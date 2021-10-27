Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Food & Wine
Gourmet Food
Deli & Charcuterie
Crackers
Crackers
Share
Crackers
34 Degrees Crackers, Original Crisps, 4.5 oz
featured
34 Degrees Crackers, Original Crisps, 4.5 oz
$3.47
($222.89
save 98%)
walmartusa
KEEBLER Original Club Crackers Snack Stacks | 50 Oz
featured
KEEBLER Original Club Crackers Snack Stacks | 50 Oz
$68.97
amazon
Ka-Me Gluten Free Rice Crackers, Black Sesame & Soy, 3.5 Ounce (Pack of 12)
featured
Ka-Me Gluten Free Rice Crackers, Black Sesame & Soy, 3.5 Ounce (Pack of 12)
$28.00
amazon
Town House Flatbread Cracker Crisps, Baked Snack Crackers, Party Snacks, Italian Herb, 9.5oz Box (1 Box)
Town House Flatbread Cracker Crisps, Baked Snack Crackers, Party Snacks, Italian Herb, 9.5oz Box (1 Box)
$2.98
amazon
Ka-Me Gluten Free Rice Crackers, Seaweed, 3.5 Ounce (Pack of 12)
Ka-Me Gluten Free Rice Crackers, Seaweed, 3.5 Ounce (Pack of 12)
$39.25
amazon
Blue Diamond Almonds Artisan Nut-Thins Sesame Seeds Cracker Snacks, 4.25 oz, (Pack of 12)
Blue Diamond Almonds Artisan Nut-Thins Sesame Seeds Cracker Snacks, 4.25 oz, (Pack of 12)
$37.21
($41.00
save 9%)
walmartusa
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces
$3.00
($3.89
save 23%)
blainfarm&fleet
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Cheddar Savory Cheese Cracker Snack High Protein Low Carb Gluten Free Wheat Free 10 Ounce (1 Count)
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Cheddar Savory Cheese Cracker Snack High Protein Low Carb Gluten Free Wheat Free 10 Ounce (1 Count)
$12.99
amazon
Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Single Bowl Dinner (3.8 oz Bowl)
Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Single Bowl Dinner (3.8 oz Bowl)
$2.69
amazon
Combos Pretzel Snacks Cheese - 1.8 Ounces
Combos Pretzel Snacks Cheese - 1.8 Ounces
$0.89
walgreens
Crunchmaster 5 Seed Multi-Grain Cracker (5 oz, 4 pk.)
Crunchmaster 5 Seed Multi-Grain Cracker (5 oz, 4 pk.)
$7.67
sam'sclub
Blue Diamond Almonds Artisan Nut Thins Cracker Crisps, Multi-Seeds, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 12)
Blue Diamond Almonds Artisan Nut Thins Cracker Crisps, Multi-Seeds, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 12)
$33.12
amazon
Advertisement
Dare Cracked Pepper Water Crackers – Healthy Entertaining Snacks with 0 grams of Trans Fat and Saturated Fat – 4.4 Ounces (Pack of 12)
Dare Cracked Pepper Water Crackers – Healthy Entertaining Snacks with 0 grams of Trans Fat and Saturated Fat – 4.4 Ounces (Pack of 12)
$24.92
amazon
Dare Toasted Sesame Water Crackers – Healthy Entertaining Snacks with 0 grams of Trans Fat and Saturated Fat – 4.4 Ounces (Pack of 6)
Dare Toasted Sesame Water Crackers – Healthy Entertaining Snacks with 0 grams of Trans Fat and Saturated Fat – 4.4 Ounces (Pack of 6)
$14.05
amazon
Dare Breton Crackers – Party Snacks with no Artificial Flavors and 0g of Trans Fat per Serving – Sesame, 96 Ounce, (Pack of 12)
Dare Breton Crackers – Party Snacks with no Artificial Flavors and 0g of Trans Fat per Serving – Sesame, 96 Ounce, (Pack of 12)
$36.24
($39.57
save 8%)
amazon
Cracker Barrel Single Bowl Macaroni & Cheese, Cheddar Havarti, 3.8 oz | CVS
Cracker Barrel Single Bowl Macaroni & Cheese, Cheddar Havarti, 3.8 oz | CVS
$3.99
cvs
Blue Diamond Almond Nut-Thins Cracker Crisps, Country Ranch, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 12)
Blue Diamond Almond Nut-Thins Cracker Crisps, Country Ranch, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 12)
$34.15
amazon
Blue Diamond Almonds Nut Thin Crackers Crisps, Smokehouse, 4.25 Oz
Blue Diamond Almonds Nut Thin Crackers Crisps, Smokehouse, 4.25 Oz
$7.70
amazon
Glutino Crackers - Gluten-Free Original Cracker - Set of 3 Packs
Glutino Crackers - Gluten-Free Original Cracker - Set of 3 Packs
$14.99
($16.17
save 7%)
zulily
Great Value Ultra Thin Salty Pretzel Sticks, 16 oz
Great Value Ultra Thin Salty Pretzel Sticks, 16 oz
$1.33
($1.98
save 33%)
walmartusa
Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels, 3.5 Ounce (Pack of 8)
Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels, 3.5 Ounce (Pack of 8)
$19.11
amazon
Mary's Gone Crackers Organic & Gluten Free REAL THIN Crackers, 5 Oz
Mary's Gone Crackers Organic & Gluten Free REAL THIN Crackers, 5 Oz
$9.20
($11.43
save 20%)
walmartusa
Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Simple White Crackers
Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Simple White Crackers
$8.50
stonewallkitchen llc
(4 Bags) Snyders of Hanover Pretzels, Sandwiches, Cheddar Cheese, 8 Oz-$0.37/Oz
(4 Bags) Snyders of Hanover Pretzels, Sandwiches, Cheddar Cheese, 8 Oz-$0.37/Oz
$11.98
walmartusa
Advertisement
Artisanal Pretzel Gift Box
Artisanal Pretzel Gift Box
$49.99
wolfermans
Walkers Shortbread Highland Oat Crackers, 9.9 Ounce Box (Pack of 6)
Walkers Shortbread Highland Oat Crackers, 9.9 Ounce Box (Pack of 6)
$17.99
amazon
Utz Sourdough Specials Extra Dark Pretzels 16 oz
Utz Sourdough Specials Extra Dark Pretzels 16 oz
$2.68
walmartusa
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces Cheddar Cheese 3.25 Oz, 6 Count
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces Cheddar Cheese 3.25 Oz, 6 Count
$12.97
($13.87
save 6%)
amazon
Utz Honey Wheat Braided Pretzel Twists – 26 oz Barrel – Sweet Honey Taste, Thick, Crunchy Pretzel Twists & Pub Mix - 44 Ounce Barrel, Savory Snack Mix, Blend of Crunchy Flavors for a Tasty Party Snack
Utz Honey Wheat Braided Pretzel Twists – 26 oz Barrel – Sweet Honey Taste, Thick, Crunchy Pretzel Twists & Pub Mix - 44 Ounce Barrel, Savory Snack Mix, Blend of Crunchy Flavors for a Tasty Party Snack
$13.48
amazon
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Variety Pack, Individual 1.5 Oz Snack Packs, 24 Ct
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Variety Pack, Individual 1.5 Oz Snack Packs, 24 Ct
$16.79
amazon
Triscuit Mini Original Crackers, Non-GMO, 8 Ounce, Pack of 6
Triscuit Mini Original Crackers, Non-GMO, 8 Ounce, Pack of 6
$16.14
amazon
Stonewall Kitchen Asiago Cheese Crackers
Stonewall Kitchen Asiago Cheese Crackers
$7.50
stonewallkitchen llc
Whisps Crackers - 14-Ct. Cheese Crisps Variety Pack
Whisps Crackers - 14-Ct. Cheese Crisps Variety Pack
$13.99
($14.55
save 4%)
zulily
Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Original Thin Wheat Crackers, 9.1 Ounce
Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Original Thin Wheat Crackers, 9.1 Ounce
$3.01
amazon
Honey Maid Graham Crackers, Individually Wrapped 0.73 Ounce Packages (Pack of 150)
Honey Maid Graham Crackers, Individually Wrapped 0.73 Ounce Packages (Pack of 150)
$35.64
amazon
Lance Sandwich Crackers, Captain's Wafers Cream Cheese and Chives, 8 Ct Box
Lance Sandwich Crackers, Captain's Wafers Cream Cheese and Chives, 8 Ct Box
$2.48
($3.39
save 27%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Great Value Unsalted Tops Saltine Crackers, 16 oz, 4 Count
Great Value Unsalted Tops Saltine Crackers, 16 oz, 4 Count
$0.88
($1.78
save 51%)
walmartusa
Julian Bakery Paleo Thin Crackers | Salt & Pepper | USDA Organic | Gluten-Free | Grain-Free | GMO Free | Low Carb | 1 Pack
Julian Bakery Paleo Thin Crackers | Salt & Pepper | USDA Organic | Gluten-Free | Grain-Free | GMO Free | Low Carb | 1 Pack
$11.99
amazon
Taco Bell, Keto Friendly, Nacho Flavor Cheddar Cheese Crisp Crackers, 2 oz
Taco Bell, Keto Friendly, Nacho Flavor Cheddar Cheese Crisp Crackers, 2 oz
$2.78
($3.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheese Crackers Cheddar Cheese - 7.0 oz
Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheese Crackers Cheddar Cheese - 7.0 oz
$1.00
walgreens
Snyder's 8 oz Cheese Sandwich Pretzels
Snyder's 8 oz Cheese Sandwich Pretzels
$3.00
($3.69
save 19%)
blainfarm&fleet
(4 Pack) Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels, Butter Snaps, 12 Oz
(4 Pack) Snyder's of Hanover Pretzels, Butter Snaps, 12 Oz
$11.22
walmartusa
Better Cheddars Baked Snack Crackers, 6.5 oz
Better Cheddars Baked Snack Crackers, 6.5 oz
$11.99
amazon
Keebler Sandwich Crackers, 3 Flavor Variety Pack, Kids School Lunch (45 Count)
Keebler Sandwich Crackers, 3 Flavor Variety Pack, Kids School Lunch (45 Count)
$22.85
amazon
Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Dinner (14 oz, 5 pk.)
Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Dinner (14 oz, 5 pk.)
$11.78
sam'sclub
Deluxe Artisanal Soft Pretzel Gift Box
Deluxe Artisanal Soft Pretzel Gift Box
$32.99
1800basketscom
Aplenty, Cracked Pepper Flatbread Crackers, 4.4 oz
Aplenty, Cracked Pepper Flatbread Crackers, 4.4 oz
$3.19
amazon
34 Degrees Natural Crispbread Crackers, 4.5 oz (Pack of 18)
34 Degrees Natural Crispbread Crackers, 4.5 oz (Pack of 18)
$69.67
walmartusa
Advertisement
48 Pouches - Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies Baked Snack Crackers & Bunny Fruit Snacks, Variety Pack, Gluten Free, Vegan, 24 ct
48 Pouches - Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies Baked Snack Crackers & Bunny Fruit Snacks, Variety Pack, Gluten Free, Vegan, 24 ct
$39.99
amazon
Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins Cracker Crisps, Hint of Sea Salt, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 6) with Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins Cracker Crisps, Cheddar Cheese, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 6)
Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins Cracker Crisps, Hint of Sea Salt, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 6) with Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins Cracker Crisps, Cheddar Cheese, 4.25 Ounce (Pack of 6)
$31.57
($34.14
save 8%)
amazon
Blue Diamond Almonds Nut-Thins Almond Original Rice Cracker Snacks with Almonds, 4.25 oz
Blue Diamond Almonds Nut-Thins Almond Original Rice Cracker Snacks with Almonds, 4.25 oz
$2.87
($3.28
save 12%)
walmartusa
Combos Cheddar Cheese Pretzel Baked Snacks,1.8 Oz (18 Pack)
Combos Cheddar Cheese Pretzel Baked Snacks,1.8 Oz (18 Pack)
$12.09
($40.99
save 71%)
walmartusa
Combos Baked Cracker Snacks, Cheddar Cheese, 6.3 oz., 12/Carton (MMM42007)
Combos Baked Cracker Snacks, Cheddar Cheese, 6.3 oz., 12/Carton (MMM42007)
$35.49
staples
Combos® 7 Layer Dip Pretzels, 6.3 oz., 12 Bags/Box
Combos® 7 Layer Dip Pretzels, 6.3 oz., 12 Bags/Box
$38.49
staples
Combos Snacks- Cheddar Cheese Pretzels, 1.80-oz, 18/Box | Quill
Combos Snacks- Cheddar Cheese Pretzels, 1.80-oz, 18/Box | Quill
$16.79
quill
Doritos Munchies Nacho Cheese Sandwich Crackers, 1.38 Oz
Doritos Munchies Nacho Cheese Sandwich Crackers, 1.38 Oz
$0.50
walmartusa
Triscuit Smoked Gouda Whole Grain Wheat Crackers, 6 - 8.5 oz Boxes
Triscuit Smoked Gouda Whole Grain Wheat Crackers, 6 - 8.5 oz Boxes
$26.48
amazon
Utz Sourdough Nuggets Pretzels 52 oz Barrel
Utz Sourdough Nuggets Pretzels 52 oz Barrel
$8.98
walmartusa
Triscuit Rosemary & Jalapeno with Chia Seeds Crackers (Pack of 6) Non-GMO
Triscuit Rosemary & Jalapeno with Chia Seeds Crackers (Pack of 6) Non-GMO
$22.22
amazon
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free & Keto Friendly Savory Cheese Cracker Snacks - Bacon Cheddar, 10 Ounces (1 Count)
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free & Keto Friendly Savory Cheese Cracker Snacks - Bacon Cheddar, 10 Ounces (1 Count)
$12.99
amazon
Load More
Crackers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.