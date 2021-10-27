Snacks

featured

Annie's Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, Variety Pack, Gluten Free, Vegan, 24 ct

$14.92
amazon
featured

BANG Caffeine Free Energy Drink, 0 Calories, Sugar Free with Super Creatine, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 12) Candy Apple Crisp 192 Ounce

$24.00
amazon
featured

Black Forest Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks, 19. 2 Ounce, 24 Count, Pack of 6

$26.90
amazon

Annie's Organic Berry Patch Fruit Snacks, 4 oz, 5 ct (Pack of 10)

$36.85
amazon

Annie's Organic Summer Strawberry Bunny Fruit Snacks, 12 ct, 9.6 oz

$8.14
($11.26 save 28%)
amazon

Fruitful Harvest Dried Fruit & Nut Crate Crate-Grand

$44.99
1800basketscom

4505 Meats Red Hot Butcher's Meaty Sausage Link Snack Stick, 2 OZ

$2.99
amazon

4505 Meats Chichcarrones Chili & Salt Fried Pork Rinds 2.5oz

$3.98
walmartusa

Bare Baked Crunchy Fruit Snack Pack, Coconut, 0.53 Ounce (Pack of 16)

$18.99
amazon

Mavuno Harvest Direct Trade Organic Dried Fruit, Jackfruit, 1 Pound

$17.54
amazon

Ocean Spray Fruit Medley Fruit Snacks, Probiotic Blend, 5 Ounce Bag (Pack of 12)

$49.32
amazon

Jack Link's Sweet and Hot Jerky (16 oz.)

$14.98
sam'sclub
Advertisement

Jack Links Beef Jerky, Teriyaki. Meat Protein Snack, 10oz

$11.43
($12.99 save 12%)
walmartusa

Nick's Sticks Grass Fed Beef Sticks, 1.7 Oz.

$3.84
walmartusa

Ocean Spray Craisins Strawberry Flavored Dried Cranberries, 1.16 oz, 200 Count

$79.96
($99.95 save 20%)
macy's

Nesco 6-Pack Cracked Pepper And Garlic Jerky Seasoning

$6.99
bedbath&beyond

Lavazza Decaffeinated Classico SingleServe Coffee KCups for Keurig Brewer Pack , Natural, 60 Count, (Pack of 6) Rich and Full-bodied medium roast with rich flavor and notes of dried fruit

$35.00
amazon

KRAVE Jerky Gourmet Beef Cuts, Sweet Chipotle, 2.7 Ounce (Pack of 8)

$39.99
amazon

Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Sticks, Original. Grass-Fed Beef, Meat Protein Snack 12ct 1oz

$17.50
walmartusa

Lorissa’s Kitchen Grass-Fed Beef Sticks, Jalapeno, 1 oz., Pack of 24 – Made with Premium Grass-Fed Beef, Keto Friendly Snacks, Gluten Free, No Added Nitrites or Nitrates (Packaging May Vary)

$33.99
amazon

Jack Link's Protein Bars, Original, 12 Count - 7g of Protein and 70 Calories Per Jerky Bar, Made with Premium Beef, No added MSG - Keto Friendly and Gluten Free Snacks (Packaging May Vary)

$15.99
amazon

Old Trapper 80-Count Double Eagle Jerky Jar

$18.99
blainfarm&fleet

Perky Jerky Sweet and Snappy Turkey Jerky, 1oz (Pack of 12) - Low Sodium - 10g Protein per Serving - Low Fat - 100% U.S. Sourced - Tender Texture

$34.68
amazon

Nicks Sticks Snack Turkey Stick Spicy Fr Ra, 1.7 oz

$8.06
amazon
Advertisement

PERKY JERKY Sea Salt & Pepper Wagyu Beef Jerky, 2.2 OZ

$8.45
amazon

Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Chocolate Covered Banana Slices | Non-GMO & USDA Organic Certified | 2.5 Ounce (Pack of 12)

$58.84
($70.63 save 17%)
amazon

Mott's Medleys Assorted Fruit Snacks, Bulk Family Size, Gluten Free, 40-0.8 Ounce Packets, Net weight: 32 Ounce.

