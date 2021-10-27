Remote Controls

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Electronics
TV & Video
TV Accessories
Remote Controls
Remote Controls
Share
Remote Controls
Remote Control Compatible with TCL Roku TV 32S305 49S405 49S403 43S303 55S403 32S301 32S4610R 32S3850A 32S3700 50FS3800 32S3750 32S3800 43FP110.
featured
Remote Control Compatible with TCL Roku TV 32S305 49S405 49S403 43S303 55S403 32S301 32S4610R 32S3850A 32S3700 50FS3800 32S3750 32S3800 43FP110.
$16.00
newegg
RC280 Remote Control fit for TCL ROKU Smart TV RC280 28S305 32S305 40S305 43S305 49S305 32FS4610R 32S800 32S850 32S3700 55FS3700 48FS370032S3850.
featured
RC280 Remote Control fit for TCL ROKU Smart TV RC280 28S305 32S305 40S305 43S305 49S305 32FS4610R 32S800 32S850 32S3700 55FS3700 48FS370032S3850.
$6.97
newegg
New AKB75095330 Remote Control for LG LED LCD TV 43LJ500M 28LJ400B 24LH4830
featured
New AKB75095330 Remote Control for LG LED LCD TV 43LJ500M 28LJ400B 24LH4830
$11.68
newegg
New TS-12+AL Universal Remote Control for Almost All Toshiba TV CT-90275 CT-90326 CT-90302 CT-90366 CT-90325 CT-90329 CT-8037
New TS-12+AL Universal Remote Control for Almost All Toshiba TV CT-90275 CT-90326 CT-90302 CT-90366 CT-90325 CT-90329 CT-8037
$12.30
newegg
Durpower HDTV Keyboard Apps TV Smart Universal Remote Control Controller For TV SV422XVT SV472XVT VF552XVT M3D470KD E472VL
Durpower HDTV Keyboard Apps TV Smart Universal Remote Control Controller For TV SV422XVT SV472XVT VF552XVT M3D470KD E472VL
$28.88
newegg
Smart IR Remote Control, All in One IR Blaster Control, Universal Infrared Remote Control for TV DVD Air Conditioner STB etc, Compatible with Alexa.
Smart IR Remote Control, All in One IR Blaster Control, Universal Infrared Remote Control for TV DVD Air Conditioner STB etc, Compatible with Alexa.
$28.17
newegg
Remote Control fit for Sanyo LCD LED HDTV TV FW55D25F FW40D36F FW43D25F FW32D06F FW50D36F FW50D48F FW43D47F FW40D48F FW40D36FB FW32D08F FW32D06FB
Remote Control fit for Sanyo LCD LED HDTV TV FW55D25F FW40D36F FW43D25F FW32D06F FW50D36F FW50D48F FW43D47F FW40D48F FW40D36FB FW32D08F FW32D06FB
$15.31
newegg
New - Remote Control DX-RC02A-12 for Dynex TV DX-26L100A13 DX-32L100A13 DX-37L130A11
New - Remote Control DX-RC02A-12 for Dynex TV DX-26L100A13 DX-32L100A13 DX-37L130A11
$22.13
newegg
New Remote Control NH301UD fits for Emerson LED HDTV LE190EM3 LE220EM3 LE260EM3 LE320EM3 LC391EM3 LC501EM3
New Remote Control NH301UD fits for Emerson LED HDTV LE190EM3 LE220EM3 LE260EM3 LE320EM3 LC391EM3 LC501EM3
$12.97
newegg
New XRT300 Keyboard TV Remote Control fit for Vizio TV E390I-B0 E390I-B1 E400I-B2 E401I-A2 E420I-A1
New XRT300 Keyboard TV Remote Control fit for Vizio TV E390I-B0 E390I-B1 E400I-B2 E401I-A2 E420I-A1
$14.05
newegg
Cambridge Cambridge 53"x15"x32" Sawyer Industrial Modern Electric Fireplace Mantel TV Stand Console with Shelves, Remote Control, Enhanced, Deep
Cambridge Cambridge 53"x15"x32" Sawyer Industrial Modern Electric Fireplace Mantel TV Stand Console with Shelves, Remote Control, Enhanced, Deep
$569.00
lowes
HUAYU Remote Case for Samsung BN59-01185F BN59-01181A BN59-01185A BN59-01181B BN59-01182F LED HDTV Remote Control Shock Proof Washable Remote.
