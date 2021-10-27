Trim

featured

Offray 3/8" White Baby Pom-Pom Trim, 3 Yards, 1 Each

$2.97
walmartusa
featured

2-1/2X10 Yards Copper Metallized Dupioni Faux Silk Rb - Embellishments & Trims Width: 2 1/2'' Length: 10 yd by Paper Mart

$6.38
papermart
featured

Expo International Leona 3/8-Inch Twisted Lip Cord Trim, 20-Yard, Brown/Cinnamon

$29.94
amazon

Expo International Holly Leaf Beaded Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Gold

$12.36
amazon

Expo International Alyssa Woven Braid Trim, 10 yd, Gold

$21.67
amazon

Expo International Yard 20 Yards of Alice Classic Woven Braid, Teal (5 Yard Cut) Trim, 20 yd

$14.56
amazon

Expo International Cranberry Anika Cube/Diamond Beaded Fringe Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor

$104.19
amazon

20 Yard Faux Leather Braid Trim Chocolate

$29.98
amazon

Offray 1.25" Red Jumbo Pom-Pom Trim, 3 Yards, 1 Each

$4.44
walmartusa

Expo International IR8045SL-20 20 Yards of Calista Woven Metallic Trim, Silver

$16.69
amazon

Expo International IR8106YL-10 10 Yards of Ruffle Trim, 10 yd, Yellow

$13.52
amazon

Expo International SIR6960SL Lila Sequin Loop Braid Trim Spool, 3 yd, Silver

$6.48
amazon
Advertisement

Gwen Studios Faux Leather Cheetah Fur Trim, White and Orange, 20 Yards

$8.13
($9.58 save 15%)
walmartusa

Expo International Joanne Beaded Teardrop Fringe Trim Embellishment, 10-Yard, Light Blue

$33.94
amazon

Twisted Cord Rope 2 Ply, 6mm, 25-Yard, Gold Trim (Moss Green)

$11.06
($16.84 save 34%)
amazon

Expo International Abigail Victorian Lace Fringe Trim, 13 yd, Taupe

$21.41
amazon

EXPO CN062031P81-24 24 Yards of Conso Braid Trim, Cinnamon Multi

$27.10
newegg

EXPO IR8007PR-10 10 Yards of Suzu Feather Fringe Trim, Purple

$56.84
amazon

EXPO CN022026P91-24 24yds of Conso 3/16" Twist Lip Cord Trim, SAGE Multi

$18.73
amazon

EXPO CN021315 D01-18 18 Yds of Conso 3 5/8' Tassel Bull Trim, Gold

$98.58
newegg

EXPO IR8006-10 10 Yards of Adelynn Feather Fringe Trim, Black

$69.96
amazon

EXPO CN021957V135-24 24 Yards of Conso 3/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Denim

$23.91
amazon

EXPO IR7030SL-20 20 Yards of Coralia Ruffle Sequin Trim, Silver

$12.85
amazon

Expo International IR4324BK-20 Savannah 3/8-Inch Twisted Cord Trim, 20-Yard, Black

$23.42
amazon
Advertisement

Nailhead Trim 5yd-Antique Gold, Pk 1, Dritz

$34.47
newegg

EXPO IR4504-10 10 Yards of Circle Diamond Beaded Trim, Black

$66.36
amazon

Expo International IR8042GM-20 20 Yards of Sereia Sequin Trim, Gunmetal

$13.22
($15.68 save 16%)
amazon

20 Yard 1 Row 3/8'' Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim Silver

$21.58
amazon

Expo International 1 3/4'' Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim (10 Yard 5 Row), White Aurora Borealis

$29.98
amazon

Expo International 20-Yard Chainette Fringe Trim, 4-Inch, Yellow Gold

$30.95
amazon

Expo International 10 Yard Zico 9'' Bullion Fringe Trim, Gold

$103.48
amazon

Expo International LB5662A-10 10 Yards of 6" Leather and Hairy Gimp Fringe Trim, Burgundy Multi

$208.46
amazon

Expo International Diamond Cut Beaded Fringe Trim, 5 yd/3", Brown

$27.54
amazon

Expo International SIR6172GL Lexi Hologram Sequin with Sparkle Edge Trim Spool, 3 yd, Gold

$6.30
amazon

Expo International 3" Cadee Bullion Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Cinnamon

$38.07
amazon

Expo International 20-Yard Savannah Twisted Cord Trim Embellishment, 3/8-Inch, Turquoise

$23.43
amazon
Advertisement

Expo International 1-1/4-Inch 3-Row Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Turquoise

$26.41
amazon

Expo International 5 Yards of 2" Metallic Chainette Fringe Trims, White Aurora Borealis

$11.70
amazon

Expo International Trims by The Yard Alice Classic Woven Braid Trim, Gray (20 Yard Cut) (IR1901GY-20)

$16.97
amazon

Expo International Eva Faux Rhinestone Metallic Braid Trim, 19 yd, Gold

$15.58
amazon

Expo International Fionna Feather Fringe Trim Embellishment, 5-Yard, Red

$28.19
amazon

Expo International 10 Yards of Sharlene 2" Loop Chainette Fringe Trims, Royal Blue

$11.10
amazon

Gwen Studios Crochet Style Lace Trim, Blush Pink, 3 Styles, 18 Yards

$14.88
walmartusa

Expo International Chocolate Paige Bead Loop Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor

$61.14
amazon

Expo International Ivory Kate Marble with Organza Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor

$105.13
amazon

Expo International Lettie Skinny Bullion Fringe Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Gold

$88.20
amazon

Expo International 10 Yards of 2" Chainette Fringe Trim, 10 yd x 2", Lime

$12.11
amazon

Expo International Chenille Fiber Brush Fringe Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Brown/Cinnamon

$56.12
amazon
Advertisement

Expo International Isabella Scalloped Bead Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Smoke

$87.59
amazon

Homeford Wave Rhinestone Trim Strand, 7mm by 10-Yard, Silver

$11.90
amazon

Gwen Studios Faux Leather Trim, Gold Stars and Studs, Fuchsia and Tan, 16 Yards

$16.98
walmartusa

Trims by the Yard Aliya 1-1/2" Wide 4 Row Rhinestone Trim, Black (Sold by the Yard)

$9.64
amazon

Trims by the Yard Emmerson 1/4" Twisted Lip Cord Trim, Eggplant (5 Yard Cut)

$7.99
amazon

Trims by the Yard Wanda 1/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Turquoise (5 Yard Cut)

$5.78
amazon

Simplicity Trim, White 1 1/4 inch Eyelet great for apparel, costumes, home decorating, and crafts, 3 yards, 1 Each

$5.44
walmartusa

Trims by the Yard Savannah 3/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Ultra Marine (5 Yard Cut)

$9.74
amazon

Trims by the Yard 2" Premium Vegan Leather Fringe Trim, Light Brown (5 Yard Cut)

$11.40
amazon

Wrights 117-400-031 Polyester Baby Rick Rack Utility Trim, Black, 4-Yard

$5.19
amazon

Trims by the Yard Odette 1-1/2" Embroidered and Sequined TapeTrim, White (Sold by the Yard)

$6.96
amazon

Trims by the Yard 4" Premium Vegan Leather Fringe Trim, Dark Brown (Sold by the Yard)

$6.26
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com