Headphones

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Electronics
Home Audio
Headphones
Headphones
Share
Headphones
Massdrop x Beyerdynamic DT 177X GO Over-Ear Closed-Back Headphones
featured
Massdrop x Beyerdynamic DT 177X GO Over-Ear Closed-Back Headphones
$450.00
amazon
"Hands-free Wired Earphones Headphones Headset w Mic Earbuds Earpieces W2V for Motorola Droid Turbo 2, Moto e6 E5 E4 PLUS Play - NABI DreamTab HD8, XD 10.1" - Nokia 3.1, 7.1, Plus"
featured
"Hands-free Wired Earphones Headphones Headset w Mic Earbuds Earpieces W2V for Motorola Droid Turbo 2, Moto e6 E5 E4 PLUS Play - NABI DreamTab HD8, XD 10.1" - Nokia 3.1, 7.1, Plus"
$17.16
walmart
Headset OEM 3.5mm Handsfree Earphones w Mic Compatible With Alcatel Flint, Fierce XL 2, Evolve 2, Elevate, Conquest, Cingular Flip 2, Allura - ASUS ZenFone 2E 2, PadFone X mini
featured
Headset OEM 3.5mm Handsfree Earphones w Mic Compatible With Alcatel Flint, Fierce XL 2, Evolve 2, Elevate, Conquest, Cingular Flip 2, Allura - ASUS ZenFone 2E 2, PadFone X mini
$14.13
walmart
Bluetooth Headphones Neckband Wireless Sports Headset In-Ear Earbuds, Hi-Fi Stereo, 12 Hours Playtime C
Bluetooth Headphones Neckband Wireless Sports Headset In-Ear Earbuds, Hi-Fi Stereo, 12 Hours Playtime C
$16.99
walmart
TWS G40 Wireless Headphone Bluetooth Headset Earbuds 9D HD Touch Contorl LED Bluetooth 5.1 Earphone Universal Headphones
TWS G40 Wireless Headphone Bluetooth Headset Earbuds 9D HD Touch Contorl LED Bluetooth 5.1 Earphone Universal Headphones
$16.66
walmart
Headphones Wired Earphones Handsfree Mic 3.5mm Headset Earbuds Earpieces N8Z for Alcatel PIXI CHARM, A30 Plus, Go Flip V 3 / Smartflip, Cingular Flip 2, REVVL 2, Pop 3, Idol 5S 5 4S 4
Headphones Wired Earphones Handsfree Mic 3.5mm Headset Earbuds Earpieces N8Z for Alcatel PIXI CHARM, A30 Plus, Go Flip V 3 / Smartflip, Cingular Flip 2, REVVL 2, Pop 3, Idol 5S 5 4S 4
$14.13
walmart
Headset OEM 3.5mm Handsfree Earphones w Mic Compatible With Acer Liquid Jade Primo - Alcatel Verso, Tetra, Streak, PulseMix, Pop Star Nova Mega Icon Astro, PIXI CHARM, Idol Mini, Go Flip
Headset OEM 3.5mm Handsfree Earphones w Mic Compatible With Acer Liquid Jade Primo - Alcatel Verso, Tetra, Streak, PulseMix, Pop Star Nova Mega Icon Astro, PIXI CHARM, Idol Mini, Go Flip
$15.14
walmart
Compatible With LG V50 ThinQ 5G, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ - Retractable Headset Handsfree Mic Dual Earbuds Earphones Earpieces Wired Headphones 3.5mm [Black] W7N
Compatible With LG V50 ThinQ 5G, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ - Retractable Headset Handsfree Mic Dual Earbuds Earphones Earpieces Wired Headphones 3.5mm [Black] W7N
$15.14
walmart
AUPERTO Wireless Neckband IPX5 Waterproof Sports Running Bluetooth Headset HiFi Stereo True Smart Bluetooth 5.0 Music Headphones RED
AUPERTO Wireless Neckband IPX5 Waterproof Sports Running Bluetooth Headset HiFi Stereo True Smart Bluetooth 5.0 Music Headphones RED
$25.99
walmart
Wireless Earbuds, Nurbenn TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones True Wireless Ear Buds IPX7 Waterproof Dual Built-in Mic Earphones with 4000mAh Charging.