HUAYU Remote Case for Samsung BN59-01185F BN59-01181A BN59-01185A BN59-01181B BN59-01182F LED HDTV Remote Control Shock Proof Washable Remote.
$11.89
newegg
Advertisement
Comcast/Xfinity XR11 Premium Voice Activated Cable TV Backlit Remote Control - Compatible with HD DVR Including Motorola, X1 & X2 IR & RF Aim Anywhere
Comcast/Xfinity XR11 Premium Voice Activated Cable TV Backlit Remote Control - Compatible with HD DVR Including Motorola, X1 & X2 IR & RF Aim Anywhere
$59.14
newegg
NSRCRUS17 Remote Control Compatible with Insignia Roku TV NS32DR420NA16 NS32DR420NA16A NS32DR420NA16B NS40DR420NA16 NS40DR420NA16B NS43DR710NA17.
NSRCRUS17 Remote Control Compatible with Insignia Roku TV NS32DR420NA16 NS32DR420NA16A NS32DR420NA16B NS40DR420NA16 NS40DR420NA16B NS43DR710NA17.
$10.61
newegg
2021 Latest Silicone Protective Case for Apple TV Siri Remote Control (2nd Generation), Protective Silicone TV Box Case for 2021 Apple TV 4K.
2021 Latest Silicone Protective Case for Apple TV Siri Remote Control (2nd Generation), Protective Silicone TV Box Case for 2021 Apple TV 4K.
$20.27
newegg
AKB74915305 Remote Control for LG TV 70UH6350 65UH6550 65UH615A 65UH6150 60UH7500 60UH6550 60UH6150 58UH6300 55UH6550 55UH6150 55UH6090 50UH6300.
AKB74915305 Remote Control for LG TV 70UH6350 65UH6550 65UH615A 65UH6150 60UH7500 60UH6550 60UH6150 58UH6300 55UH6550 55UH6150 55UH6090 50UH6300.
$9.99
newegg
Universal Remote Control for All Samsung TV Remote LCD LED QLED SUHD UHD HDTV Curved Plasma 4K 3D Smart TVs, with Buttons for Netflix, Smart Hub
Universal Remote Control for All Samsung TV Remote LCD LED QLED SUHD UHD HDTV Curved Plasma 4K 3D Smart TVs, with Buttons for Netflix, Smart Hub
$15.76
newegg
Universal Remote Control Applicable for All Sony Brand TV
Universal Remote Control Applicable for All Sony Brand TV
$15.20
newegg
XRT140 OEM Remote Control for Vizio LED Smart TV OLED55-H1 OLED65-H1 V655-H1 V435-H1 V555-H1 V605-H3 V655-H9 M50Q7-H1 V585-H11 with Shortcut APP.
XRT140 OEM Remote Control for Vizio LED Smart TV OLED55-H1 OLED65-H1 V655-H1 V435-H1 V555-H1 V605-H3 V655-H9 M50Q7-H1 V585-H11 with Shortcut APP.
$19.65
newegg
New RC-LTL Remote Control fit for Olevia LCD HDTV 219 219H 226 226-S11 226T 226-T11 226-T12 226V 227S11 227-S11 227S11R 227-S12 227V 232 232S.
New RC-LTL Remote Control fit for Olevia LCD HDTV 219 219H 226 226-S11 226T 226-T11 226-T12 226V 227S11 227-S11 227S11R 227-S12 227V 232 232S.
$14.94
newegg
Remote Control fit for Vizio Smart Internet LED TV with NetflixiHeart Radio APP Keys
Remote Control fit for Vizio Smart Internet LED TV with NetflixiHeart Radio APP Keys
$6.54
newegg
TCL TV New Remote Control with Netflix Vudu Hulu Roku Channel Shortcut Key
TCL TV New Remote Control with Netflix Vudu Hulu Roku Channel Shortcut Key
$15.86
walmart
Universal Remote Control for Samsung Vizio LG Sony Sharp Roku Apple TV RCA Panasonic Smart TVs Streaming Players Bluray DVD 4Device Black SRP9141A27
Universal Remote Control for Samsung Vizio LG Sony Sharp Roku Apple TV RCA Panasonic Smart TVs Streaming Players Bluray DVD 4Device Black SRP9141A27
$7.99
newegg
New RC280 Remote Control Compatible with TCL Roku TV Remote 55R625 65R625 60S42 50S423 55S423 50S425 55S425 65S425 85S425 65S525 55S525 50S525.
