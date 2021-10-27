Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
DIY & Crafts
Fabric Trim & Notions
Trim
Trim
Share
Trim
Offray 3/8" White Baby Pom-Pom Trim, 3 Yards, 1 Each
featured
Offray 3/8" White Baby Pom-Pom Trim, 3 Yards, 1 Each
$2.97
walmartusa
2-1/2X10 Yards Copper Metallized Dupioni Faux Silk Rb - Embellishments & Trims Width: 2 1/2'' Length: 10 yd by Paper Mart
featured
2-1/2X10 Yards Copper Metallized Dupioni Faux Silk Rb - Embellishments & Trims Width: 2 1/2'' Length: 10 yd by Paper Mart
$6.38
papermart
Expo International Leona 3/8-Inch Twisted Lip Cord Trim, 20-Yard, Brown/Cinnamon
featured
Expo International Leona 3/8-Inch Twisted Lip Cord Trim, 20-Yard, Brown/Cinnamon
$29.94
amazon
Expo International Holly Leaf Beaded Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Gold
Expo International Holly Leaf Beaded Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Gold
$12.36
amazon
Expo International Alyssa Woven Braid Trim, 10 yd, Gold
Expo International Alyssa Woven Braid Trim, 10 yd, Gold
$21.67
amazon
Expo International Yard 20 Yards of Alice Classic Woven Braid, Teal (5 Yard Cut) Trim, 20 yd
Expo International Yard 20 Yards of Alice Classic Woven Braid, Teal (5 Yard Cut) Trim, 20 yd
$14.56
amazon
Expo International Cranberry Anika Cube/Diamond Beaded Fringe Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor
Expo International Cranberry Anika Cube/Diamond Beaded Fringe Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor
$104.19
amazon
20 Yard Faux Leather Braid Trim Chocolate
20 Yard Faux Leather Braid Trim Chocolate
$29.98
amazon
Offray 1.25" Red Jumbo Pom-Pom Trim, 3 Yards, 1 Each
Offray 1.25" Red Jumbo Pom-Pom Trim, 3 Yards, 1 Each
$4.44
walmartusa
Expo International IR8045SL-20 20 Yards of Calista Woven Metallic Trim, Silver
Expo International IR8045SL-20 20 Yards of Calista Woven Metallic Trim, Silver
$16.69
amazon
Expo International IR8106YL-10 10 Yards of Ruffle Trim, 10 yd, Yellow
Expo International IR8106YL-10 10 Yards of Ruffle Trim, 10 yd, Yellow
$13.52
amazon
Expo International SIR6960SL Lila Sequin Loop Braid Trim Spool, 3 yd, Silver
Expo International SIR6960SL Lila Sequin Loop Braid Trim Spool, 3 yd, Silver
$6.48
amazon
Advertisement
Gwen Studios Faux Leather Cheetah Fur Trim, White and Orange, 20 Yards
Gwen Studios Faux Leather Cheetah Fur Trim, White and Orange, 20 Yards
$8.13
($9.58
save 15%)
walmartusa
Expo International Joanne Beaded Teardrop Fringe Trim Embellishment, 10-Yard, Light Blue
Expo International Joanne Beaded Teardrop Fringe Trim Embellishment, 10-Yard, Light Blue
$33.94
amazon
Twisted Cord Rope 2 Ply, 6mm, 25-Yard, Gold Trim (Moss Green)
Twisted Cord Rope 2 Ply, 6mm, 25-Yard, Gold Trim (Moss Green)
$11.06
($16.84
save 34%)
amazon
Expo International Abigail Victorian Lace Fringe Trim, 13 yd, Taupe
Expo International Abigail Victorian Lace Fringe Trim, 13 yd, Taupe
$21.41
amazon
EXPO CN062031P81-24 24 Yards of Conso Braid Trim, Cinnamon Multi
EXPO CN062031P81-24 24 Yards of Conso Braid Trim, Cinnamon Multi
$27.10
newegg
EXPO IR8007PR-10 10 Yards of Suzu Feather Fringe Trim, Purple
EXPO IR8007PR-10 10 Yards of Suzu Feather Fringe Trim, Purple
$56.84
amazon
EXPO CN022026P91-24 24yds of Conso 3/16" Twist Lip Cord Trim, SAGE Multi
EXPO CN022026P91-24 24yds of Conso 3/16" Twist Lip Cord Trim, SAGE Multi
$18.73
amazon
EXPO CN021315 D01-18 18 Yds of Conso 3 5/8' Tassel Bull Trim, Gold
EXPO CN021315 D01-18 18 Yds of Conso 3 5/8' Tassel Bull Trim, Gold
$98.58
newegg
EXPO IR8006-10 10 Yards of Adelynn Feather Fringe Trim, Black
