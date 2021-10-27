Fabric Dyes

featured

Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)

$9.97
walmartusa
featured

Create Basics 1 Color Tie Dye Kit Turquoise, DIY Tie Dye

$1.97
walmartusa
featured

Discovery Kids 10-Color Tie Dye Ultimate DIY Kit

$25.99
($39.99 save 35%)
walmartusa

Diamond Dotz Tie Dye Heart Art Kit

$12.74
($14.99 save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet

Ice Tulip One-Step Tie Dye Kit

$8.99
($14.99 save 40%)
hobbylobby

Rit Indigo Shibori Tie Dye Kit, Model Number: 85847

$12.97
amazon

Sei Galaxy Tie Dye Kit, Craft and Fabric Spray, 8 Colors

$18.86
($19.99 save 6%)
walmartusa

Tulip One-Step Tie Dye Backpack Kit Beachy Blues, 31pc, Party and Craft Supplies, Vibrant Colors for Fashion Art Projects

$10.51
amazon

One-Step Tie-Dye Party Kit

$19.79
($32.99 save 40%)
hobbylobby

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit 4 Color Ombre DIY Activity & Gift Idea

$12.99
amazon

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Walking Tie Dye, Rainbow

$12.59
amazon

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Super Big 12 Colors & Carousel Colors Tie Dye

$31.81
($49.98 save 36%)
amazon
Advertisement

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Kit Tie Dye, Shibori

$10.56
amazon

Tulip® Galaxy One-Step Tie-Dye Kit | Michaels®

$19.99
michaelsstores

Tulip® 40 Piece Two-Minute Tie Dye® Kit | Michaels®

$24.99
michaelsstores

Tulip 2-IN-1 Reverse Tie Dye Kit Vibrant

$9.97
walmartusa

Reverse Tie-Dye Kit

$7.19
($11.99 save 40%)
hobbylobby

Tulip Ultimate Summer Bundle One-Step Tie Dye, 30 Bottles (36120)

$56.99
staples

Neon Tie Dye Kit

$34.99
hobbylobby

Fashion Angels Pastel Tie Dye Kit- (12713) DIY Tank Top Tie Dye Set, Includes Non Toxic Dyes, Tank Top, Gloves, and Elastic Bands, Recommended for Ages 8 and Up, Multi

$9.00
($9.99 save 10%)
amazon

I Love To Create, Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit-Neon, (31673)

$24.49
staples

Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Pewter 2 1/4 Oz. 828 [Pack Of 4] (4Pack JAC1828) | Quill

$29.99
quill

Fashion Angels Craft Kits MULTI - Neon Tie-Dye Tank Top Crate Kit

$12.69
($14.99 save 15%)
zulily

Just My Style Tie-Dye Tapestry Tub Kit by Horizon Group USA, Create Your Own Tie-Dye Tapestry, DIY Tie Dye Kit, Includes Dyes, Bottles, Rubber Bands, Protective Gloves, Less-Mess Tie-Dye Tub

$12.99
amazon
Advertisement

Just My Style Hair Wear Tie-Dye Tub Kit by Horizon Group USA, Create 3 Tie-Dye Hair Accessories, DIY Tie Dye Kit, Includes Dyes, Bottles, Rubber Bands, Protective Gloves, Less-Mess Tie-Dye Tub

$12.99
amazon

Jacquard Craft Kits - Tie-Dye Kit

$15.99
($19.99 save 20%)
zulily

Jacquard Mini Indigo Tie Dye Kit | Michaels®

$20.99
michaelsstores

Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Color, 2.25 oz in Midnight Blue | Michaels®

$5.99
michaelsstores

Discovery Kids Multi 145 Piece Tie Dye Set

$17.50
($49.99 save 65%)
belk

Tumble Dye Craft & Fabric Tie-Dye Kit 2oz 8/Pkg Assorted

$29.49
amazon

Justice DIY Tie-Dye Ice Dye Kit

$15.97
($22.88 save 30%)
walmartusa

Deco Tie Dye Unicorn Bank Kit

$16.99
hobbylobby

Starburst DIY Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®

$9.99
michaelsstores

Bernat Handicrafter Cotton Stripes Yarn, 1.5 oz, Gauge 4 Medium Worsted, 100% Cotton, Pinky Stripes

$4.46
amazon

Double Swirl DIY Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®

$9.99
michaelsstores

Mermaid Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®

$4.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement

Cra-Z-Art Be Inspired Twist & Color DIY Tie Dye Studio Activity Set

$21.97
walmartusa

Create Basics Patriotic Tie Dye Party Tub Kit

$14.97
walmartusa

Give It A Swirl Tie Dye Kit - Mondo Llama

$10.00
target

Kid Made Modern Family Craft Time Tie Dye Craft Kit | Michaels®

$29.99
michaelsstores

64289-Pk4 Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, White 830, 2 1/4 Oz, Pack Of 4 | Quill

$33.99
quill

Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Brilliant Red 2 1/4 Oz. 806 Pack Of 4 (64250-Pk4)

$22.49
staples

Jacquard 64252-Pk4 Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, Hot Fuchsia, 2 1/4Oz, No 808, 4/Pack | Quill

$29.99
quill

Horizon SLIMYGLOOP Mix'Ems Rainbow Tie-Dye Slime Kit, Assorted Colors (24503346)

$5.99
staples

Jacquard 64251-Pk4 Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, Cranberry Red, 2 1/4Oz, 807, 4/Pack | Quill

$20.49
quill

Just My Style Fuzzy Spa Tie-Dye Set by Horizon Group USA, Create 3 Soft Tie Dye Spa Day Essentials with Vibrant Brush Marker Colors, Mess-Free Tie-Dye, DIY Tie Dye Kit for Kids

$12.99
amazon

Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Brilliant Red 2 1/4 Oz. 806 Pack Of 4 (64250-Pk4) | Quill

$28.99
quill

Jacquard Natural Fabric iDye in Color Remover | 0.5 oz | Michaels®

$6.49
michaelsstores
Advertisement

SEI Neon Tie Dye Kit, Craft and Fabric Spray, 8 Colors

$16.50
($19.99 save 17%)
walmartusa

Classic Tumble Tie-Dye Kit

$19.99
hobbylobby

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step 8 Color Kit Tie Dye, Celestial

$12.89
($14.99 save 14%)
amazon

Tulip 12 Color One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Kaleidoscope, Bright Colors, DIY Tie-Dye

$21.97
walmartusa

One-Step 5 Color Tie-Dye Kit Mermaid - Tulip Color

$14.69
target

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye 8 Color Kit Celestial

$12.89
($14.99 save 14%)
walmartusa

Wildflower One-Step Tie-Dye Kit

$6.59
($10.99 save 40%)
hobbylobby

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Tie Kit Fabric Dye, Mermaid

$14.69
amazon

Tulip Medium Tie Dye Kit, Paradise Punch, 3 pk

$8.97
walmartusa

Tulip One Step Tie-Dye Kit: Tie-Dye Party Supplies, 18 Bottles

$24.09
($29.99 save 20%)
walmartusa

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Spray Kit Fabric Dye, Confetti & Super Big 12 Colors

$40.84
($59.98 save 32%)
amazon

Black One-Step Tie-Dye

$4.49
($7.49 save 40%)
hobbylobby
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com