Counter Height Dining Sets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Furniture
Bar
Counter Height Dining Sets
Counter Height Dining Sets
Share
Counter Height Dining Sets
Latitude Run® TOPMAX Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set w/ 2 Upholstered Bar Stools/Chairs in White/Yellow, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair
featured
Latitude Run® TOPMAX Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set w/ 2 Upholstered Bar Stools/Chairs in White/Yellow, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair
$356.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Elieace 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 23.6 W x 47.2 D in | Wayfair
featured
Latitude Run® Elieace 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 23.6 W x 47.2 D in | Wayfair
$323.99
wayfair
Greyleigh™ Haysi Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Blue, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair 8DAA8EE72DBA4F968E80621621A5EB92
featured
Greyleigh™ Haysi Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Blue, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair 8DAA8EE72DBA4F968E80621621A5EB92
$879.99
($919.99
save 4%)
wayfair
Latitude Run® Dining Table w/ 4 Chairs 5 Piece Pub Table Set Dining Set w/ Counter Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Dining Table w/ 4 Chairs 5 Piece Pub Table Set Dining Set w/ Counter Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair
$346.99
wayfair
3pc Helbrana Bar Height Dining Set Espresso - HOMES: Inside + Out
3pc Helbrana Bar Height Dining Set Espresso - HOMES: Inside + Out
$459.19
($573.99
save 20%)
target
Hillsdale Furniture Clarion 5-Piece Round Counter-Height Dining Set In Sea White/fog grey
Hillsdale Furniture Clarion 5-Piece Round Counter-Height Dining Set In Sea White/fog grey
$1,149.99
bedbath&beyond
Hillsdale Furniture Jennings 9-Piece Rectangular Counter-Height Dining Set Brown
Hillsdale Furniture Jennings 9-Piece Rectangular Counter-Height Dining Set Brown
$4,109.99
buybuybaby
3-Piece Counter Height Kitchen Dining Table Set
3-Piece Counter Height Kitchen Dining Table Set
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercury Row® Denham2 - Person Counter Dining Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in White/Yellow, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair MCRW6239 42715030
Mercury Row® Denham2 - Person Counter Dining Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in White/Yellow, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair MCRW6239 42715030
$229.99
wayfair
Anthea 5 - Piece Counter Height Solid Wood Dining Set
Anthea 5 - Piece Counter Height Solid Wood Dining Set
$364.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mieres 5-piece Dining Table Set for Dining Room/Kitchen, Beige
Mieres 5-piece Dining Table Set for Dining Room/Kitchen, Beige
$269.99
overstock
Ivy Bronx Du Bois 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair IVYB4496 40056027
Ivy Bronx Du Bois 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair IVYB4496 40056027
$199.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Thornton II Collection 464-CD-7GTS 7-Piece Dining Room Set with Counter Height Table and 6 Counter Chairs in Black Finish with Brown
Thornton II Collection 464-CD-7GTS 7-Piece Dining Room Set with Counter Height Table and 6 Counter Chairs in Black Finish with Brown
$844.00
appliancesconnection
Cathie 5 - Piece Bar Height Dining Set
Cathie 5 - Piece Bar Height Dining Set
$1,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lucy-Rose 5-Piece Dining Set With Round Counter-Height Table And 4 Tufted Chairs
Lucy-Rose 5-Piece Dining Set With Round Counter-Height Table And 4 Tufted Chairs
$2,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercury Row® Denham2 - Person Counter Dining Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Gray/Black, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair 6467E06155574F03AB82A41AA9110DDF
Mercury Row® Denham2 - Person Counter Dining Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Gray/Black, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair 6467E06155574F03AB82A41AA9110DDF
$255.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis Ezma Counter Height Dining Set Metal in White, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 5C5AEC9F44BD4691AB2ED1A9D7D418A2
Orren Ellis Ezma Counter Height Dining Set Metal in White, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 5C5AEC9F44BD4691AB2ED1A9D7D418A2
$1,139.99
wayfair
Nestfair 5-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set with 2-Tier Storage Shelving
Nestfair 5-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set with 2-Tier Storage Shelving
$846.88
($912.99
save 7%)
overstock
