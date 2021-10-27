Desktop Computers

Acer Aspire TC Desktop, Intel Core i3-10100 Upto 4.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, DVDRW, HDMI, Card Reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Pro

$529.99
newegg
27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display

$1,799.00
apple
Recertified - Apple iMac 21.5 Desktop Intel Core i5 2.50GHz 10GB RAM 500GB HDD MC309LL/A (A)

$293.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 32 GB 1 TB HDD 4096 x 2304 Display.

$994.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 24 GB 2 TB HDD & 512 GB Flash HD.

$1,207.00
newegg

Recertified - 2017 Apple iMac 27' Core i5 3.8GHz 32GB RAM 2TB Fusion MNED2LL/A

$1,430.99
newegg

Acer Aspire C24-963-UA91 AIO Desktop, 23.8' Full HD Display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 802.11ac WiFi 5, Wireless.

$649.99
newegg

Apple Mac Mini Desktop Computer (Intel Core i7, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$339.95
newegg

Recertified - Apple iMac 21.5' Retina 4K Core i5-8500 6-Core 3.0GHz All-In-One Computer - 8GB 1TB+32GB Fusion Radeon Pro 560X (Early 2019)

$899.95
newegg

Recertified - Apple iMac 27' Retina 5K Core i5-6500 Quad-Core 3.2GHz All-In-One Computer - 32GB 1TB Radeon R9 M380 (Late 2015) (Light Pink Hue) .

$965.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 24 GB 1 TB SSD & 128 GB Flash HD.

$1,142.00
newegg

ASUS ROG Strix G15CK Gaming and Entertainment Desktop PC (Intel i5-10400F 6-Core, 64GB RAM, 512GB m.2 SATA SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1660 SUPER, Wifi, Bluetooth, Win 10 Home) with Microsoft 365 Personal , Hub

$2,049.00
walmart
ASUS ROG Strix G15CK Gaming and Entertainment Desktop PC (Intel i5-10400F 6-Core, 32GB RAM, 256GB m.2 SATA SSD + 1TB HDD (3.5), NVIDIA GTX 1660 SUPER, Win 10 Home) with Microsoft 365 Personal , Hub

$1,679.00
walmart

Recertified - Apple Mac Mini A1347 MGEN2LL/A Late-2014 Desktop PC w/Core i5-4278U 2.6GHz 8GB 1TB HDD

$376.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 8 GB 4 TB HDD & 128 GB Flash HD.

$1,068.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 64 GB 4 TB SSD & 1 TB Flash HD.

$2,117.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 48 GB 4 TB HDD & 512 GB Flash HD.

$1,607.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple Mac Mini MGEM2LL/A 4GB 500GB Intel Core i5-4260U X2 1.4GHz, Silver

$205.99
($406.99 save 49%)
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 32 GB 2 TB SSD & 256 GB Flash HD.

$1,622.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple Mac Mini A1347 MGEN2LL/A Late-2014 Desktop PC w/Core i5-4278U 2.6GHz 16GB 1TB HDD

$430.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 8 GB 3 TB HDD & 128 GB Flash HD.

$968.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple iMac 27' Retina 5K Core i7-4790K Quad-Core 4.0GHz All-In-One Computer - 32GB 1TB SSD Radeon R9 M290X (Late 2014)

$1,356.99
newegg

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-Core CPU, GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 16GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB HDD.

$3,268.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 32 GB 1 TB HDD & 256 GB Flash HD.

$1,173.00
newegg
Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 48 GB 1 TB HDD & 512 GB Flash HD.

$1,353.00
newegg

Recertified - 2012 Apple Mac mini Core i7 2.3GHz 16GB RAM 120GB HDD MD388LL/A

$376.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple iMac MF886LL/A 27' Intel Core i7 4.0GHz 32GB 1TB

$1,073.00
newegg

Acer Aspire TC - Ryzen 3 4300G - 8 GB DDR4 - 512 GB SSD - AMD Radeon Graphics - Windows 10 Home - Desktop PC (TC-391-UR11)

$459.99
($479.99 save 4%)
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 16 GB 3 TB HDD & 1 TB Flash HD.

$1,357.00
newegg

Acer Aspire TC-875 Desktop, Intel Core i5-10400 Upto 4.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 500GB HDD, DVDRW, HDMI, Card Reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

$829.99
newegg

Adamant Custom 12-Core Full Tower Modelling SolidWorks CAD Workstaion Computer AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7Ghz X570 AORUS PRO 64Gb DDR4 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0.

$4,999.99
newegg

Acer Aspire TC Desktop, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400 6-Core Processor,8GB DDR4 RAM,256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 630,DVD-RW, Wifi-AC, Bluetooth.

$615.00
newegg

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming Desktop Computer AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 5700G 32GB DDR4 512GB SSD 1TB HDD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB HDMI WiFi5.

