Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Electronics
TV & Video
Projectors & Accessories
Screens
Screens
Share
Screens
White Fixed Frame Wall Mounted Projector Screen
featured
White Fixed Frame Wall Mounted Projector Screen
$16.29
wayfairnorthamerica
4K*2K USB-C to HDTV Dongle Cable Same Screen PD 100W Type-C Video Cable for Computer Smartphone TV Projector
featured
4K*2K USB-C to HDTV Dongle Cable Same Screen PD 100W Type-C Video Cable for Computer Smartphone TV Projector
$20.47
newegg
Floor-Standing Tripod White Portable Projector Screen
featured
Floor-Standing Tripod White Portable Projector Screen
$61.51
wayfairnorthamerica
White 96" x 156" Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
White 96" x 156" Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
$228.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Pyle Home PRJELMT76 Motorized Projector Screen 72-Inch | Quill
Pyle Home PRJELMT76 Motorized Projector Screen 72-Inch | Quill
$92.99
quill
White 98" x 125" Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
White 98" x 125" Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aeon CLR Series 100inch 169 Edge Free Ambient Light Rejecting Fixed Frame Projector Screen Ceiling Light Rejecting Projection Material for.
Aeon CLR Series 100inch 169 Edge Free Ambient Light Rejecting Fixed Frame Projector Screen Ceiling Light Rejecting Projection Material for.
$1,609.32
newegg
White Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
White Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica
White 59.06” x 78.74" Portable Tripod Projector Screen
White 59.06” x 78.74" Portable Tripod Projector Screen
$76.79
wayfairnorthamerica
ezCinema White Portable Floor Rising Projector Screen
ezCinema White Portable Floor Rising Projector Screen
$762.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Screen Magnifier Projector for Reading,Movies, Videos, Gaming
Folding Screen Magnifier Projector for Reading,Movies, Videos, Gaming
$6.89
walmart
EleaEleanor Professional Mini Projector Outdoor Movie Projector with 200Inch Projector Screen, 1080P Supported Compatible with TV Stick, Video Games, USB,TF,VGA,AV [Latest Upgrade]
EleaEleanor Professional Mini Projector Outdoor Movie Projector with 200Inch Projector Screen, 1080P Supported Compatible with TV Stick, Video Games, USB,TF,VGA,AV [Latest Upgrade]
$114.58
walmart
Advertisement
CineTension2 Electric Projector Screen
CineTension2 Electric Projector Screen
$733.61
wayfairnorthamerica
SAMZHE DVI(24+1) to HDMI/ HDMI to DVI(24+1) Bi-Directional Transmission 1080P HDMI Cable for PC Projector TV Screen Xbox Laptop
SAMZHE DVI(24+1) to HDMI/ HDMI to DVI(24+1) Bi-Directional Transmission 1080P HDMI Cable for PC Projector TV Screen Xbox Laptop
$12.92
newegg
MEROTABLE 60 Inch Foldable 16:9 Projector Screen Cloth High Brightness Reflective Projector Screen Fabric Cloth Screen For Home Outdoor Office-
MEROTABLE 60 Inch Foldable 16:9 Projector Screen Cloth High Brightness Reflective Projector Screen Fabric Cloth Screen For Home Outdoor Office-
$10.03
walmart
Acoustic White 59.06" x 104.33" Fixed frame Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
Acoustic White 59.06" x 104.33" Fixed frame Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
$399.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Black 105.6" x 132" Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
Black 105.6" x 132" Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
$149.00
wayfairnorthamerica
60" 4-Hole Polyester White Soft Curtain 16:9 Projector Film Screen
60" 4-Hole Polyester White Soft Curtain 16:9 Projector Film Screen
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Clearance!! Folding Screen Magnifier Projector for Reading,Movies, Videos, Gaming
Clearance!! Folding Screen Magnifier Projector for Reading,Movies, Videos, Gaming
$6.59
walmart
Tripod Series White Portable Projector Screen
Tripod Series White Portable Projector Screen
