Receivers & Amplifiers

featured

Pair 8 Bluetooth Flush Mount inWall inCeiling 2Way Universal Home Speaker System Spring Loaded Polyprone Cone Bluetooth Receiver Wall Mount inWall.

$143.57
newegg
featured

Audio WS1005 Passive Subwoofer Amp 200 Watt Amplifier for Home Theater

$146.81
newegg
featured

Digital to Analog Audio Converter with Bluetooth Receiver Bluetooth 50 Receiver Volume Adjustment DAC

$30.67
newegg

2 RCA Male to 2 RCA Male Stereo Audio Cable Double RCA Stereo CableCord Gold Plated for Home Theater HDTV AV Receivers Amplifiers Gaming Consoles.

$8.25
newegg

0.25 Meter RCA Audio Cable 3.5mm Female to 2 RCA Male Stereo Adapter Y Cable for HDTV Headphone Amplifier

$6.40
newegg

14Gauge AWG Speaker Wire OFC OxygenFree Copper 999 Cable for HiFi Systems Mixer Amplifiers AV receivers Home Theater Subwoofer and Car Audio.

$81.23
newegg

42 Audio Amplifier Integrated Amp Stereo 2 Channel Class D Mini HiFi Amplifier Receiver with Bass and Treble Control for Home Speaker TPA3116 50W x.

$81.41
newegg

12Gauge AWG Speaker Wire OFC OxygenFree Copper 999 Cable for HiFi Systems Mixer Amplifiers AV receivers Home Theater Subwoofer Soundbar 100 FT

$82.59
newegg

52Channel HiFi Bluetooth Stereo Amplifier 1000 Watt AV Home Speaker Subwoofer Sound Receiver W Radio USB RCA HDMI Mic In Wireless Streaming.

$294.05
newegg

35mm 18 Male to 635mm 14 Male TRS Stereo Audio Cable Nylon Braided Wire for Microphones Electric Guitar Recording Home Theater Amplifier 3m10ft

$14.15
newegg

Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-120 12” Front-Firing Subwoofer with 200 Watts of continuous power, 400 watts of Dynamic Power, and Digital Amplifier for Powerful Home Theater Bass in Black

$339.00
amazon

Naxa NAA308 High-Powered Amplified ATSC/HDTV/FM Antenna

$13.99
($17.99 save 22%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Remote Control RAV22 WG70720 For Yamaha RAV22 WG70720 Home Theater Amplifier CD DVD RX-V350 RX-V357 RX-V359 HTR5830

$5.99
newegg

3 FT 35mm 18 TRS to 2 x 635mm 14 TS Mono Y Cable Splitter Cable Compatible with iPhone iPodLaptopCD PlayersPower AmplifierMixer Home Stereo.

$8.89
newegg

Kritne Amplifier Receiver, HIFI 2x50W+100W 20Hz To 20KHz TPA3116 Power Amplifier Receiver Board, DIY For Home Theater Home Sound System

$64.87
walmart

12 AWG American Wire Gauge Pure Copper Primary Wire for Car Audio Speaker Amplifier Remote 12 Volt DC Automotive Trailer Harness Hookup Wiring 10.

$11.74
newegg

IR Repeater Infrared Remote 1 Receiver 4 Emitters Control Kit Hidden IR System USB Adapter for Amplifier Cable Box Stereo Receiver Satellite TV.

$13.68
newegg

G2 Subwoofer Amplifier Mono Power Amp PBTLBTL Bridge 100W Mini Sub Amp Home Theater

$70.79
newegg

AVR-S750H Receiver, 7.2 Channel (165W x 7) - 4K Ultra HD Home Theater (2019) Music Streaming New - eARC, 3D Dolby Surround Sound (Atmos.

$730.05
newegg

10FT 1 8 quot Male 3 5mm to 1 4 quot Male 3 5mm to 6 35mm Aux Jack TRS Stereo Audio Cable for iPhone iPod Guitar Laptop Amplifier Microphone 24K.