New RC280 Remote Control Compatible with TCL Roku TV Remote 55R625 65R625 60S42 50S423 55S423 50S425 55S425 65S425 85S425 65S525 55S525 50S525.
$20.31
newegg
Advertisement
2 Port KVM Switch USB2.0 HD 2.0 4K Support U Disk Hot-key Switching LED Switch Channel IR Remote Control Mouse&Keyboard Control Multiple PC Computer
2 Port KVM Switch USB2.0 HD 2.0 4K Support U Disk Hot-key Switching LED Switch Channel IR Remote Control Mouse&Keyboard Control Multiple PC Computer
$43.98
walmart
New AKB72915206 Remote Control Compatible with LG LCD LED TV 19LD350 22LD350 26LD350 32LD350 32LD320 32LD450 37LD450 42LD450 47LD450 42LD420.
New AKB72915206 Remote Control Compatible with LG LCD LED TV 19LD350 22LD350 26LD350 32LD350 32LD320 32LD450 37LD450 42LD450 47LD450 42LD420.
$12.22
newegg
New - Remote Control GB004WJSA for Sharp Smart TV LC52LE640 LC60C6500U LC60LE640
New - Remote Control GB004WJSA for Sharp Smart TV LC52LE640 LC60C6500U LC60LE640
$21.74
newegg
RMFTX200U Android TV Voice Remote Control
RMFTX200U Android TV Voice Remote Control
$50.73
newegg
Universal Samsung TV Remote Control for All Smart HD LED LCD Samsung Televisions Models with Home Button BN59-01198G BN59-01302A AA59-00825A.
Universal Samsung TV Remote Control for All Smart HD LED LCD Samsung Televisions Models with Home Button BN59-01198G BN59-01302A AA59-00825A.
$19.67
newegg
new xrt020 remote control for vizio tv d24hc1 d24h-c1 d24hnd1 d24hn-d1 d28hc1 d28h-c1 d28hnd1 d28hn-d1 d320-b1 d32hc0 d32h-c0 d
new xrt020 remote control for vizio tv d24hc1 d24h-c1 d24hnd1 d24hn-d1 d28hc1 d28h-c1 d28hnd1 d28hn-d1 d320-b1 d32hc0 d32h-c0 d
$12.94
newegg
Balems English Menu Single Dance Mat Non-slip Mat Yoga Mat + 2 Remote Control Induction Games For PC And TV
Balems English Menu Single Dance Mat Non-slip Mat Yoga Mat + 2 Remote Control Induction Games For PC And TV
$53.28
walmart
4x2 HDMI Switch Box 4 to 2 with IR remote control support VGA 1920 * 1440 1080P MT-HD4×2
4x2 HDMI Switch Box 4 to 2 with IR remote control support VGA 1920 * 1440 1080P MT-HD4×2
$69.94
newegg
Remote Control Compatible with TCL roku TV RC280 55UP120 55us57 55S401 49S405 65S405 65s401 55s405 32S3850 32S3700 40FS3800 32S3800 2017 2018 TV.
Remote Control Compatible with TCL roku TV RC280 55UP120 55us57 55S401 49S405 65S405 65s401 55s405 32S3850 32S3700 40FS3800 32S3800 2017 2018 TV.
$16.26
newegg
New ELEMENT LED TV Remote Control for Element ELDFT406
New ELEMENT LED TV Remote Control for Element ELDFT406
$22.83
newegg
Durpower HDTV Smart Universal LG AKB73715608 TV Remote Control Controller For 32LN520B 32LN5300 32LN530B 32LN530B-UA 32LN530BUA 32LN5310 32LN536B
Durpower HDTV Smart Universal LG AKB73715608 TV Remote Control Controller For 32LN520B 32LN5300 32LN530B 32LN530B-UA 32LN530BUA 32LN5310 32LN536B
$34.19
newegg
New Remote Control for Element Smart TV E4SW5518 E4SFT5017 E4SFT5517 with with YouTube VUDU Netflix Pandara Keys
New Remote Control for Element Smart TV E4SW5518 E4SFT5017 E4SFT5517 with with YouTube VUDU Netflix Pandara Keys
$15.27
newegg
Advertisement
Universal Vizio Remote XRT136 with Hulu Netflix VUDU XUMO Crackle iHeart Apps for Vizio TV D50f-F1 D24f-F1 D43f-F1 E43-E2 E60-E3 E75-E1 P55-E1.