Gracie Oaks Wood 4-Piece Counter Height Dining Upholstered Chairs, Gray+Beige Cushion in Brown/Gray, Size 39.4 H x 17.3 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Wood 4-Piece Counter Height Dining Upholstered Chairs, Gray+Beige Cushion in Brown/Gray, Size 39.4 H x 17.3 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$789.99
wayfair
Partone 4 - Person Counter Height Dining Set
Partone 4 - Person Counter Height Dining Set
$789.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jennings 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set w/ Non-Swivel Counter Height Stools - Hillsdale 4022CDP5PC
Jennings 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set w/ Non-Swivel Counter Height Stools - Hillsdale 4022CDP5PC
$1,419.00
totallyfurniture
5-Piece Oak Kitchen Dining Table Set, Counter High Table Set, Industrial Style Coffee Table, Bar Set
5-Piece Oak Kitchen Dining Table Set, Counter High Table Set, Industrial Style Coffee Table, Bar Set
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Al Fresco III Collection 841-CD-O5GTS 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Gathering Table and 4 Double X Back Counter Chairs in Driftwood & Sand
Al Fresco III Collection 841-CD-O5GTS 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Gathering Table and 4 Double X Back Counter Chairs in Driftwood & Sand
$1,148.00
appliancesconnection
Mercer41 Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Black, Size 35.4 H in | Wayfair 9197EDFCA8C641E683A79AE310D3DC18
Mercer41 Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Black, Size 35.4 H in | Wayfair 9197EDFCA8C641E683A79AE310D3DC18
$459.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Millwood Pines Pasillas 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 43.38 W x 43.38 D in | Wayfair
Millwood Pines Pasillas 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 43.38 W x 43.38 D in | Wayfair
$1,429.99
wayfair
Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set White+Golden
Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set White+Golden
$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Millwood Pines Lozada 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair
Millwood Pines Lozada 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair
$669.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Martucci 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair
Mercer41 Martucci 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair
$389.99
wayfair
One Allium Way® 6 - Person Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair D8D506E2E4E741E696F93961C1CC6755
One Allium Way® 6 - Person Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair D8D506E2E4E741E696F93961C1CC6755
$2,499.99
wayfair
New Classic Furniture Gia 5-Piece Counter Dining Table Set, 42.25-Inch, Brown
New Classic Furniture Gia 5-Piece Counter Dining Table Set, 42.25-Inch, Brown
$498.80
($569.00
save 12%)
amazon
Picket House Furnishings Picket House Furnishings Conner 5PC Counter Height Dining Set-Table and Four Chairs Marble in White | CDRK1505PC
Picket House Furnishings Picket House Furnishings Conner 5PC Counter Height Dining Set-Table and Four Chairs Marble in White | CDRK1505PC
$1,622.46
lowes
Derby 5-pc Counter Dining Set w/ 4 Stools & Storage Table, Chocolate, by New Classic Furniture
Derby 5-pc Counter Dining Set w/ 4 Stools & Storage Table, Chocolate, by New Classic Furniture
$448.99
overstock
Latitude Run® Farmhouse Rustic 3-Piece Counter Height Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set w/ 2 Stools For Small Places, Gray Wood/Upholstered Chairs
Latitude Run® Farmhouse Rustic 3-Piece Counter Height Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set w/ 2 Stools For Small Places, Gray Wood/Upholstered Chairs
$649.99
wayfair
5 Piece Dining Table Set With Counter And Pub Height
5 Piece Dining Table Set With Counter And Pub Height
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 5 Piece Dining Set For 4 Rustic Kitchen Counter Height Pub Table Set w/ 4 Stools, Brown Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 33.8 H in
Latitude Run® 5 Piece Dining Set For 4 Rustic Kitchen Counter Height Pub Table Set w/ 4 Stools, Brown Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 33.8 H in
$509.99
wayfair
Chardannay 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Chardannay 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
$294.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Brookes Rectangular 4 - Person 60" Long Teak Bar Height Dining Set
Brookes Rectangular 4 - Person 60" Long Teak Bar Height Dining Set
$2,480.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Longmedow 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in Wayfair
Mercer41 Longmedow 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in Wayfair
$349.99
wayfair
