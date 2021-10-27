Paper Shredders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Electronics
Office Electronics
Paper Shredders
Paper Shredders
Share
Paper Shredders
Aurora AU800SD Professional Strip Cut Paper Shredder/CD/Credit Card Shredder Without Wastebasket, 8-Sheet Strip-Cut No Basket, Black
featured
Aurora AU800SD Professional Strip Cut Paper Shredder/CD/Credit Card Shredder Without Wastebasket, 8-Sheet Strip-Cut No Basket, Black
$35.47
amazon
Aurora AU1410MA Professional Grade High Security 14-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper/CD and Credit Card/ 30 Minutes Continuous Run Time Shredder
featured
Aurora AU1410MA Professional Grade High Security 14-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper/CD and Credit Card/ 30 Minutes Continuous Run Time Shredder
$213.99
newegg
Aurora High Security JamFree AU1000MA 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper/CD/Credit Card Shredder with Pull-Out Wastebasket
featured
Aurora High Security JamFree AU1000MA 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper/CD/Credit Card Shredder with Pull-Out Wastebasket
$151.34
($224.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Aurora JamFree AU1400XA 14-Sheet Crosscut-Cut Paper / CD / Credit Card Shredder with Pull-Out Wastebasket
Aurora JamFree AU1400XA 14-Sheet Crosscut-Cut Paper / CD / Credit Card Shredder with Pull-Out Wastebasket
$159.95
($199.00
save 20%)
amazon
Fellowes Powershred 485i 38-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (38480)
Fellowes Powershred 485i 38-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (38480)
$3,879.99
staples
Paper Shredder 240 Minutes Continuous Shredding 10Sheet Micro Cut 2564 inches with 79 Gallons Wasterbasket White 4S30
Paper Shredder 240 Minutes Continuous Shredding 10Sheet Micro Cut 2564 inches with 79 Gallons Wasterbasket White 4S30
$398.83
newegg
Fellowes AutoMax 200M AutoFeed Shredder 200 sheets Micro Cut particles Black | Quill
Fellowes AutoMax 200M AutoFeed Shredder 200 sheets Micro Cut particles Black | Quill
$1,099.99
quill
GBC EX12-05 12-Sheet Cross Cut Personal Shredder (1757390) | Quill
GBC EX12-05 12-Sheet Cross Cut Personal Shredder (1757390) | Quill
$218.99
quill
Fellowes Powershred 485i 38-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (38480) | Quill
Fellowes Powershred 485i 38-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (38480) | Quill
$3,428.99
quill
Fellowes Powershred C-325i 24-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (3830001) | Quill
Fellowes Powershred C-325i 24-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (3830001) | Quill
$1,977.99
quill
Fellowes Powershred 99Ci Heavy-Duty Cross-Cut Shredder
Fellowes Powershred 99Ci Heavy-Duty Cross-Cut Shredder
$269.98
sam'sclub
Powershred® LX180 Cross-Cut Shredder 16 Manual Sheet Capacity 5501601
Powershred® LX180 Cross-Cut Shredder 16 Manual Sheet Capacity 5501601
$301.99
newegg
Fellowes 69CbPowershred 69Cb Cross-Cut Shredder
Fellowes 69CbPowershred 69Cb Cross-Cut Shredder
$261.99
($277.99
save 6%)
newegg
Fellowes Powershred 60Cs Light-Duty Cross-Cut Shredder 10 Sheet Capacity 4606001
Fellowes Powershred 60Cs Light-Duty Cross-Cut Shredder 10 Sheet Capacity 4606001
$130.86
($204.99
save 36%)
walmartusa
Fellowes MicroCut Shredder with Wastebasket, 10 Sheet Capacity - Black
Fellowes MicroCut Shredder with Wastebasket, 10 Sheet Capacity - Black
$154.99
target
Fellowes Powershred® 79Ci Cross-Cut Shredder | Michaels®
Fellowes Powershred® 79Ci Cross-Cut Shredder | Michaels®
$549.99
michaelsstores
Fellowes Powershred 425i 37 Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (38420) | Quill
Fellowes Powershred 425i 37 Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (38420) | Quill
$2,550.99
