Craft Tools

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
BHG.com
Shop
DIY & Crafts
Hobby & Craft
Craft Tools
Craft Tools
Craft Tools
Cutting Tools
Measuring Tools
CritSuccess Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock Dice Ring Spinner (Size 13 - Stainless Steel - Rainbow)
featured
CritSuccess Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock Dice Ring Spinner (Size 13 - Stainless Steel - Rainbow)
$24.99
walmart
Creative Grids Quilt Ruler Circles (5 Discs with Grips) Quilt Ruler
featured
Creative Grids Quilt Ruler Circles (5 Discs with Grips) Quilt Ruler
$37.99
overstock
LOT OF 12PCS Random Color Sharp Point Quick-Clip Lightweight Speed Cutting Scissor for Sewing (Random Color)
featured
LOT OF 12PCS Random Color Sharp Point Quick-Clip Lightweight Speed Cutting Scissor for Sewing (Random Color)
$18.95
newegg
Carl CARL 62040 40-Sheet Capacity hc-240 Two-Hole Punch, 9/32 Dia. Holes, Silver, Metallic
Carl CARL 62040 40-Sheet Capacity hc-240 Two-Hole Punch, 9/32 Dia. Holes, Silver, Metallic
$23.96
amazon
Cricut Rotary Cutter - 45mm
Cricut Rotary Cutter - 45mm
$18.99
hobbylobby
Charles Leonard 77120 Economical Beveled Wood Ruler w/Single Metal Edge, 12', Natural
Charles Leonard 77120 Economical Beveled Wood Ruler w/Single Metal Edge, 12', Natural
$13.99
($32.99
save 58%)
newegg
Cricut Craft Tools - Cutting Spacer
Cricut Craft Tools - Cutting Spacer
$5.29
($12.99
save 59%)
zulily
Creative Grids 2-1/2in x 18-1/2in Rectangle Quilt Ruler
Creative Grids 2-1/2in x 18-1/2in Rectangle Quilt Ruler
$19.99
overstock
Clover 28 millimeter Bundle Rotary Cutters, 10, Multiple 2
Clover 28 millimeter Bundle Rotary Cutters, 10, Multiple 2
$20.60
amazon
Crafter's Edge Q1089 2 1/2 Inch Strip Cutter Die
Crafter's Edge Q1089 2 1/2 Inch Strip Cutter Die
$12.30
($12.94
save 5%)
amazon
Buffalo Check Scissors - 8"
Buffalo Check Scissors - 8"
$2.49
($4.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, 12 Sheets, Gray (KT-HP12-GRAY)
Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, 12 Sheets, Gray (KT-HP12-GRAY)
$9.99
amazon
C-Thru Opaque 12.5" Type Gauge Ruler | Michaels®
C-Thru Opaque 12.5" Type Gauge Ruler | Michaels®
$6.99
($9.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Stainless Steel 180 Degree Protractor Angle Finder Rotary Woodworking Measuring Ruler Craftsman Tool
Stainless Steel 180 Degree Protractor Angle Finder Rotary Woodworking Measuring Ruler Craftsman Tool
$15.52
walmart
Westcott® C-Thru Graph Beveled Edge Ruler, 6" | Michaels®
Westcott® C-Thru Graph Beveled Edge Ruler, 6" | Michaels®
$1.74
($2.49
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Cricut Rotary Cutter - Rotary Cutter for Fabric, Sewing and Quilting Projects - Compatible For Both Right- and Left-Handed Use - [60mm]
Cricut Rotary Cutter - Rotary Cutter for Fabric, Sewing and Quilting Projects - Compatible For Both Right- and Left-Handed Use - [60mm]
$17.75
amazon
English/Metric Ruler
English/Metric Ruler
$3.51
wayfairnorthamerica
BAZIC Premium Single Hole Paper Punch with Cushion Grip
BAZIC Premium Single Hole Paper Punch with Cushion Grip
$5.06
amazon
AbilityOne 5110012414371, Scissors, 8 1/4" Length, 3 5/8" Cut, Offset, Orange/Gray 2PC
AbilityOne 5110012414371, Scissors, 8 1/4" Length, 3 5/8" Cut, Offset, Orange/Gray 2PC
$35.26
walmart
Beadalon 2 Hole Punch, Silver
Beadalon 2 Hole Punch, Silver
$17.54
amazon
Circle Ruler 9"
Circle Ruler 9"
$12.38
amazon
Charles Leonard Stainless Steel Scissors with Cushion Grip Handle, 8-1/4 Inch Straight, Blue/Black, 12-Pack Scissors (80825)
Charles Leonard Stainless Steel Scissors with Cushion Grip Handle, 8-1/4 Inch Straight, Blue/Black, 12-Pack Scissors (80825)
$28.47
amazon
sublimation metal nail cutters blank key chains open wine key ring hot transfer custom consumable gifts 15pcs/lot Christmas gift
sublimation metal nail cutters blank key chains open wine key ring hot transfer custom consumable gifts 15pcs/lot Christmas gift
$17.85
newegg
Dritz Hip Curved Ruler, Clear
Dritz Hip Curved Ruler, Clear
$19.99
amazon
Dimensions Small Easy Angle Triangle Quilting Ruler and Quilting Template
Dimensions Small Easy Angle Triangle Quilting Ruler and Quilting Template
$7.26
($7.82
save 7%)
amazon
Dritz Cushion & Scissors Pin Cushion, Multicolor 3
Dritz Cushion & Scissors Pin Cushion, Multicolor 3
$36.47
amazon
FIMO® Made by You Square Jewelry Cutters for Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
FIMO® Made by You Square Jewelry Cutters for Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
$3.00
($9.99
save 70%)
michaelsstores
Frozen 2 Scissors Olaf Blue
