Bar Furniture

featured

Flash Furniture Leather Barstool, 18" Dx18 Wx39 H, Black

$234.75
amazon
featured

17 Stories Brimbell 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair D4ED2C726DC847B6B7F4403B777C0516

$359.99
wayfair
featured

Valebeck Collection D546-430 30" Tall Upholstered Swivel Barstool with Smooth 360-Degree Swivel and Nailhead Trim Detail in

$141.99
appliancesconnection

Advantage Ladder Back Metal Swivel Bar Stool Black Padded, Pack of 20 (SBLB-BFBV-20)

$1,373.99
staples

ARTLESS Y2 26" Swivel Bar Stool Upholstered/Leather/Metal/Genuine Leather in Orange/Gray, Size 26.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair A-Y2-L-W-BS

$1,020.00
wayfair

G215 36 RD-CA18-27H 36" Round Tan Brown Granite Tabletop with 20" Ornate Matte Black Bar Height Table

$798.99
appliancesconnection

17 Stories Bayala Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 15.8 W x 15.8 D in | Wayfair 86A94A2B75D14958B1D246B862C38EBB

$519.99
wayfair

Wildermuth 26" Counter Stool

$1,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica

6 Drawer Rolling Storage Drawer Cart with Hanging Bar for Office School Home-Clear

$88.95
walmart

Rosdorf Park Shaundrel Tufted Velvet Side Chair Wood/Upholstered/Velvet in Blue, Size 41.3 H x 19.7 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair

$549.99
wayfair

36" Wine Rack Hardwood Brown - Alaterre Furniture

$143.99
($179.99 save 20%)
target

Cleo Collection LCCL26SWBAGRB201 26" Counter Height Stool with Swievl Seat Footrest Support Contemporary Style Brushed Stainless Steel Legs and

$238.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

4-Pieces Counter Height Wooden Dining Set with Socket and 3 Fabric Padded Stools,Brown

$691.49
overstock

Sheila 71585T2C 3 PC Bar Table Set with Bar Table + 2 Chairs in White PU and Chrome

$886.99
appliancesconnection

Industrial Bar Stool Swivel Adjustable Counter Height Wood Metal Bar Stools With Full Back

$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mariposa Rustic Whiskey Ladderback Counter Chair Set of 2

$650.81
1stopbedrooms

AWQM Bar Table Set, 47.2" Pub Table and 2 Stools, 3-Piece Breakfast Table Set for Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Rustic Brown

$145.99
amazon

Barbrook Three Tiers Wood Bar Cart

$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica

26" Stadium Counter Height Barstool with Wood Seat Dark Brown - Amisco

$309.99
target

AmeriHome Set of 2 Gray Adjustable Height Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool | BS199GSET

$172.18
lowes

17 Stories Maceus Serving Bar Cart Wood/Iron in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 33.0 H x 29.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair DED5F5D5189848DAB58276EF7040739E

$589.99
wayfair

Admired By Nature Wooden Serving Metal Handles, Coffee Table, Home Decor Breakfast, Bar Tray for Holding Drinks, C. Rustic Brown

$14.99
amazon

Button-tufted Leather Upholstered Modern Adjustable Bar Stool Set of 3

$336.59
($395.99 save 15%)
overstock

Laurelhurst Mission Oak Slat Back Counter Chair Set of 2

$1,006.37
1stopbedrooms
Advertisement

August Grove® Talbot 24" Counter Stool Wood in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 18.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair B9460DA6C0AA49048D28970890382EF6

$339.99
wayfair

Hrant 29.53" Bar Stool

$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Walser Bar Cart

$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Vaghinag 26" Counter Stool

$719.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alcott Hill® Medina 30" Bar Stool Wood/Upholstered in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT5985 30349618

$205.27
wayfair

17 Stories Marunouchi Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size Counter Stool (24" Seat Height) | Wayfair

$148.99
wayfair

4-tier Wine Rack Bottle Storage

$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Amisco Ryan Cream Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool in Off-White | 40034-24WE/1B56DBF4