EXPO IR8006-10 10 Yards of Adelynn Feather Fringe Trim, Black
$69.96
amazon
EXPO CN021957V135-24 24 Yards of Conso 3/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Denim
EXPO CN021957V135-24 24 Yards of Conso 3/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Denim
$23.91
amazon
EXPO IR7030SL-20 20 Yards of Coralia Ruffle Sequin Trim, Silver
EXPO IR7030SL-20 20 Yards of Coralia Ruffle Sequin Trim, Silver
$12.85
amazon
Expo International IR4324BK-20 Savannah 3/8-Inch Twisted Cord Trim, 20-Yard, Black
Expo International IR4324BK-20 Savannah 3/8-Inch Twisted Cord Trim, 20-Yard, Black
$23.42
amazon
Advertisement
Nailhead Trim 5yd-Antique Gold, Pk 1, Dritz
Nailhead Trim 5yd-Antique Gold, Pk 1, Dritz
$34.47
newegg
EXPO IR4504-10 10 Yards of Circle Diamond Beaded Trim, Black
EXPO IR4504-10 10 Yards of Circle Diamond Beaded Trim, Black
$66.36
amazon
Expo International IR8042GM-20 20 Yards of Sereia Sequin Trim, Gunmetal
Expo International IR8042GM-20 20 Yards of Sereia Sequin Trim, Gunmetal
$13.22
($15.68
save 16%)
amazon
20 Yard 1 Row 3/8'' Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim Silver
20 Yard 1 Row 3/8'' Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim Silver
$21.58
amazon
Expo International 1 3/4'' Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim (10 Yard 5 Row), White Aurora Borealis
Expo International 1 3/4'' Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim (10 Yard 5 Row), White Aurora Borealis
$29.98
amazon
Expo International 20-Yard Chainette Fringe Trim, 4-Inch, Yellow Gold
Expo International 20-Yard Chainette Fringe Trim, 4-Inch, Yellow Gold
$30.95
amazon
Expo International 10 Yard Zico 9'' Bullion Fringe Trim, Gold
Expo International 10 Yard Zico 9'' Bullion Fringe Trim, Gold
$103.48
amazon
Expo International LB5662A-10 10 Yards of 6" Leather and Hairy Gimp Fringe Trim, Burgundy Multi
Expo International LB5662A-10 10 Yards of 6" Leather and Hairy Gimp Fringe Trim, Burgundy Multi
$208.46
amazon
Expo International Diamond Cut Beaded Fringe Trim, 5 yd/3", Brown
Expo International Diamond Cut Beaded Fringe Trim, 5 yd/3", Brown
$27.54
amazon
Expo International SIR6172GL Lexi Hologram Sequin with Sparkle Edge Trim Spool, 3 yd, Gold
Expo International SIR6172GL Lexi Hologram Sequin with Sparkle Edge Trim Spool, 3 yd, Gold
$6.30
amazon
Expo International 3" Cadee Bullion Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Cinnamon
Expo International 3" Cadee Bullion Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Cinnamon
$38.07
amazon
Expo International 20-Yard Savannah Twisted Cord Trim Embellishment, 3/8-Inch, Turquoise
Expo International 20-Yard Savannah Twisted Cord Trim Embellishment, 3/8-Inch, Turquoise
$23.43
amazon
Advertisement
Expo International 1-1/4-Inch 3-Row Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Turquoise
Expo International 1-1/4-Inch 3-Row Metallic Stretch Sequin Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Turquoise
$26.41
amazon
Expo International 5 Yards of 2" Metallic Chainette Fringe Trims, White Aurora Borealis
Expo International 5 Yards of 2" Metallic Chainette Fringe Trims, White Aurora Borealis
$11.70
amazon
Expo International Trims by The Yard Alice Classic Woven Braid Trim, Gray (20 Yard Cut) (IR1901GY-20)
Expo International Trims by The Yard Alice Classic Woven Braid Trim, Gray (20 Yard Cut) (IR1901GY-20)
$16.97
amazon
Expo International Eva Faux Rhinestone Metallic Braid Trim, 19 yd, Gold
Expo International Eva Faux Rhinestone Metallic Braid Trim, 19 yd, Gold
$15.58
amazon
Expo International Fionna Feather Fringe Trim Embellishment, 5-Yard, Red
Expo International Fionna Feather Fringe Trim Embellishment, 5-Yard, Red
$28.19
amazon