Frozen 2 Scissors Olaf Blue
$10.81
amazon
Creative Grids Machine Quilting Tool Ruler Template - Slim CGRQTA2
Creative Grids Machine Quilting Tool Ruler Template - Slim CGRQTA2
$68.35
newegg
6" Clear Plastic Ruler, ct of 36 By Charles Leonard | Michaels®
6" Clear Plastic Ruler, ct of 36 By Charles Leonard | Michaels®
$20.99
michaelsstores
Fiskars Circle Cutter Refill Blades
Fiskars Circle Cutter Refill Blades
$6.49
hobbylobby
QT Fabrics A Little Handy Tape Measure Blue, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
QT Fabrics A Little Handy Tape Measure Blue, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$11.11
amazon
Fiskars Seam Ripper and Tape Measure
Fiskars Seam Ripper and Tape Measure
$4.99
target
Dritz Ruler Design Trio, crafting tools and supplies
Dritz Ruler Design Trio, crafting tools and supplies
$38.99
target
Dritz Pin Cushion & Scissors, 3 Count, Assorted
Dritz Pin Cushion & Scissors, 3 Count, Assorted
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiskars® 8" Straight Scissors | Michaels®
Fiskars® 8" Straight Scissors | Michaels®
$14.99
michaelsstores
Foamwerks Foamboard Circle Cutter Each (WA-8001)
Foamwerks Foamboard Circle Cutter Each (WA-8001)
$40.49
staples
Fiskars Sparkle Scissors
Fiskars Sparkle Scissors
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Eccomum Multifunctional Portable High Accuracy Retractable 5 Meters Tape Measure with LCD Writing Board
Eccomum Multifunctional Portable High Accuracy Retractable 5 Meters Tape Measure with LCD Writing Board
$16.49
walmart
Dritz Needle Threaders/Cutters, 2 Piece
Dritz Needle Threaders/Cutters, 2 Piece
$1.77
walmartusa
Fiskars Mixed Media Scissors
Fiskars Mixed Media Scissors
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
EZ Quilting® Small Bias Quilting Ruler & Template | Michaels®
EZ Quilting® Small Bias Quilting Ruler & Template | Michaels®
$14.99
michaelsstores
Officemate 1 Hole Punch, 5 Sheet Capacity, Comes in 12 Pack, Silver (90075)
Officemate 1 Hole Punch, 5 Sheet Capacity, Comes in 12 Pack, Silver (90075)
$19.56
amazon
Omnigrid Mini Square Ruler Value Pack, Clear Quilting & Sewing Rulers, 3 Count (2-1/2", 4-1/2", 6-1/2")
Omnigrid Mini Square Ruler Value Pack, Clear Quilting & Sewing Rulers, 3 Count (2-1/2", 4-1/2", 6-1/2")
$19.75
wayfairnorthamerica
Omnigrid 4" x 36" Quilting Ruler
Omnigrid 4" x 36" Quilting Ruler
$35.94
($39.00
save 8%)
walmartusa
Omnigrid® 8" Quarter-Square Right Triangle Ruler | Michaels®
Omnigrid® 8" Quarter-Square Right Triangle Ruler | Michaels®
$13.39
michaelsstores
Olfa 5" Serrated-Edge Scissors | Michaels®
Olfa 5" Serrated-Edge Scissors | Michaels®
$25.99
michaelsstores
Omnigrid Non-Slip Square Quilting Rulers Combo Pack
Omnigrid Non-Slip Square Quilting Rulers Combo Pack
$45.49
target
Alumicolor Raised Edge AlumiCutter | Michaels®
Alumicolor Raised Edge AlumiCutter | Michaels®
$9.79
($13.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
18" Long Wood Office Ruler with Brass Edge
18" Long Wood Office Ruler with Brass Edge
$6.97
wayfairnorthamerica
American Crafts Scissors - 6.5" Craft Scissors
American Crafts Scissors - 6.5" Craft Scissors
$6.99
($9.99
save 30%)
zulily
Acme United 10417 Westcott Stainless Steel Ruler 18' Length 1' Width - 1/16, 1/32 Graduations - 1 Each
Acme United 10417 Westcott Stainless Steel Ruler 18' Length 1' Width - 1/16, 1/32 Graduations - 1 Each
$9.99
newegg
Plastic Ruler
Plastic Ruler
$4.08
wayfairnorthamerica
6 Pack: Straight Soap Loaf Cutter by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
6 Pack: Straight Soap Loaf Cutter by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$41.16
michaelsstores
Textile Tension Meter Textile Tensiometer Double Analog Dial Pressure Tensiometer Mechanical Force Measuring Tools
Textile Tension Meter Textile Tensiometer Double Analog Dial Pressure Tensiometer Mechanical Force Measuring Tools
$38.17
walmart
Stencil Cutting Tool
Stencil Cutting Tool
$19.99
hobbylobby
Loops & Threads™ Sewing Scissors | Michaels®
Loops & Threads™ Sewing Scissors | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Meterk Multifunctional Portable High Accuracy Retractable 5 Meters Tape Measure with LCD Writing Board
Meterk Multifunctional Portable High Accuracy Retractable 5 Meters Tape Measure with LCD Writing Board
$15.82
walmart
OLFA 9766 SCS-2 Stainless Steel Serrated Edge 7-Inch Scissors
OLFA 9766 SCS-2 Stainless Steel Serrated Edge 7-Inch Scissors
$25.09
amazon
Melissa and Doug Scissor Skills Safari Activity Pad SC #32006
Melissa and Doug Scissor Skills Safari Activity Pad SC #32006
$11.86
newegg
Craft Tools