$5.88
amazon

Old Wisconsin Pepperoni Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, 28 Ounce Resealable Package & Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, Ready to Eat, 28 Ounce Resealable Package

$31.26
amazon

Parent's Choice Toddler Snacks - Ecomm 8pk Assorted Mixed Berry and Strawberry Yogurt Bites

$14.87
walmartusa

PACIFIC GOLD Mango & Papaya Pork Jerky Trail Mix, 1.8 OZ

$2.95
amazon

Sales Promotion Natural Dried Flower Handmade Aromatherapy Candle Dried Flower Decorations DIY Scented Candle Accessories, Velvet Flower Fruit

$6.62
walmart

Old Wisconsin Honey Brown Sugar Turkey Sausage Snack Sticks, Naturally Smoked, Ready to Eat, High Protein, Low Carb, Keto, Gluten Free, 28 Ounce Resealable Package

$15.24
amazon

2 - 4.6 oz. Jalapeno Beef Sticks from Omaha Steaks

$7.99
($15.98 save 50%)
omahasteaks

Jack Link's Beef Jerky Teriyaki Jumbo Bag, 5.85 oz | CVS

$10.49
cvs

Jack Link's Beef Jerky, Teriyaki, 0.625 Ounce Bags (Pack of 48), Flavorful Meat Snack for Lunches & More, 7g Protein, 50 Calories, Made with 100% Beef and 96% Fat Free, No Added MSG or Nitrates

$99.98
amazon

Epic Beef Apple Bacon Bars, Whole30, Paleo Friendly, 12 ct, 18 oz

$26.70
amazon
Advertisement

Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, Sweet & Hot, 5.85 oz. Sharing Size Bag – Meat Snack with Sweet Seasonings & Hot Spices, 10g of Protein, 80 Calories, 5, 0.625 oz. Bags, 7g of Protein

$15.62
amazon

Happy Baby Organic Greek Yogis Strawberry, Banana

$5.87
($46.78 save 87%)
walmartusa

Hint Water Peach and Hint Water Crisp Apple (Pack of 24), 12 Bottles Hint Peach & 12 Bottles Hint Crisp Apple, Zero Calories, Zero Sugar and Zero Diet Sweeteners, 16 Ounce Bottles

$35.87
amazon

Jack Link's 9 Count Pepperoni Beef Sticks

$6.49
blainfarm&fleet

Jack Link's Premium Cuts Beef Jerky Jumbo Bag

$9.29
blainfarm&fleet

Jack Links Beef Jerky, Sticks, 6.2-Ounce

$5.29
amazon

Sensible Foods Dried Fruit - 20-Ct. Crunch Dried Fruit Variety Pack

$17.79
($24.20 save 26%)
zulily

Old Wisconsin Snack Sticks, Beef, 5-Ounce Package

$7.40
amazon

P3 Honey Roasted Peanuts, Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Beef Jerky & Sunflower Kernels (5.4 oz Trays, 3 Count)

$4.69
($11.59 save 60%)
amazon

Perky Jerky Turkey More than just Original, 5 Oz.

$6.28
walmartusa

PRIMAL STRIPS JERKY MTLESS SEITAN TERIYAKI 1OZ

$10.92
amazon

Perky Jerky Turkey Sweet & Snappy, 2.2 ounce bags (Pack of 12)

$48.00
amazon
Advertisement

Broadway Basketeers Collection Dried Fruit Gift Tray - A Healthy Gift Idea

$32.30
amazon

Broadway Basketeers Heart Healthy Floral Dried Fruit (Small) Gift Tray

$32.44
amazon

Black Forest Spring Snacks Easter Fruit Snacks Theater Box, 3 Ounce

$1.25
($6.46 save 81%)
amazon

Brothers-ALL-Natural Dark Chocolate Banana Crisps, 1.7 Ounce (Pack of 6)

$22.95
amazon

CHOMPS Grass Fed Beef Jerky Meat Snack Sticks, AIP Diet Compliant, Keto, Paleo, Whole30 Approved, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Sugar Free, Non-GMO, 90 Calories 1.15 Oz Stick, Italian Beef 10 Pack

$22.49
amazon

Betty Crocker Fruit Snacks, Fruit Roll-Ups, Strawberry Sensation, 5 oz (Pack of 10)

$34.90
amazon

Black Forest Fruit Snacks with Juicy Burst Centers, Fruit Medley, 4 oz

$9.99
amazon

CHEFSCUT JERKY SNK STK BFFLO CHKN 1OZ

$5.40
amazon

Betty Crocker Minions Fruit Snacks, Value Pack, 20 ct, 16 oz

$3.94
walmartusa

Black Forest Fruit Snacks Juicy Bursts, Mixed Fruit, 0.8 Ounce (40 Count)

$6.43
amazon

Dehydrator for Food Fruit Jerky Spice Herb Includes Roll Up and Mesh Tray Accessories - Electric Food Trail Meal Saver Preserver Dry Dehydration.

$33.99
newegg

Epic Hunt & Harvest, 100% Grass Fed, Beef Jerky & Coconut Carnivore Mix, 2.25 oz. (8 Count)

$39.64
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com