Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
DIY & Crafts
Fabric Trim & Notions
Fabric Dyes
Fabric Dyes
Share
Fabric Dyes
Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)
featured
Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)
$9.97
walmartusa
Create Basics 1 Color Tie Dye Kit Turquoise, DIY Tie Dye
featured
Create Basics 1 Color Tie Dye Kit Turquoise, DIY Tie Dye
$1.97
walmartusa
Discovery Kids 10-Color Tie Dye Ultimate DIY Kit
featured
Discovery Kids 10-Color Tie Dye Ultimate DIY Kit
$25.99
($39.99
save 35%)
walmartusa
Diamond Dotz Tie Dye Heart Art Kit
Diamond Dotz Tie Dye Heart Art Kit
$12.74
($14.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
Ice Tulip One-Step Tie Dye Kit
Ice Tulip One-Step Tie Dye Kit
$8.99
($14.99
save 40%)
hobbylobby
Rit Indigo Shibori Tie Dye Kit, Model Number: 85847
Rit Indigo Shibori Tie Dye Kit, Model Number: 85847
$12.97
amazon
Sei Galaxy Tie Dye Kit, Craft and Fabric Spray, 8 Colors
Sei Galaxy Tie Dye Kit, Craft and Fabric Spray, 8 Colors
$18.86
($19.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Tulip One-Step Tie Dye Backpack Kit Beachy Blues, 31pc, Party and Craft Supplies, Vibrant Colors for Fashion Art Projects
Tulip One-Step Tie Dye Backpack Kit Beachy Blues, 31pc, Party and Craft Supplies, Vibrant Colors for Fashion Art Projects
$10.51
amazon
One-Step Tie-Dye Party Kit
One-Step Tie-Dye Party Kit
$19.79
($32.99
save 40%)
hobbylobby
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit 4 Color Ombre DIY Activity & Gift Idea
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit 4 Color Ombre DIY Activity & Gift Idea
$12.99
amazon
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Walking Tie Dye, Rainbow
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Walking Tie Dye, Rainbow
$12.59
amazon
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Super Big 12 Colors & Carousel Colors Tie Dye
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Super Big 12 Colors & Carousel Colors Tie Dye
$31.81
($49.98
save 36%)
amazon
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Kit Tie Dye, Shibori
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Kit Tie Dye, Shibori
$10.56
amazon
Tulip® Galaxy One-Step Tie-Dye Kit | Michaels®
Tulip® Galaxy One-Step Tie-Dye Kit | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Tulip® 40 Piece Two-Minute Tie Dye® Kit | Michaels®
Tulip® 40 Piece Two-Minute Tie Dye® Kit | Michaels®
$24.99
michaelsstores
Tulip 2-IN-1 Reverse Tie Dye Kit Vibrant
Tulip 2-IN-1 Reverse Tie Dye Kit Vibrant
$9.97
walmartusa
Reverse Tie-Dye Kit
Reverse Tie-Dye Kit
$7.19
($11.99
save 40%)
hobbylobby
Tulip Ultimate Summer Bundle One-Step Tie Dye, 30 Bottles (36120)
Tulip Ultimate Summer Bundle One-Step Tie Dye, 30 Bottles (36120)
$56.99
staples
Neon Tie Dye Kit
Neon Tie Dye Kit
$34.99
hobbylobby
Fashion Angels Pastel Tie Dye Kit- (12713) DIY Tank Top Tie Dye Set, Includes Non Toxic Dyes, Tank Top, Gloves, and Elastic Bands, Recommended for Ages 8 and Up, Multi
Fashion Angels Pastel Tie Dye Kit- (12713) DIY Tank Top Tie Dye Set, Includes Non Toxic Dyes, Tank Top, Gloves, and Elastic Bands, Recommended for Ages 8 and Up, Multi
$9.00
($9.99
save 10%)
amazon
I Love To Create, Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit-Neon, (31673)
I Love To Create, Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit-Neon, (31673)
$24.49
staples
