Counter Height Dining Sets

featured

Latitude Run® TOPMAX Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set w/ 2 Upholstered Bar Stools/Chairs in White/Yellow, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair

$356.99
wayfair
featured

Latitude Run® Elieace 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 35.0 H x 23.6 W x 47.2 D in | Wayfair

$323.99
wayfair
featured

Greyleigh™ Haysi Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Blue, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair 8DAA8EE72DBA4F968E80621621A5EB92

$879.99
($919.99 save 4%)
wayfair

Latitude Run® Dining Table w/ 4 Chairs 5 Piece Pub Table Set Dining Set w/ Counter Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair

$346.99
wayfair

3pc Helbrana Bar Height Dining Set Espresso - HOMES: Inside + Out

$459.19
($573.99 save 20%)
target

Hillsdale Furniture Clarion 5-Piece Round Counter-Height Dining Set In Sea White/fog grey

$1,149.99
bedbath&beyond

Hillsdale Furniture Jennings 9-Piece Rectangular Counter-Height Dining Set Brown

$4,109.99
buybuybaby

3-Piece Counter Height Kitchen Dining Table Set

$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercury Row® Denham2 - Person Counter Dining Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in White/Yellow, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair MCRW6239 42715030

$229.99
wayfair

Anthea 5 - Piece Counter Height Solid Wood Dining Set

$364.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mieres 5-piece Dining Table Set for Dining Room/Kitchen, Beige

$269.99
overstock

Ivy Bronx Du Bois 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair IVYB4496 40056027

$199.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Thornton II Collection 464-CD-7GTS 7-Piece Dining Room Set with Counter Height Table and 6 Counter Chairs in Black Finish with Brown

$844.00
appliancesconnection

Cathie 5 - Piece Bar Height Dining Set

$1,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lucy-Rose 5-Piece Dining Set With Round Counter-Height Table And 4 Tufted Chairs

$2,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercury Row® Denham2 - Person Counter Dining Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Gray/Black, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair 6467E06155574F03AB82A41AA9110DDF

$255.99
wayfair

Orren Ellis Ezma Counter Height Dining Set Metal in White, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 5C5AEC9F44BD4691AB2ED1A9D7D418A2

$1,139.99
wayfair

Nestfair 5-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set with 2-Tier Storage Shelving

$846.88
($912.99 save 7%)
overstock

Gracie Oaks Wood 4-Piece Counter Height Dining Upholstered Chairs, Gray+Beige Cushion in Brown/Gray, Size 39.4 H x 17.3 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair

$789.99
wayfair

Partone 4 - Person Counter Height Dining Set

$789.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Jennings 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set w/ Non-Swivel Counter Height Stools - Hillsdale 4022CDP5PC

$1,419.00
totallyfurniture

5-Piece Oak Kitchen Dining Table Set, Counter High Table Set, Industrial Style Coffee Table, Bar Set

$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Al Fresco III Collection 841-CD-O5GTS 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Gathering Table and 4 Double X Back Counter Chairs in Driftwood & Sand

$1,148.00
appliancesconnection

Mercer41 Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Black, Size 35.4 H in | Wayfair 9197EDFCA8C641E683A79AE310D3DC18

$459.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Millwood Pines Pasillas 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 43.38 W x 43.38 D in | Wayfair

$1,429.99
wayfair

Counter Height 3-Piece Bar Dining Table Set White+Golden

$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Millwood Pines Lozada 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair

$669.99
wayfair

Mercer41 Martucci 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair

$389.99
wayfair

One Allium Way® 6 - Person Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H in | Wayfair D8D506E2E4E741E696F93961C1CC6755

$2,499.99
wayfair

New Classic Furniture Gia 5-Piece Counter Dining Table Set, 42.25-Inch, Brown

$498.80
($569.00 save 12%)
amazon

Picket House Furnishings Picket House Furnishings Conner 5PC Counter Height Dining Set-Table and Four Chairs Marble in White | CDRK1505PC

$1,622.46
lowes

Derby 5-pc Counter Dining Set w/ 4 Stools & Storage Table, Chocolate, by New Classic Furniture

$448.99
overstock

Latitude Run® Farmhouse Rustic 3-Piece Counter Height Wood Kitchen Dining Table Set w/ 2 Stools For Small Places, Gray Wood/Upholstered Chairs

$649.99
wayfair

5 Piece Dining Table Set With Counter And Pub Height

$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® 5 Piece Dining Set For 4 Rustic Kitchen Counter Height Pub Table Set w/ 4 Stools, Brown Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 33.8 H in

$509.99
wayfair

Chardannay 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$294.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Brookes Rectangular 4 - Person 60" Long Teak Bar Height Dining Set

$2,480.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercer41 Longmedow 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal/Upholstered Chairs in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in Wayfair

$349.99
wayfair

Geil 2 - Person Counter Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® 3 - Person Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 35.4 H in | Wayfair 7B99F61C1583421181334F3CF86F40B5

$539.99
wayfair

Ivy Bronx Urbanski 4-Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair

$1,079.99
wayfair

3 Person Wood Counter Height Table Dining Set With Storage Shelves

$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Brodie-Lee 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$455.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Pieces Counter Height Table With Fabric Padded Stools, Rustic Bar Dining Set With Socket

$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lark Manor™ Drumheller 5 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair B16F4E7647144D4294B642CD78EB249C

$589.99
wayfair

Abdulbari 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® Karston 4 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Upholstered Chairs in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 20.1 W x 58.0 D in | Wayfair

$879.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Brodie-Lee 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 39.5 H x 15.5 W x 47.5 D in | Wayfair

$454.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Best Quality Furniture Dark Oak Counter Height Dining Set w/Center 18" Leaf

$1,535.98
($1,805.49 save 0%)
overstock

Dahlen 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Meredy D395-325 6 - Piece Dining Room Counter Table Set with Upholstered in Durable Brown Faux Leather and Warm Brown

$525.99
appliancesconnection

Rokane Collection 5-Piece Dining Room Set with Counter Table and 4 Barstools in Light

$740.95
appliancesconnection

Dining Set - Astoria Grand Staton 9 Piece Counter Height Dining Set, Wood/Upholstered Chairs/Solid Wood in Brown, Large (Seats 8 or more)

$5,999.99
($9,503.42 save 44%)
wayfair

Tybalt 5 - Piece Counter Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Table Set for Kitchen, Dining Room w/ Storage - Espresso

$279.99
bestchoiceproducts

BM167146 Wooden 5 Pieces Counter Height Dining Set In

$679.99
appliancesconnection

Chandler Modern and Contemporary Sand Fabric Upholstered and Espresso Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Counter Height Pub Dining Set

$506.65
1stopbedrooms

5pc Counter Height Dining Set Light Brown - Benzara

$307.49
($409.99 save 25%)
target

BM177856 5 Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set Light

$659.99
appliancesconnection

17 Stories Ariad 5 - Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 32.6 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair B8BE340467864F5BA81883B05A100BD1

$287.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com