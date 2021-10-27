Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Food & Wine
Snacks
Jerky & Meat Snacks
Jerky & Meat Snacks
Share
Jerky & Meat Snacks
4505 Meats Red Hot Butcher's Meaty Sausage Link Snack Stick, 2 OZ
featured
4505 Meats Red Hot Butcher's Meaty Sausage Link Snack Stick, 2 OZ
$2.99
amazon
4505 Meats Chichcarrones Chili & Salt Fried Pork Rinds 2.5oz
featured
4505 Meats Chichcarrones Chili & Salt Fried Pork Rinds 2.5oz
$3.98
walmartusa
Jack Link's Sweet and Hot Jerky (16 oz.)
featured
Jack Link's Sweet and Hot Jerky (16 oz.)
$14.98
sam'sclub
Jack Links Beef Jerky, Teriyaki. Meat Protein Snack, 10oz
Jack Links Beef Jerky, Teriyaki. Meat Protein Snack, 10oz
$11.43
($12.99
save 12%)
walmartusa
Nick's Sticks Grass Fed Beef Sticks, 1.7 Oz.
Nick's Sticks Grass Fed Beef Sticks, 1.7 Oz.
$3.84
walmartusa
Nesco 6-Pack Cracked Pepper And Garlic Jerky Seasoning
Nesco 6-Pack Cracked Pepper And Garlic Jerky Seasoning
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
KRAVE Jerky Gourmet Beef Cuts, Sweet Chipotle, 2.7 Ounce (Pack of 8)
KRAVE Jerky Gourmet Beef Cuts, Sweet Chipotle, 2.7 Ounce (Pack of 8)
$39.99
amazon
Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Sticks, Original. Grass-Fed Beef, Meat Protein Snack 12ct 1oz
Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Sticks, Original. Grass-Fed Beef, Meat Protein Snack 12ct 1oz
$17.50
walmartusa
Lorissa’s Kitchen Grass-Fed Beef Sticks, Jalapeno, 1 oz., Pack of 24 – Made with Premium Grass-Fed Beef, Keto Friendly Snacks, Gluten Free, No Added Nitrites or Nitrates (Packaging May Vary)
Lorissa’s Kitchen Grass-Fed Beef Sticks, Jalapeno, 1 oz., Pack of 24 – Made with Premium Grass-Fed Beef, Keto Friendly Snacks, Gluten Free, No Added Nitrites or Nitrates (Packaging May Vary)
$33.99
amazon
Jack Link's Protein Bars, Original, 12 Count - 7g of Protein and 70 Calories Per Jerky Bar, Made with Premium Beef, No added MSG - Keto Friendly and Gluten Free Snacks (Packaging May Vary)
Jack Link's Protein Bars, Original, 12 Count - 7g of Protein and 70 Calories Per Jerky Bar, Made with Premium Beef, No added MSG - Keto Friendly and Gluten Free Snacks (Packaging May Vary)
$15.99
amazon
Old Trapper 80-Count Double Eagle Jerky Jar
Old Trapper 80-Count Double Eagle Jerky Jar
$18.99
blainfarm&fleet
Perky Jerky Sweet and Snappy Turkey Jerky, 1oz (Pack of 12) - Low Sodium - 10g Protein per Serving - Low Fat - 100% U.S. Sourced - Tender Texture
Perky Jerky Sweet and Snappy Turkey Jerky, 1oz (Pack of 12) - Low Sodium - 10g Protein per Serving - Low Fat - 100% U.S. Sourced - Tender Texture
$34.68
amazon
Nicks Sticks Snack Turkey Stick Spicy Fr Ra, 1.7 oz
Nicks Sticks Snack Turkey Stick Spicy Fr Ra, 1.7 oz
$8.06
amazon
PERKY JERKY Sea Salt & Pepper Wagyu Beef Jerky, 2.2 OZ
PERKY JERKY Sea Salt & Pepper Wagyu Beef Jerky, 2.2 OZ
$8.45
amazon
Old Wisconsin Pepperoni Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, 28 Ounce Resealable Package & Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, Ready to Eat, 28 Ounce Resealable Package
Old Wisconsin Pepperoni Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, 28 Ounce Resealable Package & Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, Ready to Eat, 28 Ounce Resealable Package
$31.26
amazon
PACIFIC GOLD Mango & Papaya Pork Jerky Trail Mix, 1.8 OZ
PACIFIC GOLD Mango & Papaya Pork Jerky Trail Mix, 1.8 OZ
