairnorthamerica
James Martin Furniture Milan 35" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set Wood/Wood Top in Brown, Size 20.6 H x 35.4 W x 18.1 D in | Wayfair
James Martin Furniture Milan 35" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set Wood/Wood Top in Brown, Size 20.6 H x 35.4 W x 18.1 D in | Wayfair
$1,440.00
wayfair
James Martin Furniture Milan 24" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set Wood/Wood Top in Brown, Size 20.6 H x 23.6 W x 18.1 D in | Wayfair
James Martin Furniture Milan 24" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set Wood/Wood Top in Brown, Size 20.6 H x 23.6 W x 18.1 D in | Wayfair
$1,020.00
wayfair
Allied Brass Washington Square Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Satin Chrome
Allied Brass Washington Square Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Satin Chrome
$184.80
homedepot
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CC-27-92-WHM
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CC-27-92-WHM
$525.00
lowes
Traditional Lighted Full Length Mirror
Traditional Lighted Full Length Mirror
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Millersville 24" W Sheving
Millersville 24" W Sheving
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass Prestige Regal 30 in. Floating Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Pewter
Allied Brass Prestige Regal 30 in. Floating Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Pewter
$365.75
homedepot
Allied Brass Waverly Place Satin Chrome 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | WP-34/24-SCH
Allied Brass Waverly Place Satin Chrome 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | WP-34/24-SCH
$292.60
lowes
Ashton Wall Décor LLC Plate Accent Mirror Wood in Brown/White, Size 27.0 H x 31.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BPMWM8751-2024
Ashton Wall Décor LLC Plate Accent Mirror Wood in Brown/White, Size 27.0 H x 31.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BPMWM8751-2024
$299.99
wayfair
Allied Brass Soho Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | SH-1/16-VB
Allied Brass Soho Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | SH-1/16-VB
$115.50
lowes
Everly Quinn Britanya Bathroom Mirror Metal in Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 22.0 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 122FA60D73FF42358D1EECC2772212AA
Everly Quinn Britanya Bathroom Mirror Metal in Yellow, Size 30.0 H x 22.0 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 122FA60D73FF42358D1EECC2772212AA
$379.99
wayfair
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Unlacquered Brass 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-1G-22-GAL-UNL
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Unlacquered Brass 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-1G-22-GAL-UNL
$241.50
lowes
Allied Brass Que New Collection 16 in. IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail and Towel Bar in Brushed Bronze
Allied Brass Que New Collection 16 in. IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail and Towel Bar in Brushed Bronze
$250.25
homedepot
Allied Brass Montero 22 in. L x 2 in. H x 5-3/4 in. W Clear Glass Vanity Bathroom Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Brass
Allied Brass Montero 22 in. L x 2 in. H x 5-3/4 in. W Clear Glass Vanity Bathroom Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Brass
$223.30
homedepot
Allied Brass Montero Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Polished Chrome
Allied Brass Montero Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Polished Chrome
$196.35
homedepot
Allied Brass Remi Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RM-1-22-GAL-VB
Allied Brass Remi Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RM-1-22-GAL-VB
$200.20
lowes
Amanti Art Grey Wash Curve Frame Collection 43-in W x 30-in H Grey Wash Rectangular Bathroom Mirror | DSW4819434
Amanti Art Grey Wash Curve Frame Collection 43-in W x 30-in H Grey Wash Rectangular Bathroom Mirror | DSW4819434
$473.97
lowes
Allied Brass Foxtrot Antique Copper 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | FT-2/22TB-CA
Allied Brass Foxtrot Antique Copper 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | FT-2/22TB-CA
$138.60
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Antique Pewter 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CL-1-22TB-PEW
Allied Brass Carolina Antique Pewter 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CL-1-22TB-PEW