$21.24
newegg

PYRAMID 100ft 16 Gauge Speaker Zip Wire - Copper Cable in Spool for Connecting Audio Stereo to Amplifier Surround Sound System TV Home Theater and.

$20.72
newegg

IR Infrared Remote Control Extender Repeater Cable 10 Feet IR Signal Receiver IR Emitter Blaster Extension Cable Wire Cord USB Powered System Kit

$14.62
newegg

Wireless Karaoke Bluetooth Stereo Receiver 4 Channel Power Amplifier w USB Headphone 2 Microphone Input w Echo Talkover for PA Great for Home.

$145.04
newegg

Cable 3Ft2Male to 2Male Audio Stereo Subwoofer Cable HiFi Sound NylonBraided Auxiliary Audio Cord for Home Theater HDTV Amplifiers HiFi.

$15.00
newegg
Advertisement

2 RCA Male to 2 RCA Male Stereo Audio Cable Double RCA Stereo CableCord Gold Plated for Home Theater HDTV AV Receivers Amplifiers Gaming Consoles.

$20.05
newegg

Marantz SR7015 9.2-Channel 8K Ultra HD AV Receiver with Amazon Alexa and HEOS

$2,799.00
worldwidestereo

HDMI KVM USB Extender with POE 80m 262ft HDMI RJ45 Transmitter and Receiver Adapter by Cat5 Cat6 Ethernet LAN Cable Support 1080P Full HD AV.

$106.19
newegg

6FT 18 35mm Male TRS to Dual 142x635mm Male TS Mono YCable Splitter Cord for Apple iPhoneGuitar Laptop Amplifier Microphone

$12.97
newegg

Bluetooth 5.0 aptX Stereo Audio Amplifier 2.1 Channel Receiver Class D Mini Hi-Fi Integrated Digital Wireless Amp with Bass & Treble Control 50W.

$89.99
newegg

Facmogu 298A Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Stereo Audio Amplifier, 300W+300W Dual Channel Power Sound Receiver w/USB, SD Card, FM Radio for Home Speakers.

$60.45
newegg

2000W 110V-220V 338BT 5 Channel bluetooth 5.0 Digital Audio Stereo Power Amplifier Home KTV HIFI AMP - US Plug

$79.01
newegg

2 RCA Male to 2 RCA Male Stereo Audio Cable Double RCA Stereo CableCord Gold Plated for Home Theater HDTV AV Receivers Amplifiers Gaming Consoles.

$5.79
newegg

14 to 35mm Headphone Adapter TRS 635mm Female to 35mm Male 18 to 14 Stereo Audio Adapter for Amplifiers Guitar Piano Home Theater Devices Phone.

$8.99
newegg

10FT 35mm 18 TRS to 2 x 635mm 14 TS Mono Y Cable Splitter Cable Compatible with iPhone iPod Laptop CD Players Power Amplifier Mixer Home Stereo.

$14.15
newegg

Cable 12Ft2Male to 2Male Audio Stereo Subwoofer Cable HiFi Sound NylonBraided Auxiliary Audio Cord for Home Theater HDTV Amplifiers HiFi.

$12.97
newegg

Wireless IR Extender Repeater Universal Remote Control Infrared IR Transmitter and Receiver with 2 Head Eye IR Blaster Emitter Booster Cable.

$53.04
newegg
Advertisement

Audio Tube 80W Amplifier HiFi Stereo Receiver Integrated Amp with Bluetooth Hybrid Amp for Home Theater System Adjustment Audio Headphone Preamplifier

$251.80
newegg

Pyle Digital Home Theater Bluetooth 4 Channel Radio Aux Stereo Receiver (2 Pack)

$193.99
walmart

Onkyo 5.2 Channel Full 4K Bluetooth AV Home Theater Receiver + Yamaha 3-Way In-Wall/Ceiling Surround Sound Home Theater Speaker Package (Pair)

$399.95
walmart

XMH10 Home Kit for Xpress XM7 Satellite Radio Receiver

$49.97
newegg

FM Antenna for Stereo Receiver Indoor 75 Ohm FM Radio Antenna F Type Male Plug Connector Adapter Coax Coaxial Cable FM Antenna for AV Stereo.