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Pewter 2 1/4 Oz. 828 [Pack Of 4] (4Pack JAC1828) | Quill
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Pewter 2 1/4 Oz. 828 [Pack Of 4] (4Pack JAC1828) | Quill
$29.99
quill
Fashion Angels Craft Kits MULTI - Neon Tie-Dye Tank Top Crate Kit
Fashion Angels Craft Kits MULTI - Neon Tie-Dye Tank Top Crate Kit
$12.69
($14.99
save 15%)
zulily
Just My Style Tie-Dye Tapestry Tub Kit by Horizon Group USA, Create Your Own Tie-Dye Tapestry, DIY Tie Dye Kit, Includes Dyes, Bottles, Rubber Bands, Protective Gloves, Less-Mess Tie-Dye Tub
Just My Style Tie-Dye Tapestry Tub Kit by Horizon Group USA, Create Your Own Tie-Dye Tapestry, DIY Tie Dye Kit, Includes Dyes, Bottles, Rubber Bands, Protective Gloves, Less-Mess Tie-Dye Tub
$12.99
amazon
Just My Style Hair Wear Tie-Dye Tub Kit by Horizon Group USA, Create 3 Tie-Dye Hair Accessories, DIY Tie Dye Kit, Includes Dyes, Bottles, Rubber Bands, Protective Gloves, Less-Mess Tie-Dye Tub
Just My Style Hair Wear Tie-Dye Tub Kit by Horizon Group USA, Create 3 Tie-Dye Hair Accessories, DIY Tie Dye Kit, Includes Dyes, Bottles, Rubber Bands, Protective Gloves, Less-Mess Tie-Dye Tub
$12.99
amazon
Jacquard Craft Kits - Tie-Dye Kit
Jacquard Craft Kits - Tie-Dye Kit
$15.99
($19.99
save 20%)
zulily
Jacquard Mini Indigo Tie Dye Kit | Michaels®
Jacquard Mini Indigo Tie Dye Kit | Michaels®
$20.99
michaelsstores
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Color, 2.25 oz in Midnight Blue | Michaels®
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Color, 2.25 oz in Midnight Blue | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Discovery Kids Multi 145 Piece Tie Dye Set
Discovery Kids Multi 145 Piece Tie Dye Set
$17.50
($49.99
save 65%)
belk
Tumble Dye Craft & Fabric Tie-Dye Kit 2oz 8/Pkg Assorted
Tumble Dye Craft & Fabric Tie-Dye Kit 2oz 8/Pkg Assorted
$29.49
amazon
Justice DIY Tie-Dye Ice Dye Kit
Justice DIY Tie-Dye Ice Dye Kit
$15.97
($22.88
save 30%)
walmartusa
Deco Tie Dye Unicorn Bank Kit
Deco Tie Dye Unicorn Bank Kit
$16.99
hobbylobby
Starburst DIY Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Starburst DIY Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Bernat Handicrafter Cotton Stripes Yarn, 1.5 oz, Gauge 4 Medium Worsted, 100% Cotton, Pinky Stripes
Bernat Handicrafter Cotton Stripes Yarn, 1.5 oz, Gauge 4 Medium Worsted, 100% Cotton, Pinky Stripes
$4.46
amazon
Double Swirl DIY Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Double Swirl DIY Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Mermaid Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Mermaid Tie Dye Kit by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Cra-Z-Art Be Inspired Twist & Color DIY Tie Dye Studio Activity Set
Cra-Z-Art Be Inspired Twist & Color DIY Tie Dye Studio Activity Set
$21.97
walmartusa
Create Basics Patriotic Tie Dye Party Tub Kit
Create Basics Patriotic Tie Dye Party Tub Kit
$14.97
walmartusa
Give It A Swirl Tie Dye Kit - Mondo Llama
Give It A Swirl Tie Dye Kit - Mondo Llama
$10.00
target
Kid Made Modern Family Craft Time Tie Dye Craft Kit | Michaels®
Kid Made Modern Family Craft Time Tie Dye Craft Kit | Michaels®
$29.99
michaelsstores
64289-Pk4 Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, White 830, 2 1/4 Oz, Pack Of 4 | Quill
64289-Pk4 Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, White 830, 2 1/4 Oz, Pack Of 4 | Quill
$33.99
quill
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Brilliant Red 2 1/4 Oz. 806 Pack Of 4 (64250-Pk4)
