DIY & Craft Supplies

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
DIY & Crafts
DIY & Craft Supplies
Share
DIY & Craft Supplies
Sewing
Art Supplies
Art & Crafting Books
Fabric Trim & Notions
Yarn & Quilt
Hobby & Craft
Scrapbook & Paper
Reminisce Jet Setters 2 3-Dimensional Sticker, Idaho
featured
Reminisce Jet Setters 2 3-Dimensional Sticker, Idaho
$9.02
($11.08
save 19%)
amazon
Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk, Assorted, 1 Pack of 30 Count
featured
Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk, Assorted, 1 Pack of 30 Count
$41.00
walmart
EZ Fabric Brown Pearl Leopard, 1 Yard
featured
EZ Fabric Brown Pearl Leopard, 1 Yard
$15.04
amazon
KINGART Assortment, Set of 7 Pc Plastic Palette & Painting Knife, White 7 Piece
KINGART Assortment, Set of 7 Pc Plastic Palette & Painting Knife, White 7 Piece
$8.80
amazon
Masterpiece Artist Canvas VZ-0407 Vincent Pro 7/8" Deep, 4" x 7", Linen 14.0oz - 4X - Santa Cruz Acrylic Primed
Masterpiece Artist Canvas VZ-0407 Vincent Pro 7/8" Deep, 4" x 7", Linen 14.0oz - 4X - Santa Cruz Acrylic Primed
$13.13
amazon
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
$59.99
target
Sargent Art 22-6816 6 Pack 4oz Art-Time Tempera Secondary Paint Set, 24 Ounce
Sargent Art 22-6816 6 Pack 4oz Art-Time Tempera Secondary Paint Set, 24 Ounce
$10.53
($12.43
save 15%)
amazon
To meet your husband is an art, to keep him for the rest of your life is a job: Notebook: The perfect wife. I love My wife Forever (Paperback)
To meet your husband is an art, to keep him for the rest of your life is a job: Notebook: The perfect wife. I love My wife Forever (Paperback)
$6.90
walmart
Modeler Stylus by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Modeler Stylus by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$12.49
michaelsstores
Amsterdam Acrylic White Gesso | Michaels®
Amsterdam Acrylic White Gesso | Michaels®
$14.99
michaelsstores
Fuchsia Purple Matte Mesh By Advantus Corp | Michaels®
Fuchsia Purple Matte Mesh By Advantus Corp | Michaels®
$1.99
michaelsstores
Reliant Ribbon Heart Iridescent Glitter Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 20 Yards, Red
Reliant Ribbon Heart Iridescent Glitter Wired Edge Ribbon, 2-1/2 Inch X 20 Yards, Red
$11.90
amazon
Advertisement
Italian Cook Book: The Art of Eating Well : Practical Recipes of the Italian Cuisine Maria Gentile Compiler
Italian Cook Book: The Art of Eating Well : Practical Recipes of the Italian Cuisine Maria Gentile Compiler
$12.95
barnes&noble
Reliant Ribbon Plush Velvet Lame Back Wired Edge Ribbon, 4 Inch X 5 Yards, Red
Reliant Ribbon Plush Velvet Lame Back Wired Edge Ribbon, 4 Inch X 5 Yards, Red
$34.17
amazon
"AK-Trading 1" Wide x 10 Yards Floral Pattern Lace Ribbon for Decorating, Floral Designing and Crafts - White" (LS13)
"AK-Trading 1" Wide x 10 Yards Floral Pattern Lace Ribbon for Decorating, Floral Designing and Crafts - White" (LS13)
$9.95
amazon
3M 4016 Double-Sided Tape, 0.75 x 5 Yds, White (T9544016R) | Quill
3M 4016 Double-Sided Tape, 0.75 x 5 Yds, White (T9544016R) | Quill
$42.99
quill
Spark Plaster Fairy Door Stars Playset Paint By American Crafts | Michaels®
Spark Plaster Fairy Door Stars Playset Paint By American Crafts | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Apple Barrel 20580EX Acrylic Craft Paint, Matte Finish, Pewter Grey, 2 fl oz
Apple Barrel 20580EX Acrylic Craft Paint, Matte Finish, Pewter Grey, 2 fl oz
$0.98
walmartusa
