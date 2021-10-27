Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
DIY & Crafts
Hobby & Craft
Craft Supplies
Glitter
Glitter
Share
Glitter
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 16 Ounce Bottle, Gold (41170)
featured
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 16 Ounce Bottle, Gold (41170)
$15.26
amazon
Extra Fine Polyester Glitter by CraftSmart™ By Craft Smart in Jade Blue | 0.25 oz | Michaels®
featured
Extra Fine Polyester Glitter by CraftSmart™ By Craft Smart in Jade Blue | 0.25 oz | Michaels®
$1.99
michaelsstores
Extra Fine Glitter Stacker by Creatology™ in Champagne | 2 oz | Michaels®
featured
Extra Fine Glitter Stacker by Creatology™ in Champagne | 2 oz | Michaels®
$3.00
($3.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
Christmas Glitter Shaker
Christmas Glitter Shaker
$2.49
($4.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
BAZIC Glitter Pack, Fine Glitter, Color Blue, 6pcs
BAZIC Glitter Pack, Fine Glitter, Color Blue, 6pcs
$5.00
amazon
Extra Fine Glitter by Creatology™ in Champagne Gold | 0.75 oz | Michaels®
Extra Fine Glitter by Creatology™ in Champagne Gold | 0.75 oz | Michaels®
$1.00
($1.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Fine/Jumbo Glitter Stacker By Creatology | Michaels®
Fine/Jumbo Glitter Stacker By Creatology | Michaels®
$3.00
($4.99
save 40%)
michaelsstores
Elmer's Board Mate Glitter Shakers, 8 Flip-Top Shakers in 8 Vibrant Colors (E3066)
Elmer's Board Mate Glitter Shakers, 8 Flip-Top Shakers in 8 Vibrant Colors (E3066)
$6.48
($7.10
save 9%)
amazon
Spectra® Iridescent Glitter, 1 lb. (PAC91390)
Spectra® Iridescent Glitter, 1 lb. (PAC91390)
$22.59
staples
Spectra® PAC91690 Multi-Color Glitter, 4 oz.
Spectra® PAC91690 Multi-Color Glitter, 4 oz.
$26.89
staples
Pacon Spectra Glitter Sparkling Crystals, Green, 4-Ounce Jar (91660)
Pacon Spectra Glitter Sparkling Crystals, Green, 4-Ounce Jar (91660)
$7.63
amazon
Signature Chunky Glitter Caddy, Pastels By Recollections™ | Michaels®
Signature Chunky Glitter Caddy, Pastels By Recollections™ | Michaels®
$7.49
michaelsstores
Sizzix Making Essential-Fine Biodegradable Glitter, Rose Gold, 12g, 665458, Multicolor
Sizzix Making Essential-Fine Biodegradable Glitter, Rose Gold, 12g, 665458, Multicolor
$7.06
amazon
Spectra Glitter, Iridescent, 1 lb. Per Jar, 2 Jars (PAC91390-2) | Quill
Spectra Glitter, Iridescent, 1 lb. Per Jar, 2 Jars (PAC91390-2) | Quill
$22.79
quill
Spectra Glitter Sparkling Crystals, 6 Assorted Color Jars, 4 Oz.
Spectra Glitter Sparkling Crystals, 6 Assorted Color Jars, 4 Oz.
