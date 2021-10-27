Gourmet Candies & Chocolate

featured

Salted Butter Toffee

$21.00
neimanmarcus
featured

SEA SALT DK CHOC CARAMELS

$38.00
horchow neimanmarcus
featured

8-piece Chocolate Assortment Set

$35.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Ultimate Chocolate Tower

$139.99
harry&david

Wooden Gift Box Containing 3 Ottavio Chocolates

$88.00
neimanmarcus

China Sea 12-Piece Assorted Chocolate Truffle Tin

$40.00
neimanmarcus

West Indies 12-Piece Assorted Chocolate Truffle Tin

$40.00
neimanmarcus

Abundant Caramel Apple Gift Basket

$99.99
neimanmarcus

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Chocolate SQUARES Keepsake Tin, 35 pc

$24.95
ghirardellichocolate

Ghirardelli Custom Mix Chocolate Gift Bag, 75 pc

$44.95
ghirardellichocolate

Mini Chocolate Tower

$29.99
harry&david

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Roasted Almond SQUARES Case Pack, 540 ct

$178.46
($209.95 save 15%)
ghirardellichocolate
Advertisement

Butter Rum White Chocolate Dessert Drink Mix

$9.99
harry&david

Double-Dipped Chocolate Cashews

$9.99
harry&david

Rainbow 3-Piece Candy Bento Box

$30.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

Caramel Fudge Brownies

$120.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Grande Brownie Points Gift Basket

$160.00
neimanmarcus

Christmas Candy Countdown Advent Calendar

$15.00
neimanmarcus

Santas Workshop Candy Tacklebox

$28.00
neimanmarcus

Butterfly Gummies in Paint Can

$16.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

10-Piece Milk & Dark Fudge Love

$30.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Ghirardelli Chocolate Square Keepsake Ornament

$5.95
ghirardellichocolate

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao SQUARES Medium Bags, Case of 6

$27.95
ghirardellichocolate

Ghirardelli Signature Chocolate Gift Basket

$74.95
ghirardellichocolate
Advertisement

Milk Chocolate Truffles, 50-Count

$24.99
($34.99 save 29%)
harry&david

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel minis Case Pack, 900 ct

$178.46
($209.95 save 15%)
ghirardellichocolate

Ghirardelli Custom Mix Chocolate Box, 100 pc

$54.95
ghirardellichocolate

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Holiday Box

$24.99
harry&david

Holiday Belgian Chocolate Gift Box

$99.99
harry&david

36-Piece Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box

$49.95
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

Artisan Chocolate Truffles

$39.99
harry&david

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Club 12-Month (Begins In December)

$179.99
harry&david

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Club 3-Month (Begins In July)

$59.99
harry&david

Chocolate-Of-The-Month Club 3-Month (Begins In July)

$99.99
harry&david

Ultimate Chocolate Blend Espresso Beans

$9.99
harry&david

Chocolate And Peppermint Collection

$29.99
harry&david
Advertisement

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Ultimate Gift Box

$99.99
harry&david

Halloween Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Gift

$34.99
($39.99 save 13%)
harry&david

Chocolate-Of-The-Month Club 12-Month (Begins In July)

$369.99
harry&david

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark & Dark Chocolate SQUARES Case, 540 pc

$209.95
ghirardellichocolate

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARES Case Pack, 430 ct

$142.76
($167.95 save 15%)
ghirardellichocolate

Holiday Chocolate Collection

$29.99
harry&david

Flavors of Rose Wine Gummies

$16.00
neimanmarcus

Pear & Chocolate Panettone Vogue, 17.6 oz.

$85.00
neimanmarcus

Winter Minivan Chocolate Gift Set

$24.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Key Lime White Chocolate Cream Pie

$90.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Sweet Popcorn in Big Bottle

$34.00
neimanmarcus

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel SQUARES Medium Bags, Case of 6

$27.95
ghirardellichocolate
Advertisement

Deluxe Chocolate Covered Gift Tower

$78.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Happy Thanksgiving Baker's Dozen Octagon Box with Pie-Themed Candy Mix

$85.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Crispy Crepes with Dark Chocolate Tin Box

$21.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Butler's Pantry Dark Chocolate Bar

$11.00
neimanmarcus

Ghirardelli Holiday Brilliance Cylinder with Assorted Chocolate SQUARES Gift Bag, 80 pc

$45.95
ghirardellichocolate

Luxury Chocolate Box

$125.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Candy Club Celebration Bites

$7.99
harry&david

Holiday Candy Dish With Treats

$39.99
harry&david

Chocolate-Of-The-Month Club 12-Month (Begins In September)

$369.99
harry&david

Chocolate-Of-The-Month Club 6-Month (Begins In November)

$189.99
harry&david

Moose Munch Classic Caramel Premium Popcorn - 4 Oz 6 Pack

$29.99
harry&david

Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolate minis Extra Large Bags, Case of 6

$82.95
ghirardellichocolate
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com