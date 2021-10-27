Skip to content
Cutters & Punches
Cricut Die-Cut Machines Assorted - Cricut Maker
featured
Cricut Die-Cut Machines Assorted - Cricut Maker
$249.00
($399.99
save 38%)
zulily
Carl CARL 62040 40-Sheet Capacity hc-240 Two-Hole Punch, 9/32 Dia. Holes, Silver, Metallic
featured
Carl CARL 62040 40-Sheet Capacity hc-240 Two-Hole Punch, 9/32 Dia. Holes, Silver, Metallic
$23.96
amazon
Cricut Rotary Cutter - 45mm
featured
Cricut Rotary Cutter - 45mm
$18.99
hobbylobby
Cutting Machine Crafts with Your Cricut, Sizzix, or Silhouette: Die Cutting Machine Projects to Make with 60 SVG Files
Cutting Machine Crafts with Your Cricut, Sizzix, or Silhouette: Die Cutting Machine Projects to Make with 60 SVG Files
$9.99
($16.99
save 41%)
amazon
Carl Craft Craft Paper Punch, Heart (CP-2 Heart)
Carl Craft Craft Paper Punch, Heart (CP-2 Heart)
$5.76
amazon
Crafter's Edge Q1089 2 1/2 Inch Strip Cutter Die
Crafter's Edge Q1089 2 1/2 Inch Strip Cutter Die
$12.30
($12.94
save 5%)
amazon
Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, 12 Sheets, Gray (KT-HP12-GRAY)
Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, 12 Sheets, Gray (KT-HP12-GRAY)
$9.99
amazon
Carl Craft Mini Craft Paper Punch, Rabbit (CN12105)
Carl Craft Mini Craft Paper Punch, Rabbit (CN12105)
$19.68
amazon
BAZIC Premium Single Hole Paper Punch with Cushion Grip
BAZIC Premium Single Hole Paper Punch with Cushion Grip
$5.06
amazon
Carl Craft Small Size Craft Paper Punch, Snow (CP-1N Snow B)
Carl Craft Small Size Craft Paper Punch, Snow (CP-1N Snow B)
$11.00
amazon
EK Tools Craft Tools - Hydrangea Geometric Paper Punch Craft Tool
EK Tools Craft Tools - Hydrangea Geometric Paper Punch Craft Tool
$13.99
($17.99
save 22%)
zulily
Carl Craft Small Size Craft Paper Punch, Foot Print (CP-1N Footprints A)
Carl Craft Small Size Craft Paper Punch, Foot Print (CP-1N Footprints A)
$5.48
amazon
Advertisement
EK Tools™ Paper Shapers Large Round Confetti Dots Punch | Michaels®
EK Tools™ Paper Shapers Large Round Confetti Dots Punch | Michaels®
$18.99
michaelsstores
Foamwerks Foamboard Circle Cutter Each (WA-8001)
Foamwerks Foamboard Circle Cutter Each (WA-8001)
$40.49
staples
Officemate 1 Hole Punch, 5 Sheet Capacity, Comes in 12 Pack, Silver (90075)
Officemate 1 Hole Punch, 5 Sheet Capacity, Comes in 12 Pack, Silver (90075)
$19.56
amazon
A4 A5 Paper Cutter Trimmer, Paper Trimmer With Automatic Security Safeguard And Side Ruler, Paper Trimmer For Scrapbooking, Picture, Label, Office Pap
A4 A5 Paper Cutter Trimmer, Paper Trimmer With Automatic Security Safeguard And Side Ruler, Paper Trimmer For Scrapbooking, Picture, Label, Office Pap
$56.28
wayfairnorthamerica
Paper Cutter, A4 Paper Trimmer Titanium Scrapbooking With 3 PCS Blades,12 Inch With Automatic Security Safeguard Tool With Side Ruler For Craft Paper,
Paper Cutter, A4 Paper Trimmer Titanium Scrapbooking With 3 PCS Blades,12 Inch With Automatic Security Safeguard Tool With Side Ruler For Craft Paper,
$56.53
wayfairnorthamerica
Swingline 2-7 Hole Punch, Adjustable, Heavy Duty Hole Puncher, 40 Sheet Punch Capacity, Chrome/Black/Woodgrain (74400)
Swingline 2-7 Hole Punch, Adjustable, Heavy Duty Hole Puncher, 40 Sheet Punch Capacity, Chrome/Black/Woodgrain (74400)
$75.43
amazon
Swingline 3 Hole Punch, Desktop Hole Puncher 3 Ring, SmartTouch Metal Paper Punch, Home Office Supplies, Portable Desk Accessories, 45 Sheet Punch Capacity, Low Force, Black/Gray (74136)
Swingline 3 Hole Punch, Desktop Hole Puncher 3 Ring, SmartTouch Metal Paper Punch, Home Office Supplies, Portable Desk Accessories, 45 Sheet Punch Capacity, Low Force, Black/Gray (74136)
$40.98
amazon
A4 Paper Cutter 12 Inch Titanium Straight Paper Trimmer With Side Ruler For Scrapbooking Craft, Paper, Coupon, Label, Cardstock