Wireless Earbuds, Nurbenn TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones True Wireless Ear Buds IPX7 Waterproof Dual Built-in Mic Earphones with 4000mAh Charging.
$47.43
newegg
Neckband HiFi Sound Wireless Headset with Retracting Earbuds for Verizon iPad Mini 2 - Verizon iPad Mini - Sprint iPad Mini - AT&T iPad Mini - Sprint iPad Air 2 - AT&T iPad Air 2 - Verizon iPad Air 2
Neckband HiFi Sound Wireless Headset with Retracting Earbuds for Verizon iPad Mini 2 - Verizon iPad Mini - Sprint iPad Mini - AT&T iPad Mini - Sprint iPad Air 2 - AT&T iPad Air 2 - Verizon iPad Air 2
$55.54
walmart
Hi-Fi Sound Wired Earphones Headphones Handsfree Mic Headset Metal Earbuds In-ear Earpieces G8V for Doro 824 SmartEasy - Google Pixel XL 3a XL - Huawei MediaPad T1 10, Mate SE 20, Honor 7X, 10
Hi-Fi Sound Wired Earphones Headphones Handsfree Mic Headset Metal Earbuds In-ear Earpieces G8V for Doro 824 SmartEasy - Google Pixel XL 3a XL - Huawei MediaPad T1 10, Mate SE 20, Honor 7X, 10
$18.17
walmart
Advertisement
Headset OEM 3.5mm Handsfree Earphones Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK 9.6 (SM-T560) Active A 9.7 8.0 10.1 8.9 4 NOOK 7.0 (SM-T230) 10.1 (SM-T530) 8.0 SM-T530 3 8.0 7.0 10.1 GT-P5210
Headset OEM 3.5mm Handsfree Earphones Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK 9.6 (SM-T560) Active A 9.7 8.0 10.1 8.9 4 NOOK 7.0 (SM-T230) 10.1 (SM-T530) 8.0 SM-T530 3 8.0 7.0 10.1 GT-P5210
$18.17
walmart
Compatible With LG V50 ThinQ 5G, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ - Premium Flat Wired Headset MONO Handsfree Earphone Mic Single Earbud Headphone In-Ear [3.5mm] White P3B
Compatible With LG V50 ThinQ 5G, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ - Premium Flat Wired Headset MONO Handsfree Earphone Mic Single Earbud Headphone In-Ear [3.5mm] White P3B
$18.17
walmart
OEM Headset 3.5mm Hands-free Earphones Mic Dual Earbuds Headphones In-Ear Stereo B4L for AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 - AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge - Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7 - Sprint Samsung Galaxy S7
OEM Headset 3.5mm Hands-free Earphones Mic Dual Earbuds Headphones In-Ear Stereo B4L for AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 - AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge - Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7 - Sprint Samsung Galaxy S7
$17.16
walmart
Aktudy KZ EDR1 Gold Plated Earphone 3.5mm Wired Bass Stereo Headphone (with Mic)
Aktudy KZ EDR1 Gold Plated Earphone 3.5mm Wired Bass Stereo Headphone (with Mic)
$11.69
walmart
Bluetooth Headphones Bluetooth 50 Wireless Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Sports inEar Earphones wMicHiFi Stereo Deep Bass HeadsetsMagnetic Neckband 10.
Bluetooth Headphones Bluetooth 50 Wireless Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Sports inEar Earphones wMicHiFi Stereo Deep Bass HeadsetsMagnetic Neckband 10.