$169.99
lowes

Amisco Akers Light Cold Grey Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool in Black | 41431-30WE/1B25HFF4

$309.99
lowes

Armen Living Arden Contemporary 30 in. Auburn Bay with Brown Faux Leather and Sedona Wood Back Bar Height Bar Stool, Brown/Auburn Bay

$489.00
homedepot

Amisco Abbott Taupe Gray Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool in Brown | 44564-26WE/1B25DDF4

$229.99
lowes

Ryleigh Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

17 Stories Patrelle Swivel Counter & Bar Stool Plastic in Black, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 5DF216AE8A3B4C5BBC2E8735E4452CFF

$389.99
wayfair

Armen Living Kobe 30 in. Bar Height Low Back Swivel Bar Stool in Brushed Stainless Steel and Grey Faux Leather, Gray

$230.00
homedepot

Amisco Browser 30 in. Beige Polyester Dark Brown Metal Swivel Bar Stool, Beige/Dark Brown

$319.99
homedepot

Amisco Lester 30 in. Blue Polyurethane/Textured Silver-Grey Metal Bar Stool, Blue Polyurethane/Shiny Grey Metal

$219.99
homedepot

Armen Living Julius Cream Walnut Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool in Brown | LCJUBAWACR30

$234.55
lowes

LCODBACH26 Odessa 26" Counter Height Bar Stool in Charcoal Fabric and Black

$162.99
appliancesconnection

17 Stories Industrial Wall Mounted Wine Rack w/ 6 Stem Glass Holders,23.6In Rustic Metal Hanging Wine Holder Wine Glass Rack in Brown/Green | Wayfair

$359.99
wayfair

August Grove® Osborn 5 Piece Bar Height Dining Set Plastic in Black, Size 36.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 18DB091E6CBE42B28CD0F87C8803C5DD

$1,849.99
wayfair

Kaelin Luxe and Glam Grey Velvet Fabric Upholstered and Rose Gold Finished 4-Piece Bar Stool Set

$522.69
1stopbedrooms

Piper 26 Inch Counter Height Backless Bar Stool In Cream Faux Leather And Walnut Wood

$107.89
1stopbedrooms

Amisco Accord Brown Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool | 40222-26WE/1B2487

$229.99
lowes

Barclay Butera Malibu Bar & Counter Swivel Stool Wood/Upholstered in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 18.25 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair 01-0926-895-40

$1,399.00
($1,749.00 save 0%)
wayfair
Advertisement

Roxanne Swivel Adjustable Height Stool

$152.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Fairfield Chair Keller 26" Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered in Green/Brown, Size 39.0 H x 22.5 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 6068-C6_ 9508 63_ FrenchOak

$939.99
wayfair

Tapered Leg Pub Table - Mahogany

$349.00
($619.00 save 44%)
macy's

Garrison Counter Stool - Vintage Gray - Community - Brown

$1,995.00
onekingslane

Dive Bar Stool in White EEI-1030

$187.75
totallyfurniture

Cherner Stool with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTW16-SEAT-PAD-25-VZ-2115)

$1,099.00
ylighting

Cherner Metal Base Stool with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTMC02-29-DIVINA-584)

$839.00
ylighting

Cherner Stool with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTW13-SEAT-PAD-25-DIVINA-623)

$1,089.00
ylighting

Mchone Saddle Style 30" Bar Stool

$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Braxton Culler Pine Isle 24" Counter Stool Upholstered in Gray/Black/Brown, Size 41.0 H x 18.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 1023-012/0805-83/DRIFTWOOD

$638.86
($684.00 save 7%)
wayfair

Brownstone Furniture Balboa Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool brownWood, Size 31.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair BBD801

$859.99
wayfair

Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Stool by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTW01-SEAT-BACK-25-DIVINA-171)

$1,169.00
ylighting
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com