Chartpak Spectra AD Marker, Tri-Nib and Brush Dual-Tip, Black, 1 Each (S020AD)
Chartpak Spectra AD Marker, Tri-Nib and Brush Dual-Tip, Black, 1 Each (S020AD)
$8.15
amazon
Unterrichtsstunde : Milch Ein Fitmacher (Paperback)
Unterrichtsstunde : Milch Ein Fitmacher (Paperback)
$18.90
walmartusa
American Crafts Gummy Bear Single Sided 12X12
American Crafts Gummy Bear Single Sided 12X12
$17.68
amazon
Andover Secret Stash Warms Moonflower Pink, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Andover Secret Stash Warms Moonflower Pink, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$11.48
amazon
49 And Market Vintage Artistry Wedgewood Collection Sunset 12" x 12" Double-Sided Cardstock, 20 Sheets | Michaels®
49 And Market Vintage Artistry Wedgewood Collection Sunset 12" x 12" Double-Sided Cardstock, 20 Sheets | Michaels®
$29.99
michaelsstores
Baby Red Riding Hood Costume By Amscan | Michaels®
Baby Red Riding Hood Costume By Amscan | Michaels®
$20.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Alumicolor Engineer Scales Silver (3250-1) | Quill
Alumicolor Engineer Scales Silver (3250-1) | Quill
$19.59
quill
Alexandra Renke Circus Animals Baby Washi Tape, Multicolor
Alexandra Renke Circus Animals Baby Washi Tape, Multicolor
$9.19
amazon
Comfy Flannel Print Kangaroos Grey, Fabric by the Yard
Comfy Flannel Print Kangaroos Grey, Fabric by the Yard
$6.48
amazon
3M Scotch® Removable Tape, 3/4" x 36yd. | Michaels®
3M Scotch® Removable Tape, 3/4" x 36yd. | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
3M 69 Glass Cloth Electrical Tape, 7 Mil, 3/4 x 66, White, 50/Case (T964069) | Quill
3M 69 Glass Cloth Electrical Tape, 7 Mil, 3/4 x 66, White, 50/Case (T964069) | Quill
$1,941.99
quill
Wolves Coloring Book For Adults: Huge Collections of Wolves For Relaxation And Mindfulness By Coloring This Cute Wolf Coloring Book For Adults Who Love Animals (Paperback)
Wolves Coloring Book For Adults: Huge Collections of Wolves For Relaxation And Mindfulness By Coloring This Cute Wolf Coloring Book For Adults Who Love Animals (Paperback)
$6.98
walmart
3M Scotch™ Kids Scissors | Michaels®
3M Scotch™ Kids Scissors | Michaels®
$1.99
michaelsstores
9 Color Pack - Coats & Clark - Dual Duty XP Heavy Weight Thread 125yds Each
9 Color Pack - Coats & Clark - Dual Duty XP Heavy Weight Thread 125yds Each
$28.36
newegg
3M Scotch® Wall-Safe Tape | Michaels®
3M Scotch® Wall-Safe Tape | Michaels®
$3.99
michaelsstores
Was machen eigentlich Sozialwissenschaftler? (Paperback)
Was machen eigentlich Sozialwissenschaftler? (Paperback)
$58.00
walmartusa
Amaco Wireform Metal Mesh Aluminum Woven Studio Mesh - 3/8 In. Pattern 5 Ft. Roll (50018X) | Quill
Amaco Wireform Metal Mesh Aluminum Woven Studio Mesh - 3/8 In. Pattern 5 Ft. Roll (50018X) | Quill
$30.99
quill
Adult Black Dragon Ninja Costume By Amscan | Michaels®
Adult Black Dragon Ninja Costume By Amscan | Michaels®
$23.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Alumicolor Raised Edge AlumiCutter | Michaels®
Alumicolor Raised Edge AlumiCutter | Michaels®
$9.79
($13.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
KaBoom Chocolaka Mini Chocolate Cube Piñata Mold By American Crafts | Michaels®
KaBoom Chocolaka Mini Chocolate Cube Piñata Mold By American Crafts | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Glossy Black Anita's Acrylic Craft Paint - 16 Ounce
Glossy Black Anita's Acrylic Craft Paint - 16 Ounce
$3.49
($4.99
save 30%)
hobbylobby
Andover Rough Hewn Tread Grey Quilt Fabric By The Yard