quill
Fellowes - Powershred 90S Heavy-Duty Strip-Cut Shredder - 18 Sheet Capacity
Fellowes - Powershred 90S Heavy-Duty Strip-Cut Shredder - 18 Sheet Capacity
$292.98
sam'sclub
Fellowes 63Cb Powershred 63Cb Cross-Cut Shredder
Fellowes 63Cb Powershred 63Cb Cross-Cut Shredder
$164.99
($185.99
save 11%)
newegg
fellowes powershred 70s 14sheet stripcut paper and credit card shredder with safetylock 4671001
fellowes powershred 70s 14sheet stripcut paper and credit card shredder with safetylock 4671001
$305.46
newegg
Fellowes Powershred 49C 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder (4605801), Black
Fellowes Powershred 49C 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder (4605801), Black
$69.14
($139.78
save 51%)
amazon
Fellowes Powershred 12C 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder (7120003) | Quill
Fellowes Powershred 12C 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder (7120003) | Quill
$122.99
quill
8Sheet Strip Cut Home Paper Shredder CD and Credit Card Office Shredder Machine with Overheat and Overload Protection35 Gallons WastebasketBlack S120C
8Sheet Strip Cut Home Paper Shredder CD and Credit Card Office Shredder Machine with Overheat and Overload Protection35 Gallons WastebasketBlack S120C
$48.37
newegg
Amazon Basics 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Paper, CD, and Credit Card Shredder
Amazon Basics 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Paper, CD, and Credit Card Shredder
$34.99
amazon
GBC Swingline 1758595 DS22-19 Medium-Duty Strip-Cut Shredder- 22 Sheet Capacity
GBC Swingline 1758595 DS22-19 Medium-Duty Strip-Cut Shredder- 22 Sheet Capacity
$968.99
newegg
Amazon Basics 6-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder
Amazon Basics 6-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder
$38.11
amazon
Aurora AU1200XD Compact Desktop-Style 12-Sheet Crosscut Pullout Basket Shredder
Aurora AU1200XD Compact Desktop-Style 12-Sheet Crosscut Pullout Basket Shredder
$147.48
newegg
Aurora AU1415XA 14-Sheet Crosscut Paper/ CD and Credit Card Shredder/ 5-gallon pullout basket/ 10 Minutes Continuous Run Time
Aurora AU1415XA 14-Sheet Crosscut Paper/ CD and Credit Card Shredder/ 5-gallon pullout basket/ 10 Minutes Continuous Run Time
$99.99
newegg
Aurora AU1460XA Anti-Jam 14-Sheet Crosscut Paper/CD and Credit Card Shredder/ 6-Gallon Pullout Basket 120 Minutes Continuous Run Time
Aurora AU1460XA Anti-Jam 14-Sheet Crosscut Paper/CD and Credit Card Shredder/ 6-Gallon Pullout Basket 120 Minutes Continuous Run Time
$129.99
amazon
Aurora High-Security 8-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper, CD/DVD and Credit Card Shredder, White/Gray
Aurora High-Security 8-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper, CD/DVD and Credit Card Shredder, White/Gray
$88.34
amazon
Royal® MC1800 Microcut Shredder | Michaels®
Royal® MC1800 Microcut Shredder | Michaels®
$399.99
michaelsstores
Fellowes Powershred 62mc Micro-Cut Shredder, 10 Manual Sheet Capacity
Fellowes Powershred 62mc Micro-Cut Shredder, 10 Manual Sheet Capacity
$235.73
($244.99
save 4%)
walmartusa
Mini A4 A5 Compact Portable Manual Hand Operated Strip Document Paper Shredder - powder
Mini A4 A5 Compact Portable Manual Hand Operated Strip Document Paper Shredder - powder
$31.41
newegg
portable handheld shredder -
portable handheld shredder -
$33.43
newegg
SECURIO B32cL4, 11-13 Sheets, Micro-Cut, 21.7-Gallon Capacity Continuous Operation Shredder
SECURIO B32cL4, 11-13 Sheets, Micro-Cut, 21.7-Gallon Capacity Continuous Operation Shredder
$1,157.56
newegg
IDEAL 4005 Centralized Office Shredder 39-Sheet Capacity Cross-Cut with Oiler (IDEDSH0501H) | Quill
IDEAL 4005 Centralized Office Shredder 39-Sheet Capacity Cross-Cut with Oiler (IDEDSH0501H) | Quill
$5,195.99
quill
HP 10-Sheet MicroCut Shredder w/ 110 Autofeed & Dropbin