$2.95
amazon
Old Wisconsin Honey Brown Sugar Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, Ready to Eat, High Protein, Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free, 28 Ounce Resealable Package
Old Wisconsin Honey Brown Sugar Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, Ready to Eat, High Protein, Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free, 28 Ounce Resealable Package
$15.24
amazon
2 - 4.6 oz. Jalapeno Beef Sticks from Omaha Steaks
2 - 4.6 oz. Jalapeno Beef Sticks from Omaha Steaks
$7.99
($15.98
save 50%)
omahasteaks
Jack Link's Beef Jerky Teriyaki Jumbo Bag, 5.85 oz | CVS
Jack Link's Beef Jerky Teriyaki Jumbo Bag, 5.85 oz | CVS
$10.49
cvs
Jack Link's Beef Jerky, Teriyaki, 0.625 Ounce Bags (Pack of 48), Flavorful Meat Snack for Lunches & More, 7g Protein, 50 Calories, Made with 100% Beef and 96% Fat Free, No Added MSG or Nitrates
Jack Link's Beef Jerky, Teriyaki, 0.625 Ounce Bags (Pack of 48), Flavorful Meat Snack for Lunches & More, 7g Protein, 50 Calories, Made with 100% Beef and 96% Fat Free, No Added MSG or Nitrates
$99.98
amazon
Epic Beef Apple Bacon Bars, Whole30, Paleo Friendly, 12 ct, 18 oz
Epic Beef Apple Bacon Bars, Whole30, Paleo Friendly, 12 ct, 18 oz
$26.70
amazon
Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, Sweet & Hot, 5.85 oz. Sharing Size Bag – Meat Snack with Sweet Seasonings & Hot Spices, 10g of Protein, 80 Calories, 5, 0.625 oz. Bags, 7g of Protein
Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, Sweet & Hot, 5.85 oz. Sharing Size Bag – Meat Snack with Sweet Seasonings & Hot Spices, 10g of Protein, 80 Calories, 5, 0.625 oz. Bags, 7g of Protein
$15.62
amazon
Jack Link's 9 Count Pepperoni Beef Sticks
Jack Link's 9 Count Pepperoni Beef Sticks
$6.49
blainfarm&fleet
Jack Link's Premium Cuts Beef Jerky Jumbo Bag
Jack Link's Premium Cuts Beef Jerky Jumbo Bag
$9.29
blainfarm&fleet
Jack Links Beef Jerky, Sticks, 6.2-Ounce
Jack Links Beef Jerky, Sticks, 6.2-Ounce
$5.29
amazon
Old Wisconsin Snack Sticks, Beef, 5-Ounce Package
Old Wisconsin Snack Sticks, Beef, 5-Ounce Package
$7.40
amazon
P3 Honey Roasted Peanuts, Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Beef Jerky & Sunflower Kernels (5.4 oz Trays, 3 Count)
P3 Honey Roasted Peanuts, Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Beef Jerky & Sunflower Kernels (5.4 oz Trays, 3 Count)
$4.69
($11.59
save 60%)
amazon
Perky Jerky Turkey More than just Original, 5 Oz.
Perky Jerky Turkey More than just Original, 5 Oz.
$6.28
walmartusa
PRIMAL STRIPS JERKY MTLESS SEITAN TERIYAKI 1OZ
PRIMAL STRIPS JERKY MTLESS SEITAN TERIYAKI 1OZ
$10.92
amazon
Perky Jerky Turkey Sweet & Snappy, 2.2 ounce bags (Pack of 12)
Perky Jerky Turkey Sweet & Snappy, 2.2 ounce bags (Pack of 12)
$48.00
amazon
CHOMPS Grass Fed Beef Jerky Meat Snack Sticks, AIP Diet Compliant, Keto, Paleo, Whole30 Approved, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Sugar Free, Non-GMO, 90 Calories 1.15 Oz Stick, Italian Beef 10 Pack
CHOMPS Grass Fed Beef Jerky Meat Snack Sticks, AIP Diet Compliant, Keto, Paleo, Whole30 Approved, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Sugar Free, Non-GMO, 90 Calories 1.15 Oz Stick, Italian Beef 10 Pack
$22.49
amazon
CHEFSCUT JERKY SNK STK BFFLO CHKN 1OZ
CHEFSCUT JERKY SNK STK BFFLO CHKN 1OZ
$5.40
amazon
Dehydrator for Food Fruit Jerky Spice Herb Includes Roll Up and Mesh Tray Accessories - Electric Food Trail Meal Saver Preserver Dry Dehydration.
