Craft Tools

featured

CritSuccess Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock Dice Ring Spinner (Size 13 - Stainless Steel - Rainbow)

$24.99
walmart
featured

Creative Grids Quilt Ruler Circles (5 Discs with Grips) Quilt Ruler

$37.99
overstock
featured

LOT OF 12PCS Random Color Sharp Point Quick-Clip Lightweight Speed Cutting Scissor for Sewing (Random Color)

$18.95
newegg

Carl CARL 62040 40-Sheet Capacity hc-240 Two-Hole Punch, 9/32 Dia. Holes, Silver, Metallic

$23.96
amazon

Cricut Rotary Cutter - 45mm

$18.99
hobbylobby

Charles Leonard 77120 Economical Beveled Wood Ruler w/Single Metal Edge, 12', Natural

$13.99
($32.99 save 58%)
newegg

Cricut Craft Tools - Cutting Spacer

$5.29
($12.99 save 59%)
zulily

Creative Grids 2-1/2in x 18-1/2in Rectangle Quilt Ruler

$19.99
overstock

Clover 28 millimeter Bundle Rotary Cutters, 10, Multiple 2

$20.60
amazon

Crafter's Edge Q1089 2 1/2 Inch Strip Cutter Die

$12.30
($12.94 save 5%)
amazon

Buffalo Check Scissors - 8"

$2.49
($4.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

Bostitch 3 Hole Punch, 12 Sheets, Gray (KT-HP12-GRAY)

$9.99
amazon
Advertisement

C-Thru Opaque 12.5" Type Gauge Ruler | Michaels®

$6.99
($9.99 save 30%)
michaelsstores

Stainless Steel 180 Degree Protractor Angle Finder Rotary Woodworking Measuring Ruler Craftsman Tool

$15.52
walmart

Westcott® C-Thru Graph Beveled Edge Ruler, 6" | Michaels®

$1.74
($2.49 save 30%)
michaelsstores

Cricut Rotary Cutter - Rotary Cutter for Fabric, Sewing and Quilting Projects - Compatible For Both Right- and Left-Handed Use - [60mm]

$17.75
amazon

English/Metric Ruler

$3.51
wayfairnorthamerica

BAZIC Premium Single Hole Paper Punch with Cushion Grip

$5.06
amazon

AbilityOne 5110012414371, Scissors, 8 1/4" Length, 3 5/8" Cut, Offset, Orange/Gray 2PC

$35.26
walmart

Beadalon 2 Hole Punch, Silver

$17.54
amazon

Circle Ruler 9"

$12.38
amazon

Charles Leonard Stainless Steel Scissors with Cushion Grip Handle, 8-1/4 Inch Straight, Blue/Black, 12-Pack Scissors (80825)

$28.47
amazon

sublimation metal nail cutters blank key chains open wine key ring hot transfer custom consumable gifts 15pcs/lot Christmas gift

$17.85
newegg

Dritz Hip Curved Ruler, Clear

$19.99
amazon
Advertisement

Dimensions Small Easy Angle Triangle Quilting Ruler and Quilting Template

$7.26
($7.82 save 7%)
amazon

Dritz Cushion & Scissors Pin Cushion, Multicolor 3

$36.47
amazon

FIMO® Made by You Square Jewelry Cutters for Bead Landing™ | Michaels®

$3.00
($9.99 save 70%)
michaelsstores

Frozen 2 Scissors Olaf Blue

$10.81
amazon

Creative Grids Machine Quilting Tool Ruler Template - Slim CGRQTA2

$68.35
newegg

6" Clear Plastic Ruler, ct of 36 By Charles Leonard | Michaels®

$20.99
michaelsstores

Fiskars Circle Cutter Refill Blades

$6.49
hobbylobby

QT Fabrics A Little Handy Tape Measure Blue, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

$11.11
amazon

Fiskars Seam Ripper and Tape Measure

$4.99
target

Dritz Ruler Design Trio, crafting tools and supplies

$38.99
target

Dritz Pin Cushion & Scissors, 3 Count, Assorted

$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Fiskars® 8" Straight Scissors | Michaels®

$14.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement

Foamwerks Foamboard Circle Cutter Each (WA-8001)

$40.49
staples

Fiskars Sparkle Scissors

$9.99
($19.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

Eccomum Multifunctional Portable High Accuracy Retractable 5 Meters Tape Measure with LCD Writing Board

$16.49
walmart

Dritz Needle Threaders/Cutters, 2 Piece

$1.77
walmartusa

Fiskars Mixed Media Scissors

$9.99
($19.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

EZ Quilting® Small Bias Quilting Ruler & Template | Michaels®

$14.99
michaelsstores

Officemate 1 Hole Punch, 5 Sheet Capacity, Comes in 12 Pack, Silver (90075)

$19.56
amazon

Omnigrid Mini Square Ruler Value Pack, Clear Quilting & Sewing Rulers, 3 Count (2-1/2", 4-1/2", 6-1/2")

$19.75
wayfairnorthamerica

Omnigrid 4" x 36" Quilting Ruler

$35.94
($39.00 save 8%)
walmartusa

Omnigrid® 8" Quarter-Square Right Triangle Ruler | Michaels®

$13.39
michaelsstores

Olfa 5" Serrated-Edge Scissors | Michaels®

$25.99
michaelsstores

Omnigrid Non-Slip Square Quilting Rulers Combo Pack

$45.49
target
Advertisement

Alumicolor Raised Edge AlumiCutter | Michaels®

$9.79
($13.99 save 30%)
michaelsstores

18" Long Wood Office Ruler with Brass Edge

$6.97
wayfairnorthamerica

American Crafts Scissors - 6.5" Craft Scissors

$6.99
($9.99 save 30%)
zulily

Acme United 10417 Westcott Stainless Steel Ruler 18' Length 1' Width - 1/16, 1/32 Graduations - 1 Each

$9.99
newegg

Plastic Ruler

$4.08
wayfairnorthamerica

6 Pack: Straight Soap Loaf Cutter by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®

$41.16
michaelsstores

Textile Tension Meter Textile Tensiometer Double Analog Dial Pressure Tensiometer Mechanical Force Measuring Tools

$38.17
walmart

Stencil Cutting Tool

$19.99
hobbylobby

Loops & Threads™ Sewing Scissors | Michaels®

$9.99
michaelsstores

Meterk Multifunctional Portable High Accuracy Retractable 5 Meters Tape Measure with LCD Writing Board

$15.82
walmart

OLFA 9766 SCS-2 Stainless Steel Serrated Edge 7-Inch Scissors

$25.09
amazon

Melissa and Doug Scissor Skills Safari Activity Pad SC #32006

$11.86
newegg
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com