Universal Vizio Remote XRT136 with Hulu Netflix VUDU XUMO Crackle iHeart Apps for Vizio TV D50f-F1 D24f-F1 D43f-F1 E43-E2 E60-E3 E75-E1 P55-E1.
$12.36
newegg
Backlit Universal Remote Control for Samsung Vizio LG Sony Sharp Roku Apple TV RCA Panasonic Smart TV Streaming Players BluRay DVD 4Device Pink 44221
Backlit Universal Remote Control for Samsung Vizio LG Sony Sharp Roku Apple TV RCA Panasonic Smart TV Streaming Players BluRay DVD 4Device Pink 44221
$12.40
newegg
New Remote Control for Element TV ELCFW324 ELEFW5016 ELEFW264 ELEFT281 ELEFW705
New Remote Control for Element TV ELCFW324 ELEFW5016 ELEFW264 ELEFT281 ELEFW705
$20.00
newegg
New JX8040A Remote Control Compatible with Element HD Digital LED TV ELEFT406 ELEFT466 ELEFT502
New JX8040A Remote Control Compatible with Element HD Digital LED TV ELEFT406 ELEFT466 ELEFT502
$13.02
newegg
EWO'S Universal Remote Control for All Samsung TV LED QLED UHD SUHD HDR LCD Frame Curved HDTV 4K 8K 3D Smart TVs, with Buttons for Netflix, Prime.
EWO'S Universal Remote Control for All Samsung TV LED QLED UHD SUHD HDR LCD Frame Curved HDTV 4K 8K 3D Smart TVs, with Buttons for Netflix, Prime.
$20.12
newegg
New TV Remote Control GXEA for Sanyo TV DP50740 DP50710 DP42840 DP37840 DP46840 DP52440 DP55360
New TV Remote Control GXEA for Sanyo TV DP50740 DP50710 DP42840 DP37840 DP46840 DP52440 DP55360
$13.94
newegg
TOLUOHU Silicone Case for Samsung Smart TV Remote Controller BN59 Series with Hand Strap, Anti-Slip Light Weight Kids-Friendly Glow Blue Protective.
TOLUOHU Silicone Case for Samsung Smart TV Remote Controller BN59 Series with Hand Strap, Anti-Slip Light Weight Kids-Friendly Glow Blue Protective.
$13.20
newegg
Universal IR Compatible with Roku Express Roku SE Remote with Volume RokuTV Streaming 2in1 Remote Control with Learning Works for Roku + TV with.
Universal IR Compatible with Roku Express Roku SE Remote with Volume RokuTV Streaming 2in1 Remote Control with Learning Works for Roku + TV with.
$11.79
newegg
RM-YD014 RMYD014 Remote Control fit for Sony Bravia LCD TV KDF37H1000 KDF-37H1000 KDL-40D3000 KDL-40V3000 KDL-40VL130 KDL-40WL135 KDL-46V3000.
RM-YD014 RMYD014 Remote Control fit for Sony Bravia LCD TV KDF37H1000 KDF-37H1000 KDL-40D3000 KDL-40V3000 KDL-40VL130 KDL-40WL135 KDL-46V3000.
$14.92
newegg
Protective Silicone Remote Case for XFinity Comcast XR11 Premium Voice Activated Cable TV Backlit Remote Control Shockproof Washable Skin-Friendly.
Protective Silicone Remote Case for XFinity Comcast XR11 Premium Voice Activated Cable TV Backlit Remote Control Shockproof Washable Skin-Friendly.