$22.42
($30.29
save 26%)
walmartusa
Pacon Glitter- With Shaker Tops, 3/4 Oz, 12/PK, Assorted Colors | Quill
Pacon Glitter- With Shaker Tops, 3/4 Oz, 12/PK, Assorted Colors | Quill
$24.29
quill
Wedding Venue Shop Craft Glitter Powder in a Bottle - 23 Grams | Red | Pack of 1 (BOTT_GLIT_RED)
Wedding Venue Shop Craft Glitter Powder in a Bottle - 23 Grams | Red | Pack of 1 (BOTT_GLIT_RED)
$3.83
amazon
American Crafts 369542 Chunky Glitter Jar, 3 oz, Gold
American Crafts 369542 Chunky Glitter Jar, 3 oz, Gold
$7.95
amazon
Glitter Storage Tubes by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Glitter Storage Tubes by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$1.00
($1.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Advantus Corp Extra Fine Glitter Aquamarine 2 Oz. Stackable Jar [Pack Of 4] (4PK-SUL50868)
Advantus Corp Extra Fine Glitter Aquamarine 2 Oz. Stackable Jar [Pack Of 4] (4PK-SUL50868)
$28.99
staples
Advantus Corp Extra Fine Glitter Crystal Diamond 2 Oz. Stackable Jar [Pack Of 4] (4PK-SUL50860)
Advantus Corp Extra Fine Glitter Crystal Diamond 2 Oz. Stackable Jar [Pack Of 4] (4PK-SUL50860)
$28.99
staples
Advantus Corp Glitter Gold 4 Oz. Shaker Bottle [Pack Of 6] (6Pack SUL51122) | Quill
Advantus Corp Glitter Gold 4 Oz. Shaker Bottle [Pack Of 6] (6Pack SUL51122) | Quill
$34.99
quill
Original Stationery Galaxy Slime Kit with Glow in The Dark Stars & Slime Powder to Make Glitter Slime & Galactic Slime for Boys and Girls
Original Stationery Galaxy Slime Kit with Glow in The Dark Stars & Slime Powder to Make Glitter Slime & Galactic Slime for Boys and Girls
$33.57
walmart
13 And All It Takes Is Faith, Trust And A Little Bit Of Fairy Dust: Glitter Fairy Land Sketchbook Activity Book Gift For Teen Girls - Magical Christmas Quote Sketchpad To Draw And Sketch In
13 And All It Takes Is Faith, Trust And A Little Bit Of Fairy Dust: Glitter Fairy Land Sketchbook Activity Book Gift For Teen Girls - Magical Christmas Quote Sketchpad To Draw And Sketch In
$6.91
amazon
Go Create Assorted Glitter Shakers, 12 Piece
Go Create Assorted Glitter Shakers, 12 Piece
$7.81
walmartusa
Moxy Rouge Extra Fine Glitter, 5 oz | Michaels®
Moxy Rouge Extra Fine Glitter, 5 oz | Michaels®
$15.99
michaelsstores
We R Memory Keepers Glitter - Pansy Purple Spin It Fine Glitter
We R Memory Keepers Glitter - Pansy Purple Spin It Fine Glitter
$9.49
($9.99
save 5%)
zulily
Rose Gold Holographic Fine Glitter
Rose Gold Holographic Fine Glitter
$3.49
hobbylobby
Wisteria Extra Fine Glitter - 2 Ounce
Wisteria Extra Fine Glitter - 2 Ounce
$3.49
hobbylobby
Silver Champagne Holographic Fine Glitter
Silver Champagne Holographic Fine Glitter
$3.49
hobbylobby
Diamond Holographic Fine Glitter
Diamond Holographic Fine Glitter
$3.49
hobbylobby
Advantus Corp Glitter Black 8 Oz. Shaker Bottle [Pack Of 3] (3Pack SUL51145) | Quill
Advantus Corp Glitter Black 8 Oz. Shaker Bottle [Pack Of 3] (3Pack SUL51145) | Quill
$38.99
quill
Advantus Corp Extra Fine Glitter Chocolate Diamond 2 Oz. Stackable Jar [Pack Of 4] (4Pack SUL50870) | Quill
Advantus Corp Extra Fine Glitter Chocolate Diamond 2 Oz. Stackable Jar [Pack Of 4] (4Pack SUL50870) | Quill
$30.99
quill
Creative Arts CHL41165 Glitter 1lb Can Orange
Creative Arts CHL41165 Glitter 1lb Can Orange
$8.99
staples
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 4 Ounce Bottle, Orange (41465)
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 4 Ounce Bottle, Orange (41465)
$7.87
amazon
Extra Fine Glitter Stacker by ArtMinds™ in Garnet | 2 oz | Michaels®
Extra Fine Glitter Stacker by ArtMinds™ in Garnet | 2 oz | Michaels®
$3.00
($3.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
Assorted Glitter Shaker
Assorted Glitter Shaker
$2.49
($4.99
save 50%)
hobbylobby
Color Splash® Assorted Glitter in Jar, 8ct. | Michaels®
Color Splash® Assorted Glitter in Jar, 8ct. | Michaels®
$84.99
michaelsstores