Dehydrator for Food Fruit Jerky Spice Herb Includes Roll Up and Mesh Tray Accessories - Electric Food Trail Meal Saver Preserver Dry Dehydration.
$33.99
newegg
Epic Hunt & Harvest, 100% Grass Fed, Beef Jerky & Coconut Carnivore Mix, 2.25 oz. (8 Count)
Epic Hunt & Harvest, 100% Grass Fed, Beef Jerky & Coconut Carnivore Mix, 2.25 oz. (8 Count)
$39.64
amazon
Savory Wild Vegan Portabella Mushroom Jerky | Gluten Free & Non-GMO | Smokehouse Bacon
Savory Wild Vegan Portabella Mushroom Jerky | Gluten Free & Non-GMO | Smokehouse Bacon
$6.97
amazon
Beef Jerky Variety Pack, 1.25 oz, 9 Count
Beef Jerky Variety Pack, 1.25 oz, 9 Count
$44.95
macy's
KRAVE Jerky Beef, Sea Salt, 2.7 Ounce
KRAVE Jerky Beef, Sea Salt, 2.7 Ounce
$4.79
($6.38
save 25%)
amazon
Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Stick Original 5ct 0.6oz
Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Stick Original 5ct 0.6oz
$3.98
walmartusa
Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack & Premium Cuts Beef Steak, Original, 1-Ounce (Pack of 12)
Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack & Premium Cuts Beef Steak, Original, 1-Ounce (Pack of 12)
$41.26
amazon
Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky, 3 oz.
Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky, 3 oz.
$7.85
amazon
Turkey Creek 4 oz BBQ Pork Rinds
Turkey Creek 4 oz BBQ Pork Rinds
$1.59
($1.79
save 11%)
blainfarm&fleet
Sweetwood Cattle Co. Fatty Meat Stick, Jalapeno, Gluten Free, 2 Oz.
Sweetwood Cattle Co. Fatty Meat Stick, Jalapeno, Gluten Free, 2 Oz.
$2.30
($28.20
save 92%)
walmartusa
Oh Boy! Oberto Classics Thin Style Original Beef Jerky, 7 Ounce
Oh Boy! Oberto Classics Thin Style Original Beef Jerky, 7 Ounce
$13.99
amazon
Perky Jerky Jammin' Jamaican Turkey Jerky, 2.2oz (Pack of 12) - Low Sodium - 10g Protein per Serving - Low Fat - 100% U.S. Sourced - Tender Texture
Perky Jerky Jammin' Jamaican Turkey Jerky, 2.2oz (Pack of 12) - Low Sodium - 10g Protein per Serving - Low Fat - 100% U.S. Sourced - Tender Texture
$49.00
amazon
Tillamook Country Smoker Real Hardwood Smoked Beef Jerky, Teriyaki, 2.5 Ounce
Tillamook Country Smoker Real Hardwood Smoked Beef Jerky, Teriyaki, 2.5 Ounce
$8.79
amazon
Tillamook Country Smoker 10 oz Spicy & Sweet Beef Jerky
Tillamook Country Smoker 10 oz Spicy & Sweet Beef Jerky
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
blainfarm&fleet
THE NEW PRIMAL Sea Salt Beef Thins, Grass-Fed Beef Jerky, Thinly Sliced, Crunchy, Whole30 Approved, Gluten-Free, High Protein, 1 oz pack, 8 Pack, 90 Calories (8 Bags)
THE NEW PRIMAL Sea Salt Beef Thins, Grass-Fed Beef Jerky, Thinly Sliced, Crunchy, Whole30 Approved, Gluten-Free, High Protein, 1 oz pack, 8 Pack, 90 Calories (8 Bags)
$46.36
amazon
Tillamook Country Smoker 10 oz Old Fashioned Beef Jerky
Tillamook Country Smoker 10 oz Old Fashioned Beef Jerky