$7.07
newegg

2 Conductor 16AWG Speaker Wire for Home Theater System Amplifier Car Audio Speaker Cable 100 Feet Clear

$21.23
newegg

5.1 Channel Amplifier Speaker System - 300W Bluetooth Wireless Surround Sound Home Theater Audio Stereo Power Receiver Box Set w/Built-in Subwoofer, 5 Speakers, Remote, FM Radio, RCA - Pyle PT589BT.5

$225.99
amazon

AM Loop Antenna 2 Pin Twin Lead Bare Wire Connector Adapter Cable AM Antenna for Stereo Receiver Audio Video AV Receiver Home Theater Amplifier.

$9.32
newegg

Pyle Bluetooth Hybrid Amplifier Receiver - Home Theater Pre-Amplifier with Wireless Streaming Ability, MP3/USB/SD/AUX/FM Radio (3000 Watt)

$134.99
newegg

Rockville 1000W Bluetooth Receiver+(4) Wall Speakers+Mics 4 Restaurant/Bar/Cafe

$289.95
walmart

Stereo Audio Cable 6ft RCA Style Plugs 2Male to 2Male for TV VCR DVD Satellite and Home Theater Receivers 33571

$8.77
newegg

TubeT1 Preamplifier Vacuum Tube Amplifier Buffer Mini HiFi Stereo Preamp with Treble Bass Tone Control for Home Audio Player 6K4 Tubes

$45.43
newegg
Advertisement

Pyle 4” Pair Bluetooth Flush Mount In-wall In-ceiling 2-Way Home Speaker System Built-in LED Lights Aluminum Housing Spring Clips Polypropylene Cone & Tweeter 4 Ch Amplifier 320 Watts (PDIC4CBTL4B)

$160.49
($179.99 save 11%)
amazon

Pyle Home Pt390btu Digital Home Theater Bluetooth® Stereo Receiver

$147.99
staples

10FT 35mm 18 TRS to 2 x 635mm 14 TS Mono Y Cable Splitter Cable Compatible with iPhone iPod Laptop CD Players Power Amplifier Mixer Home Stereo.

$10.37
newegg

Bluetooth Receiver Wall Mount InWall Audio Control Receiver w Dual USB Charging Port 35mm AUX Input for Sound Systems For Home Theater.

$48.37
newegg

5 Channel Rack Mount Bluetooth Receiver Home Theater Amp Speaker Amplifier Bluetooth Wireless Streaming MP3USBSDAUXFM Radio 200 Watt w Digital ID3.

$89.31
newegg

Home Audio Power Amplifier System 2X40W Mini Dual Channel Sound Stereo Receiver Box w LED For Amplified Speakers CD Player Theater via 35mm RCA for.

$49.67
newegg

P12 Passive Bookshelf Speakers 2Way Speakers with Builtin WallMount Bracket Wood Color Pair Needs Amplifier or Receiver to Operate

$94.39
newegg

Bluetooth Mini Blue Series Home Audio Amplifier Compact Desktop Home Theater Stereo Amplifier Receiver with USB Charge Port Pager amp Mixer.

$58.84
newegg

AudioControl Pantages G4 5-Channel Home Theater Amplifier

$2,990.00
worldwidestereo

HDMI KVM USB Extender with POE 80m 262ft HDMI RJ45 Transmitter and Receiver Adapter by Cat5 Cat6 Ethernet LAN Cable Support 1080P Full HD AV.

$106.19
newegg

Denon 5.2 Channel 700-Watt Full 4K Ultra HD Bluetooth AV Home Theater Receiver + Polk 8" 2 Way High-Performance Natural Surround Sound In-Wall Speaker System (Pair)

$689.95
walmart

Denon 5.2 Channel 700-Watt Full 4K Ultra HD Bluetooth AV Home Theater Receiver + Polk 8" 2 Way High-Performance Natural Surround Sound In-Ceiling Speaker System (Pair)

$649.95
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com