$28.31
newegg
Abody S26- BT5.0 Wirelessly Dual Headset with Box Mini Portable In-ear Stereo Headphones Touching Control Hifi Noise Reduction Sport Earbud
Abody S26- BT5.0 Wirelessly Dual Headset with Box Mini Portable In-ear Stereo Headphones Touching Control Hifi Noise Reduction Sport Earbud
$24.89
walmart
AKG Y500 On-Ear Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black (US Version)
AKG Y500 On-Ear Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black (US Version)
$74.95
newegg
Sweatproof Hi-Fi Sports Headset Mic Wireless Earphones for T-Mobile iPad Air - AT&T iPad Air - Verizon iPad Air - Verizon Google Pixel XL - Verizon Google Pixel 2 XL - Verizon Google Pixel 2
Sweatproof Hi-Fi Sports Headset Mic Wireless Earphones for T-Mobile iPad Air - AT&T iPad Air - Verizon iPad Air - Verizon Google Pixel XL - Verizon Google Pixel 2 XL - Verizon Google Pixel 2
$39.38
walmart
Retractable Headset MONO Hands-free Earphone w Mic Single Earbud Headphone Earpiece Wired [3.5mm] [White] Compatible With Nokia 3.1 Plus - Samsung Galaxy S10e S10+ S10 Halo
Retractable Headset MONO Hands-free Earphone w Mic Single Earbud Headphone Earpiece Wired [3.5mm] [White] Compatible With Nokia 3.1 Plus - Samsung Galaxy S10e S10+ S10 Halo
$17.16
walmart
Portable Hanging Neck Sports Fan,Hands Free USB Rechargeable Personal Fan,6 Level Air Flow Headphone Design - Cooling Head Fan Necklace Fan for Home Office Traveling
Portable Hanging Neck Sports Fan,Hands Free USB Rechargeable Personal Fan,6 Level Air Flow Headphone Design - Cooling Head Fan Necklace Fan for Home Office Traveling
$13.20
walmart
BQEYZ BQEYZ KB1 Wired In ear Headphones DIY Earphones 1BA 2DD Dynamic HIFI Earbuds Bass Running Sport Earphone With Removable Cable
BQEYZ BQEYZ KB1 Wired In ear Headphones DIY Earphones 1BA 2DD Dynamic HIFI Earbuds Bass Running Sport Earphone With Removable Cable
$37.57
walmart
Compatible With Motorola Moto G7 Power Play - Premium Sound Retractable Headset Hands-free Earphones Mic Earbuds Headphones Wired [3.5mm] White X9O
Compatible With Motorola Moto G7 Power Play - Premium Sound Retractable Headset Hands-free Earphones Mic Earbuds Headphones Wired [3.5mm] White X9O
$20.19
walmart
Advertisement
Recertified - Anker A3913 Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black
Recertified - Anker A3913 Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black
$45.00
newegg
Neck-band Hi-Fi Sports Headset Wireless Earphones Mic for AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8+ - Verizon Samsung Galaxy S8 - T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 - Sprint Samsung Galaxy S8 - AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8
Neck-band Hi-Fi Sports Headset Wireless Earphones Mic for AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8+ - Verizon Samsung Galaxy S8 - T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 - Sprint Samsung Galaxy S8 - AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8
$33.32
walmart
A2S TWS BT 5.0 Earbuds LED Digital Power Display Waterproof Earphones Stereo Sound Headset Compatible with Android/iOS/PC Tablet
A2S TWS BT 5.0 Earbuds LED Digital Power Display Waterproof Earphones Stereo Sound Headset Compatible with Android/iOS/PC Tablet
$11.76
walmart
BarkBox Stuffed Plush Tug Dog Toy - In the Zone Headphones
BarkBox Stuffed Plush Tug Dog Toy - In the Zone Headphones
$12.99
walmart
Headphones Hi-Fi Sound Wired Earphones Handsfree Mic Headset Metal Earbuds P9A for LG V50 ThinQ 5G, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, X Power, K20 V, Q7 Plus, G8X ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, K8 Plus (2018)