Expo International 10 Yards of Sharlene 2" Loop Chainette Fringe Trims, Royal Blue
Expo International 10 Yards of Sharlene 2" Loop Chainette Fringe Trims, Royal Blue
$11.10
amazon
Gwen Studios Crochet Style Lace Trim, Blush Pink, 3 Styles, 18 Yards
Gwen Studios Crochet Style Lace Trim, Blush Pink, 3 Styles, 18 Yards
$14.88
walmartusa
Expo International Chocolate Paige Bead Loop Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor
Expo International Chocolate Paige Bead Loop Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor
$61.14
amazon
Expo International Ivory Kate Marble with Organza Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor
Expo International Ivory Kate Marble with Organza Trim, 20 yd, Multicolor
$105.13
amazon
Expo International Lettie Skinny Bullion Fringe Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Gold
Expo International Lettie Skinny Bullion Fringe Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Gold
$88.20
amazon
Expo International 10 Yards of 2" Chainette Fringe Trim, 10 yd x 2", Lime
Expo International 10 Yards of 2" Chainette Fringe Trim, 10 yd x 2", Lime
$12.11
amazon
Expo International Chenille Fiber Brush Fringe Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Brown/Cinnamon
Expo International Chenille Fiber Brush Fringe Trim Embellishment, 20-Yard, Brown/Cinnamon
$56.12
amazon
Advertisement
Expo International Isabella Scalloped Bead Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Smoke
Expo International Isabella Scalloped Bead Fringe Trim, 10 yd, Smoke
$87.59
amazon
Homeford Wave Rhinestone Trim Strand, 7mm by 10-Yard, Silver
Homeford Wave Rhinestone Trim Strand, 7mm by 10-Yard, Silver
$11.90
amazon
Gwen Studios Faux Leather Trim, Gold Stars and Studs, Fuchsia and Tan, 16 Yards
Gwen Studios Faux Leather Trim, Gold Stars and Studs, Fuchsia and Tan, 16 Yards
$16.98
walmartusa
Trims by the Yard Aliya 1-1/2" Wide 4 Row Rhinestone Trim, Black (Sold by the Yard)
Trims by the Yard Aliya 1-1/2" Wide 4 Row Rhinestone Trim, Black (Sold by the Yard)
$9.64
amazon
Trims by the Yard Emmerson 1/4" Twisted Lip Cord Trim, Eggplant (5 Yard Cut)
Trims by the Yard Emmerson 1/4" Twisted Lip Cord Trim, Eggplant (5 Yard Cut)
$7.99
amazon
Trims by the Yard Wanda 1/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Turquoise (5 Yard Cut)
Trims by the Yard Wanda 1/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Turquoise (5 Yard Cut)
$5.78
amazon
Simplicity Trim, White 1 1/4 inch Eyelet great for apparel, costumes, home decorating, and crafts, 3 yards, 1 Each
Simplicity Trim, White 1 1/4 inch Eyelet great for apparel, costumes, home decorating, and crafts, 3 yards, 1 Each
$5.44
walmartusa
Trims by the Yard Savannah 3/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Ultra Marine (5 Yard Cut)
Trims by the Yard Savannah 3/8" Twisted Cord Trim, Ultra Marine (5 Yard Cut)
$9.74
amazon
Trims by the Yard 2" Premium Vegan Leather Fringe Trim, Light Brown (5 Yard Cut)
Trims by the Yard 2" Premium Vegan Leather Fringe Trim, Light Brown (5 Yard Cut)
$11.40
amazon
Wrights 117-400-031 Polyester Baby Rick Rack Utility Trim, Black, 4-Yard
Wrights 117-400-031 Polyester Baby Rick Rack Utility Trim, Black, 4-Yard
$5.19
amazon
Trims by the Yard Odette 1-1/2" Embroidered and Sequined TapeTrim, White (Sold by the Yard)
Trims by the Yard Odette 1-1/2" Embroidered and Sequined TapeTrim, White (Sold by the Yard)
$6.96
amazon
Trims by the Yard 4" Premium Vegan Leather Fringe Trim, Dark Brown (Sold by the Yard)
Trims by the Yard 4" Premium Vegan Leather Fringe Trim, Dark Brown (Sold by the Yard)
$6.26
amazon
Load More
Trim
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.