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
blainfarm&fleet
Vermont Smoke and Cure Mini Meat Sticks Go Packs GlutenFree 0.5oz Meat Sticks 3 Ounces Per Pouch (Pack of 8 Pouche), Original Beef & Pork, 48 Count
Vermont Smoke and Cure Mini Meat Sticks Go Packs GlutenFree 0.5oz Meat Sticks 3 Ounces Per Pouch (Pack of 8 Pouche), Original Beef & Pork, 48 Count
$34.42
($37.99
save 9%)
amazon
Slim Jim Monster Size Meat Sticks, Mild Flavor, Keto Friendly Snack, .11.64 oz. 12-Count
Slim Jim Monster Size Meat Sticks, Mild Flavor, Keto Friendly Snack, .11.64 oz. 12-Count
$12.52
amazon
Perky Jerky Mountain Maple Pork Jerky, 2.2 oz (Pack of 8) | Low Sodium | 10g Protein per Serving | Low Fat | 100% U.S. Sourced | Tender Texture (5359)
Perky Jerky Mountain Maple Pork Jerky, 2.2 oz (Pack of 8) | Low Sodium | 10g Protein per Serving | Low Fat | 100% U.S. Sourced | Tender Texture (5359)
$32.00
amazon
Slim Jim Bacon Jerky, Maple, 2.75 Ounce, Pack of 8
Slim Jim Bacon Jerky, Maple, 2.75 Ounce, Pack of 8
$41.52
amazon
Slim Jim Monster Smoked Meat Sticks, Tabasco, Packed with Protein, 1.94 Oz. Sticks, 18 Count & Giant Smoked Meat Stick, Original Flavor, Keto Friendly, .97 Oz. 24-Count, 0.97 Ounce (Pack of 24)
Slim Jim Monster Smoked Meat Sticks, Tabasco, Packed with Protein, 1.94 Oz. Sticks, 18 Count & Giant Smoked Meat Stick, Original Flavor, Keto Friendly, .97 Oz. 24-Count, 0.97 Ounce (Pack of 24)
$66.49
amazon
World Kitchens 10 oz Brown Sugar Beef Jerky
World Kitchens 10 oz Brown Sugar Beef Jerky
$10.59
blainfarm&fleet
Slim Jim Beef Stick, Original Flavor, 2 Oz. 18-Count
Slim Jim Beef Stick, Original Flavor, 2 Oz. 18-Count
$51.01
amazon
Tillamook Country Smoker 10 oz Honey Glazed Beef Jerky
Tillamook Country Smoker 10 oz Honey Glazed Beef Jerky
$11.99
($13.99
save 14%)
blainfarm&fleet
Slim Jim Slim Jim Snack-Sized Smoked Meat Stick, Original Flavor, 1.12 oz. 12-Count, 1.12 Ounce
Slim Jim Slim Jim Snack-Sized Smoked Meat Stick, Original Flavor, 1.12 oz. 12-Count, 1.12 Ounce
$3.51
amazon
SLIM JIM Snack-Sized Smoked Meat Sticks Original, 0.28 oz, 120 Count (220-00065)
SLIM JIM Snack-Sized Smoked Meat Sticks Original, 0.28 oz, 120 Count (220-00065)
$50.99
staples
Slim Jim Monster Smoked Meat Sticks, Original, Packed with Protein, 1.94-Ounce, 18 Count & Giant Smoked Meat Stick, Original Flavor, Keto Friendly, .97 Oz. 24-Count, 0.97 Ounce (Pack of 24)
Slim Jim Monster Smoked Meat Sticks, Original, Packed with Protein, 1.94-Ounce, 18 Count & Giant Smoked Meat Stick, Original Flavor, Keto Friendly, .97 Oz. 24-Count, 0.97 Ounce (Pack of 24)
$40.86
amazon
Tillamook Country Smoker Keto Friendly Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, Black Pepper, 2.2 Ounce
Tillamook Country Smoker Keto Friendly Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, Black Pepper, 2.2 Ounce
$5.79
amazon
Jerky & Meat Snacks