Headphones Hi-Fi Sound Wired Earphones Handsfree Mic Headset Metal Earbuds P9A for LG V50 ThinQ 5G, V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, X Power, K20 V, Q7 Plus, G8X ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, K8 Plus (2018)
$18.17
walmart
Balems 10 Pair In Ear Tips Earbuds Silicone Eartips Accessories for Samsung s6 20pcs
Balems 10 Pair In Ear Tips Earbuds Silicone Eartips Accessories for Samsung s6 20pcs
$5.66
walmart
Headset MONO 3.5mm Hands-free Earphone Single Earbud Headphone Compatible With Motorola Moto G6, Droid Turbo 2
Headset MONO 3.5mm Hands-free Earphone Single Earbud Headphone Compatible With Motorola Moto G6, Droid Turbo 2
$18.17
walmart
Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Wireless Headphones LED Power Display Sweat-proof Waterproof Stereo Sounds Auto Pairing Sports Earbuds Noise Reduction Earpiece
Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Wireless Headphones LED Power Display Sweat-proof Waterproof Stereo Sounds Auto Pairing Sports Earbuds Noise Reduction Earpiece
$29.65
walmart
AUPERTO Type-C Wired Earbuds, Bass Music in Ear Stereo Headphone Headset Earphone Earpiece, Great for Jogging, Hiking, Running BLUE
AUPERTO Type-C Wired Earbuds, Bass Music in Ear Stereo Headphone Headset Earphone Earpiece, Great for Jogging, Hiking, Running BLUE
$17.60
walmart
KZ ZSN inEar Earbuds New 1DD 1BA HiFi Monitor Earphones Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds Balanced Armature Dynamic Driver Hybrid Headphones with.
KZ ZSN inEar Earbuds New 1DD 1BA HiFi Monitor Earphones Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds Balanced Armature Dynamic Driver Hybrid Headphones with.
$28.31
newegg
T5 True Wireless Headphones Silver
T5 True Wireless Headphones Silver
$76.69
newegg
J31 Bone Conduction Headphones Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Night Running Reflective Outdoor Sports Headset Hands-free with Mic
J31 Bone Conduction Headphones Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Night Running Reflective Outdoor Sports Headset Hands-free with Mic
$39.25
newegg
Advertisement
ARGOM TECH Ultimate Sound BT Wireless Headphone Vibe Foldable Over the Ear
ARGOM TECH Ultimate Sound BT Wireless Headphone Vibe Foldable Over the Ear
$26.99
walmart
ankishi Air3 TWS Wireless Mini Earbuds IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Stereo In-ear Headphones
ankishi Air3 TWS Wireless Mini Earbuds IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Stereo In-ear Headphones
$23.22
walmart
Wired USB Headset Adjustable Comfortable Earphone Headphone
Wired USB Headset Adjustable Comfortable Earphone Headphone
$23.34
walmart
Positive Vibration 2 On Ear Headphones Copper
Positive Vibration 2 On Ear Headphones Copper
$58.99
newegg
A2 TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones Auto Pairing Noise Reduction IPX5 Waterproof for Sports (White & Red)
A2 TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones Auto Pairing Noise Reduction IPX5 Waterproof for Sports (White & Red)
$11.19
walmart
WIRED Headset MONO Hands-free Earphone 3.5mm Headphone B9D Compatible With Google Pixel 3a XL
WIRED Headset MONO Hands-free Earphone 3.5mm Headphone B9D Compatible With Google Pixel 3a XL
$26.25
walmart
Atralife Headset 3.5MM Anti-Radiation Earpiece Air Tube Earphone Headset Unilateral Reel Headphones
Atralife Headset 3.5MM Anti-Radiation Earpiece Air Tube Earphone Headset Unilateral Reel Headphones
$10.78
walmart
Beyerdynamic Custom Street Multifunctional Over-Ear Headphones - White
Beyerdynamic Custom Street Multifunctional Over-Ear Headphones - White
$74.99
newegg
Audio-Technica ATH-WS660BT Solid Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-in Mic & Control