Andover Rough Hewn Tread Grey Quilt Fabric By The Yard
$8.24
amazon
3M Tape Logic Gaffers Tape, 11.0 Mil, 2 x 60 yds, Black, 3/Case (T98718B3PK) | Quill
3M Tape Logic Gaffers Tape, 11.0 Mil, 2 x 60 yds, Black, 3/Case (T98718B3PK) | Quill
$100.99
quill
Comfy Flannel Doggy Motifs Gray, Fabric by the Yard
Comfy Flannel Doggy Motifs Gray, Fabric by the Yard
$7.48
($8.60
save 13%)
amazon
Allstar Performance ALL14237 2 in. x 150 ft. Masking Tape - Yellow
Allstar Performance ALL14237 2 in. x 150 ft. Masking Tape - Yellow
$13.33
walmart
Nightmare Before Christmas Canvas Pennant Banner By Amscan | Michaels®
Nightmare Before Christmas Canvas Pennant Banner By Amscan | Michaels®
$13.99
($27.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
American Crafts Heidi Swapp Paper Lantern Medium Five Point Star White, 17"
American Crafts Heidi Swapp Paper Lantern Medium Five Point Star White, 17"
$12.33
amazon
Art Alternatives Markers - 48-Ct. Fine-Line Pens
Art Alternatives Markers - 48-Ct. Fine-Line Pens
$17.99
($29.99
save 40%)
zulily
BIC Intensity Permanent Marker, Fine Point, Black, 24/Pack (GPM241-BLK) | Quill
BIC Intensity Permanent Marker, Fine Point, Black, 24/Pack (GPM241-BLK) | Quill
$13.99
($16.49
save 15%)
quill
Ampersand™ Art Artist Panel™ Uncradled Primed Smooth, 1/8" Flat Profile in White | 4" x 4" | Michaels®
Ampersand™ Art Artist Panel™ Uncradled Primed Smooth, 1/8" Flat Profile in White | 4" x 4" | Michaels®
$1.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
12 ct : 24 ct. (288 total) Gouache Paint Value ct by Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
12 ct : 24 ct. (288 total) Gouache Paint Value ct by Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
$89.88
michaelsstores
2pk Thoughtfulness Double-Sided Classroom Borders - Barker Creek
2pk Thoughtfulness Double-Sided Classroom Borders - Barker Creek
$15.99
target
Premium Metals Rhodium Closures by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Premium Metals Rhodium Closures by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
$3.49
michaelsstores
Matte Rose Gold Hematite Mix Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Matte Rose Gold Hematite Mix Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
$3.99
($7.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Art Impressions Den Matchbooks Stamp & Die Set | Michaels®
Art Impressions Den Matchbooks Stamp & Die Set | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Aleene's® Stick & Restick™ | Michaels®
Aleene's® Stick & Restick™ | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
BIC Glide Bold Retractable Ballpoint Pen, Bold Point, 1.6mm, Blue Ink, 4/Pack (VLGBP41-BLU)
BIC Glide Bold Retractable Ballpoint Pen, Bold Point, 1.6mm, Blue Ink, 4/Pack (VLGBP41-BLU)
$4.99
staples
BUTTERICK PATTERNS B5404 Bags and Gloves
BUTTERICK PATTERNS B5404 Bags and Gloves
$12.09
amazon
Barker Creek Retro Computer Paper, 100 Sheets/Set (BC3612) | Quill
Barker Creek Retro Computer Paper, 100 Sheets/Set (BC3612) | Quill
$14.99
quill
Hummingbird Bookmark Mini Cross Stitch Kit
Hummingbird Bookmark Mini Cross Stitch Kit
$4.99
hobbylobby
Beadalon EZ-Lobster Clasp 13mm Nickel Free Gold Plated, 8-Piece
Beadalon EZ-Lobster Clasp 13mm Nickel Free Gold Plated, 8-Piece
$7.26
amazon
Handicrafter Cotton Yarn - Solids Hot Green 057355393196
Handicrafter Cotton Yarn - Solids Hot Green 057355393196
$10.78
newegg
Load More
DIY & Craft Supplies
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.