$1,619.00
newegg

Recertified - 2017 Apple iMac 21.5' Core i5 3GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion MNDY2LL/A

$939.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 24 GB 4 TB HDD & 512 GB Flash HD.

$1,407.00
newegg

Adamant Custom 6-Core Home Workstation Desktop Computer PC Intel Core i5 10400 2.9Ghz 32Gb DDR4 1TB NVMe 1800MBs SSD 4TB HDD WiFi Bluetooth USB.

$1,399.99
newegg
Acer Aspire TC-885 i5 Everyday Value Desktop Black (Intel i5-8400 6-Core, 64GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD + 2TB HDD (3.5), Intel UHD 630, Wifi, Bluetooth, 2xUSB 3.0, 2xHDMI, SD Card, Optical Drive, Win 10 Pro)

$2,209.00
walmart

Optiplex 990 Tower High Performance Business Desktop Computer Intel Quad Core i5 up to 34GHz Processor 8GB RAM 2TB HDD DVD WiFi Windows 10 Pro 64.

$274.59
newegg

Adamant Custom 16-Core Modelling Rendering Workstation Gaming Desktop Computer AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 3.4Ghz X570 TUF 32Gb DDR4 2TB NVMe SSD 6TB HDD.

$5,199.99
newegg

Adamant Custom 16-Core Modelling Rendering Workstation Gaming Desktop Computer AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 3.4Ghz X570 TUF 32Gb DDR4 1TB NVMe SSD 5TB HDD.

$4,899.99
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 64 GB 1 TB HDD 4096 x 2304 Display.

$1,214.00
newegg

Acer Aspire TC-885 i5 Everyday Value Desktop Black (Intel i5-8400 6-Core, 32GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD 630, Wifi, Bluetooth, 2xUSB 3.0, 2xHDMI, SD Card, Optical Drive, Win 10 Pro)

$1,979.00
walmart

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 16 GB 4 TB HDD & 1 TB Flash HD.

$1,457.00
newegg

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming and Entertainment Desktop PC Iron Grey (AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 4-Core, 32GB RAM, 8TB PCIe SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650, Wifi, Bluetooth, 1xHDMI, 1 Display Port (DP), Win 10 Home)

$3,779.99
walmart

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.4GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNE02LL/A 48 GB 2 TB SSD & 128 GB Flash HD.

$1,612.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 16 GB 1 TB HDD & 128 GB Flash HD.

$828.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 24 GB 4 TB HDD & 128 GB Flash HD.

$1,217.00
newegg

Recertified - Apple A Grade Desktop Computer iMac 21.5-inch (Retina 4K) 3.0GHZ Quad Core i5 (Mid 2017) MNDY2LL/A 16 GB 1 TB HDD & 1 TB Flash HD.

$1,207.00
newegg
Recertified - Dell Optiplex 7050 Micro Form Factor Desktop, Intel i7 7700T 2.9Ghz, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD Hard Drive, HDMI, Windows 10

$449.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell Optiplex 7050 Micro Form Factor Desktop, Intel i5 7500T 2.7Ghz, 16GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Windows 10

$474.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell OptiPlex 3010 Tower Computer PC, 3.20 GHz Intel i5 Quad Core, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 120GB SSD Hard Drive, Windows 10 Home 64 bit

$179.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell Optiplex 7020 SFF i5-4690 4GB 500GB Desktop Grade-B

$144.99
newegg

Dell Inspiron 3880 Desktop, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-Core Processor,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD Plus 1TB HDD, Intel UHD Graphics 630, Wifi, Bluetooth.

$1,049.00
newegg

Recertified - Dell Precision Tower 7810 Workstation 2x E5-2637 V3 Quad Core 3.5Ghz 128GB 1TB SSD K4200 Win 10

$1,293.00
newegg

Recertified - Business PC -Dell Precision 3420 SFF (Small Form Factor) Desktop Core i5 6th Gen 6500 (Upto 3.60Ghz) 8GB Memory (Support upto 64 GB.

$224.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell AIO Grade A OptiPlex 7440 24' FHD 1920x1080 All-In-One Computer - Intel Core i5-6500 Quad (upto 3.60GHz), 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD.

$499.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell OptiPlex 7010 USFF All-In-One with a 22' Monitor Desktop PC Intel Quad Core i7-3770 3.40GHz 8GB RAM 256 GB SSD DVD-RW Windows 10.

$450.91
newegg

Recertified - Dell OptiPlex 990, Desktop, Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.40 GHz, 16GB DDR3, 2TB HDD, DVD-RW, No Operating System

$270.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell Optiplex 7040 Micro Form Factor Desktop, Intel i7 6700T 2.8Ghz, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD Hard Drive, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Windows 10 Pro

$493.99
newegg

Recertified - Dell Optiplex 7040 Mini Tower Desktop, Intel Quad Core i5 6500 3.2Ghz, 32GB DDR4, 256GB SSD Hard Drive, HDMI, Windows 10 Pro (Grade B)

$479.99
newegg