$15.89
newegg
New - Remote Control for Element Smart TV E4SFT5017 E4STA5017 ELSW3917BF E4SFT5517
New - Remote Control for Element Smart TV E4SFT5017 E4STA5017 ELSW3917BF E4SFT5517
$37.97
newegg
Universal Remote Control for LG Smart TV Magic Remote(NO Voice Function No Pointer Function) Compatible with All Models for LG TV
Universal Remote Control for LG Smart TV Magic Remote(NO Voice Function No Pointer Function) Compatible with All Models for LG TV
$35.07
newegg
Advertisement
LC-RCRUS-18 Remote Control Fit for All Sharp Roku TV LC-32LB591U LC-32LB481U LC-43LB481C LC-43LB481U LC-43LBU591U LC-43LB601U LC-50LB601U.
LC-RCRUS-18 Remote Control Fit for All Sharp Roku TV LC-32LB591U LC-32LB481U LC-43LB481C LC-43LB481U LC-43LBU591U LC-43LB601U LC-50LB601U.
$11.22
newegg
Original TV Remote Control for Hisense 40K368AW Television
Original TV Remote Control for Hisense 40K368AW Television
$22.36
newegg
New Remote Control Compatible with Element Smart TV ELSW3917BF E4SFT5517 E4SFT5017 ELST3216H ELST5016S KY49C-178F ELSJ5017
New Remote Control Compatible with Element Smart TV ELSW3917BF E4SFT5517 E4SFT5017 ELST3216H ELST5016S KY49C-178F ELSJ5017
$16.48
newegg
New Generic For Samsung BN59-01178B UE48H6200AWXXH TV Remote Control
New Generic For Samsung BN59-01178B UE48H6200AWXXH TV Remote Control
$19.05
newegg
Motiexic Remote Control Compatible with TCL Roku TV 55S405 40S3800 50UP120 65S401 32S301 32S850 32S3700 32s305 32S3750 43FP110 43UP120 48FS3700.
Motiexic Remote Control Compatible with TCL Roku TV 55S405 40S3800 50UP120 65S401 32S301 32S850 32S3700 32s305 32S3750 43FP110 43UP120 48FS3700.
$25.99
newegg
IR Repeater Infrared Remote 1 Receiver 4 Emitters Control Kit Hidden IR System USB Adapter for Amplifier Cable Box Stereo Receiver Satellite TV.
IR Repeater Infrared Remote 1 Receiver 4 Emitters Control Kit Hidden IR System USB Adapter for Amplifier Cable Box Stereo Receiver Satellite TV.
$13.68
newegg
Retractable Security Cable Lock with DoubleSided Adhesive Remote Control Security Lock Remote Control AntiLost Rope for TV DVD Hardware Cable Lock.
Retractable Security Cable Lock with DoubleSided Adhesive Remote Control Security Lock Remote Control AntiLost Rope for TV DVD Hardware Cable Lock.
$12.97
newegg
Universal Remote Control for Panasonic TV N2QAYB000485 N2QAYB000321 N2QAYB000221
Universal Remote Control for Panasonic TV N2QAYB000485 N2QAYB000321 N2QAYB000221
$10.28
newegg
New Remote Control for ROKU Premiere 2500R 2700R 2450XB 4620XB 4210XB 3900R, Roku 1 2 3 4 HD LT XS XD Boxes, Not Roku Stick, Not for Roku TV
New Remote Control for ROKU Premiere 2500R 2700R 2450XB 4620XB 4210XB 3900R, Roku 1 2 3 4 HD LT XS XD Boxes, Not Roku Stick, Not for Roku TV
$7.54
walmart
rc280 remote control fit for tcl roku tv remote 28s305 28s3750 32s3750 32s3850a 32s3850b 32s3850p 32s301 32s3800 32s3700 40fs37
rc280 remote control fit for tcl roku tv remote 28s305 28s3750 32s3750 32s3850a 32s3850b 32s3850p 32s301 32s3800 32s3700 40fs37
$22.60
newegg
Remote Control for Optoma Projector HD26 GT1080 GT1070X HD141X DH1008 HD37 HDF536 HDF537ST HD200D EH200ST with Backlignt
Remote Control for Optoma Projector HD26 GT1080 GT1070X HD141X DH1008 HD37 HDF536 HDF537ST HD200D EH200ST with Backlignt
$46.26
newegg
Original TV Remote Control for MITSUBISHI WS-55313 Television
Original TV Remote Control for MITSUBISHI WS-55313 Television
$20.38
newegg
Load More
Remote Controls
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.