DIY Slime Making Kit - Perfect Arts and Crafts for Girls & Boys - Best Slime Kit for Glow in The Dark Slime w Slime Supplies to Make Your own Clear Slime, 20 Plus Glitter Vials & Play Doh Containers
DIY Slime Making Kit - Perfect Arts and Crafts for Girls & Boys - Best Slime Kit for Glow in The Dark Slime w Slime Supplies to Make Your own Clear Slime, 20 Plus Glitter Vials & Play Doh Containers
$31.89
walmart
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 4 Ounce Bottle, Multi-Color (41400)
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 4 Ounce Bottle, Multi-Color (41400)
$6.09
amazon
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 4 Ounce Bottle, Iridescent (41475)
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 4 Ounce Bottle, Iridescent (41475)
$7.67
amazon
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 16 Ounce Bottle, Purple (41160)
Creative Arts by Charles Leonard Glitter, 16 Ounce Bottle, Purple (41160)
$14.87
amazon
Pacon Spectra Glitter, Purple, 1 lb, 1 Jar (PAC91730) | Quill
Pacon Spectra Glitter, Purple, 1 lb, 1 Jar (PAC91730) | Quill
$15.59
quill
RoseArt Glitter Shakers, 6-Count, Assorted Sparkling Colors, Packaging May Vary (5916VA-24)
RoseArt Glitter Shakers, 6-Count, Assorted Sparkling Colors, Packaging May Vary (5916VA-24)
$2.99
amazon
Glitter Jar Set by Recollections™ Christmas | Michaels®
Glitter Jar Set by Recollections™ Christmas | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Kids Craft 4 Ounce Iridescent Glitter Shaker, 1 Each
Kids Craft 4 Ounce Iridescent Glitter Shaker, 1 Each
$2.47
walmartusa
composition notebook Watercolor mermaid glitter scales for Kids, Girls, Students School work: Believe in mermaid Wide Ruled Notebook Lined School Journal | 100 Pages | 6" x 9"
composition notebook Watercolor mermaid glitter scales for Kids, Girls, Students School work: Believe in mermaid Wide Ruled Notebook Lined School Journal | 100 Pages | 6" x 9"
$5.00
amazon
Hygloss Products,Sparkling Glitter,Arts & Crafts - Variety of Uses - Fun for Slime - Safe & Non-Toxic - 1 Bottle,Purple,8 Ounce (33087)
Hygloss Products,Sparkling Glitter,Arts & Crafts - Variety of Uses - Fun for Slime - Safe & Non-Toxic - 1 Bottle,Purple,8 Ounce (33087)
$10.24
amazon
Kids Craft 4 Ounce Silver Glitter Shaker, 1 Each
Kids Craft 4 Ounce Silver Glitter Shaker, 1 Each
$2.47
walmartusa
FAO Schwarz Magical Colorful Glitter Unicorn Slime Kids Craft Kit
FAO Schwarz Magical Colorful Glitter Unicorn Slime Kids Craft Kit
$29.99
($59.99
save 50%)
belk
Spectra® PAC91680 Gold Glitter, 4 oz.
Spectra® PAC91680 Gold Glitter, 4 oz.
$25.09
staples
Sizzix Making Essential-Fine Biodegradable Glitter, Silver, 12g, 665457, Multicolor
Sizzix Making Essential-Fine Biodegradable Glitter, Silver, 12g, 665457, Multicolor
$7.06
amazon
Sulyn 4 oz. Glitter Jar - Crystal
Sulyn 4 oz. Glitter Jar - Crystal
$5.92
amazon
Stampendous® Gold Frantage Halo Glitter Mix | Michaels®
Stampendous® Gold Frantage Halo Glitter Mix | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Spectra Glitter, Blue, 1 lb. Per Jar, 2 Jars (PAC91750-2)
Spectra Glitter, Blue, 1 lb. Per Jar, 2 Jars (PAC91750-2)
$22.99
staples
Spectra® Sparkling Crystals Glitter Shakertop Jars, 12ct. | Michaels®
Spectra® Sparkling Crystals Glitter Shakertop Jars, 12ct. | Michaels®
$34.99
michaelsstores
Pacon Spectra Glitter, Multicolor, 16 oz.
Pacon Spectra Glitter, Multicolor, 16 oz.
$21.49
staples
We R Memory Keepers® Spin It™ Extra Fine Polyester Glitter in Silver | 10 oz | Michaels®
We R Memory Keepers® Spin It™ Extra Fine Polyester Glitter in Silver | 10 oz | Michaels®
$11.99
michaelsstores
Trolls World Tour Fuzz & Glitz Lip Balm Set by Horizon Group USA. DIY 5 Personalized Lip Balms. Mix Together Different Colors & Glitter to Make Your Unique Snack Pack Lip Balm
Trolls World Tour Fuzz & Glitz Lip Balm Set by Horizon Group USA. DIY 5 Personalized Lip Balms. Mix Together Different Colors & Glitter to Make Your Unique Snack Pack Lip Balm
$11.93
amazon
Glitter Shaker Bottles
Glitter Shaker Bottles
$3.99
hobbylobby
Glitter