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Brilliant Red 2 1/4 Oz. 806 Pack Of 4 (64250-Pk4)
$22.49
staples
Jacquard 64252-Pk4 Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, Hot Fuchsia, 2 1/4Oz, No 808, 4/Pack | Quill
Jacquard 64252-Pk4 Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, Hot Fuchsia, 2 1/4Oz, No 808, 4/Pack | Quill
$29.99
quill
Horizon SLIMYGLOOP Mix'Ems Rainbow Tie-Dye Slime Kit, Assorted Colors (24503346)
Horizon SLIMYGLOOP Mix'Ems Rainbow Tie-Dye Slime Kit, Assorted Colors (24503346)
$5.99
staples
Jacquard 64251-Pk4 Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, Cranberry Red, 2 1/4Oz, 807, 4/Pack | Quill
Jacquard 64251-Pk4 Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors, Cranberry Red, 2 1/4Oz, 807, 4/Pack | Quill
$20.49
quill
Just My Style Fuzzy Spa Tie-Dye Set by Horizon Group USA, Create 3 Soft Tie Dye Spa Day Essentials with Vibrant Brush Marker Colors, Mess-Free Tie-Dye, DIY Tie Dye Kit for Kids
Just My Style Fuzzy Spa Tie-Dye Set by Horizon Group USA, Create 3 Soft Tie Dye Spa Day Essentials with Vibrant Brush Marker Colors, Mess-Free Tie-Dye, DIY Tie Dye Kit for Kids
$12.99
amazon
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Brilliant Red 2 1/4 Oz. 806 Pack Of 4 (64250-Pk4) | Quill
Jacquard Dye-Na-Flow Fabric Colors Brilliant Red 2 1/4 Oz. 806 Pack Of 4 (64250-Pk4) | Quill
$28.99
quill
Jacquard Natural Fabric iDye in Color Remover | 0.5 oz | Michaels®
Jacquard Natural Fabric iDye in Color Remover | 0.5 oz | Michaels®
$6.49
michaelsstores
SEI Neon Tie Dye Kit, Craft and Fabric Spray, 8 Colors
SEI Neon Tie Dye Kit, Craft and Fabric Spray, 8 Colors
$16.50
($19.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Classic Tumble Tie-Dye Kit
Classic Tumble Tie-Dye Kit
$19.99
hobbylobby
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step 8 Color Kit Tie Dye, Celestial
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step 8 Color Kit Tie Dye, Celestial
$12.89
($14.99
save 14%)
amazon
Tulip 12 Color One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Kaleidoscope, Bright Colors, DIY Tie-Dye
Tulip 12 Color One-Step Tie-Dye Kit Kaleidoscope, Bright Colors, DIY Tie-Dye
$21.97
walmartusa
One-Step 5 Color Tie-Dye Kit Mermaid - Tulip Color
One-Step 5 Color Tie-Dye Kit Mermaid - Tulip Color
$14.69
target
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye 8 Color Kit Celestial
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye 8 Color Kit Celestial
$12.89
($14.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
Wildflower One-Step Tie-Dye Kit
Wildflower One-Step Tie-Dye Kit
$6.59
($10.99
save 40%)
hobbylobby
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Tie Kit Fabric Dye, Mermaid
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Tie Kit Fabric Dye, Mermaid
$14.69
amazon
Tulip Medium Tie Dye Kit, Paradise Punch, 3 pk
Tulip Medium Tie Dye Kit, Paradise Punch, 3 pk
$8.97
walmartusa
Tulip One Step Tie-Dye Kit: Tie-Dye Party Supplies, 18 Bottles
Tulip One Step Tie-Dye Kit: Tie-Dye Party Supplies, 18 Bottles
$24.09
($29.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Spray Kit Fabric Dye, Confetti & Super Big 12 Colors
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Spray Kit Fabric Dye, Confetti & Super Big 12 Colors
$40.84
($59.98
save 32%)
amazon
Black One-Step Tie-Dye
Black One-Step Tie-Dye
$4.49
($7.49
save 40%)
hobbylobby
Fabric Dyes