HP 10-Sheet MicroCut Shredder w/ 110 Autofeed & Dropbin
$149.00
qvc
HSM shredstar S10 Strip Cut Shredder
HSM shredstar S10 Strip Cut Shredder
$48.23
newegg
HSM SECURIO P36i 49-Sheet Strip Cut Commerical Shredder (1851)
HSM SECURIO P36i 49-Sheet Strip Cut Commerical Shredder (1851)
$2,105.99
staples
HSM SECURIO B34 12-Sheet Cross-Cut High-Security Shredder (18444)
HSM SECURIO B34 12-Sheet Cross-Cut High-Security Shredder (18444)
$2,680.99
staples
HSM Securio AF500 L4 Micro-Cut Shredder | Quill
HSM Securio AF500 L4 Micro-Cut Shredder | Quill
$2,335.99
quill
HSM Classic 225.2 HS L6 Cross-Cut Shredder; shreds up to 12 sheets; 31.7-gallon capacity
HSM Classic 225.2 HS L6 Cross-Cut Shredder; shreds up to 12 sheets; 31.7-gallon capacity
$2,999.99
staples
HSM Pure 220 Strip-Cut Shredder, Shreds Up to 15 Sheets, 5.3 Gallon Capacity | Quill
HSM Pure 220 Strip-Cut Shredder, Shreds Up to 15 Sheets, 5.3 Gallon Capacity | Quill
$220.99
quill
Gebo I Believe in Paper Shredders Coffee Mug
Gebo I Believe in Paper Shredders Coffee Mug
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Staples 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder (SPL-NXC83A) | Quill
Staples 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder (SPL-NXC83A) | Quill
$63.99
quill
Royal 18-Sheet Crosscut Shredder (89121r 1840mx) | Quill
Royal 18-Sheet Crosscut Shredder (89121r 1840mx) | Quill
$277.99
quill
HSM shredstar X10 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder (HSMX10) | Quill
HSM shredstar X10 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder (HSMX10) | Quill
$152.99
quill
Sentinel 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper, Credit Card Home and Office Shredder Black
Sentinel 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper, Credit Card Home and Office Shredder Black
$49.89
homedepot
HSM shredstar S10 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder (HSM1042W) | Quill
HSM shredstar S10 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder (HSM1042W) | Quill
$94.99
quill
Royal Black CX6 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder
Royal Black CX6 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder
$49.99
belk
TRU RED 12-Sheet Micro-Cut Personal Shredder (TR-NMC122A) | Quill
TRU RED 12-Sheet Micro-Cut Personal Shredder (TR-NMC122A) | Quill
$188.99
quill
Royal MC14MX 14-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder, 14 Sheets, 9 Gal Bin Capacity - 29351X
Royal MC14MX 14-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder, 14 Sheets, 9 Gal Bin Capacity - 29351X
$199.99
newegg
Royal® ST80X Shredder | Michaels®
Royal® ST80X Shredder | Michaels®
$89.99
michaelsstores
Swingline ShredMaster EX10-06 Cross-Cut Shredder, Black
Swingline ShredMaster EX10-06 Cross-Cut Shredder, Black
$282.90
($496.36
save 43%)
walmartusa
Swingline / ACCO - 1758578F - Stack-and-Shred 750M Auto Feed Shredder, Micro-Cut, 750 Sheet Cap, 20+ Users
Swingline / ACCO - 1758578F - Stack-and-Shred 750M Auto Feed Shredder, Micro-Cut, 750 Sheet Cap, 20+ Users
$6,794.99
newegg
TRU RED 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Personal Shredder (TR-NMC102A) | Quill
TRU RED 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Personal Shredder (TR-NMC102A) | Quill
$161.99
quill
Sentinel 6-Sheet Strip-cut Paper, Credit Card Home Office Shredder Black
Sentinel 6-Sheet Strip-cut Paper, Credit Card Home Office Shredder Black
$29.93
homedepot
Swingline LS32-30 32-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (1770035) | Quill
Swingline LS32-30 32-Sheet Strip-Cut Industrial Shredder (1770035) | Quill
$2,398.99
quill
Sentinel 16-Sheet Micro Cut Personal Shredder (FM160P)
Sentinel 16-Sheet Micro Cut Personal Shredder (FM160P)
$139.99
staples
Royal Black 1510MX Crosscut Shredder
Royal Black 1510MX Crosscut Shredder
$169.99
belk
Paper Shredders