A4 Paper Cutter 12 Inch Titanium Straight Paper Trimmer With Side Ruler For Scrapbooking Craft, Paper, Coupon, Label, Cardstock
$50.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Silhouette Cameo 4 Electronic Cutter
Silhouette Cameo 4 Electronic Cutter
$299.00
($300.00
save 0%)
walmartusa
Three Hole Punch Office Supply Costume T-Shirt Sheet Paper
Three Hole Punch Office Supply Costume T-Shirt Sheet Paper
$19.99
amazon
Sizzix Big Shot Plus Embossing and Die Cutting Machine
Sizzix Big Shot Plus Embossing and Die Cutting Machine
$169.99
overstock
A4 Portable Paper Cutter: 12 Inch Paper Trimmer Scrapbooking Tool For Photo Gift Cards Kraft Paper Label And Coupon With Automatic Security Safeguard
A4 Portable Paper Cutter: 12 Inch Paper Trimmer Scrapbooking Tool For Photo Gift Cards Kraft Paper Label And Coupon With Automatic Security Safeguard
$48.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Paper Trimmer, Rotary Paper Cutter,12 Inch Cut,10 Sheet Capacity
Paper Trimmer, Rotary Paper Cutter,12 Inch Cut,10 Sheet Capacity
$75.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Paper Cutter - A4 Paper Craft Cutter With Security Blade For Cut Gift Card, Coupon, Label, Cardstock, Photo, 12 Inch Black Office Paper Trimmer
Paper Cutter - A4 Paper Craft Cutter With Security Blade For Cut Gift Card, Coupon, Label, Cardstock, Photo, 12 Inch Black Office Paper Trimmer
$49.72
wayfairnorthamerica
Uchida LV-CP-02 Clever Lever Craft Punch, Star
Uchida LV-CP-02 Clever Lever Craft Punch, Star
$7.64
amazon
We R Memory Keepers 0633356604426 Board Bundle Punch Board & Punch-Planner (15 Piece), Multicolor
We R Memory Keepers 0633356604426 Board Bundle Punch Board & Punch-Planner (15 Piece), Multicolor
$30.39
amazon
WORKLION Adjustable 6-Hole Punch with Positioning Mark, Daily Paper Puncher for A5 Size Six Ring Binder Planners - Refill Pages
WORKLION Adjustable 6-Hole Punch with Positioning Mark, Daily Paper Puncher for A5 Size Six Ring Binder Planners - Refill Pages
$26.07
newegg
We R Memory Keepers 0633356623953 Inserts Punch Board & Punch-Spiral (3 Piece)
We R Memory Keepers 0633356623953 Inserts Punch Board & Punch-Spiral (3 Piece)
$10.21
amazon
Excel Rotary Cutters 1.75 In. (45 Mm)
Excel Rotary Cutters 1.75 In. (45 Mm)
$19.59
staples
Electric Binding Machine Manual Book Paper Sheet Hole Desktop Punching Binder -
Electric Binding Machine Manual Book Paper Sheet Hole Desktop Punching Binder -
$101.27
newegg
JAM Paper Sharp Tip Ribbon Cutting Scissors, Beige and Green, Sold Individually (3238519115) | Quill
JAM Paper Sharp Tip Ribbon Cutting Scissors, Beige and Green, Sold Individually (3238519115) | Quill
$32.99
quill
"Scissors 1925 Old Paper" Framed Painting Print
"Scissors 1925 Old Paper" Framed Painting Print
$74.24
($96.55
save 23%)
walmartusa
Kemper Rose Cutter Set Set Of 5 (K50)
Kemper Rose Cutter Set Set Of 5 (K50)
$14.49
staples
Flower Shape Designer Punch For Leather Craft Paper Craft Patterned Holes 6mm -
Flower Shape Designer Punch For Leather Craft Paper Craft Patterned Holes 6mm -
$21.69
newegg
Advertisement
Mini Hole Puncher Paper Craft Shape DIY Scrapbook Paper Cards Art Cutter Tool-NO.04 Angle - Angel L
Mini Hole Puncher Paper Craft Shape DIY Scrapbook Paper Cards Art Cutter Tool-NO.04 Angle - Angel L
$15.75
newegg
Heart Shape Punch DIY Tools For Leather Craft Paper Craft Patterned Holes 5.5mm -
Heart Shape Punch DIY Tools For Leather Craft Paper Craft Patterned Holes 5.5mm -
$11.32
newegg
R4 Corner Rounder 4mm Paper Punch Card Photo Cutter Tool Craft Scrapbooking DIY -
R4 Corner Rounder 4mm Paper Punch Card Photo Cutter Tool Craft Scrapbooking DIY -
$14.63
newegg
Gemini Twin-Function Cutter & Embosser Crafter's Companion Junior Jnr Portable Die Cutting and Embossing Machine, White