Geil 2 - Person Counter Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Geil 2 - Person Counter Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 3 - Person Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 35.4 H in | Wayfair 7B99F61C1583421181334F3CF86F40B5
Latitude Run® 3 - Person Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 35.4 H in | Wayfair 7B99F61C1583421181334F3CF86F40B5
$539.99
wayfair
Ivy Bronx Urbanski 4-Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair
Ivy Bronx Urbanski 4-Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,079.99
wayfair
3 Person Wood Counter Height Table Dining Set With Storage Shelves
3 Person Wood Counter Height Table Dining Set With Storage Shelves
$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brodie-Lee 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Brodie-Lee 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
$455.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pieces Counter Height Table With Fabric Padded Stools, Rustic Bar Dining Set With Socket
Pieces Counter Height Table With Fabric Padded Stools, Rustic Bar Dining Set With Socket
$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lark Manor™ Drumheller 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair B16F4E7647144D4294B642CD78EB249C
Lark Manor™ Drumheller 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair B16F4E7647144D4294B642CD78EB249C
$589.99
wayfair
Abdulbari 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Abdulbari 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Karston 4 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 20.1 W x 58.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Karston 4 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 20.1 W x 58.0 D in | Wayfair
$879.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Brodie-Lee 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 39.5 H x 15.5 W x 47.5 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Brodie-Lee 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 39.5 H x 15.5 W x 47.5 D in | Wayfair
$454.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Best Quality Furniture Dark Oak Counter Height Dining Set w/Center 18" Leaf
Best Quality Furniture Dark Oak Counter Height Dining Set w/Center 18" Leaf
$1,535.98
($1,805.49
save 0%)
overstock
Dahlen 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Dahlen 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Meredy D395-325 6 - Piece Dining Room Counter Table Set with Upholstered in Durable Brown Faux Leather and Warm Brown
Meredy D395-325 6 - Piece Dining Room Counter Table Set with Upholstered in Durable Brown Faux Leather and Warm Brown
$525.99
appliancesconnection
Rokane Collection 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Counter Table and 4 Barstools in Light
Rokane Collection 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Counter Table and 4 Barstools in Light
$740.95
appliancesconnection
Dining Set - Astoria Grand Staton 9 Piece Counter Height Dining Set, Wood/Upholstered Chairs/Solid Wood in Brown, Large (Seats 8 or more)
Dining Set - Astoria Grand Staton 9 Piece Counter Height Dining Set, Wood/Upholstered Chairs/Solid Wood in Brown, Large (Seats 8 or more)
$5,999.99
($9,503.42
save 44%)
wayfair
Tybalt 5 - Piece Counter Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Tybalt 5 - Piece Counter Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Table Set for Kitchen, Dining Room w/ Storage - Espresso
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Table Set for Kitchen, Dining Room w/ Storage - Espresso
$279.99
bestchoiceproducts
BM167146 Wooden 5 Pieces Counter Height Dining Set In
BM167146 Wooden 5 Pieces Counter Height Dining Set In
$679.99
appliancesconnection
Chandler Modern and Contemporary Sand Fabric Upholstered and Espresso Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Counter Height Pub Dining Set
Chandler Modern and Contemporary Sand Fabric Upholstered and Espresso Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Counter Height Pub Dining Set
$506.65
1stopbedrooms
5pc Counter Height Dining Set Light Brown - Benzara
5pc Counter Height Dining Set Light Brown - Benzara
$307.49
($409.99
save 25%)
target
BM177856 5 Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set Light
BM177856 5 Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set Light
$659.99
appliancesconnection
17 Stories Ariad 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 32.6 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair B8BE340467864F5BA81883B05A100BD1
17 Stories Ariad 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 32.6 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair B8BE340467864F5BA81883B05A100BD1
$287.99
wayfair
Load More
Counter Height Dining Sets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.