$82.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Jumbo White Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
Jumbo White Portable Inflatable Projector Screen
$192.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aeon Series White Fixed Frame Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
Aeon Series White Fixed Frame Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
$707.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Hamilton Buhl TPS-T50 Keystone Eliminator Square Format Tripod Projector Screen, 71 | Quill
Hamilton Buhl TPS-T50 Keystone Eliminator Square Format Tripod Projector Screen, 71 | Quill
$89.99
quill
Gray 80'' x 36'' Portable Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
Gray 80'' x 36'' Portable Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
PJS709 70 Inch Indoor/ Outdoor Projector Screen, One Size , Black
PJS709 70 Inch Indoor/ Outdoor Projector Screen, One Size , Black
$279.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Hollingsworth Projector Screen Wall Mount L-Brackets
Hollingsworth Projector Screen Wall Mount L-Brackets
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stewart WallScreen 2.5 Fixed Frame 120" HDTV Projector Screen (StudioTek130 G4)
Stewart WallScreen 2.5 Fixed Frame 120" HDTV Projector Screen (StudioTek130 G4)
$2,279.45
worldwidestereo
Desktop Clock Digital Alarm Clock with Projector Color Screen Time Projection Clock Multi-function Weather Calendar Time Watch
Desktop Clock Digital Alarm Clock with Projector Color Screen Time Projection Clock Multi-function Weather Calendar Time Watch
$36.75
newegg
100-inch 16:9 Projector Screen Outdoor Bracket Projection Screen Folding Projecting Screen Home Theater for Home Office Outdoor Use
100-inch 16:9 Projector Screen Outdoor Bracket Projection Screen Folding Projecting Screen Home Theater for Home Office Outdoor Use
$139.12
newegg
Portable 84" Projector Screen
Portable 84" Projector Screen
$16.95
urbanoutfitters us
YE-FOUND Q5 Video Projector 1080P Native with 72Inch Projector Screen WiFi Home And Outdoor Movie Projector 50000 Hours Lamp Life Compatible With.
YE-FOUND Q5 Video Projector 1080P Native with 72Inch Projector Screen WiFi Home And Outdoor Movie Projector 50000 Hours Lamp Life Compatible With.
$99.68
newegg
Tomshoo TOPRECIS Mini Projector Outdoor Portable Movie Projector with 100'' Projector Screen 1080P Supported Remote Control Compatible with TV Stick Video Games USB TF AV T300
Tomshoo TOPRECIS Mini Projector Outdoor Portable Movie Projector with 100'' Projector Screen 1080P Supported Remote Control Compatible with TV Stick Video Games USB TF AV T300
$52.90
walmart
High Definition Projector Screen Portable Folding Anti-Crease Indoor Outdoor Projector Movie Screen Suitable For Home,100"
High Definition Projector Screen Portable Folding Anti-Crease Indoor Outdoor Projector Movie Screen Suitable For Home,100"
$24.48
wayfairnorthamerica
Inflatable Outdoor And Indoor Theater Projector Screen
Inflatable Outdoor And Indoor Theater Projector Screen
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
100' 4:3 Electric Motorized Projector Projection Screen Automatic Remote Control
100' 4:3 Electric Motorized Projector Projection Screen Automatic Remote Control
$93.99
newegg
Promotion Clearance!N1Screen Magnifier for Smartphone Mobile Phone Magnifier Projector Screen for Movies Video & Gaming Compatible with All Smartphones
Promotion Clearance!N1Screen Magnifier for Smartphone Mobile Phone Magnifier Projector Screen for Movies Video & Gaming Compatible with All Smartphones
$8.79
walmart
Advertisement
FHD Mini Projector WiFi Movie Portable Smartphone Screen Synchronize, 200'
FHD Mini Projector WiFi Movie Portable Smartphone Screen Synchronize, 200'
$149.99
newegg
heads up display hud screen universal 5.5 car headup windshield monitor screen projector, vehicle speed and diagnostic monitor system, plug and.
heads up display hud screen universal 5.5 car headup windshield monitor screen projector, vehicle speed and diagnostic monitor system, plug and.