Gemini Twin-Function Cutter & Embosser Crafter's Companion Junior Jnr Portable Die Cutting and Embossing Machine, White
$135.91
($199.95
save 32%)
amazon
EK Tools Craft Tools - 2.25'' Circle Punch Paper Punch Craft Tool
EK Tools Craft Tools - 2.25'' Circle Punch Paper Punch Craft Tool
$13.99
($17.99
save 22%)
zulily
Fiskars Hand Punch For Cushion Comfort Ergonomic 'Soft Grip' Paper Hole Puncher - Pink small circle
Fiskars Hand Punch For Cushion Comfort Ergonomic 'Soft Grip' Paper Hole Puncher - Pink small circle
$13.88
newegg
New Arrival Fancy border punch S flower design embossing punch scrapbooking handmade edge device DIY paper cutter Craft gift - puppy
New Arrival Fancy border punch S flower design embossing punch scrapbooking handmade edge device DIY paper cutter Craft gift - puppy
$15.24
newegg
13pcs Recipe combination scrapbooking DIY cutter carbon steel mold DIY embossing cutting mold - Army Green
13pcs Recipe combination scrapbooking DIY cutter carbon steel mold DIY embossing cutting mold - Army Green
$11.96
newegg
Officemate Medium Duty 3 Hole Punch with Ergonomic Handle, 30 Sheet Capacity, Black (90088)
Officemate Medium Duty 3 Hole Punch with Ergonomic Handle, 30 Sheet Capacity, Black (90088)
$14.50
($16.50
save 12%)
amazon
Simplicity® Deluxe Rotary Cutter & Embosser Extension Table By Jam Paper | Michaels®
Simplicity® Deluxe Rotary Cutter & Embosser Extension Table By Jam Paper | Michaels®
$27.99
michaelsstores
8 Soft Grip Scissors - Multi - Package 3 - Packaging Width: 8'' by Paper Mart
8 Soft Grip Scissors - Multi - Package 3 - Packaging Width: 8'' by Paper Mart
$5.23
papermart
1.5 inch Flower Silhouette Craft Lever Punch for Scrapbooking Cards Paper Art.
1.5 inch Flower Silhouette Craft Lever Punch for Scrapbooking Cards Paper Art.
$56.48
newegg
Advertisement
10PCS Mini Paper Punches, Craft Punch Little Paper Hole Punchers for Photo DIY Gift Card Stamping
10PCS Mini Paper Punches, Craft Punch Little Paper Hole Punchers for Photo DIY Gift Card Stamping
$13.64
newegg
Fiskars Fall & Winter Punch and Stamp Party Decorations Set, Clear
Fiskars Fall & Winter Punch and Stamp Party Decorations Set, Clear
$23.58
amazon
EK Tools™ Paper Shapers Large Circle Punch | Michaels®
EK Tools™ Paper Shapers Large Circle Punch | Michaels®
$18.99
michaelsstores
EK Success Lavender Large Punch
EK Success Lavender Large Punch
$13.89
amazon
EK Success EKS5430328 Ek Punch Lg Confetti Hydrangea
EK Success EKS5430328 Ek Punch Lg Confetti Hydrangea
$19.45
amazon
Diamond Tech Acrylic Grip Glass Cutter Cutter (655)
Diamond Tech Acrylic Grip Glass Cutter Cutter (655)
$27.49
staples
Carl Craft Small Size Craft Paper Punch, Angel (CP-1 Angel)
Carl Craft Small Size Craft Paper Punch, Angel (CP-1 Angel)
$8.12
amazon
Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, Durable Metal,Rubber Base, 12 Sheets, Black (KT-HP12-BLK)
Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, Durable Metal,Rubber Base, 12 Sheets, Black (KT-HP12-BLK)
$9.99
amazon
Amazon Basics 3 Hole Punch, Semi-Adjustable, 30 Sheet Capacity, Black
Amazon Basics 3 Hole Punch, Semi-Adjustable, 30 Sheet Capacity, Black
$19.37
amazon
Carl Craft Mini Craft Paper Punch, Mini Diamond (CN12119)
Carl Craft Mini Craft Paper Punch, Mini Diamond (CN12119)
$16.45
amazon
Manual Die Cutting Embossing Machine Card Embosser for PVC Card Credit ID Festivals Paper Cards Cutting Machine Manual Embosser Machine
Manual Die Cutting Embossing Machine Card Embosser for PVC Card Credit ID Festivals Paper Cards Cutting Machine Manual Embosser Machine
$212.98
newegg
Cotton + Steel Paper Cuts Leafy Wonder Scissors Teal, Fabric by the Yard
Cotton + Steel Paper Cuts Leafy Wonder Scissors Teal, Fabric by the Yard
$14.11
amazon
Cutters & Punches