$255.50
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Polished Brass 3-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CC-5-22-IRW-PB
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Polished Brass 3-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CC-5-22-IRW-PB
$364.00
lowes
Allied Brass SG-93-SCH Sag Harbor Collection Frameless Landscape Rectangular Tilt Mirror with Beveled Edge Satin Chrome
Allied Brass SG-93-SCH Sag Harbor Collection Frameless Landscape Rectangular Tilt Mirror with Beveled Edge Satin Chrome
$215.67
amazon
Allied Brass Carolina 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CL-27-92-WHM
Allied Brass Carolina 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CL-27-92-WHM
$472.50
lowes
17 Stories Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 30.0 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 67B69D15D7724939A4A74C2D39EB8CA7
17 Stories Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 30.0 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 67B69D15D7724939A4A74C2D39EB8CA7
$192.99
wayfair
American Imaginations Xena 37-in Dawn Grey Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Bianca Carara Ceramic Top in Gray | AI-18714
American Imaginations Xena 37-in Dawn Grey Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Bianca Carara Ceramic Top in Gray | AI-18714
$1,657.60
lowes
Union Rustic Lafarre 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set Wood/Quartz Top in Brown/Green/White, Size 35.0 H x 60.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
Union Rustic Lafarre 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set Wood/Quartz Top in Brown/Green/White, Size 35.0 H x 60.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,099.99
wayfair
Allied Brass Retro Dot Polished Nickel 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RD-34TB/24-PNI
Allied Brass Retro Dot Polished Nickel 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RD-34TB/24-PNI
$231.88
lowes
Allied Brass Montero Polished Brass 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | MT-1-16TB-GAL-IRW-PB
Allied Brass Montero Polished Brass 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | MT-1-16TB-GAL-IRW-PB
$250.25
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Matte White 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CV-1T-22-WHM
Allied Brass Clearview Matte White 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CV-1T-22-WHM
$177.10
lowes
Altair Maribella 30 in. Single Bathroom Vanity Set in White and Carrara White Marble Countertop with Mirror
Altair Maribella 30 in. Single Bathroom Vanity Set in White and Carrara White Marble Countertop with Mirror
$899.00
($999.00
save 10%)
homedepot
ARB Teak & Specialties A.R.B. Teak and Specialties Honey 1-Tier Wood Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | ACC588
ARB Teak & Specialties A.R.B. Teak and Specialties Honey 1-Tier Wood Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | ACC588
$439.20
lowes
Allied Brass Retro Wave Matte Gray 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RW-33TB/24-GYM
Allied Brass Retro Wave Matte Gray 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RW-33TB/24-GYM
$277.20
lowes
Avanity Madison Wall Mirror - Tobacco
Avanity Madison Wall Mirror - Tobacco
$217.50
overstock
25" Bath Storage Shelf with Towel Rod, Chestnut
25" Bath Storage Shelf with Towel Rod, Chestnut
$158.91
($241.99
save 34%)
walmartusa
Allied Brass Monte Carlo 16 in. L x 8 in. H x 5 in. W 2-Tier Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Bronze
Allied Brass Monte Carlo 16 in. L x 8 in. H x 5 in. W 2-Tier Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Bronze
$184.80
homedepot
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline 21-in W x 26-in H Antique Bronze Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | P1092-ABZ
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline 21-in W x 26-in H Antique Bronze Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | P1092-ABZ
$253.33
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Collection 22 in. Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Copper
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Collection 22 in. Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Copper
$273.00
homedepot
59-in. W Floor Mount White Vanity Set For 1 Hole Drilling Bianca Carara Top Biscuit UM Sink - American Imanginations AI-17706
59-in. W Floor Mount White Vanity Set For 1 Hole Drilling Bianca Carara Top Biscuit UM Sink - American Imanginations AI-17706