$64.98
newegg
Elite Screens Universal Projector Mount, Ceiling Mount Projector Screen, Model: A56-E25B
Elite Screens Universal Projector Mount, Ceiling Mount Projector Screen, Model: A56-E25B
$63.99
newegg
eccomum TOPRECIS Mini Projector Outdoor Portable Movie Projector with 100'' Projector Screen 1080P Supported Remote Control Compatible with TV Stick Video Games USB TF AV T300 AU
eccomum TOPRECIS Mini Projector Outdoor Portable Movie Projector with 100'' Projector Screen 1080P Supported Remote Control Compatible with TV Stick Video Games USB TF AV T300 AU
$51.99
walmart
Gpx Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projection Screen, PJ308VP - White
Gpx Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projection Screen, PJ308VP - White
$101.99
($119.99
save 15%)
macy's
48.8 x 87 Projector Screen
48.8 x 87 Projector Screen
$118.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Hisense LTS120AKA 120 inch ALR Display Screen for 120L5F 4K UHD Smart Laser TV Projector
Hisense LTS120AKA 120 inch ALR Display Screen for 120L5F 4K UHD Smart Laser TV Projector
$4,999.99
newegg
Sable235 White Fixed Frame Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
Sable235 White Fixed Frame Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
$218.37
wayfairnorthamerica
Packard Bell Home Theater Projector And Screen Set
Packard Bell Home Theater Projector And Screen Set
$98.00
urbanoutfitters us
RCA Bluetooth Theater Projector Bundle with Fold Up Screen
RCA Bluetooth Theater Projector Bundle with Fold Up Screen
$119.00
newegg
MABOTO TOPRECIS Mini Projector Outdoor Portable Movie Projector with 100'' Projector Screen 1080P Supported Remote Control Compatible with TV Stick Video Games USB TF AV T300
MABOTO TOPRECIS Mini Projector Outdoor Portable Movie Projector with 100'' Projector Screen 1080P Supported Remote Control Compatible with TV Stick Video Games USB TF AV T300
$51.99
walmart
2 in x 60 ft Vibrancy Enhancing Projector Felt Tape Border by Deepest Black Ultra High Contrast Felt Tape for DIY Projector Screen Borders Absorbs.
2 in x 60 ft Vibrancy Enhancing Projector Felt Tape Border by Deepest Black Ultra High Contrast Felt Tape for DIY Projector Screen Borders Absorbs.
$31.57
newegg
Advertisement
ARTIBETTER 2pcs Projector Screen Bracket L Bracket Wall Hanging Mount Adjustable Extension Wall Hanging Mount with Hook
ARTIBETTER 2pcs Projector Screen Bracket L Bracket Wall Hanging Mount Adjustable Extension Wall Hanging Mount with Hook
$51.69
newegg
Rumfo VGA Splitter 1 Divided into 2 VGA Output Monitor Male to Two Female VGA 1080P for Laptop PC to Monitor Projector Two Display Screen
Rumfo VGA Splitter 1 Divided into 2 VGA Output Monitor Male to Two Female VGA 1080P for Laptop PC to Monitor Projector Two Display Screen
$47.99
newegg
12quot White Universal Projector Screen LBrackets Reinforced Single Metal Welded Construction Wall or Ceiling Mount Includes Hooks and Hardware.
12quot White Universal Projector Screen LBrackets Reinforced Single Metal Welded Construction Wall or Ceiling Mount Includes Hooks and Hardware.
$70.90
newegg
Whiteboard Wallpaper, Matte White, Peel And Stick White Board, Dry Erase Decal & Projector Screen, Self-Adhesive Backing
Whiteboard Wallpaper, Matte White, Peel And Stick White Board, Dry Erase Decal & Projector Screen, Self-Adhesive Backing
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
White 84'' x 84'' Manual Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
White 84'' x 84'' Manual Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
100-inch Projector Screen 16:9 Canvas Matt White Projection Screen Portable Foldable Anti-crease Indoor Outdoor Projector Movies Screen
100-inch Projector Screen 16:9 Canvas Matt White Projection Screen Portable Foldable Anti-crease Indoor Outdoor Projector Movies Screen
$46.28
newegg
100" Portable Detachable Projector Screen W/ Stand Movie Projection
100" Portable Detachable Projector Screen W/ Stand Movie Projection
$100.13
wayfairnorthamerica
White 59'' x 105'' Portable Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
White 59'' x 105'' Portable Wall/Ceiling Mounted Projector Screen
$41.60
wayfairnorthamerica
White 39.21" x 69.72" Portable Tripod Projector Screen
White 39.21" x 69.72" Portable Tripod Projector Screen
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mount-It MI-640 Wall Projector Screen, 100 | Quill
Mount-It MI-640 Wall Projector Screen, 100 | Quill
$26.99
quill
MEROTABLE Screen Cloth Foldable 16:9 Projector High Brightness Reflective Projector Screen For Home Outdoor Office
MEROTABLE Screen Cloth Foldable 16:9 Projector High Brightness Reflective Projector Screen For Home Outdoor Office
$12.70
walmart
Pyle Home PRJELMT106 Motorized Projector Screen 100-Inch | Quill
Pyle Home PRJELMT106 Motorized Projector Screen 100-Inch | Quill
$108.99
quill
Load More
Screens
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.