Audio-Technica ATH-WS660BT Solid Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-in Mic & Control
$119.00
newegg
3P Experts 3PX-NECKBEARB-BLK Neckband Sport Wireless Earbuds, Black
3P Experts 3PX-NECKBEARB-BLK Neckband Sport Wireless Earbuds, Black
$24.25
walmart
Stereo In-Ear Earphone Headphone Headset Earbuds
Stereo In-Ear Earphone Headphone Headset Earbuds
$5.88
walmart
Andoer F9 12 Bluetooth Cordless Earphones Auto Pairing Noise Cancelling Power Bank Function Sweatproof Waterproofk
Andoer F9 12 Bluetooth Cordless Earphones Auto Pairing Noise Cancelling Power Bank Function Sweatproof Waterproofk
$16.99
walmart
Advertisement
Metal Headphones Holder High-quality Aluminum Alloy Stand Detachable Stable Desktop Bracket with Silicone Pad for Wired Wireless Gaming Headsets Silver
Metal Headphones Holder High-quality Aluminum Alloy Stand Detachable Stable Desktop Bracket with Silicone Pad for Wired Wireless Gaming Headsets Silver
$17.83
walmart
Baseus Encok A06 BT 5.0 Lavalier Single Wireless Earphone With Clip Wireless In-ear Earbuds 20days Playtime Sports Sweatproof Headset
Baseus Encok A06 BT 5.0 Lavalier Single Wireless Earphone With Clip Wireless In-ear Earbuds 20days Playtime Sports Sweatproof Headset
$21.99
walmart
Belkin ROCKSTAR G3H0001BTBLK Headphones with Lightning Connector
Belkin ROCKSTAR G3H0001BTBLK Headphones with Lightning Connector
$36.76
newegg
Portable Neck Fan, Hand Free Personal Mini Fans USB Rechargeable,360 Degree Free Rotation 3 Speed Adjustable, Headphone Design for Traveling, Sports, Office, Reading
Portable Neck Fan, Hand Free Personal Mini Fans USB Rechargeable,360 Degree Free Rotation 3 Speed Adjustable, Headphone Design for Traveling, Sports, Office, Reading
$10.99
walmart
AIKEJANI Neck Fan - Hand Free Mini USB Rechargeable Portable Headphone Design Wearable Neckband Fan, 3 Level Air Flow, Perfect for Sports, Office and Outdoor,White
AIKEJANI Neck Fan - Hand Free Mini USB Rechargeable Portable Headphone Design Wearable Neckband Fan, 3 Level Air Flow, Perfect for Sports, Office and Outdoor,White
$22.96
walmart
Wireless Stereo BT Earphone Sleep Soft Earphones Support Handsfree Sleeping Eye
Wireless Stereo BT Earphone Sleep Soft Earphones Support Handsfree Sleeping Eye
$17.81
walmart
Actoyo Sleep Eye Cover Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headband Headphones for Sleeping,Workout,Jogging,Yoga,Insomnia, Meditation
Actoyo Sleep Eye Cover Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headband Headphones for Sleeping,Workout,Jogging,Yoga,Insomnia, Meditation
$16.99
walmart
J58 Wireless BT5.0 Headphones Ergonomic Semi-in-ear Sports Earbuds Auto Pairing Smart Touch Control Wide Compatibility Blue
J58 Wireless BT5.0 Headphones Ergonomic Semi-in-ear Sports Earbuds Auto Pairing Smart Touch Control Wide Compatibility Blue
$19.62
newegg
F9 TWS Earphones BT5.0 Wireless Headphones Sweatproof Sports Mini Earbuds Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset LED Digital Display Button Control
F9 TWS Earphones BT5.0 Wireless Headphones Sweatproof Sports Mini Earbuds Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset LED Digital Display Button Control
$19.69
walmart
(Refurbished) Beats By Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black
(Refurbished) Beats By Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black
$119.96
walmart
BeatsX Earphones - Satin Silver
BeatsX Earphones - Satin Silver
$59.99
newegg
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Red) MWNX2LL/A
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Red) MWNX2LL/A
$119.95
b&hphoto video proaudio
Load More
Headphones
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.