$2,600.33
totallyfurniture
ACF ANS481 New Space Bathroom Vanity with Fitted Ceramic Sink Wall Mounted and Lighted Mirror Included, 23", Larch Canapa
ACF ANS481 New Space Bathroom Vanity with Fitted Ceramic Sink Wall Mounted and Lighted Mirror Included, 23", Larch Canapa
$1,041.52
amazon
American Imaginations AI-18670 36 in. Rectangle Xena Series Wall Mount White Vanity Set for 1 Hole Drilling, Bianca Carara Top & White Undermount Sink
American Imaginations AI-18670 36 in. Rectangle Xena Series Wall Mount White Vanity Set for 1 Hole Drilling, Bianca Carara Top & White Undermount Sink
$1,497.64
walmart
ACEHOOM 19 in. Bathroom Contemporary Porcelain Countertop Ceramic Rectangular Vessel Sink in Black for Lavatory Vanity Cabinet, Matte Black
ACEHOOM 19 in. Bathroom Contemporary Porcelain Countertop Ceramic Rectangular Vessel Sink in Black for Lavatory Vanity Cabinet, Matte Black
$152.76
homedepot
Mars 32 in. x 30 in. Frameless Rectangular LED Bathroom Mirror-Silver
Mars 32 in. x 30 in. Frameless Rectangular LED Bathroom Mirror-Silver
$429.99
overstock
Red Barrel Studio® 3-Tier Shelving Unit Bathroom Corner Storage Shelf in White, Size 31.4 H x 7.8 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 3-Tier Shelving Unit Bathroom Corner Storage Shelf in White, Size 31.4 H x 7.8 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair
$33.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Ayman 72" Double Bathroom Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood/Marble Top in Blue/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 72.0 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair
Longshore Tides Ayman 72" Double Bathroom Vanity Set w/ Mirror Wood/Marble Top in Blue/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 72.0 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair
$2,499.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Alfreda 42" W x 22" D x 36" H Bathroom Vanity in Blue, Size 36.0 H x 42.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Alfreda 42" W x 22" D x 36" H Bathroom Vanity in Blue, Size 36.0 H x 42.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,329.99
wayfair
Larkin Collection VF19224WH 24" Single Bathroom Vanity In
Larkin Collection VF19224WH 24" Single Bathroom Vanity In
$872.00
appliancesconnection
Summit 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Base Only
Summit 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Base Only
$789.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosecliff Heights Floating Shelves Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Dual Purpose Weight Bearing Shelves For Cats, Pictures, Towels, Accessories
Rosecliff Heights Floating Shelves Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Dual Purpose Weight Bearing Shelves For Cats, Pictures, Towels, Accessories
$166.99
wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Wooden Bathroom Storage Cabinet, Entryway Cabinet, w/ 2 Doors & Adjustable Shelves in White, Size 31.5 H x 23.62 W x 11.81 D in
Rosecliff Heights Wooden Bathroom Storage Cabinet, Entryway Cabinet, w/ 2 Doors & Adjustable Shelves in White, Size 31.5 H x 23.62 W x 11.81 D in
$141.99
wayfair
Broseley 72" Rustic Double Batroom Vanity
Broseley 72" Rustic Double Batroom Vanity
$2,599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Imperial II IL60EB-WHTP-2SNK 60" Vanity with 4 Doors 2 Shelves and Tapered Legs in Ebony
Imperial II IL60EB-WHTP-2SNK 60" Vanity with 4 Doors 2 Shelves and Tapered Legs in Ebony
$1,787.99
appliancesconnection
Gatco 4639FS Glam Framed Rectangle Mirror, 32.5-inch, Chrome
Gatco 4639FS Glam Framed Rectangle Mirror, 32.5-inch, Chrome
$278.08
amazon
Darby Home Co Godoy Tilt Beveled Accent Mirror in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 21.0 W x 3.4 D in | Wayfair SL-92-SN
Darby Home Co Godoy Tilt Beveled Accent Mirror in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 21.0 W x 3.4 D in | Wayfair SL-92-SN
$269.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay 12.25" W x 35" H x 11.75" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet Manufactured Wood in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 12.25 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay 12.25" W x 35" H x 11.75" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet Manufactured Wood in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 12.25 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair
$98.99
wayfair
Bathroom Furniture
